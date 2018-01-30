Instagram Posts Accidentally Reveal Turkish Soldiers' Locations In Syrian Invasion

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 02:45

In mid-January 2018, Turley launched a military operation against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin, situated in northern Syria. Code-named "Operation Olive Branch", the troops participating in the latest Turkish invasion of Syria have been in a fierce battle against the YPG in Syria, but along the way, soldiers have been openly geotagging their positions on Instagram, leaving their locations exposed for the world to see, according to a new report from RT.

RT Digital describes how they uncovered the stupidity of inexperienced Turkish soldiers in the northern Syrian region, who are posting geotagged content on Instagram and other social media platforms as their military units progress through the Turkish border into Syria.  RT was then able to compile the geotagged content and trace out the Turkish invasion into Syria,  along with critical positions of Turkish troops.

More from RT:

In our coverage of Syria’s latest mini-conflict, RT Digital discovered and verified many posts of soldiers dressed in fatigues, recording tanks on the move or the launch of missiles and artillery. Turkish troops were openly geotagging their locations, ranging from Afrin or Azaz in Syria to border areas, such as Reyhanli and Kilis.

Discovering a pattern, we closely monitored the accounts of some individual Turkish troops with a high sharing frequency on Instagram. Based on their geotagging, we could trace their movements and get a rough map of their positions on the ground. Afrin, a remote area in northern Syria, was a very popular geotag for Instagram posts shared by Turkish troops.

Operation Olive Branch was launched earlier this month; as Turkish forces invaded Syria, notice the surge in Instagram posts geotagged to Afrin during the invasion. In modern warfare, the young Turkish soldier posts their fondest memories of war with a selfie on the battlefield.

As RT adds, Afrin was a very popular geotag for Instagram posts shared by Turkish troops. Instagram posts geotagged to Afrin spiked on January 21, according to RT Digital’s analysis.

A local journalist based in Afrin told RT Digital that Turkish forces were continuously bombing the outskirts of the city, targeting civilians. “None of the targets bombed are actually military,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted on Sunday that the campaign against Kurdish militia could be widened beyond Afrin to “wherever there are terrorists.” According to Erdogan, Turkish-led forces have killed almost 400 Kurdish militiamen since the start of Operation Olive Branch on January 20.

The result is a digital bread of crumbs left by the Turkish soldiers themselves:

The lesson for today's young soldiers - at least until they are all replaced by robots - is if you are going to the battlefield, maybe leave your selfie ambitions at home, or at least remember to deactivate the geotagging feature.

 

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
machiavellian-trader Jan 31, 2018 2:49 AM Permalink

Turks have always been useless warriors dating back to ancient Greek times.

They should stick to illegally migrating to Europe and making Kebabs. 

Instaf^ck Warriors lol

Drop a MOAB on them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 4
machiavellian-trader Muh Raf Jan 31, 2018 4:09 AM Permalink

Exactly my point they fought inferior opponents. Since when have Arabs been anything more than cannon fodder.

Arabs had their time in Spain long ago when Spain didn't exist and it was a bunch of villages. A tiny bunch of villagers in the north of Spain held off the Moor assault which would eventually lead to reconquest.

Arabs have and will always be useless, Turks dominating them doesn't mean much.

Don't be so butt hurt :)

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
OliverAnd machiavellian-trader Jan 31, 2018 4:37 AM Permalink

They are people of central Asia.  They came from an area north of Persia.  They were nomadic people in that area when the ancient Greeks were around.  They were nomadic people until the Mongolians organized them and they started fighting in the name of the Quran spreading destruction to the Byzantiums, Russians, Ukrainians, Arabs, and Africans.  Turks are a people, just like the Persians are a type of people as are the Arabs.  Turks are neither Arabs or Persians; Turks are Turks.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Jan 31, 2018 2:49 AM Permalink

the new social networks army, they want to go to war and stay on facebook at the same time. 

The turkish army is green , it never fought a battle in the last 40 years, all the soldiers are young men in their military service time, they will learn a lesson from this offensive as the kurds know how to fight.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
seataka Jan 31, 2018 2:51 AM Permalink

Unbelievable...

PS: And I don't make a dime on my blog, okay, one guy sent me a C note around christmas, that was wonderful...thankyou to "Dice" I thought more folks would appreciate finding out how TPTB including minions like  the asthmatic dwarf  fool us into believing their lies.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
css1971 Jan 31, 2018 3:01 AM Permalink

INCOMING!!!!

 

Fact is it doesn't matter much if the opposition  can't do anything about it.

Don't have a force you can ambush them with? No artillery to place HE rounds on the position? No air force to drop missiles?

Then it doesn't matter.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Joe A Jan 31, 2018 3:25 AM Permalink

The Turks did not learn much from the Russians who did the same thing when then first entered Syria. And then there all these army joggers around the world who expose their position.

Seems to me -unlike what they say- that the millennial soldiers are not so tech savvy after all.