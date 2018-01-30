Second "Trump Dossier" Emerges One Day After FISA Memo Vote

A controversial Democratic operative considered a Clinton "hatchet man" wrote a second anti-Trump memo, which was presented to the FBI in October 2016 by former UK spy Christopher Steele, according to reporting by theGuardian, one day after the House Intel Committee voted to release the confidential and "shocking" FISA memo to the public.
This “second dossier” was authored by Cody Shearer, a former journalist and political activist for the Clinton White House in the 1990s. According to the Guardian, it confirms Steele’s claim that Trump was “compromised” by the Russian intelligence in 2013, during a trip to Moscow that involved “lewd acts” at a five-star hotel.
Cody Shearer cites an unnamed source within Russia's Security Service (FSB) for his claims, meaning that both anti-Trump dossiers tied to Hillary Clinton used Russian disinformation to discredit and undermine a candidate for U.S. President.
Citing a "source with knowledge of the inquiry," the Guardian reported that the FBI was “still working on” the Shearer dossier, suggesting the bureau was taking at least some of it seriously. "It raises the possibility that parts of the Steele dossier, which has been derided by Trump’s supporters, may have been corroborated by Shearer’s research, or could still be,” wrote the Guardian's Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Nick Hopkins.
Shearer's name recently appeared in a January 25 letter from the Senate Judiciary Committee to six individuals or entities thought to be involved in the funding, creation or distribution of the original salacious and unverified "Trump-Russia Dossier." Recipients of the letter - including John Podesta, Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz - are asked to submit all communications between a list of 40 individuals or entities, one of whom is Cody Shearer.
While Clinton fans were delighted by the emergence of the new memo...
Second Trump-Russia dossier being assessed by FBI https://t.co/zlsfSTvlk5
... Conservatives were more skeptical of the latest unconfirmed "dossier" given Shearer’s past. His brother served as an ambassador during the Clinton administration, and his late sister was married to Strobe Talbott, the chief authority on Russia in President Bill Clinton’s State Department, according to ProPublica.
Furthermore, during the Benghazi investigation of Hillary Clinton in 2015, the National Review called Shearer “someone with a history of misleading foreign sources, misrepresenting himself as an agent of the US government, and creating trouble for both himself and the United States abroad.” NR cited the story about Shearer’s secret trip to Bosnia in the 1990s, where he extorted money from the Bosnian Serbs, claiming he was a secret envoy of the Clinton administration and could negotiate a reduction of war crimes charges.
Like the original dossier, the Guardian adds that Shearer shared his dossier “with select media organisations before the election,” without naming the outlets. The Daily Caller's Chuck Ross cites a passage from a recent book by the Guardian’s former correspondent in Moscow, Luke Harding, about how he received an email from the “Clinton camp” that contained the same accusations as in the Steele dossier, but was not Steele’s work.
That at least suggests that Shearer’s document didn’t just appear out of thin air to conveniently back up Steele’s claims just as the original dossier is about to be challenged by a congressional memo. However, it also suggests that both dossiers claiming Trump’s ties to Russian intelligence came from sources either close to, or paid for by, Hillary Clinton.
Meanwhile, the FBI is still analyzing the "Shearer memo" and pursuing "intriguing leads," according to The Guardian, which could mean that the agency may be using Shearer's research to corroborate parts of the original "Trump-Russia" Steele dossier. In other words, Christopher Steele provided the FBI with two dossiers, the second of which may have been designed to support the first.
As we previously reported, Congressional investigators have been researching what appears to be a massive and coordinated conspiracy between the Clinton campaign, DNC, FBI, DOJ, Obama Administration and opposition research firm Fusion GPS to discredit Donald Trump with Russian disinformation. The scheme involved high level officials within the DOJ and FBI, including recently demoted Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe - whose "7th floor" Deep State cabal both exonerated Hillary Clinton while simultaneously "investigating" Trump.
A brief refresher of facts and allegations:
- The DNC and Hillary Clinton's PAC was revealed by The Washington Post to have paid opposition research firm Fusion GPS for the creation of a dossier that would be harmful to then-candidate Donald Trump.
- Fusion commissioned former UK spy Christopher Steele to assemble the dossier - which is comprised of a series of memos relying largely on Russian government sources to make allegations against Donald Trump and his associates.
- According to court filings, Fusion also worked with disgraced DOJ official Bruce Ohr, and hired his CIA-linked wife, Nellie Ohr, to assist in the smear campaign against Trump. Bruce Ohr was demoted from his senior DOJ position after it was revealed that he met with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson as well as Christopher Steele - then tried to cover it up.
- Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, denied under oath to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he knew about the dossier's funding, while Clinton's former spokesman, Brian Fallon, told CNN that Hillary likely had no idea who paid for it either.
- Current and past leaders of the DNC, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) also denied knowledge of the document's funding.
- Podesta met with Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson the day after the Trump-Russia dossier was published by Buzzfeed News.
And now we can add Clinton crony Cody Shearer and his second Trump-Russia dossier to the list.
