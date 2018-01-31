Adam Schiff: FISA Memo Could Lead To Firings Of Mueller, Rosenstein

Stocks are red. Trey Gowdy is abruptly retiring from Congress. Everybody is laughing at what looks like drool dribbling from the edge of Joe Kennedy's mouth during his rebuttal to last night's State of the Union.
And along comes Reuters, dropping a bombshell headline that, if accurate, could shift the narrative of the multiple investigations involving Russia and obstruction of justice.
Reuters quoted Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intel Committee, who believes the contents of the four-page memo about allegedly egregious FBI abuses of FISA set for public release in the next several days, could lead to the firing of Special Counsel Bob Mueller, or more likely Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.
- TOP DEMOCRAT ON U.S. HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SAYS REPUBLICAN MEMO SETS STAGE FOR POSSIBLE FIRING OF SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER OR MORE LIKELY DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROSENSTEIN
And:
- U.S. HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN NUNES SAYS "NO SURPRISE" TO SEE THE FBI AND JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISSUE "SPURIOUS OBJECTIONS" TO REPUBLICAN MEMO -STATEMENT
Now the question of course is whether this is a statement of fact - in other words the FISA memo contains cause for termination - or a smoke screen to claim that Mueller's firing is only made possible by the "political act" that is the imminent release of the FISA memo.
In an amusing coincidence, Gowdy's remarks from a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends now seem eerily prophetic...
REP. TREY GOWDY (R-SC): My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information. They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information. I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this. That would be the embarrassment...
I mean, going to court to help Fusion GPS so we can’t find out they paid for the dossier, and that they were working for the DNC. That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something. So, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.
In response to the FBI's "rare public statement" claiming the contents of the memo distort the truth, House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes, Schiff's Republican counterpart and primary antagonist on the committee, has responded with his own statement dismissing the FBI's "spurious objections."
Devin Nunes goes after the FBI and DOJ, dismisses what he calls their "spurious objections" to releasing his memo. pic.twitter.com/LerpOKf9sm— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 31, 2018
The question on everybody's mind is whether the memo will prove that the FBI improperly relied on the Steele dossier to obtain s FISA Court warrant on Carter Page. One Twitter user pointed out that Nunes' statement comes close to confirming that this is indeed the truth.
Nunes throws down the gauntlet: he all but publicly declares the FBI used allegations in the #SteeleDossier to get a FISA court warrant to surveil Carter Page. While knowing the info was unverified & likely campaign opposition research. pic.twitter.com/xjs8AVYCNK— Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) January 31, 2018
Developing story.
Let's get this party started then, shall we?
(((Rosenstein)))... Will NOT be missed... Tick... Tock...
Edgey
In reply to Let's get this party started… by The Dreadnought
Apache ?
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Arrest them!
In reply to Apache ? by gatorengineer
Wait. No!
Mueller' not finished yet not finding any Trump Russian collusion.
Can't we give the guy more time to dangle at the end of his rope?
In reply to Arrest them! by The_Juggernaut
Trump should just tweet today: Any low-/mid-level agent who comes forward in the next 24 hours, gets immunity; after that whoever gets caught in the churn goes to Leavenworth or firing squad.
In reply to Wait. by Pure Evil
Who's up for demanding a few public beheadings of the political rats involved in all of this conspiracy and treason? I know, I know... "Isn't this already enough entertainment?" you might ask.
Well, in a word: No! There must be blood ;)
In reply to Trump should just tweet… by Shitonya Serfs
NO Soup {memo} For YOU ~
Let Me Guess what happens, They will let all these Blokes Resign,
and the {memo} will be buried 50 Feet Under...
In reply to Who's up for demanding a few… by MagicHandPuppet
I do not "expect" the firing of Mueller and Rosenstein. I demand their prosecution.
In reply to NO memo by BaBaBouy
How naive she is. "If there are a few bad apples".........
ROFLMAO. Few? Really?
