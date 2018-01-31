Peter Schiff Warns "They've Got No More Tricks Up Their Sleeves"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Peter Schiff recently attended the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. While he was there, he did an interview with Daniela Cambone of Kitco News and Schiff said gold is going to soar.
But Schiff (who predicted the 2008 recession) also explains why he believes now may be a good opportunity to invest in physical gold. Schiff said that the standard sentiment shared by many is that once the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates, gold will stay level and unaffected. But that didn’t happen. Schiff said that the yellow metal has surprised the initial expectations that it would fall when the Fed raised rates; gold has climbed 9% since the Fed hiked last month.
Gold has not really rallied. It’s been going up, right? But it’s been creeping higher. Now, everybody expected it to fall. Everybody believed that as soon as the Fed hiked rates, gold’s gonna tank. And it didn’t tank. It rallied. -Peter Schiff
Investors tend to sell the rumor of rate hikes and buy the fact when in reality, the higher interest rates are not bearish for gold. But as Peter points out, that mindset still exists in the market.
But you know, the Fed keeps raising rates a little bit, every once in a while, and everybody still believes that, well, the Fed is raising rates, so that’s bearish for gold. So, everybody expects gold to fall, yet it continues to creep higher. But I think once it overcomes some of this resistance – it has a lot of resistance around $1,350 – and I think if we can decisively move above that and then get above $1,400, just to make sure it’s cleared out, then I think it’s off to the races.
Schiff also touched on the optimism in the markets, as he so often does, claiming still that the tax cuts won’t help much because the size of government hasn’t shrunk. He also says the rising interest rates will suck up the benefits of those tax cuts either way.
These tax cuts are not going to provide the economic boost that everybody believes.
I think the impact of rising interest rates and rising consumer prices will more than offset whatever benefits are to be had from the tax cuts. So, I think the economy is going to be weaker despite the tax cuts. I still think we’re heading into recession.
It’s rare to have this much optimism, but there are more problems now than there’s probably ever been, yet everybody is overlooking that. So, at some point, people are going to rush into gold, and the problem is there’s no one that’s going to rush out. So the price, I think, is just going to soar. I think you’re going to see 50 or 100 dollar moves per day up in the price of gold, once we break out.
Schiff holds firm that the consequence of the Federal Reserve manipulating the economy will be the crash of the dollar.
They actually made the bubbles bigger than the ones that popped. So now, the dollar’s collapse is going to be that much bigger, because it’s now a bigger bubble with more air to come out of it. And I think they have no more tricks up their sleeves. When this happens – it’s over.”
Comments
This tune is 9 years old now
There are a lot more trolls now than there were 9 years ago
Agreed, but we also know there is massive manipulation. The dam will break at some point.
In reply to This tune is 9 years old now by JRobby
last night, instead of watching the sotu kabuki show, i tuned in netflix to a new series, "DIRTY MONEY"...turned out that the episode i watched (5 or 6) was about trump...i suggest you take a look...
In reply to Agreed, but we also know… by Bigly
TA on monthly Dow Jones Index chart suggests stock market correction between April and September, whether that turns into Schiff's idea of doom or just another minor correction like in 2016 is unknown yet.
10YR Treasuries are up for renewal end of march.
In reply to last night, instead of… by BullyBearish
A few years ago I read "Market Wizards".
I got to the Jim Rogers section. Gloom & doom. Dollar down. Gold to the moon.
Then I checked the publication date:
1989.
In reply to TA on monthly Dow Jones… by eforce
And of course we now know Gold Manipulation dates all the way back to the 1960’s at the London Good Pool. The ability of the illusionists to kicks he can is truly extraordinary. Perhaps they can do so indefinitely. Good has been brutally suppressed and still good for a five bagger at 1979 prices. How many DOW companies were delisted or have gone bankrupt? Many have soared due to money printing to be sure, but it’s all about the ability to withdraw at the right time. I leave all that to the experts and do contingency planning.
In reply to A few years ago I read … by Joe Trader
Peter, you are wrong!!!
They have ONE MORE trick up their sleeves. WAR.
In reply to And of course we now know… by Bring the Gold
Do you mean this POS? :
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7889220/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm
Another hit piece. Directed by Fischer Stevens. This is all news that has been out for years and posted to the internet. People that don't like him are trotted out throughout.
