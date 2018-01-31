Second Test Of Costly US Missile-Defense System Fails

In a report that raises further questions about the US's ability to respond to a ballistic missile attack from North Korea or one of its other adversaries, CNN said the US conducted an unsuccessful missile defense test on Wednesday.
The missile, which was launched from land in Hawaii, failed to intercept an incoming target. The Pentagon is not publicly acknowledging the failure of what's supposed to be a crucial missile defense system. CNN's anonymous sources blamed the Pentagon's reticence on the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which are slated to begin Feb. 9.
Officials: US missile defense test failed in Hawaii early Weds. Pentagon not publicly acknowledging key ballistic missile defense test failure & officials tell @barbarastarrcnn there is a decision to not talk about it, in part because of sensitivities surrounding North Korea.— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) January 31, 2018
US Department of Defense officials are trying to determine what went wrong, but so far, all the Pentagon will officially say is that a test took place.
"The Missile Defense Agency and US Navy sailors manning the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex (AAMDTC) conducted a live-fire missile flight test using a Standard-Missile (SM)-3 Block IIA missile launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, Wednesday morning," Defense Department spokesman Mark Wright said.
To be sure, the missile, which is reportedly still in development, represents a key advancement in US defense capabilities as it is designed to eventually intercept the type of intercontinental range missile that North Korea has vowed to launch against the US.
The missile is used to target intermediate range missiles from adversaries - something that Trump has claimed works "97%" of the time.
Last year, the White House requested another $4 billion in funding for the Pentagon with the express purpose of improving the US's missile intercepts along the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii.
As Andrei Akulov of the Strategic Culture Foundation pointed out back in October, shortly after Trump made the "97%" remark, the notion that our missile defense system will be able to stymie a North Korean nuclear missile strike is a "dangerous illusion."
The US is pushing ahead with expansion of the nation’s homeland ballistic missile defense (BMD). The effort enjoys strong bipartisan support in Congress and among experts. Many allies place a high value on BMD cooperation with the United States. However, there are ample reasons to question the efficiency of US missile defenses, especially the capability to protect against intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
...
It is generally believed that it takes at least four-five interceptors to hit the target. It means President Trump is off base saying the hit probability is 97%. Prior to the ICBM test, the GMD system had successfully hit its target in only ten of 18 tests since 1999. A success rate is about 56%, not 97%. But even 56% is almost certainly an overstatement, given the less-than-realistic nature of the tests.
Defense News offered more details about the missile, identifying it as a SM-3 Block IIA. The missile was fired from an Aegis Ashore test site in Hawaii.
If confirmed, it would mark the second unsuccessful test of the Raytheon missile in the past year. It also deals a setback to US missile defense efforts as North Korea makes seemingly daily progress on it goal of striking the U.S. mainland with nuclear-armed missiles.
When reached for comment by DD, US Missile Defense Agency spokesman Mark Wright declined to comment on the outcome of the test.
As we highlighted at the time, another SM-3 Block IIA test failed in June after a sailor on the destroyer John Paul Jones mistakenly triggered the missile’s self-destruct mechanism.
Comments
Such fancy theater. Get outchyour checkbook.
Here's what is really going on $50T in USAPs:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11089917#comment-11089917
Dontchu fucking people know math?
It's said to be 97% accurate and all we've had are 2 failures. Wait until we're done. We gotta shoot em off to know if they work.
In reply to Such fancy theater. Get… by verumcuibono
Is it just me or does that missile look like its got a huge white penis strapped on?
As Michael Moore said we need to end the culture of white male phallic symbolism.
In reply to Dontchu fucking people know… by knukles
instead of
$718,000,000,000
maybe they need
$880,000,000,000
In reply to Is it by Pure Evil
Sounds like the teachers unions.
Instead of approximately $9500 per child per year to produce dumbshits they need $15K+ per child per year to produce even better SWJ Snowflake dumbshits.
In reply to instead of… by Bes
They're talking About NK well then it really won't work against this that flies 15,480 mph. The new Russian icbm will make this look prehistoric.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/RS-28_Sarmat
In reply to Sounds like the teachers… by Pure Evil
Well it's better it fails now and gets fixed than fails after NK launches...
In reply to They're talking About NK… by peopledontwanttruth
NK isn't the threat, Russian technology and their real nuclear weapons make NK and most of them look like a backyard July 4th compared to what they have. Russia would obliterate this whole half of the world.
Theyv spent trillions on defense and now it doesn't work. What an embarrassment and I'm sure this should be building confidence in all those that bought these defenses systems.
SK is probably thinking let's make peace with our brethren because we've been duped.
In reply to Well it's better it fails… by eforce
i will guess the crony MIC has paid ten times too much and got inferior technology.
we need moar, to correct the problems. planned failure?
In reply to NK isn't the threat, Russian… by peopledontwanttruth
The richest countries on earth have no such military waste. Guess that's what makes them so rich.
In reply to i will guess the crony MIC… by new game
What a joke this has become.