YouTube: Bill Still > Swiss are going to vote on state money
Something HUGE to watch. Private Central Banksters don't play. Only sport that is still played to the death is the money powers game.
In reply to I do not expect the firing… by giovanni_f
I'd say it's the whole damn DC! Better yet, arrest the DEEP STATE. Yes they know who they are.
In reply to How naive she is. "If there… by DownWithYogaPants
Lets see ... the FBI leadership are the alleged perps here. So, how much credence is a prosecutor supposed to give to a perp's objection to the testimony given against him? Let's get it all out into "open court," so to say, and let the jury of public opinion decide.
Justice has to be seen to be done.
#ReleaseTheMemo
#WhereIsJeff
In reply to I'd say it's the whole damn… by stizazz
To All:
A lot of people's lives are destroyed because of the psychotic Bitch from Hell.
If she had just STFU, Damage Control would have limited this to the GOPe spinning conspiracy tales.
Instead, because unlike the mental midgets on ZH who wanted blood now - which would have given the Dems an excuse to toss the truth into the garbage can of history labeled as partisan trash - instead the Dems are writing their own Guilty Verdicts and sentencing themselves to prison because Trump, Sessions, and Matt Gaetz (FL 1st Dist. Republican) are letting them convict themselves.
Which brings back up the Bitch from Hell.
I give her less than 3-months to live. She will be assassinated a la Seth Rich by the FBI Hit Team after being "blessed" by Podesta or Lynch.
A number of her gang-members will, between now and about 60-days after she's rubbed out, lose their lives as well. The criteria for that Hit List will be the percentage likelihood their immunity grant is made moot because it was issued to obstruct justice.
Think of the Swamp at that point as a self-cleaning oven . . .
In reply to Lets see ... the FBI… by The Alarmist
Yes.
All we can do is speed up that process to its inevitable end. As I've always said, Hillary is like a leper, anyone coming in close contact with her will be infected.
Their "motives" for doing so can be as pure as the wind driven snow in their minds or...like Strzok, McCabe, Mills, Abedin, Baker, Priestap, Comey, Podesta, Weinstein, Carlin, Wassername etal...as nefarious and as evilly scheming/designing as she is.
It doesn't matter, they will get infected by her disease.
And no amount of BleachBit can cure them ;-)
In reply to To All:… by MarsInScorpio
I wonder if that truck on the rails today had 'SOROS RULES' spray-painted anywhere.....
In reply to Yes… by nmewn
Madam shit, not Adam shit.
In reply to I wonder if that truck on… by Jim in MN
We need to know the names of the spooks involved in this too.
In reply to Yes… by nmewn
Damn...
Planet x should be here in april... ET's will turn all the good people into sea creatures. Everyone not so good end up in a really bad place anyway...
I just really wanted to know how this all ends!! Hope I can figure out how to swim... oh well...
In reply to To All:… by MarsInScorpio
Those who come down from the sky - the Anunnaki. Been waiting my whole adult life for the return of Planet X
In reply to Damn... … by tbone654
Crimes against humanity deserve the death penalty. Subverting and using the power of the United States for nefarious purposes to the detriment of the general welfare is a prima facie crime against humanity.
In reply to Lets see ... the FBI… by The Alarmist
Killing people to resolve problems is part of the mindset of US culture: perhaps it is time to change that. I think the Fletcher Memorial Home for incurable Tyrants and Kings would be a more fitting solution. Just lock the sick people away somewhere where they can't hurt anyone else, and we can all get on with our lives, hopefully without killing anyone else.
It's a million to one chance, but it just might work....
In reply to Crimes against humanity… by King of Ruperts Land
Yeah, but what if you were a character in a Hollywood movie and you just realized that the Justice department and the F.B.I went rouge and you were about 2 nano seconds from being in their cross hairs because you voted for a NeewYark billionaire with orange hair? Yep drag em behind the caar.
In reply to Killing people to resolve… by OverTheHedge
Apparently not familiar with .. "one bad apple spoils the whole bunch girl , gimme one more chance .. " etc. etc.
