How The European Union Became Divided On Russia

Last week, the prime ministers of Hungary and Bulgaria criticized EU policy toward Russia for being too harsh. The European Union imposed sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine, but Hungary and Bulgaria are concerned that the EU’s continued anti-Russia stance could pose a security threat and does not benefit either country.
This difference of opinion on Russia is just a symptom of a broader reality: Europe itself is becoming increasingly divided. As a result, there is no longer a European approach to Russia like there was during the Cold War, when a weak Europe, dependent on the US for its security, acted as one to maintain the US-led containment line. Today, each European country has its own interests determined by its own geographical realities.
Caught in Between
In the case of Hungary, it understands that it has to be part of the Western bloc. Hungary was under Soviet occupation and experienced the suffering that followed its short-lived revolution in 1956 against Soviet rule. Though it understands and appreciates the support that the US provided after the end of the Cold War, it knows that this support is ultimately insufficient to protect it against nearby threats. The US is too far away and, as we saw in Georgia in 2008, the US is primarily concerned with its own interests and might not come to Hungary’s defense if it were truly threatened.
Source: Geopolitical Futures (Click to enlarge)
To Hungary’s east lies Ukraine, a buffer state between the West and Russia. Hungary has generally opposed Ukraine’s developing closer ties with the West. Indeed, when diplomats speak of such integration with the West, Hungary is faced with a critical question: What does “integration” even mean? If it simply means having more diplomatic meetings, why risk rocking the boat with Russia when there is little benefit to Hungary? If integration means greater Western military presence in Ukraine, that would be even worse for Hungary. Russia would see it as a direct threat and would be more inclined to intervene militarily to recuperate its lost buffer space, potentially bringing a Russian military force closer to Hungary’s borders.
Bulgaria, unlike Hungary, has two countries separating it from Russia: Romania and Ukraine. But Bulgaria’s location in the Balkans places it on the historical battle ground between East and West. The country was under Ottoman rule for hundreds of years, though a war between Russia and the Ottoman Empire from 1877 to 1878 made Bulgaria—whose population, like that of Russia, is predominantly Orthodox Christian and Slavic—an autonomous principality.
Bulgaria remained under Ottoman rule but was not directly administered by the Ottomans. Alexander von Battenberg, who was also the nephew of Tsar Alexander II, became the new prince of Bulgaria. The country was subsequently involved in the Balkan Wars in 1912–13, which were fought both between Balkan states and the Ottoman Empire, and between individual Balkan states. During World War II, despite close ties to Russia, Bulgaria sided with the Nazis, not because of any particular cultural affinities but because Bulgaria was weak and unable to resist German power. After the war, Bulgaria became a Soviet satellite and only joined the European Union in 2007.
Bulgaria’s history tells of a place whose sovereignty cannot be taken for granted, and cannot be expected to remain unchanged in perpetuity. Despite its membership in the EU, therefore, it fears both a resurgent Turkey and a Russia that finds itself threatened enough to expand its buffer zone. Though strong ties with the West have their benefits, Bulgaria can’t assume that Europe would be willing or able to defend it from either Turkish or Russian expansion. Like Hungary, Bulgaria gains nothing from taking an adversarial stance toward Russia.
The German Factor
Lying farther west, Germany has fewer security concerns when it comes to Russia than Bulgaria and Hungary have. It does, however, have critical economic concerns. Germany receives a significant amount of oil and natural gas from Russia. In addition, German, Austrian, and French energy companies are engaged in a number of joint venture projects with Russian energy companies. At this point, Russia is too dependent on energy export revenue to be able to pull that lever too hard, but links between German and Russian energy companies mean that sanctions imposed at the United States’ insistence have financial consequences not just for Russia but for Germany as well. This was the reason for the EU's reticence regarding the most recent round of US sanctions on Moscow, which penalized not only Russian energy companies but energy companies of any nationality doing business with Russian companies.
