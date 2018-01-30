GE Just Signaled The Next Crisis (And Nobody's Paying Attention)

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
Earlier this month, General Electric took a $6.2 billion charge to its insurance unit for the fourth quarter. And the company said it will set aside another $15 billion over seven years to bolster reserves at GE Capital.
The charge had to do with long-term care policies (to pay for nursing homes and other late-life care) GE holds on its books.
So, one of the oldest and most highly-regarded companies in America just made a small, $21 billion miscalculation. Oops.
Keep in mind, GE’s entire market cap is only $140 billion.
The insurance charge, along with costs tied to the US tax plan, led GE to a $9.64 billion loss in the fourth quarter.
Then last week, GE announced the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating the company’s accounting practices (specifically how the company books revenue from long-term service contracts on things like power-plant repairs and jet-engine maintenance).
But this isn’t GE’s first run in with the SEC…
The company’s accounting practices have long been considered a “black box.” The New York Times even published a story in 2009 comparing the company to Enron – the energy giant brought down by fraudulent accounting.
And is all started with GE’s legendary former CEO Jack Welch.
Welch would regularly beat Wall Street’s earnings estimates by a penny or two. And he was named manager of the century by Fortune Magazine for his ability to pump GE’s stock.
And while Welch is lauded for his “six sigma” management, it seems his real talent was using GE’s many divisions to move assets around and goose earnings to hit short-term numbers.
The creative accounting caught up with GE in 2009, when the company paid $50 million to settle SEC allegations it had used improper accounting methods to boost numbers in 2002 and 2003.
Among the strategies GE used to make its 2003 numbers was selling railroad cars to banks, with side deals and verbal promises to assure the banks they couldn’t lose money on the deal.
Enron used the same trick in 1999 when it “sold” Nigerian barges to Merrill Lynch, allowing the company to fake a $12 million profit.
Today GE is a $140 billion company (shares are down by nearly half over the past 12 month). The company has nearly $160 billion in debt. And in fiscal year 2016, the company lost $41 billion in cash.
GE’s financial performance makes my favorite whipping boy, Netflix, look like a piker.
GE got here, in part, because the government guaranteed all of the company’s debts until 2012 to help it survive the Great Financial Crisis.
Then the Fed lowered interest rates and printed trillions of dollars to goose the economy.
Instead of using this beneficial environment to repair its horrible balance sheet, GE spent some $50 billion buying back stock and paying dividends… and allowed Welch’s successor, Jeff Immelt, to walk away with $211 million (despite the company erasing $150 billion of market cap value during his tenure).
GE has gotten away with this behavior because we’re in the middle of one of the largest asset booms in history. The markets are at all-time highs. And nobody asks the tough questions when they’re making money.
It doesn’t take a giant pin to prick the bubble. It just takes something unexpected... Nobody ever knows what will set off the next crisis.
But in GE’s case, you can bet there isn’t just one cockroach.
Plus, interest rates are rising today (the 10-year Treasury is above 2.7%) and the Fed is taking away the quantitative easing punch bowl. What will happen to overly indebted companies like GE (who are likely covering up more huge losses) when the credit dries up and debt service gets way more expensive?
Mind you, GE already can’t afford its debt.
GE is just one example of a potential crisis in the making.
Maybe a bank sets off the next crisis…
I just read a Wall Street Journal piece about “drive by appraisals.” When the big institutional investors, like private equity giant Blackstone, started buying tens of thousands of individual homes, they needed a quick way to appraise the properties to get loans.
Blackstone and its lender, Deutsche Bank, settled on these drive by appraisals, where brokers give their price opinion of the property. These assessments, called broker price opinions (BPOs) were outlawed by congress after the crisis.
But the prohibition doesn’t apply to investors buying tens of thousands of homes (of course you don’t want to have an accurate asset value for collateral behind really big loans).
Sometimes brokers will even outsource the process to India, where companies will use Google Earth and real estate website to come up with home values.
BPOs have been used to value homes backing more than $20 billion of bonds sold by companies like Blackstone.
As Warren Buffett says, “you never know who’s swimming naked until the tide goes out.”
Just know, there are major losses – and likely fraud – hiding out there today. But it’s gone largely ignored because of the one-way market we’ve experienced since 2010.
