"Most-Watched" State Of The Union Address Ever?

Many commentators argue that never since the Vietnam War has the United States been so disunited -so much so, that, as Statista's Dyfe Loesche notes, it feels like people seem to be living in different countries altogether.
Nevertheless, according to custom and constitution, Trump, like other presidents before him, will hold a State of the Union address as required, on tonight at 9 pm EST.
As Statista's infographic based on Nielsen data shows, Trump's first unofficial State of the Union address, held before a joint session of Congress on the last day of February 2017, a few weeks after his inauguration, drew a pretty large TV crowd.
However - and these aren’t 'alternative facts' - Obama, Bush junior and Clinton at some point drew larger TV crowds during similar speeches.
However, live TV viewership has been on the decline for some time. So, if the figures were adjusted for overall live TV viewership, the results would work in favor of more recent debates.
One indeed has to accredit Trump with the biggest increase of viewers compared to the last speech by a predecessor. Obama drew 14.9 million viewers more than Bush did at his last speech. Trump increased viewership by 16.4 million compared to Obama's last speech.
Then again, people are just as keen to see a president they like as they can be propelled by ulterior motives, such as seeing a controversial showman perform.
Comments
Traffic slows for car wrecks too.
Yep. And he’s about to drive right over your face
In reply to Traffic slows for car wrecks. by curbjob
could be, as long as it's not up against the kardashians
In reply to Yep. And he’s about to drive… by The_Juggernaut
"And he’s about to drive .."
When was the last time he got behind the wheel ? Probably the last time he bought fresh milk; right ?
In reply to Yep. And he’s about to drive… by The_Juggernaut
Maybe, maybe not. Either way, why watch is sober?
2018 State of the Union Drinking Game Rules 1.75L Stoli Edition
In reply to "And he’s about to drive .."… by curbjob
Thanks.
FYI; there's only 47 shots in 1.75 liters (1.25 oz pours in my neck of the woods) so probably best played with a small group.
In reply to Maybe, maybe not. Either way… by johngaltfla
hell of a lot more than the grammys
I'll watch, adult beverage in hand.........Beats the hell out of watching the pimps at the GRAMMY'S........
Even the pimps think Trump Tower's decor is tacky.
In reply to I'll watch, adult beverage… by Chippewa Partners
The union's state is fubar. Thanks for coming drive safe.
Trump is must see TV when he is off-the-cuff. He will keep on the teleprompter tonight so he does not stick foot in mouth. Always the chance for a slurred speech or weird water moment though.
I don't watch television. I'll read about it on ZH tomorrow.
Superbowl...nope. Grammy's...nope. Academy Awards...nope. Late night "comedy" talk shows...nope. Movie at a theater...nope. Concerts...nope. Tonight's SOTU...hell yes!
Do bears shit in the woods?
Wow. If I only owned a TV...
"Its the best united states ever and I did it. Because I am the best.... You people would suck without me......"
Most watched? I don't know but with Trump's first State Of The Union address, we can expect grandstanding from those in both parties. The government in Washington like those in other countries specialize in putting lipstick "On A Pig." While it is very possible Washington is a swamp that cannot be drained we can count on everyone to push their agenda.
Strangely, as time has passed it seems the polarizing divide that grips the nation might be planned or contrived merely to create a pathway to greater power by the forces that hold us hostage. The article below explores how those in power with the aid of the media have created an environment of gridlock where they can run free and continue exploiting those they pretend to serve.
No it won't, and does it even matter...?
There are millions of people across our Nation who voted for Mr. Trump as our advocate for change --he's not our savior, that's been accomplished already. We voted for his unwavering voice of reason, and truth. We voted for DJT to challenge the norm, to be bold and thus far he has not steered away from this mandate. With that I believe that These United States of America has hope, a last chance to recourse a lost vessel. If this opportunity should somehow go unnoticed, perhaps even more sad the thought, then that's just what we deserve. ./
I fully expect morans like Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, et al. to take a knee. And yes, it would be beyond awesome if all of the 'dreamer' and daca special guests were rounded up right there on national teevee and perp walked out to an awaiting ICE transport bus.
Not going to watch it but will record it - just in case there is a raucous disturbance, an assassination attempt, a bomb explosion, the Dems physically implode and such.