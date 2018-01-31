Mapping Marijuana - Go West Young Man (For The Cheapest Weed)

If you live in Washington D.C. and enjoy a responsible toke or two, move to Seattle...
That's the message, according to the 2018 Cannabis Price Index, a study compiled by Seedo, a Tel Aviv-based company that produces devices for home growers.
The average cost of a gram of marijuana in Washington D.C. is a shocking $18.08, whereas in Seattle, the average cost is just $7.58, and in New York City, which consumes more marijuana than any other metropolis on Earth, the average price is $10.76.
According to Seedo, the data (collected in December and January) matters because it helps to show the kind of tax revenue that could be collected if weed was legalized -- something that Canada plans to do later this year.
As Bloomberg reports, in Toronto, where the price is C$9.64 ($7.82), the city could generate as much as C$152 million per year if it levied tax at the same rate as cigarettes, the study shows, while the Big Apple could collect $354 million.
It’s still unclear how Canada will actually set prices. Federal and provincial governments have agreed to split the proceeds from cannabis taxes, with 75 percent of the proceeds going to provincial authorities, who will oversee cannabis distribution.
Toke up...like nothing else is more important going on around here.
whatever
Toke up? But, but BIG PHARMA says I should go on Prozac. :-)
It's not, choose one or the other, unless you're on a psychological reservation.
Fuck. I logged in but forgot what I was gonna say
***Best comment of the week award***
***Best comment of the WEED award***
LOL!!!!!!!!!!! Those aren’t “dank” (top shelf) buds at those prices. Try $15-$20/gram for an 1/8. Anything under that at the moment (because it still is not legal to grow and sell on your own) is garbage and you’ll have to smoke the whole thing to get high... and by then you’ll just feel like shit.
First,thats retarded. I can go to any store on the western slope of Co and buy an Oz of 25%-30%thc for $100(you just get uglier buds)or you could be such a connoisseur you pay an extra hundred for asthetics... Fuck, LivWell sells pre packed oz for 89.99 and they have 25 stores. And i have no idea what inbred state doesnt let you grow but move 'cause i have 3 plants of Critical AK and 3 of Amnesia Haze 5 weeks from harvest.theyre nice, i topped them last week,should limit it at 6lbs...free...and lastly no one grows Shit anymore unless youre 15 growing mexican dirt weed using your big brothers seeds and miraclegro. Theyre called clones dipshit...stick with beer.
I'm in NH and can't legally grow, but my experience is similar to yours in Co. In summer 2016 we could drive downtown to a legal shop and grab at least an ounce for under 140 out the door. Not sure where these prices are coming from, but they seem incorrect.
We must remember the threat of Sessions' new war on cannabis. In honor of this new threat, we have the Sessions Freedom Bowl.
This nation is nuts, I broke my neck and shoulder, the right shoulder was an old injury which got worse over the years, I didn't get physical therapy which was needed.
The doctors all wanted me on pain management and didn't want to perform surgery on the shoulder. Because I'm old, they just wanted to take me out with big pharma pain dope.
The pain dope kills so I didn't do it. I used the highest grade of the highest grade cannabis. I completed physical therapy, and continued to work the shoulder as the neck healed. It was extraordinarily painful, incredible pain, especially the movements/stretching to restore movement in my right shoulder. If it wasn't for cannabis, well I better not say, but a nurse who had the same shoulder issue, it's like Frozen Shoulder, well they had to put her to sleep to bend her arm. That's how painful it is.
I did it all, my way, and don't know why we have a medical system. It's ranked real low in global medical systems rankings.
The US medical system, congress, block the use of cannabis, it is the big pharma industry bribes, campaign contributions, which forces the nation to criminalize a plant which is helpful to citizens.
Big pharma and the medical system want control and do not want any other competition. The nation is being robbed by the medical system, insurance companies and big pharma, we pay incredible high prices for medical treatment and often it's of poor quality.
The arrogance of those who staff the US medical system is something to behold. I want to make sure you understand, when you deal with the medical system ask questions and study about your medical issue, the US medical system is dangerous and it can kill you. And as proof, you hear about the medical system doing this and that, you hear about dangerous drugs from big pharma, doesn't cure you, just manages the symptoms, and then half the drugs approved by the FDA will hurt you and the penalty is a small fine from the government, it's just a fraction of the profits made by selling you something that will kill you.
