"Oh Yeah, 100 Percent" - Trump Tells Republican He'll Release The Memo

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 05:36

After what even the mainstream-est of mainstream media admitted under duress was a solid SOTU address...

Nearly half of those who watched President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday reacted "very" positively to the speech, according to a snap CNN/SSRS poll.

According to that survey, the results of which were announced on-air on CNN, 48 percent of respondents said they had a "very positive" reaction to the speech — Trump's first since taking office. Only 22 percent said they had a "somewhat positive" reaction to the speech, while 29 percent reacted negatively.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said that the policies outlined by the president on Tuesday would move the country in the right direction, according to the CNN/SSRS poll. By comparison, 35 percent said they would move it in the wrong direction.

Which was followed by the exact opposite from The Democratic Party's official response...

It appears President Trump has managed to set another narrative as he left the House Chamber.

As Trump shook hands up the aisle after his SOTU address, Rep. Jeff Duncan called out to Trump, asking him "Let's release the memo," referring to the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo.

As the following clip shows, Trump responded instantly: "Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100%.

So that seems pretty clear.

As The Hill notes, Republican members of the committee said on Tuesday that they are working on a transcript of the closed-door vote and will release it when its finished. 

CBS News reported on Tuesday that representatives from the FBI, DOJ, National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence are reviewing it.

Rep. Trey Gowdy said this week on Fox that the memo is “embarrassing” to Democrats. Gowdy said:

My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information. They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information. I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this. That would be the embarrassment…. if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.

Is it any wonder Nancy Pelosi was making faces...

nmewn Got The Wrong No Jan 31, 2018 5:39 AM

Nancy Pelosi rolling her dentures around in her mouth, Schumer slouching lecherously in his chair like some old pervert on a park bench and kid Kennedy's ever present spittle in the corner of his mouth trying vainly to rebut what was a fantastic speech.

Here let me give you that profile shot again...I look like a soaring eagle don't I? ;-)

zorba THE GREEK Cash Is King Jan 31, 2018 1:46 AM

I think it could hit 80 and bounce back a bit because they will try to defend it at 80. Whether it tries to retest 80 to the down side depends on a lot of things including other countries acting to weaken their currencies to compete with the dollar in the world markets. With the dollar going down rising bond rates compound the losses incurred by holding treasuries, because the price of the bond goes down and the value of the dollar causing greater loses. At some point, countries will start aggressively selling treasuries, putting more upward pressure on rates, which in turn, will cause a drop in the stock market. I don't believe the Fed has the answer to this problem at this point.

PrezTrump zorba THE GREEK Jan 31, 2018 12:51 AM

Holy crap. Rep. Joe Kennedy literally represents how pussified, lying, hypocritical, low lifes they have become.  

His quoted demands of democrats were EXACTLY what Trump just said we were going to focus on.

He is hypocritical in every other sentence.

He held back fake tears multiple times on how scared and uncertain they are when Trump just had the most heart wrenching SOTU ever.

He speaks as a preacher. 

His audience is stupid children who have no clue what communism is.

How do you people not see this stuff! WTF!!

zorba THE GREEK ACP Jan 31, 2018 1:25 AM

The kid wasn't drooling but it sure looked like it. They put vaseline on the corners of his mouth so it wouldn't crack. The building they were in was an auto shop which most likely doesn't have a humidifier. And they were in Pittsburgh and it was very cold out so the heat was full blast and that would make the air extremely dry. His little baby mouth would have cracked forcing him to lick his lips constantly. I don't think they realized how bad it looked on TV. But he bombed so bad, it really didn't make a difference.

frontierland ACP Jan 31, 2018 4:44 AM

Soy Kennedy Ingredients for Progress and Unity for America:

  • Black Lives Matter
  • Dreamers
  • Tranny Children
  • Russia Russia Russia

Soy Kennedy says this is what the Founding Fathers intended...

Explicitly White Nationalist, slave-owning White Men of good character who's wives stayed at home and raised beautiful White children. 

zorba THE GREEK Cash Is King Jan 31, 2018 2:03 AM

They would have done better with Bernie Sanders extolling the virtues of Socialism than this poor whimp. They really don't have anyone to speak for the party. Even if they did, they don't have a viable, coherent message. They better come up with a message people can relate to soon, or November is going to be a huge setback for the party that could take a decade  to recover from.

PrezTrump PrezTrump Jan 31, 2018 12:55 AM

I have to love how SOTU was engineered to cause the democrats to look terrible for sitting.  After all what ungrateful africans wouldn't stand and applaud with the entire room when its announced their unemployment rate is at ATLs? And in case you didn't see it was that 100x.

Im thinking another 4 years of Trump then Pence?