In reply to How naive she is. "If there… by DownWithYogaPants
I jus gotta say (yet again...lol) every day is JUST like Christmas morning!
We open our interweb boxes and all these wonderful gifts come pouring out.
Thanks SantaTrump! ;-)
In reply to Apparently not familiar with… by Giant Meteor
FBI and DOJ are magnets for psychopaths.
In reply to How naive she is. "If there… by DownWithYogaPants
As are myriad police departments all over this brutal country, in my opinion.
In reply to FBI and DOJ are magnets for… by Secret Weapon
Hooah.
Trump issue US Notes. Pay off the federal reserve bank. Don't look back.
This is one of the two most important actions to fix our problems.
The other is energy. That would be solved by Thorium molten salt reactors. The corruption overseen by the CIA, FBI and Navy along with the Atomic Energy Commission has blocked the Thorium development project.
In reply to How naive she is. "If there… by DownWithYogaPants
why pay them anything just collect all their fake bank notes, give them back, confiscate all their ill gotten gains and take all their property after all it is just five families
In reply to Hooah… by brianshell
Fuck the Federal Reserve! Pay them back in worthless US dollars.
In reply to Hooah… by brianshell
Amen!
In reply to I do not expect the firing… by giovanni_f
Shit is about to get interesting. How will the Dems react to public demand for Mueller and Rosenstein to be fired? Will they go quietly? You know the answer.
Will they initiate some kind of Constitutional crisis (worse than the one we are having right now)? Walk out of Congress? Refuse to allocate money? File some stupid shit motion in some ninth-circuit bullshit court?
This ain't over, far from it, and it ain't even close to being "resolved". The Dems went "all in" more than a year ago, and they've been doubling down ever since.
Keep your rifle close.
In reply to I do not expect the firing… by giovanni_f
It's been two years we've been sweating bullets.
I'm thinking this third year, somebodies are going to crack...
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
Can't help but wonder who is (are) the man behind the curtain...
In reply to It's been two years we've… by espirit
>>>Will they initiate some kind of Constitutional crisis...? Walk out of Congress? Refuse to allocate money?
You've touched on two things of actual significance that Congress can do: refuse to approve ANY appropriation of funds (a.k.a. actually shut down all/most of the federal government), or effectively dissolve itself, with the withdrawal of one-half of the Current Duopoly.
I hereby approve, and fervently hope for, either of the above outcomes. And let the chips fall where they may.
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
"Public demand for Mueller and Rosenstein to be fired"
The dems won't have to worry to much about that issue because 80% of the public isn't following this story at all and truly does not give a shit about any of it.
I've said before no matter what is revealed it is not going to cause the kind of public outrage that many may expect it would or even should. Elements within the FBI being exposed as duplicitous, politically motivated, lying, anti democratic and working against the current president as elected by the people will be met with little more than passing apathy by the public at large.
You can see that happening already, at least I can, everyone I talk to, even those who voted for him and have been vocaly supportive since have no idea about any of this. Ask them about it and all you get are blank stares in return.
The majority of the the US populace has not been paying attention and they are not about to start now. The other group absolutely hates him so it's not going to matter to them if senior FBI agents were working against him or not, if the anti trump crowd gives any time to this drama it will be to nominate these agents for some kind of medal.
Of course the MSM will continue to do its job by downplaying, deflecting and distorting the issues this raises about the FBI as a whole, as will the FBI itself blaming a few rouge elements while accepting no responsibility and we will be right back to business as usual in no time.
So in short between large scale public apathy and disengagement in regards to this issue and trump along with a media machine that will take advantage of that I don't see the dems being all hurt by this bas they will just quietly disengage themselves and let the public memory hole the entire affair.
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
"I've said before no matter what is revealed it is not going to cause the kind of public outrage that many may expect it would or even should."
