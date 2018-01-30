Second Person Of Interest Identified In Las Vegas Massacre

While the FBI's official report on the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas - the deadliest in American history - a judge on Tuesday unsealed 300 pages of search warrant records, including a document that appears to validate claims that shooter Steven Paddock may have had help planning his attack.
That's because the documents revealed, for the first time, a publicly identified "person of interest" whose name has thus far not been publicly reported as part of the investigation, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.
Danley was in Australia when Paddock carried out his deadly attack. She was reportedly "sent away" by Paddock, her boyfriend of several years, who apparently had a history of domineering behavior toward her.
Haig could not be reached by the RJ. When contacted by phone Tuesday about the newly released name, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said only, “If you’ve got it, publish it.” He said he could not comment on a federal case. The FBI refused to comment.
During a Jan. 20 update on the LVPD's investigation, Lombardo noted that the FBI had an open investigation into a second person of interest, but also said that Paddock was the only shooter. He also said he didn't anticipate Danley facing criminal charges.
“I know and believe there was only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more,” Lombardo said. “All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory. There was one shooter in the 1 October massacre. There was only one person responsible, and that was Stephen Paddock.”
Paddock’s brother Eric Paddock told the RJ that he does not know Haig. The documents were unsealed at the request of the RJ and a handful of other media outlets.
Notably, screenshots of what purports to be Haig's LinkedIn page quickly began circulating on social media:
BREAKING: Judge unseals search warrant records, 2nd person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting has been identified as DOUGLAS HAIG.— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) January 30, 2018
Haig's LinkedIn shows he had a "DOD Top Secret clearance", worked for top weapons manufacturers, and specialized in Military Ammunition. pic.twitter.com/NhTWupKF9P
The LinkedIn page showed that Haig had "DOD Top Secret clearance" and worked for weapons manufacturers. According to the page, he is presently a senior engineer at Honeywell Aerospace.
Paddock killed 58 people and left more than 500 injured when he opened fire on a crowd of fans attending a country music concert across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Comments
Where are the hotel security videos showing Paddock?.. 🤔
Sorry, but no one is believing the bullshit coming from the corrupt FBI. There were definitely 2 shooters with belt fed machine guns, possibly using stealth helicopters.. AND of all the videos I saw, there are no muzzle flashes coming from the 32nd floor!.. NONE!!
Of course this comes out now...
How convenient.
In reply to Where is the where is the… by lester1
BTW, Hows That Seth Rich Investigation Going ? ? ?
In reply to Of course this comes out now… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Didn't you hear? The case was solved. The Washington Post hypothesized that it may have been the work of a serial killer. I guess the Klintons could be classed as that.
In reply to b by BaBaBouy
i stayed at mandalay bay last week. as luck would have it, they gave me a room on 32nd floor. There's NO WAY one person could shoot that far and from that height, a bump stock and hit that many people. NO WAY.
In reply to Didn't you hear? The case… by Ignatius
The FBI always gets their fall guy.
The highest likelihood is this guy had nothing to do with it. But that won't stop the FBI from charging him ex post facto with some sort of ginned up "gun sale".
In reply to i stayed at mandalay bay… by Common_Cents22
Las Vegas FAKE Massacre!!
Wanna see a REAL MASSACRE? WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to The FBI always gets their… by DownWithYogaPants
Mainstream media blackout on Seth Rich..
Mainstream media blackout on Las Vegas shooting...
Deep state controls the mainstream media!
In reply to b by BaBaBouy
Absolutely.
I no longer believe anything these tyrants say. Nothing.
Not that I ever did.
In reply to Where is the where is the… by lester1
Anyone who has been in a Nevada Casino plays Blackjack like they are on ten cameras because they are. You are watched all the way to your room and the cameras are the best that money can buy. There is no such thing as 'Not on Camera' in a Nevada Casino at all, ever.
In reply to Where is the where is the… by lester1
FIFY - There were definitely at least 2 shooters......
In reply to Where is the where is the… by lester1
Ah, John Doe Number Two. I remember him.
That would be the mysterious John Doe #2 of OKC fame, or are you thinking another?
In reply to Ah. Joe Doe Number Two. I… by Billy the Poet
That's the problem with John Does, you're never really sure who you're talking about. And that's without even getting into the Number Two thing.
In reply to That would be the mysterious… by Ignatius
Was that the guy in the brown pickup that they put out an APB on, then never spoke of it ever again?
Go away FBI, just go away.
In reply to That would be the mysterious… by Ignatius
These stories keep popping up to lend "reality" to an unreal series of events.
Have yet to see one convincing pic/vid of a mortally wounded victim. Not saying they don't exist among the 600+, just saying I haven't seen it even though I've followed the case. Very weird.
The day of seconds... second LV POI, second dossier, second false ballistic alarm story, second in command of the FBI - gone
In reply to These stories keep popping… by Ignatius
Maybe the Second Coming of Christ, yea, beam me up off this shit hole
In reply to The day of seconds... second… by major major ma…
Yeah, check Las Vegas obituaries and nothing!
In reply to These stories keep popping… by Ignatius
And the liberal/corporate mainstream media has gone completely silent on the shooting.. No curiosity or investigative journalism to try and find out the truth. It's like the deep state ordered the mainstream media to not talk about the shooting. Deep state definitely controls the media.
