Dow Soars To Best January Since 1997, Bonds' Worst Start In 25 Years

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/31/2018 - 16:02

January summed up... Bonds worst January since 1992... Dow's best January since 1997... Dollar's worst January since 1987...

Phew... that was quite a month...

Records busted everywhere...

And the S&P is now on a 15-month win-streak (never happened before) and is up for 22 of the last 23 months - since The Shanghai Accord in Feb 2016!!

But the month ended ugly with the last few days setting up for the S&P's worst weekly loss since 11/4/16 (the week before the election)...

Greenspan spooked stocks this afternoon...but they were rescued into the green...

The S&P 500 has had two consecutive 50bp+ selloffs this week for the first time since 2016

Notably, The Dow has dramatically outperformed Trannies in January back to a historical resistance level...

Gold outperformed post-FOMC...

 

Boeing rescued The Dow by adding around 100 points of gains today...

 

China continues to suffer with Shenzhen and CSI-300 now down YTD...

 

And Volatility's biggest monthly jump since Aug 2015's China Devaluation Crash...

 

And vols across all assets spiked in Jan...

 

Bonds are now the most oversold since the election in Nov 2016...

 

Which is understandable after the worst start to a year since 1992 (based on Lehman Agg)...

 

 

 

Today saw the long-end rally and short-end dump as the curve flattened dramatically...

 

2s30s is at its flattest since Oct 2007... January is the 6th monthly flattening in a row (9 of 10 and 12 of 13)

 

 

The Dollar Index was monkey-hammered in January - its worst January since 1987

Cable is up 5% in January and the best performing major against the dollar...

 

Despite the dollar weakness, Copper ended the month lower (worst since Sept) as gold, silver and crude jumped...

 

As Gold notably outperformed Bitcoin...

 

Finally, it's been an ugly month for many cryptocurrencies, but Ethereum managed to gain 45% YTD...

 

 

Bitcoin ends back below $10,000 - suffering the worst monthly loss since Dec 2013...

 

 

 

Keltner Channel Surf Jan 31, 2018 4:07 PM Permalink

January started strong, but can bulls survive the rest of 2018 without Janet Yellen?

“Radar Dove”         from   “Radar Love”          by Golden Earring       
 

(I’m out of my bed and I’m trading … out of my bed and I’m trading …)

I've been buying all night, flickin’ my center mouse wheel; There's a voice in my head, that Brooklyn spiel
As the market’s stallin', I think “we need you here!”; Then Europe opens, stocks shift in gear

When I get long and the selling gets too much, she holds a presser, cooing softly, like a dove
We don't need to text or call

We've got a thing that's called Radar Dove, bullish waves through the air -- Radar Dove

The radio's sayin' she’s forgotten longs, and HFTs are coming on strong
Their code has got me traumatized; We missed new highs the last three tries!

When I get mopey as my ‘sure thing’ gets rebuffed, she sends out Evans, or some other Committee dove
(She won’t use Lacker at all)

We've got a thing that's called Radar Dove, we have it hotwired to SPY -- Radar Dove

No more resistance, I'm almost there; Gotta break out, gotta foil those bears
Last pivot to pass, here I go!  Need a line of bars in green ramp mode

Bloomberg Radio says she’s forgotten longs; More HFTs coming on strong
But then the newsman sang his same song: Oh, one more Radar Dover’s long !

When I get leveraged and the uptrend gets too rough, she sends out Liesman with a quote from a dove
Don’t need Hilsenrath at all

We've got a thing that's called Radar Dove, I get stick save for my prayer
Microwave dish collects my thoughts from above, that explains the shape of her hair
Radar Dove

wmbz Jan 31, 2018 4:07 PM Permalink

Well, at least we are back to green after those harrowing last few days. The DOW should have been at 27,000 by now, so we have some catching up to do... Go Stawks!

Nice little action in Au&Ag lately be interesting to see if it sticks. If the fiat buck keeps going down, it should.

wmbz Jan 31, 2018 4:09 PM Permalink

   "Nothing is more Marxist than economic plans by a government.  And  nothing is more obvious than the fact a planned economy does not work."     ~Otto Scott

Rainman Jan 31, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

Now that Granma's out the door, Jerry can carry out the directives from the King Of Debt.

“I do like a low-interest-rate policy, I must be honest with you "

Snaffew Jan 31, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

FB dumping...they are blaming it on the tax laws....how in the world did the 2,000 analysts that follow this company not anticipate this?  The bullshit will soon be coming out.

canisdirus Jan 31, 2018 5:54 PM Permalink

I'm staring at that S&P chart and I see an odd correlation: Went consistently green once DJT was the front runner in the primaries, up from the former month when he secured the delegates to win, then it dropped right before the election (Oct 2016) when it looked like he'd lose (due to polling). After the election it has been continuously up.

Probably a coincidence, but an interesting one.