Cannabis doesn't kill. So in honor of Cannabis over Sessions, the Sessions Freedom Bowl will commence.
Quite your whining...
Sessions will be fired soon enough then you can smoke all the weed you want.
Yes this Sessions person needs 2 go. But in the mean time they tax cannabis quite heavily. Even in washington state. I am not sure how to solve this tax deal. They tax alcohol as well. I don't smoke.
You still can, Sessions or no. The anti pot stuff in DC is a nothing burger - too much state and muni tax money is at stake.
First off, this info is from Seedo: a Tel Aviv-based company... and the prices are all in grams. Tel Aviv? Grams? Stopped reading about there.
Around here (Northern California) quality trimmed bud is going for $600 a pound (that's ~453 grams), down from $2K plus early 2000's. And that's the price all the locals (and the local politicos) talk when they discuss pot. The problem is supply, and the green rush that started when CA legalized medical pot. It became a tsunami the last few years, and dispensaries in the city are overflowing with dope. Good old supply and demand, but hard on many of the old timers (a bunch of whom are my friends) who have grown rightous pot for years and are having to go big time with green houses and a bunch other shit- and the gubernmint regulations being written and re-written on a monthly basis don't help, nor do the permit fees to get 'legal', at least on a county-wide basis.
The amount of cost added by government - we are talking county health and inspectors; cops; and state fish and game, water quality, weights and measures - it is fucking overwhelming to the smaller family growers as every fucking bureaucracy that can is piling in for it's unfair share. Setting up retail shop in any city is just as bad.
So if you don't like the prices from your local dealer, take a trip to the country and get to know a grower and buy direct.
Or grow your own fer chrisakes - they don't call it weed for nothin'. But know where the high prices come from - it ain't the farmer.
They'll tax it enough so that financially it will allow an illegal black market to exist and thrive. Why? Without the black market, law enforcement and incarceration industries will shrink. And that means lower gov't spending and lower economic activity.
Diet has a lot to do with your condition.
The 'kitchen of the body' is the most important.
If you cook nasty food in your 'kitchen of the body', the outcome will be not a very clean body.
I post this over an over, ban refined sugar, for very good reason.
Stop eating refined sugar CHALLENGE for 30 days. Than means you look at all the foods you purchase, circle with a RED Sharpie, any thing that says 'sugar' or refined sugar going by another name on the label.
You will be surprised to find out, that IF you take the challenge, anything with refined sugar is WAY OVERSWEET, and gives you a headache. Not to mention hair loss, and tooth loss, and anything that has to do with the
'KITCHEN OF YOUR BODY'.
You must have chosen both.
Smoke something. Contemplate Life, The Universe and the outcome of the Super Bowl. An old hippy poet and writer out of California wrote that. It's the best credit I can remember. In short, I forget..
Your Revolution is over, the bums lost.
Ha! Good one!
There is a 'classic' film called:
'Hemp For Victory',
An overview as to the growth, harvest an the 'tax stamp' for hemp growers.
Before Dupont, there was hemp.
Here is the title:
Hemp for Victory - Entire Film - US Government asks farmers to grow it
Here is the YouTube:
https://youtu.be/W0xHCkOnn-A
And opioids
You don't need the prozac then.
(((Cannabis Price Index))) compiled by (((Seedo))), a Tel Aviv-based company
Looks like a Jewish plot to lure more "Diversity" (Spics & NigNogs) into the majority White North West.
If Anti-Whites use of HUD as a tool to implement a Forced Immigration Policy onto majority White areas hits a roadblock in the Trump era, there's always a work around!
In this case it's the NigNogs love for the scroogy-noogy.
Just goes to show how Washington D.C. always pays more for everything because after all, it is your money so who cares about wasting it. We can always print more.
I'm seriously stoned right now like most all times I post.
The Green Baron.
Go well.
Happy to know im not alone
I was eating some ice-cream and I found a bone ... I didn’t know ice-cream had bones. Wait, did I double post .... and if I did, did I delete. Did I just write a sentence with the word [did] repeated twice. Hole. Lee. Fuck. Google just corrected everything for me.
Ecell.............um,......right so..........what.