On the other side of the debate, another group of countries, namely Poland and the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), stands firmly in favor of extending sanctions against Russia. Unlike Hungary and Bulgaria, Poland and the Baltic countries all share borders with Russia. (Lithuania and Poland both border Russia’s Kaliningrad outpost, which is separated from the Russian mainland but contains a significant military presence.) During World War II, Poland suffered at the hands of both the Germans and the Russians. In protecting themselves from the Germans, the Russians devastated Poland. After the war, the Soviet Union created the strategic depth it needed to guard against a western invasion by occupying Poland and the Baltic states. For Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, the risk of a Russian invasion is not theoretical—it is living memory.
Fundamental to the Baltics’ fear is the doubt that the rest of Europe and NATO would step in if Russia threatened them. Poland’s fear stems from its location, situated as it is between Germany and Russia, a geography that has had dire consequences for the country in the past. Poland knows that for now, at least, Germany is not capable of military action.
Germany is constrained by the institutions of the EU and is better served by not having a substantial military force. But Poland must consider the possibility, however unlikely, that Germany could turn on its EU partners at some point. As we’ve seen in the past, the world can change drastically in 20 years.
The idea of Europe as a single entity is imaginary. The distinct geographies of all these countries and their various business ties guarantee that their own interests will govern their relations with Russia. This will continue to challenge whatever unity remains within the EU, and Russia will take advantage of these divisions at every opportunity it gets.
Comments
most of east europe will go back to the Russians for protection, they will form business alliances with Moscow because the dark side has nothing to offer them other than war and after hundreds of years of wars, east europe had enough.
Western europe is depleted in man and treasure and is living like the yanks on printed money out of thin air and like cryptos will be shunned by the world.
The us is trying to get the respect once it had after nuking Hiroshima and nagasaki, the sheer terror that the world had then made the us the undisputed force.
then came the soviet union that put the us in its place and threatened its existence in a single blow, the us started to lose influence, then came the defeat in Vietnam that showed the world that the us is not much more than a paper tiger.
The us tried to prove its superiority attacked Afghanistan and Iraq, both are unfinished wars that caused the us reputation to dwindle in the face of the world, just a month ago , the world as a whole defeated the us hegemony by standing up to the jerusalem move which left the us alone against the entire world.
East europe noticed this phenomenon and starting to take a second look at the Russians and chinese as the new fair world order that gives them the chance to be part of it as equals and they appear to like it.
In reply to most of east europe will go… by Davidduke2000
They need to create a new union of Middle European States - in particular Austria, Hungary, Czech, Slovakia & Slovenia right in the middle and all with sensible non ideological letters to become a tight and strong Federation.
Perhaps a name could be the Central European Federation.
In reply to Belt Link... by Déjà view
In reply to They need to create a new… by World Cash Day
I like your posts but the sad news is the US is much more than a paper tiger when it goes most of the world will go with it.
In reply to most of east europe will go… by Davidduke2000
Control this day and age has been perfected by the USA via economic control. No need to physically invade. Having military bases on their soil is a nice bonus though. Corporations are the armies of the modern age. A little corruption and paying off politicians to pass favorable laws is akin to bribing some traitors inside a city to open the city gates at night. The Eastern Europeans are on their way to being serfs again.
In reply to most of east europe will go… by Davidduke2000
"The country was under Ottoman rule for hundreds of years, though a war between Russia and the Ottoman Empire from 1877 to 1878 made Bulgaria—whose population, like that of Russia, is predominantly Orthodox Christian and Slavic—an autonomous principality"
The only truth in this paragraph is that Bulgaria was under Ottoman occupation. Russia didn't free us, We did it.. and after that the Russian army occupied us.! And We are not Slavic.. We are Bulgarians - the only country in Europe that has never changed its name! Calling Bulgarians Slavic is like calling the Greek Romans.!
In reply to most of east europe will go… by Davidduke2000
Soviet...not Russia
Soviet was never a Russian construct
most can't grasp this in real
In reply to "The country was under… by Bulgars
That is why the bolschevik jews murdered thousands of Polish officers and intelligentsia at katyn forest and blamed it on the Nazi's, to "protect Russia". This was covered up by Churchill and Roosevelt and Germans died at Nuremburg because of it.
This article suffers from extreme jew taboo.
