Peter Schiff Warns "They've Got No More Tricks Up Their Sleeves"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 16:36

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Peter Schiff recently attended the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. While he was there, he did an interview with Daniela Cambone of Kitco News and Schiff said gold is going to soar.

But Schiff (who predicted the 2008 recession) also explains why he believes now may be a good opportunity to invest in physical gold.  Schiff said that the standard sentiment shared by many is that once the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates, gold will stay level and unaffected.  But that didn’t happen. Schiff said that the yellow metal has surprised the initial expectations that it would fall when the Fed raised rates; gold has climbed 9% since the Fed hiked last month.

Gold has not really rallied. It’s been going up, right? But it’s been creeping higher. Now, everybody expected it to fall. Everybody believed that as soon as the Fed hiked rates, gold’s gonna tank. And it didn’t tank. It rallied. -Peter Schiff

Investors tend to sell the rumor of rate hikes and buy the fact when in reality, the higher interest rates are not bearish for gold. But as Peter points out, that mindset still exists in the market.

But you know, the Fed keeps raising rates a little bit, every once in a while, and everybody still believes that, well, the Fed is raising rates, so that’s bearish for gold. So, everybody expects gold to fall, yet it continues to creep higher. But I think once it overcomes some of this resistance –  it has a lot of resistance around $1,350 – and I think if we can decisively move above that and then get above $1,400, just to make sure it’s cleared out, then I think it’s off to the races.

Schiff also touched on the optimism in the markets, as he so often does, claiming still that the tax cuts won’t help much because the size of government hasn’t shrunk.  He also says the rising interest rates will suck up the benefits of those tax cuts either way.

These tax cuts are not going to provide the economic boost that everybody believes.

I think the impact of rising interest rates and rising consumer prices will more than offset whatever benefits are to be had from the tax cuts. So, I think the economy is going to be weaker despite the tax cuts. I still think we’re heading into recession.

It’s rare to have this much optimism, but there are more problems now than there’s probably ever been, yet everybody is overlooking that. So, at some point, people are going to rush into gold, and the problem is there’s no one that’s going to rush out. So the price, I think, is just going to soar. I think you’re going to see 50 or 100 dollar moves per day up in the price of gold, once we break out.

Schiff holds firm that the consequence of the Federal Reserve manipulating the economy will be the crash of the dollar.

They actually made the bubbles bigger than the ones that popped. So now, the dollar’s collapse is going to be that much bigger, because it’s now a bigger bubble with more air to come out of it. And I think they have no more tricks up their sleeves. When this happens – it’s over.”

Business Finance

Bring the Gold Joe Trader Jan 31, 2018 6:18 PM

And of course we now know Gold Manipulation dates all the way back to the 1960’s at the London Good Pool. The ability of the illusionists to kicks he can is truly extraordinary. Perhaps they can do so indefinitely. Good has been brutally suppressed and still good for a five bagger at 1979 prices. How many DOW companies were delisted or have gone bankrupt? Many have soared due to money printing to be sure, but it’s all about the ability to withdraw at the right time. I leave all that to the experts and do contingency planning. 

JRobby BullyBearish Jan 31, 2018 4:57 PM

Do you mean this POS? :

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7889220/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm

Another hit piece. Directed by Fischer Stevens. This is all news that has been out for years and posted to the internet. People that don't like him are trotted out throughout.

You DEMS lost. Get over it. In the early '90's, junk bonds took out a lot of companies. The list is quite lengthy.

Why did junk bonds become popular is a story to review. We are close to 1987 conditions again.

To be fair, how is this fictional account more or less accurate than the MSM? No writing credit to be found is what? Interesting?

 

BigJim JRobby Jan 31, 2018 4:43 PM

USD collapse is clearly inevitable.

But, as 9 years of "any day now!" Chicken-Littling has shown, clearly not imminent.