In reply to These stories keep popping… by Ignatius
"It's like the deep state ordered the mainstream media to not talk..."
They don't have to tell them, the major media are the 'deep state.'
In reply to And the liberal/corporate… by lester1
I saw a couple of pictures of some people taken from a few hundred yards away lying on the ground and covered in blankets- does that count?
In reply to These stories keep popping… by Ignatius
Thank you for clarifying the point.
All we get are these shots from outer space.
In reply to I saw a couple pictures of… by Juggernaut x2
Ignatius, if you even thought of taking pictures of one of my mortally wounded friends or relatives it would be your last thought on this earth. Can't think of much that is more tasteless and perverted than wanting pictures of dead people. Thankfully no one as sick as you published any pictures. Most anyone in the area was running for their lives, not taking morbid pictures. I seriously doubt you'd have gone against that tide even if you'd had a camera.
In reply to These stories keep popping… by Ignatius
Fuck off, troll.
In reply to Ignatius, if you even… by Kidbuck
Looks like by THE PICTURE, someone left the windows open. fucking LOL............
This is a joke.. Amazing how quick people forget.. I know a person who died, shot in the head.. Where is the outrage?
She was a Jehovah's Witness, over 1000 people at her funeral.. fact!
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2017/10/02/tewksbury-woman-killed-las…
You're an outright liar
In reply to This is a joke.. Amazing… by loves the truth
Fiction piled on fiction piled on bs stinking smokescreen.
Give me a break what a bogus investigation and cover-up by the corrupt FBI and establishment....
I want to see the CCTV footage already.
And you will, around the same time they release the footage from the pentagon on 9/11.
In reply to I want to see the CCTV… by petaloka
2nd suspect? Damn, that was quick wasn't it?
How do you commit murder with a weapon that isn't "deadly."
"There are no dangerous weapons, only dangerous men." -- some old dead writer.
Are they saying someone that had a TS and worked in weapons manufacturing was selling weapons as a side hustle? And they think people believe this bullshit? Seriously?
Engineer at Honeywell, no less.
and they are saying he dominated his CIA asset girlfriend.
ya, okay.
just a bunch of deplorables.
wait, what?
In reply to Are they saying someone that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
This guy (works in Phoenix) was probably up to his neck in "Fast and Furrious" too.
In reply to Are they saying someone that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hey Vegas...
This isnt some bunch of elementary school teachers in some wild gangbang.
Ya' got any leads? You know, to provide some answers for the familes of 58 KIA and the 500 wounded?
What the f**k happened?
Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal’s recent arrest, along with the arrest of 10 other princes and over 38 cabinet ministers, has created quite a stir within the intelligence community after it was revealed publicly last Tuesday on ‘The Alex Jones Show with special guest Shepard Ambellas‘ that the Saudi-based private military company ETS Risk Management was, in fact, on the ground before, during, and after the Oct. 1 attack in Las Vegas.
Four Seasons has been privately held since 2007, primarily by both Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and Cascade Investment, L.L.C. (a Seattle-based company owned by billionaire eugenicist and gun control advocate Bill Gates.) Each company holds a 45% stake. A third company by the name of Triple Holdings holds the remaining 10%.
https://www.intellihub.com/saudi-prince-linked-to-5-independently-manag…
So? Their employers were safe. Did you expect them to give a fuck?
One can easily assume there was other private security close by. It is Vegas. Do you think they gave a fuck either?
In reply to Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin… by tyberious
Lies everywhere.
LOL, no one died. Check out Las Vegas Shooting crisis actors, hilarious if it didn't cost us so much freaking money!
Yeah, hundreds of witnesses and the victim's families all corroborate the same story - that people were shot at and killed. But they ALL must be on the government's payroll? Ridiculous. Why would the feds create an elaborate theater with hundreds if not thousands of participants telling the same lie with the risk of that lie coming out if just ONE of those people talks? Why not just shoot some people in a normal false flag and then blame a patsy like they always do?
In reply to LOL, no one died. Check out… by ffed
The vics are all military, first responders and familes of. they get paid, drum up fear, and raise funds for their organiztions while simultaneously raising fear and need for money spent on security. Additionally , if no one died, then then no nosy investigators from their families. I did not believe this stuff either, even after I DID I STILL could not accept it, Once I did I found it CRAZY that I ever believed the BULLSHIT.. KEEP ASKING QUESTIONS- PEACE
In reply to Yeah, hundreds of witnesses… by runningman18
Oh...
So the second person of interest is too big to prosecute eh?
Government is the terrorist, is the enemy of the people!!!
Skynet is the virus!
In reply to Government is the terrorist,… by Rich Monk
What? No magic bullet? I want my money back. Damn 'B' grade productions. With all the shit running the show you'd think they'd at least give us more bang for our buck. Sheesh....
Wasn't Doug's dad Alexander Haig a war criminal? /s
I've been writing this for awhile now...
Paddock was an arms dealer, working along side the CIA and in addition to arms, he traded in human trafficking where he met his Filipino girlfriend. The CIA uses these tactics as well as drugs to keep off the books clandestine work secret...
The other part, I believe that is untold thus far is that the CIA probably had to eliminate him, so they staged this mass shooting, killed Paddock and put his body in that room to make it look like he pulled the trigger.