You DEMS lost. Get over it. In the early '90's, junk bonds took out a lot of companies. The list is quite lengthy.
Why did junk bonds become popular is a story to review. We are close to 1987 conditions again.
To be fair, how is this fictional account more or less accurate than the MSM? No writing credit to be found is what? Interesting?
In reply to last night, instead of… by BullyBearish
Old Pete is 100% wrong. What happens when you go massively short Mr. Schiff, the DJIA is down 8% then the Fed announces a new "pension support program" and starts equity QE?
In reply to Do you mean this POS? :… by JRobby
bullyb...
i too ignored the ignorance.
the state of the swamp show.
watching the colony and seeing some serious look a likes in it.
welcome to the future if these kikes keep gaining ground on the 319 million majority.
check the dirty money next, sounds interesting, thnx...
In reply to last night, instead of… by BullyBearish
-
In reply to Agreed, but we also know… by Bigly
Bigly: And when that dam breaks, I hope lovely Daniela is right there doin her interview!
Images for daniella cambone
In reply to Agreed, but we also know… by Bigly
USD collapse is clearly inevitable.
But, as 9 years of "any day now!" Chicken-Littling has shown, clearly not imminent.
And I have yet to see any explanations from the "this time it's different, gold to da moon!" as to why the CBs just won't buy even more shit if a crash commences. The indexes can't collapse if the CBs are the marginal buyers keeping prices up by selling to each other, can they?
In reply to This tune is 9 years old now by JRobby
The US dollar does not collapse because it is the least dirty shirt in the laundry of large currencies.
In reply to USD collapse is clearly… by BigJim
When the Masters of the Universe decide that the dollar crash will be imminent it will be imminent. Probably about the time they roll out the cryto SDR because better a timed crash on their timeline than a slow crash they can't control. Anyway only the Masters of the Universe will know when the appointed hour shall be for they shall decide it.
In reply to USD collapse is clearly… by BigJim
Jim Willie puts it so eloquently:
The rise of the non-USD platforms is very powerful and gaining enormous momentum. While the United States is busy igniting wars like in Ukraine, Syria, Djibouti, Yemen, with furtive efforts to engage armed conflict in more nations like Iran, North Korea, and the South China Sea, the Eastern Hemisphere has gone on strike with respect to the King Dollar Court and its not so hidden war of terror in the currency defense. Clearly the United States is using war to defend the USDollar. Today’s presidents are fully committed to predatory wars, fascist political structures, narcotics trafficking, currency pegs, banker privilege, and bond fraud.
The rebellion from the East will be coordinated, broadbased, and severe in its effect. The paper mache armor constructed by the fascist tag team of the USFed and USDept Treasury cannot stop a bullet, cannot avoid fire, and cannot serve in the financial war. The rise of non-USD platforms is the battle cry waged against the King Dollar, whose financial war takes place in the global seas of false liquidity poured out by the banker cabal and subservient central bank franchise system.
In reply to When the Masters of the… by messystateofaffairs
with rigged P M markets and paper futures, it is a miracle that gold is moving up.
I hope you have bitcoin to cover you during the hurricane
In reply to This tune is 9 years old now by JRobby
Schiff predicted the 2008 recession? So did I, and a couple of hundred other whacked-out hack traders on a Yahoo Message Board .... Schiff somehow thought that European equities and PMs would be immune from the crash, that was his full call, and he even wrote a book outlining it .... and he was dead wrong
In reply to This tune is 9 years old now by JRobby
It's hard to predict when bubbles will pop. And in the last 9 years, the debt has about doubled. And the last year has seen significant declines in the dollar.
In reply to This tune is 9 years old now by JRobby
Gold 4000?
More like 14000+.
In reply to Gold 4000? by Bigly
STFU you fk. The Schiff guy wants the economy to implode just so he can say see I told you so I was right I predict it. Fking idiot so sick of him. Fker is hurting for gold customers I bet.
Yeah, that fucker called it right the last time. Fuck him. If he just shut up, the market would go to 70,000. Right?
In reply to STFU you fk. The Schiff guy… by aliens is here
imbecile, the economy imploded few years ago, the rigging is still continuing on fumes
In reply to STFU you fk. The Schiff guy… by aliens is here
If you're so sick of him why not just stop reading his contributions?