And I have yet to see any explanations from the "this time it's different, gold to da moon!" as to why the CBs just won't buy even more shit if a crash commences. The indexes can't collapse if the CBs are the marginal buyers keeping prices up by selling to each other, can they?

messystateofaffairs BigJim Jan 31, 2018 5:43 PM

When the Masters of the Universe decide that the dollar crash will be imminent it will be imminent. Probably about the time they roll out the cryto SDR because better a timed crash on their timeline than a slow crash they can't control. Anyway only the Masters of the Universe will know when the appointed hour shall be for they shall decide it.

Chupacabra-322 messystateofaffairs Jan 31, 2018 5:58 PM

 

Jim Willie puts it so eloquently:

 

The rise of the non-USD platforms is very powerful and gaining enormous momentum. While the United States is busy igniting wars like in Ukraine, Syria, Djibouti, Yemen, with furtive efforts to engage armed conflict in more nations like Iran, North Korea, and the South China Sea, the Eastern Hemisphere has gone on strike with respect to the King Dollar Court and its not so hidden war of terror in the currency defense. Clearly the United States is using war to defend the USDollar. Today’s presidents are fully committed to predatory wars, fascist political structures, narcotics trafficking, currency pegs, banker privilege, and bond fraud.

 

The rebellion from the East will be coordinated, broadbased, and severe in its effect. The paper mache armor constructed by the fascist tag team of the USFed and USDept Treasury cannot stop a bullet, cannot avoid fire, and cannot serve in the financial war. The rise of non-USD platforms is the battle cry waged against the King Dollar, whose financial war takes place in the global seas of false liquidity poured out by the banker cabal and subservient central bank franchise system.

aliens is here Jan 31, 2018 4:38 PM

STFU you fk. The Schiff guy wants the economy to implode just so he can say see I told you so I was right I predict it. Fking idiot so sick of him. Fker is hurting for gold customers I bet.

TeethVillage88s Jan 31, 2018 4:40 PM

Menendez and Melgen were charged in April 2015, in a case brought out of Washington by the Justice Department's anti-corruption unit. The government had argued that Menendez, 64, traded the power of his office in exchange for six-figure campaign contributions, luxury hotel stays and private jet flights.

Cloud9.5 BobPaulson Jan 31, 2018 5:20 PM

Schiff was right about the housing bust.  It was hiding in plain sight.  If you took five minutes to look at the Credit Suisse charts of the day on when the adjustable mortgages were going to reset it was patently obvious.

Click on this site:  http://www.usdebtclock.org/

Pour yourself a glass of wine and just browse through the numbers.  Take your time it takes a while for the insanity to sink in.  Seventy percent of my personal wealth is virtual.  Most what is not virtual is in real estate.   Half of that real estate is rental properties.  Real estate is not safe in a collapse.  My grandfather lost a section of land because he could not pay the taxes on it back in the thirties.  One percent of my wealth is in beans, bullion and bullets.  That one percent is the only thing I have total confidence in.

I did not listen to Schiff to get rich.  I listened to him to survive the collapse.

silverer Jan 31, 2018 4:45 PM

Peter is basically correct. One thing these guys call when the market will fall get wrong is timing, affected by how far momentum can carry a market even when the technicals show it's all screwed up. It's the human factor, and even crashing markets are slowed down in their crashing by it. People won't sell GE stock or Tesla because "my brother in law said don't worry, it's good, and he's smart." Stuff like that. It actually infects millions of people, and it reduces volatility. But it will happen. And Peter called the last mess pretty well. Everybody gets to call when it will happen. Taking longer than many thought, but also consider you've got people working 24/7 to keep it going. Lots of variables here.

MusicIsYou Jan 31, 2018 4:45 PM

Oh shut up Peter Shifty. I'm putting my money into savings because saving money is real voting power. Peter Schiff wants to be correct so badly, but Peter Schiff is unto people using their phones to record a comet striking earth. If it happens nobody will be around to say "Hey Peter you were right."

wmbz Jan 31, 2018 4:48 PM

"And I think they have no more tricks up their sleeves"

And I think you are incorrect.

If anyone thinks that the un-fed is going to throw in the towel, then they have never paid any attention. Those bastards have tricks up their sleeves that they haven't even invented yet.

Only a fool would believe that they are will not go completely off the reservation in their quest to control the "system".