Agreed. It is called multi generational conditioning .. direct correlation with the great dumbing down, bread, circuses and the like, or running in circles on the hamster wheel will do. 24/7 opinion op ed "news" , lightening fast "reporting" or mis-reporting in real time, and also the weekend newsie dump. That is why the same folks, usual suspects are able to pull the same tricks, over, and over, and over again ..
By the time the horse dejour is rode too death, kicked repeatedly when down .. and all the various players jockey for fame and their 2 minutes of talking points, the thing is so entirely convoluted, the larger balance of the entirely desensitized citzenry fails to even notice, or care.
Look honey, they're kickin that dead horse again.
In reply to "Public demand for Mueller… by marcusfenix
My wife is a good example, she knows they are corrupt doesn't have a clue about this Memo and says until she sees Hillary or Obama going to jail then in her mind nothing's changed.
I don't see how it's possible Hillary remains free at this point.
We will see.
In reply to "I've said before no matter… by Giant Meteor
Yes indeed. Says she wants me to keep informed.
In reply to My wife is a good example,… by JimmyJones
This time is different. This was sedition and treason. Not easily forgotten.
In reply to "I've said before no matter… by Giant Meteor
Perhaps this time is different, like in the 1870's when our government colluding with the city of London decided that the sovereign nation known as The United States of America would be dissolved and replaced with a corporation called United States Of America operating under the auspices of The City of London. An international lawyer friend from my childhood once told me (when I asked about his title of Esquire) that the bar association was an instrument operating under the British crown court. I am sure that this is not exactly correct but is close. By 1913 we the free born of the U.S. were disenfranchised of our property rights by our so called government, so that they could tax us for our land (which had prior been owned by us under free alloidal ownership). They determined that the ownership of our land should be transferred to the Banksters and we from then on were franchisees or renters and subject to losing our property upon not paying the tax. What did we do to deserve this? The IRS (a corporation owned by the Northern Trust) was assigned the right to collect these taxes. Want to know more? Research Serco and Northern Trust and a place to start might include Field McConnell and Abel Danger. Did we really win the war of 1812 and have we been recolonized by traitors within?
In reply to This time is different. This… by Frontline Retailer
you are correct the whole liberty, freedom thing is a myth, as the queen of england said, "a people who think they are free, make the best slaves" or something like that
In reply to Perhaps this time is… by exonomic halfbreed
Not if Mueller gets fired. The MSM won't be able to help itself, it'll be all over it, to its ultimate detriment.
In reply to "Public demand for Mueller… by marcusfenix
I hope you are wrong about this but, as Albert Einstein said: "There are only two things we know to be infinite, the Universe and the Stupidity of human beings. And I'm not really certain about the Universe."
In reply to "Public demand for Mueller… by marcusfenix
Fuckin' A!
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
I concur with your linguistic affirmation.
BURN IT DOWN..........BURN IT ALL DOWN.
In reply to Fuckin' A! by DanDaley
Yep, the Progressive Insurgents (Dem-MSM Complex) have pretty much exhausted the verbal phase. Phase 2 is about to commence.
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
On the one hand, you may be giving the Dems more credit than they deserve. First they bet the farm on their collusion winning the election for Killary, who'd bury all the skeletons. When that blew up, in shock they hoped for the Deep State to take Trump out and to cover up all the clues, with a compliant media throwing up smoke.
Now that it's all coming unravelled, what plan do they have? A massive uprising? The party who's demonized the private exercise of the Second Amendment? Makes no sense, but sense does not matter, does it.
I'm taking your final advice, though. I just have to decide WHICH ONE to keep closest...
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
I'm taking your final advice, though. I just have to decide WHICH ONE to keep closest...
Offense or defense?
In reply to On the one hand, you may be… by Edgarson
Their people in Ukraine have been tasked with an appropriate distraction... WW3 !!!
A Coming Russia-Ukraine War?
In reply to Shit is about to get… by SWRichmond
Stop screwing around. Just fire and arrest these traitors and be done with them...
In reply to I do not expect the firing… by giovanni_f