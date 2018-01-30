WTI/RBOB Drop After Surprise Crude Build

WTI/RBOB prices sank for the second day ahead of tonight's API as anxiety over a "slack demand period" builds and US production surges. While expectations were for a modest crude build, inventories jump over 3mm bbl - ending the 10-week draw-streak and sending WTI lower..
“The crude market is looking at the weakness in stock market. That’s making the oil traders a little nervous,” Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc. in Chicago, said by telephone.
At the same time, “there is an expectation that we will see the first increase in supply in a long time.”
API
- Crude +3.229mm (+900k exp) - biggest build since Sept.
- Cushing -2.383mm
- Gasoline +2.692mm (+2mm exp)
- Distillates -4.096mm
Party's Over - after 10 weeks of crude draws, API reported a big build and a 12th week of gasoline builds...
WTI/RBOB prices tumbled most since December today ahead of the API print (and amid a weaker dollar).
And the reaction after the API print was quick knee-jerk higher than tumble...
“Exports are being hurt a bit by the reduction in the Brent-WTI spread, which should also help inventories replenish. This is the slack demand period,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund.
It’s also “registering with folks that crude oil output is just soaring.”
We don't need no stinkin' oil. We got E. Musk.....
US oil production has completely the offset OPEC cuts:
http://thesoundingline.com/combined-us-opec-oil-production-pace-set-new…
In reply to We don't need no stinkin'… by USA USA
Analysts still have not adjusted to the Speed at which West Texas can bring new fracked wells online.
Texas can bring new wells into production faster than the Saudis can re-activate moth balled wells.
In reply to US oil production has… by Four Star
lol...a surprise up, oops a surprise down, gomer pyle, surprise surprise surprise...lol..inside trading has nothing to do with this lol...with all this up and down, not sure if I am sea sick or horney :-)
It's this weeks API/DOE yo-yo "surprise" up and down move.
"Surprise Sunrise Wednesday Morning Awakens Many Who Slept Overnight"
In reply to lol...a surprise up, oops a… by coast1
Nothing was up today but shorts/puts - oil, gold, crypto, currency, stocks - all downnnnn.. dooooooooooooom.
Munchkin got his head handed to him by Trump with the ‘weak dollar’ gaffe. Reality is that Munchkin and the Treasury cannot afford 3% interest rates on all the new debt Obama created. A weak dollar only makes interest rates worse by making Treasuries unappealing to foreign money. I suspect we will see something ‘snap’ back - likely Fed Speak or other government actions (QE?) that will try to bring Treasury rates back down.
In reply to Nothing was up today but… by ssgredux
Time for schoolhouse rock.
congress gives the president the money to spend.
it isn’t Obama’s debt since 2007. It is Ryan and McConnell’s debt.
idiot.
In reply to Munchkin got his head handed… by NoWayJose
Crude spiked a bit about a month ago when the 2 pipelines went out. A legit reason. In late December and early January the pipelines came back online. Gasoline demand was down on bad weather. Yet oil prices and oil stocks shot higher - for NO reason. Reality is a bitch! I expect sub-$50 oil soon and when that happens you will see cheating on OPEC’s production reductions.
demand down, supply up and production up....imports down...export up...I am shocked I tell you shocked!