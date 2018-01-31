Trump Reportedly Asked Rosenstein "Are You On My Team?" Ahead Of Congressional Testimony

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 16:57

Ignoring objections from the FBI and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, President Donald Trump is by all accounts preparing to release the controversial "FISA memo", which was assembled by House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes.

Top Democrats - who once echoed criticisms from inside the DOJ - now admit that the memo's contents - once said to be "fabrications" - could prompt the firings of Rosenstein and even possibly Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

 

Rosenstein

And as it so happens, with the Russia collusion narrative danging by a thread and the threatening to take what remains of the Democrats credibility with it, CNN is back with - what else? - another report fueling the tired narrative that Trump has asked those around him to take "loyalty oaths" and otherwise prove their fealty. 

This time, CNN is claiming that President Trump wanted to know whether Rosenstein was "on my team" when the deputy attorney general - who appointed Mueller to run the Russia investigation in May - approached him in December about quashing Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes' document demands.

Which is interesting, because the documents that were eventually turned over following months of resistance to those demands became the inspiration for the FISA memo.

But CNN doesn't dwell on that. Instead, it moves next to Rosenstein's incredulous response: "Of course, we're all on your team, Mr. President," he reportedly said.

CNN quickly reminds us that this isn't the first time Trump's prediliction with loyalty has been raised by the press:

The episode is the latest to come to light portraying a President whose inquiries sometimes cross a line that presidents traditionally have tried to avoid when dealing with the Justice Department, for which a measure of independence is key. The exchange could raise further questions about whether Trump was seeking to interfere in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into potential collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia and obstruction of justice by the White House.

At the December meeting, the deputy attorney general appeared surprised by the President's questions, the sources said. He demurred on the direction of the Russia investigation, which Rosenstein has ultimate authority over now that his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has recused himself. And he responded awkwardly to the President's "team" request, the sources said.

"Of course, we're all on your team, Mr. President," Rosenstein told Trump, the sources said. It is not clear what Trump meant or how Rosenstein interpreted the comment.

Rosenstein's meeting with the President came as Rosenstein prepared to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Trump appeared focused on Rosenstein's testimony, and even reportedly fed questions to members of Congress, demanding that they ask them during Rosenstein's testimony. Rosenstein originally incurred the president's anger when he appointed Mueller, and the president has reportedly even considered firing him in recent weeks.

On Monday, Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe surprised his colleagues and the media by announcing his early exit as deputy director, saying he would instead use the remainder of his vacation time to allow him to still collect his full pension. Reports later confirmed that he was pushed out, and also that he is under an active DOJ investigation.

And if Adam Schiff's claim during in an interview with Reuters published earlier this evening holds any weight, Rosenstein could very well be next.

Ms No Oldguy05 Jan 31, 2018 6:45 PM

We should all change our names to Jewish names give false relative information and infiltrate them.

Edit:  Crypto Christian!  Jews like John Stewart from the daily show that rotted America with Marxist comedy news did this supposedly because they are so oppressed.  Well maybe we are oppressed now too.  People should do this.  Especially if they have dark hair and big noses.  The problem is that many of them are very unusually ugly. 

knukles Davidduke2000 Jan 31, 2018 5:05 PM

So fucking what if he asked him that?
JHFC people, these Democrats are becoming serious pains in the ass.
If they were acting like this in my neighborhood, the HOA would kick 'em out for being nothing more than a nuisance with no redeeming values

For Fuck's Sake. the Dems, the Black Dems didn't even applaud the lowest black-U in history.  Or rising wages.  Or lower taxes.

Amazing

And the ones out here think they're gonna sweep the midterms.
While they do openly admit to having no viable candidates.
But they're gonna RESIST!

 

PS  Anybody but me catch the 1/2 full 1/2 empty glass of red liquid Trump held up before speaking?
He never picked it up again.  He telegraphs stuff openly, ya just gotta watch
Toasting the Dems with a glass of "blood"
And then mentioned that Govt employees must be Loyal to the People.  Loyal    As opposed to treasonous, sedition, conspiracy, etc.

 

knukles Bigly Jan 31, 2018 5:13 PM

That reminds me of the story of Maude and Harold watching National Geographic about some warriors in a jungle somewhere.  And the men there hang many pounds of rocks from their penises to make them longer.  Tribal tradition and rites of passage stuff.  So Maude, now 87 thinks that Harold, now 92 should try the same thing.  So he's out in the garage for a while and they both forget about it.  So a few days later Maude asks Harold if anything happened to his penis to which he responded; "Ain't got no bigger Maude, but sure turned it black"

Redacted and blacked out documents are like worn stretched penises.  Useless

MK ULTRA Alpha What Name Jan 31, 2018 5:29 PM

Trump is going to release it because it's the only way to get rid of Rosenstein. And discredit the basis from which the Mueller investigation was created. Trey Gowdy (Howdi dody) may be preparing to work in DOJ as Sessions deputy and later take over at AG.

A president must have a loyal AG to protect him. This is standard operating procedure in the swamp.

Again, releasing the memo gives Trump and Sessions political cover to terminate Rosenstein. It may not be a termination but a resignation reported by media but it's the same thing as a termination.

But taking Mueller out is tricky, the Democrats may try to pass a law protecting the Mueller investigation as they have threatened. But the democrats political capital on this issue isn't enough now. The Mueller termination will be tricky.

It is interesting these people like Rosenstein and Mueller don't resign but continue to play along.

AMERICA FIRST.

 

ArkansasAngie SloMoe Jan 31, 2018 5:59 PM

Were I he, I'd be asking people to cross their hearts about leaking and anonymous sourcing, too.  Are you on my team seems a perfectly reasonable question.

 

And ... manufacturing a obstruction charge to keep your own personal gravy train job would seem to me a firing offense.

 

If Trump colluded with Russians then hang him.

 

If he didn't then I wouldn't stop at firing the fabricators.

MoreFreedom SloMoe Jan 31, 2018 6:11 PM

Trump may ask, and some may "kiss the ring" which tells Trump they aren't loyal to the Constitution.  The right answer of course, is they are loyal to the Constitution.  Don't you think those who've discarded the Constitution to be loyal to Obama for their jobs, would do the same for Trump if he asked?   I think it's Trump's way of finding out who's corrupt.  But then, I may be giving away one of his secrets.