In reply to i will guess the crony MIC… by new game
-
In reply to Sounds like the teachers… by Pure Evil
That is the cost being paid, per student, in Baltimore. Many graduate as functional illiterates unable to do math or read. Actually, I think the cost is upwards of $16K per student. For now. Eventually these places will throw a computer and free internet at these kids and anyone that wants to learn past the eight grade will have to do it online.
In reply to Sounds like the teachers… by Pure Evil
Maybe they should get the Russians to build a new defense system. It would be effective and cost a fraction of the price.
In reply to instead of… by Bes
Then sell it to Turkey?
Being Greek you should probably be against that...Cyprus and all...just sayin.
In reply to Maybe they should get the… by zorba THE GREEK
Maybe they should get Elon Musk to design a better defense system. It should be ready in time for President Trump's 11th term in office.
In reply to Is it by Pure Evil
I see Russian think tank Tyler has the keyboard again...
In reply to Maybe they should get Elon… by zorba THE GREEK
Fvck that! We should paint sexy pin-up girls on them like they did to bombers in WWII!
In reply to Is it by Pure Evil
Norks might offer some insights. Or that guy with his electric car that will fly to Mars. Whatisname
In reply to Dontchu fucking people know… by knukles
How can you remember the name of the guy that wrote that in Popular Mechanics back in the 60s?
In reply to Norks might offer some… by alexcojones
North Korean’s seem to know a thing or two about getting missiles to work.
why not call th.... oh yeah.
In reply to Such fancy theater. Get… by verumcuibono
The red pill suggests that Big Daddy T wants to de-arm NK, to allow us to cozy up to Chinese, as we work on NWO anal penetration.
In reply to North Korean’s seem to know… by Occident Mortal
Here's a 100% full proof missile defense system.
Stop attacking other countries, pointing nukes at them and mind our own fucking business.
Lifetime program cost - $0.
In reply to Such fancy theater. Get… by verumcuibono
60% of the time, it works every time.
Little Rocket Man is shaking in his size 4's at our Black Panther Defense System.
In reply to … by taketheredpill
well done.
In reply to … by taketheredpill
It looks like 3 tests in a year, one success. Th SM-3 Block 11A is really a new missile and shouldn't be added together into the past figures.
This is an oldish article, from last June, but explains all about it, interestingly and unusually it is a joint US/Japan development.
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/11794/navys-new-sm-3-block-iia-bal…
In reply to … by taketheredpill
So were VCRs:)
In reply to It looks like 3 tests in a… by JohninMK
No defense shield. Here kitty kitty....
Reports indicate that the target missile hit the Hawaii Early Warning Complex killing the very same individual who was reassigned that hit the "Incoming Missile Alert" by mistake. But maybe it was just a rumor.
In reply to No defense shield. Here… by Truther
embarrassing if true
<chuckle>
Bullish. Fire another missile.
<cha ching...>
should have saved the money. Let calif get hit. Sanctuary state indeed
That 3% packs a wallop.
Works less than advertised? Needs more testing. So what, tax donkeys have infinite budgets. More testing means more missiles. More missiles means more sales, at taxpayer expense. BULLISH! Long RTN
Its a money pit. Always was a math problem with no possible solutions. An they all know it too.
Blockchain rocket will fix the problem.
I think you're on to something. These exchange hacks are like penny stocks back in the 90's.
I like what I'm seeing, unfortunately some decent people are being ass-raped in the process.
Block-chain is awesome, and here to stay. The P2-P cuts out the exchanges, except for transaction costs.
In reply to Blockchain rocket will fix… by aliens is here
Talking about ones missile failures is about as unwanted as talking about ones dick failures...
The fuel was doped?
In reply to Talking about ones missile… by 45North1
Maybe it shot itself down.
56% of the time it works every-time.
Brilliant, Lawyer. Gonna use that quote next time my Viagra fails.
In reply to 56% of the time it works… by LawyerScum
Wimp. Use a pencil! (edit: The eraser end.)
Wait a sec honey! I'll get it in there!
Satisfy me NOW you bahstaad!
I'm trying baby! If you'd just shut up I could probably do it!
In reply to Brilliant, Lawyer. Gonna use… by alexcojones
Hey, we structural engineers have a saying as well when we fuck up:
"Well, it was only short at one end".
Seems to fit here as well.
In reply to Brilliant, Lawyer. Gonna use… by alexcojones
It worked as planned. They made it look bad so not to think the technology was ready yet. They have been doing this since the Cold War.
What we really know is a drop in a bucket compared to what’s really out there in top secret land.
.Gov is always three steps ahead of everyone else.
Well... they've had zero energy since the late 1800s and free energy propulsion since the 40s... so...
In reply to It worked as planned. They… by Ben A Drill
Could be your last words, on your tombstone.
In reply to It worked as planned. They… by Ben A Drill
Paging --- Paul "cat herder" Krugtard---- crickets as usual.
Yeah. I know that the U.S doesn't have a fail proof to a multiple ballistic missile attack. That's why the U.S should be so terrified in that other countries twice the size of the U.S have half the people.