GE and these drive by loans are just two examples. And the worst is yet to come.
* * *
And to continue learning how to ensure you thrive no matter what happens next in the world, I encourage you to download our free Perfect Plan B Guide.
Comments
Jesus H. Christ! How many crisis signals have been presented on ZeroHedge?
Even seen Mickey Mouse in The Sorcerors Apprentice
In reply to Jesus H. Christ! How many… by SH_Resurrected
Exposing Jack Welch for the fraud he is would make my year.......
In reply to Even seen Mickey Mouse in… by khnum
I do believe Id even watch CNBC that day
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
While I don't watch NBC, I do watch CNBC for "The Profit" which I believe is among the best business education for laymen you can get. Far better than a degree in business administration from any government school in my opinion.
In reply to I do believe Id even watch… by khnum
Sucking up to CNBC around here is about as Kosher as pigs in a blanket
In reply to While I don't watch NBC, I… by MoreFreedom
When that BUBBLE goes POP, it WILL NOT be pretty. That's for sure.
In reply to Sucking up to CNBC around… by Pure Evil
The Profit is a douche.
In reply to While I don't watch NBC, I… by MoreFreedom
Could GE really be a cockroach motel for derivatives?
https://www.jsmineset.com/
In reply to I do believe Id even watch… by khnum
No, friends do not let friends drink the koolade.
In reply to I do believe Id even watch… by khnum
One of his most hideous cobtributions is firce rankjng employees to numbers, regardless of actual performance.
I bet your companies still do this. Only one person can score a 5, even though that year there were truly 3 who did.
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
It's so easy even I could do it.
General Electric Blockchain.
In reply to One of his most hideous… by Bigly
Yes! Because if it ain't tech, it's a wreck!
In reply to It's so easy even I could do… by espirit
It would lend validity...
In reply to Yes! Because if it ain't… by JRobby
Was he a friend of Jeff Epstein?
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
Yep, the SEC could go back and research Barrons articles from when Neutron Jack left Jeff holding the bag. They had a weak-assed set of rebuttals in Barrons, piss-your-pants-funny.
Yo, SEC, stop watching Pr0n, even though it is all trans-gendered and questioning 'n' shit and do your homework.
This is even further behind the curve than when Erin outed Madoff and it took like 3 years to start the investigation.
Sheesh
And GE getting de-listed from the DOW? Icing on the cake. All kinds of arrogant bastards about to take it in the shorts.
- Ned
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
The wind scam will take them out...
On that note, the Stormy story just blew up...
https://bangordailynews.com/2018/01/31/news/nation/porn-star-stormy-daniels-says-affair-with-trump-never-happened/
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
Well that took the lead out of the pencil.
I kinda liked the Prez 'doing her 7 ways to Tuesday' it shows his a red blooded man that I understand, all the cookie Kunt fembots can just yank the chain.
In reply to The wind scam will take them… by Lumberjack
Back then they may have been selling railway stuff to banks. Now they are selling lots of their big diesel locos to that really financially solid customer, Ukrainian Railways. What could go wrong?
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
<<< Today GE is a $140 billion company (shares are down by nearly half over the past 12 month). The company has nearly $160 billion in debt. And in fiscal year 2016, the company lost $41 billion in cash. >>>
"Yes we can!"
~ Immelt, CEO, GE
In reply to Back then they may have been… by JohninMK
Murica already spent $5billion to over throw the legit Gov't. Why not help the Gov't they wanted in power in the first place? HUH?
In reply to Back then they may have been… by JohninMK
Jack Welch was just a GE corporate executive until he arranged, in 1977, the fixing of the case against GE for illegally dumping PCB chemical wastes in the Hudson River for 50 years. Those PCBs, the by-products from the manufacture of large transformers, coated the river bed of the Hudson River. It would have cost tens of millions of dollars to remove the carcinogenic waste solids from the Hudson. Welch made a deal with mob associate Governor Hugh Carey. For 30 years, nothing was done to remove the PCB sludge, just one study after another. Meanwhile, the striped bass fishery in the Hudson River was shut down, wiping out a 300 year old fishery. Total silence from the New York press. Carey's brother, Martin Carey, was hooked up back then with the Gambino crime family, supplying gasoline to the mob-owned Vantage Petroleum gas stations on New York State highways on Long Island.
