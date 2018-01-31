The Earth's Magnetic Field Is Shifting, Poles May Flip: "This Could Get Bad"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 02:00

"The shield that protects the Earth from solar radiation is under attack from within. We can’t prevent it, but we ought to prepare..." is the ominous sub-headline of a worrisome new report that shows scientists around the world fearing that the earth's magnetic field is shifting, with potentially disastrous consequences for mankind.

"When next the poles change places, the consequences for the electrical and electronic infrastructure that runs civilization will be dire. The question is when that will happen."

As SHTFplan.com's Mac Slavo notes, scientists from the University of Colorado in Boulder are sounding the alarm that the Earth’s magnetic poles are showing signs of reversing. Although the pole reversal, in and of itself, isn’t unprecedented, the solar winds that would take out the power grid and make parts of the globe uninhabitable could cause widespread disasters.

The Earth has a fierce molten core that generates a magnetic field capable of defending our planet against devastating solar winds.  This magnetic field is vital to life on Earth and has weakened by 15 percent over the last 200 years. This protective field acts as a shield against harmful solar radiation and extends thousands of miles into space and its magnetism affects everything from global communication to power grids.

Historically, Earth’s North and South magnetic poles have flipped every 200,000 or 300,000 years. However, the last flip was about 780,000 years ago, meaning our planet is well overdue.  The latest satellite data, from the European Space Agency’s Swarm trio which monitors the Earth’s magnetic field, suggest a pole flip may be imminent.  The satellites allow researchers to study changes building at the Earth’s core, where the magnetic field is generated. Their observations suggest molten iron and nickel are draining the energy out of the Earth’s core near where the magnetic field is generated. While scientists aren’t sure why exactly this happens, they describe it as a “restless activity” that suggests the magnetic field is preparing to flip.

The signs of the Earth’s poles reversing are also apparent to Daniel Baker, who says this would devastate the power grid.  If a switch happens, we would likely be exposed to solar winds capable of punching holes into the ozone layer. In a new report, Baker, who is the director of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado in Boulder, claims if this reversal happens, it is likely to render some areas of the planet “uninhabitable” by knocking out power grids.

Baker’s comments were made in an in-depth Undark report written by Alanna Mitchell, who has a new book about the topic titled “The Spinning Magnet: The Electromagnetic Force that Created the Modern World and Could Destroy It.”

“The dangers: devastating streams of particles from the sun, galactic cosmic rays, and enhanced ultraviolet B rays from a radiation-damaged ozone layer, to name just a few of the invisible forces that could harm or kill living creatures,” Michelle writes.

 “This is serious business,” Richard Holme, Professor of Earth, Ocean, and Ecological Sciences at Liverpool University told MailOnline.

 “Imagine for a moment your electrical power supply was knocked out for a few months – very little works without electricity these days.”

"No lights. No computers. No cellphones. Even flushing a toilet or filling a car’s gas tank would be impossible. And that’s just for starters."

Researchers predict that in the event of a flip, every year a hundred thousand people would die from the increased levels of space radiation. Radiation at ground level would increase so much that some estimates suggest overall exposure to cosmic radiation would double causing more deaths from cancer. “Radiation could be 3-5 times greater than that from the man-made ozone holes. Furthermore, the ozone holes would be larger and longer-lived,” said D. Colin Forsyth from the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at UCL.

Ms No stacking12321 Feb 1, 2018 3:47 AM Permalink

All I care about is that I don't want the bastards that ruined our entire age to know it's coming, survive it and then ruin another whole civilization when they come up top.  They could do that.  What is a weirder thought, what if they have done this before? 

Lumberjack Ms No Feb 1, 2018 6:15 AM Permalink

Hey, glad to see you back! Here is a thought experiment. If you have magnet and spin it, have it do back flips or even do the hokey pokey, it still has a field.

If you have an ac or dc circuit, it still functions perfectly be it on the north pole, south pole or the equator. Going one step further, space probes have traveled in space where there is no magnetic field and still function. 

