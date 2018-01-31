DACA... CACA... Or NADA...?

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 18:35

Presented with no comment...

 

 

Source: MichaelPRamirez.com

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
RAT005 TBT or not TBT Jan 31, 2018 6:44 PM Permalink

There already is a complete set of immigration laws. Part of that is around 5 years after a green card to pursue citizenship.  Just need to get the wall built and carry on with existing immigration laws.  I describe it as a big fence with a big gate meaning set standards and proceed with processing applications while putting machine guns on the wall.  No more illegals, get a functioning qualification and screening process working faster.  People have to qualify for everything....the ignorance of the far left on open boarders is demeaning to even answer.  Enforce our laws, carry on, don't ask for permission.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
EmployedMillenial Juggernaut x2 Jan 31, 2018 6:46 PM Permalink

I dont think you get it. There's going to be a merit based system, based on work, education, criminal record - these DACA people by vast majority wont pass muster. So either the dems cave and basically give trump the power to deport them anyways cause they don't pass the merit test, or they stand their ground and look like assholes (with the unspoken truth that they know their constituents can't make grades). Win-win. No way around it. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Battlefield USA Reynard Fox Jan 31, 2018 6:48 PM Permalink

Every time someone postulates about Trump and his 20,000D Leagues Under The Sea Chess on illegals, Trump takes a step back… then someone postulates it is just more 20,000D Leagues Under The Sea Chess. As if, every step back Trump takes on illegals, he is removing wiggle room from the pro-illegal crowd. When SUDDENLY, someone thinks Trump will say, “I can’t work with you guys! Every step back I take is not enough for you! Fine! Everyone leaves then! Neener-Neener!”

What you are really doing, is: Oh please oh please let it just be 20,000D chess! Please!

It’s okay. You can all be Dreamers too.

You are going to watch this DACA/illegal drama for Trumps entire presidency.

And BTW:

I haven’t seen so much worship since Bush Jr., Bush Sr., and Reagan.

Yet, remember where we were? Here we are. Imagine where we will be. And none the freer.

But, but, but… It’s different this time!

Isn’t it always?

I guess no one has noticed the propensity of TP’sTB to whip up “patriotic” Americans into a frenzy from time to time… then always back to square one, and another step back?

Like a dog that returns to his vomit is a fool who repeats his folly.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Scanderbeg Reynard Fox Jan 31, 2018 7:01 PM Permalink

The Democrats could have legalized all of them in 2008-11 and there's nothing we could have done about it. Instead Bongo pushed through an unpopular Health Care plan and then illegally implemented DACA so he could pass the buck to the next president but continue to use "dreamers" as a political cudgel.

If this isn't political theatre and Trump actually legalizes 2M people the Republican party is finished and he will be a one term president. 

Hopefully he's bluffing.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RumpleShitzkin Jan 31, 2018 6:45 PM Permalink

Nada, bitchez.

 

All you fucking boarder busting welfare soaking beaners gotta go back the same way you came.

 

Going to be a long sad walk. Fuck em.

Vaminos, muchachos! Make Mexico great again.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
The_Dude Jan 31, 2018 6:46 PM Permalink

Yet again no mention of fixing Birthright Citizenship.

One of the biggest flaws that allows people to come here and hide, squeeze out a few kids and get to stay.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Sokhmate Jan 31, 2018 6:57 PM Permalink

Tackling illegal immigration is pointless without tackling H1B fraud. ~2 million H1Bs have been issued since 1999. Those 2M probably pull the equivalent money that the 12M illegals pull, if not more.