In reply to STFU you fk. The Schiff guy… by aliens is here
Was he not hawking the Perth Mint Gold Certificates as well ??? Another dicey deal....
In reply to STFU you fk. The Schiff guy… by aliens is here
They got more tricks for sure. All of them dirty of course.
Wait till you see the new GIANT PRINTERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to They got more tricks for… by VWAndy
Menendez and Melgen were charged in April 2015, in a case brought out of Washington by the Justice Department's anti-corruption unit. The government had argued that Menendez, 64, traded the power of his office in exchange for six-figure campaign contributions, luxury hotel stays and private jet flights.
MF Global was a trick that worked out well.
Can't predict a rigged game, but the game is going to crash it's totally fake and a lie
people who followed schiff these past decades are now broke.
Throw a 10 year chart at Citi and see who is broke.
In reply to people who followed schiff… by BobPaulson
Schiff was right about the housing bust. It was hiding in plain sight. If you took five minutes to look at the Credit Suisse charts of the day on when the adjustable mortgages were going to reset it was patently obvious.
Click on this site: http://www.usdebtclock.org/
Pour yourself a glass of wine and just browse through the numbers. Take your time it takes a while for the insanity to sink in. Seventy percent of my personal wealth is virtual. Most what is not virtual is in real estate. Half of that real estate is rental properties. Real estate is not safe in a collapse. My grandfather lost a section of land because he could not pay the taxes on it back in the thirties. One percent of my wealth is in beans, bullion and bullets. That one percent is the only thing I have total confidence in.
I did not listen to Schiff to get rich. I listened to him to survive the collapse.
In reply to people who followed schiff… by BobPaulson
Same here. The dollar-to-silver ratio is $738. Time to buy more and put in in the closet.
In reply to Schiff was right about the… by Cloud9.5
What do we know, we are just goyim (cattle).
There are more tricks to come.
1. Crash the market
2. Bubble the market
3. Crash the market
4. Bubble the market
5. etc
Too many Schiffhead articles. Sad!
Peter is basically correct. One thing these guys call when the market will fall get wrong is timing, affected by how far momentum can carry a market even when the technicals show it's all screwed up. It's the human factor, and even crashing markets are slowed down in their crashing by it. People won't sell GE stock or Tesla because "my brother in law said don't worry, it's good, and he's smart." Stuff like that. It actually infects millions of people, and it reduces volatility. But it will happen. And Peter called the last mess pretty well. Everybody gets to call when it will happen. Taking longer than many thought, but also consider you've got people working 24/7 to keep it going. Lots of variables here.
Oh shut up Peter Shifty. I'm putting my money into savings because saving money is real voting power. Peter Schiff wants to be correct so badly, but Peter Schiff is unto people using their phones to record a comet striking earth. If it happens nobody will be around to say "Hey Peter you were right."
Jesus saves. Moses invests.
In reply to Oh shut up Peter Shifty. I'm… by MusicIsYou
Sure. But God saves and invests. God has power over all realms.
In reply to Jesus saves. Moses invests. by OrderfromChaos
He never relents does he? He has been calling for Gold to soar for 10 years.
You obviously haven't been looking at the charts.
In reply to He never relents does he? … by FredGSanford.
they do have a trick - the tried and true trick of last resort: WAR!!!
the bombing starts in 5 minutes
have a nice day
I'll be amazed if anything blows up in my lifetime - stocks, bonds, dollar, etc
everyone that has been predicting the grand collapse over the last 10 years has been 100% wrong over the last 10 years
that's a 100% wrong track record
so these people are complete 100% morons
In reply to they do have a trick - the… by semperfi
Are you 98?
In reply to I'll be amazed if anything… by semperfi
No, the "markets" are just rigged to an extent that even they can't comprehend. Everyone in power is corrupt and is working to protect the printing press (which means suppressing precious metals). There are no whistleblowers. And if there was, they would be ignored. They/we don't matter.
In reply to I'll be amazed if anything… by semperfi
"And I think they have no more tricks up their sleeves"
And I think you are incorrect.
If anyone thinks that the un-fed is going to throw in the towel, then they have never paid any attention. Those bastards have tricks up their sleeves that they haven't even invented yet.
Only a fool would believe that they are will not go completely off the reservation in their quest to control the "system".