In reply to Soviet...not Russia… by Volkodav
Not slavic eh?
You use Cyrillic script, your language, like Russian and Ukrainian, comes from old church slavonic, you are eastern orthodox.....
But you're not slavic?
Yah, ok.
In reply to "The country was under… by Bulgars
Finland is next to Russia...Finns paranoid?
In reply to Finland is next to Russia… by Déjà view
In reply to Yes by Rubicon
Like the Nazis were paranoid when they went into Finland and had their Asses handed to them on a plate ?
The Finish be Finishing shit, not startin it. That's some stuff that Nobody wants to mess with. Not even Rudolph Hitler or Joe Stalin.
That is the kind of stuff wise warlords walk around quietly. The Finish just kicked Ass in WWII against the Rus and the Germans. Fucked them up like a soup sandwich. True story.
In reply to Finland is next to Russia… by Déjà view
I know some Bulgarians, most of them think of Russia as a friendly nation and they do not want any kind of hostility be it through sanctions or other means against Russia.
Some of them still think that Russia is a friendly country because they were brainwashed during 45 years of communism. Russia is aggressive and changed borders of Black Sea twice in the last 10-15 years by attacking Georgia and Ukraine.
In reply to I know some Bulgarians, most… by LoveTruth
In reply to Some of them still think… by Bulgars
Another Russian troll. Fact is that the largest industry in Putin's Russia is producing trolls!
In reply to Joo troll so much ;) by 07564111
In reply to Another Russian troll. Fact… by Bulgars
We made you a country by uniting all these slavic tribes through spreading Orthodox Christianity (so they could have something in common)... gave you the Cyrillic alphabet, so you can finally read and write.. No shekels needed, much less from a totalitarian country.
In reply to blugaria + EU beggars… by 07564111
In reply to We made you a country by… by Bulgars
I don't blame Russia for attacking Georgia; Georgia attacked Ossettia, which is allied with Moscow, and they asked Putin for help, and he obliged them. As for the Ukraine, what the fuck did they expect would happen when their government was overthrown by CIA backed 5th columnist? Only an idiot would think Russia would just sit there and let Crimea fall into NATO's hands. Russia would have been surrounded, and would have lost her port on the Black Sea, which is strategically vital.
In reply to Some of them still think… by Bulgars
Don't forget, both Georgia and Ukraine cannot join neither NATO or the EU at the moment (according to their own rules) because they have ongoing territorial disputes.
In reply to I don't blame Russia for… by TheObsoleteMan
Saakashvili sneak attacked surrounded and killed Russian
Peacekeepers in their barracks..
Shelled and strafed Ossetian civilians in their homes
58th Army leading force 800 strong met held and routed
15000 Georgian advance foreign advisors latest arms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdwKylOslo0
In reply to I don't blame Russia for… by TheObsoleteMan
"changed borders of Black Sea twice "
Did they add water and then take it away?
In reply to Some of them still think… by Bulgars
No other country has sacrificed as much as Russia has done for Bulgaria. Russia has sacrificed as much as 100,000 soldiers to liberate Bulgaria from the Ottoman yoke, under which Bulgarians suffered for approx. 450 years. Being ungrateful is the lowest of the lowest one can be, sadly you might be one of those people. Bulgarians who sympathies with Russia are the ones who have honor and dignity in themselves. One thing most people don't like is traitors.... and many of the Bulgarian politicians have been betraying Bulgaria for the sake of pleasing their western masters, and for their selfish interests of course.
In reply to Some of them still think… by Bulgars
yeh, surprise attacked Saakashvili using Russian Peacekeeping troops
ambushed in their barracks
Ukraine usurpers...Russians went after them using Donbass civilians
hided in their basements hundreds miles from Kiev
get lost goat
In reply to Some of them still think… by Bulgars
Another Russia story- of course individual European nations will have different relations based on history,geography,ethnicity,culture and economic necessity,but we are not talking about the former Soviet Union and we are talking about a country whose GDP is about the same as Italy it seems we are talking to much on Russia and not enough on the real competitor China.