Wasn't there a study done this week showing the average price per gram paid by Canadians is $6.85? Who is going to pay 50% more to source it legally when their dealer can do so much better?
Also, Ha Ha at the Americans paying more than Canadians for something (a first?).
Because at retail you know what effect you're buying. Good quality and consistency is worth the extra money. The state takes a cut - so what.
BvB... I'm all for state regulation of bud. The main reason is to make the Mexican pot cartels crash and burn, remove billions in profits from these blood-sucking beheaders. Just the thought of using some pot sold by them is repulsive.
False argument used by many weed advocates.
Mexican cartels have already moved to Avocados and limes.
Also here... And here.
Weather it's drugs, coyotes, sex slaves or avocados and limes these shit-bird Spics will always find something to capitalize on.
The only way to eliminate these Cartels is with a hot war.
Could be done in 6 months. You'd also have to MMGA in the process.
Let's send the 22.8 million illegal aliens down there to MMGA.
Hate to break it to you blahzay, but there are Mexican pot cartels operating and growing in California right now. Apparently in Oregon and Washington also. There are also some Eastern European hard-core types (collectively called "The Bulgarians" though they come from all over E Euro) operating in Northern Ca. You don't really want either as neighbors. Most of them do not share, ahem, community values, like taking care of the land, and helping with the roads and other community stuff.
I've overflown some of the 'Bulgarian' grows, and the way they treat the land is really sickening to me. They also started strong-arming some of their neighbors - some of whom left. Then the big black helicopter showed up, there was a raid(s) and some trailers and greenhouses caught fire and stuff, and a bunch of people got hauled of by the feds, and expansion plans apparently are on hold for now. Ugly stuff.
what used to cost 80 bux now costs 18
opioids and depression drug use tanking in legal states..
big pharma shitting themselves..
That cash cow is milked out. Tastes change. Weed is more helpful for many people.
Please, stay the fuck out of Colorado. No vacancy here.
new califrodo?
no problem dude man
You're gonna get 25,000 more beaners & negros descending on Colorado now.
I'm coming for the gold. Weed is secondary. LOL
How long have you been there?
autoflower
Pot is harmless/ I'll take a rip, before a beer. Make no mistake, there's some "Frankenstein" pot.
my banker "buddies" told me that a lot of the pot is controlled by the governments, and its genetically engineered just like a lot of the food/seeds monsanto makes. I would trust not it worth a fuck.
Buy local and ask the grower what medium they grow in. Do the same for any other vegetables you ingest.
Hope your banker buddies give you better financial advice than the bullshit they are feeding you about pot. One of my neighbor friends has been growing for 45 years now, started with seeds from some decent Mexican pot and a small stash of seeds recovered from some Thai sticks. He was a physics major, and has put a lifetime of study and smarts and work into organic cultivation, cloning, mixing and matching -- and has probably forgotten more about growing than a lot of the new growers know.
Professionally, all he does now is grow starts. He has a couple of varieties I guess, (I don't smoke anymore) from blow your head off to (mostly) really good tasting and mellow high stuff. His real passion these days is medicinal pot, beings how he is getting older (60's now), and has many older friends with various illnesses, from arthritis to Lymes to cancer to you name it. The greenhouse with the medicinals is attached to his house...
Most of the California pot was developed this way - individual growers who wound up specializing in a certain strain and or taste and or THC concentration, mostly based on what the grower liked. The small amounts of government pot was mostly crafted to have a certain THC concentration for research - but there is no big, bad government plot to control the type of pot grown. The local governments just want to control who grows it and how much, and extract all the taxes and fees they can while doing it. About the quality or type, they (so far) don't give a shit.
Your banker buddies must be smoking paranoid pot.
If we killed all the bankers, there would not be stories like that.
Wells took a wrist slap yesterday. So much more needs to be done.
Damn, no price per ounce? per lb?
So that's $215/oz or $3,440 lb - Are you fucking serious?
Best to grow your own, where "legal" anyway...
Standard Disclaimer: This could serve as the Fed's new index of inflation.
Oh good. No sessions type retards on here YET spewing anti cannabis nonsense.
Pot is bad for your brain. Look at NFL players.
We're here reading some of the stupid comments by a you drugged-up pot heads who're only motivated to comment on ZH articles when it has to do with weed.