The question is, how did some idiots (wind powered retards) in Colorado conclude that the grid would fail?

...case closed...

Tarzan Lumberjack Feb 1, 2018 6:49 AM Permalink

Not so fast.  I'm no scientist, but I suspect comparing shielded electrical systems with the power grid which uses un-shielded power lines is flawed.

Secondly, he didn't say the magnetic field or pole shifting would harm the electrical system.  He said it would disrupt the ability of the magnetic field to deflect the solar winds, and that the solar winds would effect our electrical grid.

Tarzan Ms No Feb 1, 2018 6:41 AM Permalink

In the early 80s I read a book, The Energy Non Crisis, by Lindsey Williams.  It debunks the Carter years "Oil Crisis" of the 70s.

It's a fascinating read if your into the energy sector.  It basically says America is awash in energy and the "Crisis" was a fraud.

"After only one week on the North Slop of Alaska, Senator Chance had said to me, "Almost everything said to me [about the energy crisis] by those briefers from Washington, D. C. was a lie,'"

"[After proving the find at Gull Island an ARCO executive] went on to say, 'Chaplain, America has just become energy independent!'...The energy crisis had just come to a screeching halt-this ought to hit the front page of every newspaper in America...but before an announcement was made the government forced them to cap it and seal the records which documented the find...WHY!?"

It's a great book, I may have to reread it.....

Anyway, in the book the author recounts how, while drilling through the Ice in Northern Alaska they where pulling up tropical vegetation, frogs, and other things only found in a tropical climate, from hundreds of feet below the Ice.  In the book he describes a possible explanation for how the far north could have been the temperate zone thousands of years ago, by a polar shift.  He also says this explains why there is enough crude under the ice shelves of the poles to supply the worlds oil for many hundreds of years!

Scared the crap out of me back then.  It also opened my eyes and gave me a healthy distrust of the Government!

Creative_Destruct Klassenfeind Feb 1, 2018 4:45 AM Permalink

It's the field strength, not its polarity, that shields us surface dwellers from the solar wind. So a field reversal, which has happened MANY times before, and is usually SLOOOOOW, is most likely not a doomsday scenario.

On the other hand, IF the field strength DROPS significantly to permanently lower levels (it's already highly variable), prepare for death-mutant dystopia....;-)

(DOOM Porn is FUUUUN shit)

californiagirl Creative_Destruct Feb 1, 2018 5:37 AM Permalink

To add to problem, the solar system is currently exiting the protective, highly magnet cloud through which we have been traveling for tens of thousands of years, as we move into a void that will subject us to even more cosmic radiation, including gamma rays. 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcm9KdHf_n8WsF2IFB4FVvq&par…

We have spent about 10,000 to 15,000 years out of every 100,000 years not in an ice age, on a repeating cycle that continues for more that 2 million years. Our current temperatures are not even the high point of our current cycle, and not nearly as high as the previous one.

http://www.iceagegradient.com/images/image19.jpg

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 stizazz Feb 1, 2018 3:02 AM Permalink

It's real. They can verify that the pole has changed by looking at old volcanic rocks. Those lava flows have little teensy bits of magnetite and that is fixed once the lava hardens. The thing is the various lava flows don't all have the magnetite going in the same direction which is how geologists were able to verify pole shifts.

It has been a long time since the last shift so no one really knows what to expect. Hold on to your atmosphere and load up on sunscreen!

AllBentOutOfShape stizazz Feb 1, 2018 3:11 AM Permalink

It's nothing "new". This has been talked about for many years. First I read about it was over 20 years agio from a ham radio guy from Australia by the name of Kev Peacock. He used to have a website back then that has since vanished. He talked about the polarity of the Sun reversing every 11 years or so and IIRC said that the Earth's North Pole gradually tilts closer to the Sun over hundreds of thousands of years and eventually reaches a point where the polarity change in the Sun would be strong enough to trigger a pole reversal on Earth. I think his prediction was for 2012 give/take and made the prediction back in the mid/late 90's.