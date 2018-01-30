Second Person Of Interest Identified In Las Vegas Massacre

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/30/2018 - 17:45

While the FBI's official report on the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas - the deadliest in American history - a judge on Tuesday unsealed 300 pages of search warrant records, including a document that appears to validate claims that shooter Steven Paddock may have had help planning his attack.

That's because the documents revealed, for the first time, a publicly identified "person of interest" whose name has thus far not been publicly reported as part of the investigation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.

Mandalay

Danley was in Australia when Paddock carried out his deadly attack. She was reportedly "sent away" by Paddock, her boyfriend of several years, who apparently had a history of domineering behavior toward her.

Haig could not be reached by the RJ. When contacted by phone Tuesday about the newly released name, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said only, “If you’ve got it, publish it.” He said he could not comment on a federal case. The FBI refused to comment.

During a Jan. 20 update on the LVPD's investigation, Lombardo noted that the FBI had an open investigation into a second person of interest, but also said that Paddock was the only shooter. He also said he didn't anticipate Danley facing criminal charges.

Lombardo also said he did not anticipate Danley facing any criminal charges.

“I know and believe there was only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more,” Lombardo said. “All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory. There was one shooter in the 1 October massacre. There was only one person responsible, and that was Stephen Paddock.”

Paddock’s brother Eric Paddock told the RJ that he does not know Haig. The documents were unsealed at the request of the RJ and a handful of other media outlets.

Notably, screenshots of what purports to be Haig's LinkedIn page quickly began circulating on social media:

The LinkedIn page showed that Haig had "DOD Top Secret clearance" and worked for weapons manufacturers. According to the page, he is presently a senior engineer at Honeywell Aerospace.

Paddock killed 58 people and left more than 500 injured when he opened fire on a crowd of fans attending a country music concert across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

 

lester1 Jan 30, 2018 5:48 PM Permalink

Where are the hotel security videos showing Paddock?.. 🤔

 

Sorry, but no one is believing the bullshit coming from the corrupt FBI. There were definitely 2 shooters with belt fed machine guns, possibly using stealth helicopters.. AND of all the videos I saw, there are no muzzle flashes coming from the 32nd floor!.. NONE!!

Ignatius Jan 30, 2018 5:49 PM Permalink

These stories keep popping up to lend "reality" to an unreal series of events.

Have yet to see one convincing pic/vid of a mortally wounded victim.  Not saying they don't exist among the 600+, just saying I haven't seen it even though I've followed the case.  Very weird.

Kidbuck Ignatius Jan 30, 2018 6:34 PM Permalink

Ignatius, if you even thought of taking pictures of one of my mortally wounded friends or relatives it would be your last thought on this earth. Can't think of much that is more tasteless and perverted than wanting pictures of dead people. Thankfully no one as sick as you published any pictures. Most anyone in the area was running for their lives, not taking morbid pictures. I seriously doubt you'd have gone against that tide even if you'd had a camera.

40MikeMike Jan 30, 2018 5:54 PM Permalink

Hey Vegas...

This isnt some bunch of elementary school teachers in some wild gangbang.

Ya' got any leads? You know, to provide some answers for the familes of 58 KIA and the 500 wounded?

What the f**k happened?

tyberious Jan 30, 2018 5:55 PM Permalink

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal’s recent arrest, along with the arrest of 10 other princes and over 38 cabinet ministers, has created quite a stir within the intelligence community after it was revealed publicly last Tuesday on ‘The Alex Jones Show with special guest Shepard Ambellas‘ that the Saudi-based private military company ETS Risk Management was, in fact, on the ground before, during, and after the Oct. 1 attack in Las Vegas.

Four Seasons has been privately held since 2007, primarily by both Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (a Seattle-based company owned by billionaire eugenicist and gun control advocate Bill Gates.) Each company holds a 45% stake. A third company by the name of Triple Holdings holds the remaining 10%.

https://www.intellihub.com/saudi-prince-linked-to-5-independently-manag…

 

runningman18 ffed Jan 30, 2018 6:21 PM Permalink

Yeah, hundreds of witnesses and the victim's families all corroborate the same story - that people were shot at and killed.  But they ALL must be on the government's payroll?  Ridiculous.  Why would the feds create an elaborate theater with hundreds if not thousands of participants telling the same lie with the risk of that lie coming out if just ONE of those people talks?  Why not just shoot some people in a normal false flag and then blame a patsy like they always do? 

ffed runningman18 Jan 30, 2018 6:40 PM Permalink

The vics are all military, first responders and familes of.  they get paid, drum up fear, and raise funds for their organiztions while simultaneously raising fear and need for money spent on security.  Additionally , if no one died, then then no nosy investigators from their families.  I did not believe this stuff either, even after I DID I STILL could not accept it, Once I did I found it CRAZY that I ever believed the BULLSHIT..  KEEP ASKING QUESTIONS- PEACE

ItsAllBollocks Jan 30, 2018 6:10 PM Permalink

What? No magic bullet? I want my money back. Damn 'B' grade productions. With all the shit running the show you'd think they'd at least give us more bang for our buck. Sheesh....

Stan522 Jan 30, 2018 6:18 PM Permalink

I've been writing this for awhile now...

Paddock was an arms dealer, working along side the CIA and in addition to arms, he traded in human trafficking where he met his Filipino girlfriend. The CIA uses these tactics as well as drugs to keep off the books clandestine work secret...

The other part, I believe that is untold thus far is that the CIA probably had to eliminate him, so they staged this mass shooting, killed Paddock and put his body in that room to make it look like he pulled the trigger.