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
A good reason why fishing rights to waterways and areas of the oceans should be private property rights, rather than something government provides licenses. Numerous fishing clubs in Great Britain own the fishing rights in waterways and lakes, and when those waters were polluted, they sued and won. That stops water pollution.
The problem of course, is mostly that local governments want the freedom to pollute, or to allow corporations to pollute provided they give those in power enough campaign cash. Government entities are the biggest polluters.
In reply to Jack Welch was just a GE… by junction
There was a piece done in Barron's in the past that laid out the case against Welch. Essentially it claimed that Welch used GE Reinsurance as a piggy bank, and funneled the reserves into income in the 1990s. This was the period where GE grew 15%/year and Welch made his centi-millions from stock appreciation. When the money is properly put back in as the author said it should, GE grew at about 4% -- pretty standard for a large industrial. That means his genius was all nonsense. Welch was given a chance to factually show why the article was wrong, but he did not according to the article. Find the article. You may enjoy it
In reply to Exposing Jack Welch for the… by jcaz
Any Prick Will Do..
In reply to Even seen Mickey Mouse in… by khnum
And not one of them has resulted in a market crash.
In reply to Jesus H. Christ! How many… by SH_Resurrected
Some day, as Gawd is their witness, one will...
In reply to And not one of them has… by rrrr
The market wasn't this high and PE's weren't this high and cash on the sidelines wasn't this low and it only takes 1 unexpected announcement to get the algo's to start selling til we're down 20%, then it get real
In reply to And not one of them has… by rrrr
This is the one!
In reply to Jesus H. Christ! How many… by SH_Resurrected
GE is a subsidized crisis.
In reply to Jesus H. Christ! How many… by SH_Resurrected
Looks like were going from the Dow to the Russell 1000
Downvote me, if anyone at Z/H didn't know this "gem" of intel about 2-years ago.
The Dow 20 turd can't make it's margins. What a fucking surprise!
It's apparent that the board of GE needs to turn over it's proprietary business to the " underware gnomes".
disgruntled BIT-farse,snowflakes,asshats aren't invited.
Yen -
It looks like I'm the only one that agrees with you.
In reply to Downvote me, if anyone at… by Yen Cross
You should re-read my comment. You're the only one who doesn't agree with me.
In reply to Yen -… by espirit
Sounds like Lehman and Enron.
GE basically got bailed out in 2008 like the rest of the scumbag banks, because of their finance division. [Ge- Capital]
In reply to General Electric took a $6.2… by davatankool
Uncle Warren came in to save GE, since they were within a day or two of missing payroll for the entire scheme. He took a bite outta' their asses (and Constellation and GS).
I am disinclined to like Uncle Warren, but he really fucked them over. Earned a bit o' respect there.
In reply to GE basically got bailed… by Yen Cross
Don't forget about all those BAC warrants. That scumbag Buffet bought at $5.00.
In reply to Uncle Warren came in to save… by New_Meat
squid warrants too.
In reply to Don't forget about all… by Yen Cross
MPT ain't all that it is cracked up to be.
"There is no $100 bill sitting there on the sidewalk."
In reply to squid warrants too. by buzzsaw99
remember they redefined what a 'bank' is so they could get bailouts and cheap money.....
In reply to GE basically got bailed… by Yen Cross
Yes, I remember too well! The squid instigated everything. [must be getting old]
Investment Banks changed their charters overnight.
It's nice to hear from you hannah.
In reply to remember they redefined what… by hannah
Immeltt helped define GE as a bank when he became one of the Managing Directors of the New York Federal Reserve Bank.
In reply to remember they redefined what… by hannah
Index funds, Deep State, and Deep throat!
wrt BHO?
eeeeeewwwwwww.
In reply to Index funds, Deep State, and… by JibjeResearch
Illegal drug money laundering is off the books.
Fix it, sell it, close it....
Jack Welch
Give a fuck I do not
Yoda
it's nice to be tbtf
Just like -peanut/butter & jelly-
In reply to it's nice to be tbtf by buzzsaw99
no more, Immelt is gone, Obama is using Immelt's balls for something or other, bye bye bye bye bye.
In reply to it's nice to be tbtf by buzzsaw99