Russia is 6th World PPP Purchasing Power (Price Waterhouse)
Russians do not spend money they do not have normally
GDP is meaningless when vapor and tossed to wind
Better look debt
In reply to Another Russia story- of… by khnum
"Last week, the prime ministers of Hungary and Bulgaria criticized EU policy toward Russia for being too harsh."
ZH Fake News! Bulgarian Prime Minister would never defend Putin's aggression, much less criticize Europe for standing up. The country is against any totalitarian regimes like Putin's Russia.
Your statements about Putin resemble those of Hillary and McCain, both of them most disliked persons in US and the world. Hillary for money sold US interests, McCain on the other side always pushed for wars, and regime changes. The Bulgarian PM B. Borisov is a fat jelly fish, serving diligently his western masters, while throwing Bulgaria's interests under the buss. And you certainly are a person lost at sea, without a compass in life, unable to see the reality for what it is.
It is unbelievable how Bulgarians were never able to elect their own Victor Orban. My guess is western money is interfering in Bulgaria's elections, or western secret services have some compromising materials against the political leadership in Bulgaria.
In reply to "Last week, the prime… by Bulgars
Easy pretending to be Bulgarian, but your bleating reminds of previous Ukrop and Latvian trolls.
Not very well informed for a supposed Bulgarian, are you? Apply to your State Department curator for updated training manual.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2018/01/in-bulgaria-eu-and-nato-member.html
http://www.stalkerzone.org/bulgarians-continue-support-donbass-fight-uk…
Yes, yes, well done, quoting the manual you earned 2 hryvnia (or 2 potatoes if in Latvia). Urgently commence celebration.
In reply to "Last week, the prime… by Bulgars
They all share common cultural bridges enjoyed through farming communities catering to yogurts with bulgur-bactillis, kumis, cheese products and Kiefer strains, not just war and oil issues.
The map is wrong.
Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan are the former USSR.
Also Albania was the satellite country as well.
makes you wonder how solid the article is...
In reply to The map is wrong… by Serbian Hero o…
As Sweden a most noble nation becomes Trickbag Shit trapped into being something it never was and was never supposed to be, It reminds me of a rather Nationalistic rant that pertains to my youthful formation.
If you are an American then you are a part of this passionate cry, if your ancestors came from Bulgaria, Belarus or Bolshevick city it is important to retain the Passion of your immigrant ancestors willful exodus. They went to America and became Americans. A proud and lovely people but all disassociated because the Italians, Irish, Polish and all, all lived on different blocks. Now a true nation with mega reasons to be proud, where has the passion gone ? It's a Grand thing to be proud to be American. My Wife is Heinz 57 flavors she say's, Quite a bit Native American too, fucking lovely, she is. Be passionate about your gift of being American. This is a Wonderfull plce but ye lack the passion to defend your gifts. Taking shit for granted is the path to hell for the children ye may or may not have and most of you comfortable motherfuckers have not a clue how well you have it. This is a Brit centric Video but it apllies to you, now, today, because whats happening in other places is whats going to happen in the USA if people do not unite and say ...NO. No fucking way. You are the last bastion of hope. or we get whirled out by a Tsunami of stupid. Daughters and cousins and cheerleaders first. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KsljBj3UEI
Can't believe the author excluded the 'gas factor' for countries like Bulgaria and Hungary. These countries -as well as Serbia, FYRoM, Greece- are all very eager to resuscitate South Stream. They all want to jump on that bandwagon because of the transfer fees and all the good money that is to be made under the table.
Even during the coldest days of the Cold War, Western Europe bought gas from the USSR. The gas relation between the countries of the EU and with Russia is mutually beneficial.
Russia is not the Soviet Union therefore any strategy developed by America/NATO/EU on the basis of Russia being so will by definition fail.
Modern missile technology and reach has rendered "strategic depth" unimportant in the bigger picture. Russia and China, as examples, can hit any country in the world anytime 24/7 with enough power to destroy them.
Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria etc all understand that any war started in the Baltics, Poland region will result in the immediate destruction of any military infrastructure in their countries. This is their political discomfort and pragmatism in their dealings with Russia.