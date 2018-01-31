Two-Thirds Of UK Pension Funds Are In The Red - $300 Billion Shortfall Revealed

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister under the recent coalition government, said Carillion would not be the last big company to fold leaving its pension scheme in jeopardy.
“The question isn’t if there will be another Carillion – it’s when,” said Webb, who is now director of policy at pensions group Royal London.
His ominous warning appears prophetic as, according to the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) watchdog, some 3,710 schemes are in deficit, putting a serious question mark over the retirement plans of millions of workers.
The PPF monitors the health of 5,588 pension pots, with some of the biggest names on the FTSE 100 running schemes with major shortfalls.
That means two out of three pension funds are in the red – to the tune of a combined £210 billion ($300 billion).
As Yahoo reports, the PPF has been called into action on two high profile occasions of late – working with Toys R Us to secure a near £10m injection into its ailing fund to protect the company’s short-term future and also sorting through the debris of the Carillion collapse.
The giant contractor folded earlier this month with debts of above £1.3bn, including an estimated £800m hole in its pension fund.
The Carillion collapse affects about 27,500 members of its various pension schemes, the latest in a long line of funds to face an uncertain future. As Webb warns:
“With two-thirds of schemes in deficit it is inevitable there will be more insolvencies and more schemes ending up in the PPF.”
The PFF typically pays members 90% of what their nest eggs were worth in the event it has to intervene to safeguard a scheme.
A report from consultants PwC last October estimated the total deficit of all the defined benefit (DB) pension funds in the UK stood at £410bn.
Hope every single boomer on ZH has the intellectual wherewithal to acknowledge that pension you've been promised and paid into the past 40 years ... its long gone, you likely will see little to any of it.
Accept this now and when that time eventually comes, you'll be miles ahead of those figuring it out the hard way and for the first time.
Government's across the world have done a masterful job juggling other people's money in their ponzi schemes called pensions, but like with all schemes they eventually run its course..... I expect more desperate measures before they crash, but they will crash.....
In reply to Hope every single boomer on… by Haus-Targaryen
I had already worked it out back in the 80s, 90s. Smart enough not to pay in to a private one too because the state will just steal it when they get really broke. They did it in Hungary & Poland I think.
In reply to Hope every single boomer on… by Haus-Targaryen
This is way under estimated, I read a report back in 2015 where the estimate was more like 600 to 800 billion.
If we have a wave of sovereign defaults you will see lots of old people working at McD's
The end baby boomers will be lucky to get any government pension too because it has never been funded hence Europe is importing all that human garbage from the middle east and Africa hoping to turn them into tax drones to pay pension promises. Folks will get a little angry if they dont get a pension that they have been paying tax for all their life. Politicians are likely to get Jo Cox'd by an angry mob.
You want to take a look at what they are doing in Spain. To help stay with in EU budgetary rules concerning deficits the state has been helping themselves to the Spanish peoples pension fund which is meant to be segregated.
Oh boy I can not wait when the average EU citizen wakes up to what is really going on.
Get ready to rumble.
Welcome to our Social (in)security program..... They've robbed that ponzi scheme since its inception.....

That's what governments do.....
That's what governments do.....
In reply to This is way under estimated,… by JohnGaltUk
Sorry. They won't be working at McD's because they too are automating with order kiosks and more robotic equipment.
In reply to This is way under estimated,… by JohnGaltUk
A hundred billion here, a hundred billion there, before you know it, we're talking about some real money!
Amazing how it takes billions of bills to get close to some real money but it only takes a gram of gold or an ounce of silver and the face value has stayed pretty much consistent since they were mined. I wonder if the going rate for a sheep back in Roman times would be the same amount of gold or silver coin now.
In reply to A hundred billion here, a… by An Shrubbery
Blatant theft...
But, but . . . I thought importing millions of foreigners and forcing them to finance the retirement of native Britons would solve the pension problem! The government thought screwing foreigners was a terrific idea but, whoa, it was the ungrateful foreigners who screwed Britain.
And the Labour Party was who really got the importation process going in earnest. They looked after the interest of the British working class in a big way. The workers must be grateful now. They're just waiting for an opportunity to show it.
There is a very big upside to this.
I believe that many European nations will default on their sovereign debt. Private pensions are stuffed to the rafters with sovereign bonds because by law all pension funds have to hold % of government bonds, well you know a piece of paper with a promise is as good as gold LOL. Coupled with the fact they will be unable to pay a state pension and then the NHS will collapse with many other government services and public sector pensions.
After the civil unrest and the buildings being burnt down and the violence and things settle down do you think that the citizens will ever trust the state again. Will citizens be in the mood to be taxed high to start another ponzi scheme? You can see the trend in Europe right now that people are moving to the right and they will reject socialism in any form. The GFC was a classic debt problem and instead of deleveraging they made money cheaper and the world has another 65 trillion of debt since the GFC. How will it end? Will it be like dominos or Jinga? Take your pick.
In reply to But, but . . . I thought… by Ace006
I have been warning people not to put a single penny into pension. It's putting money to drain. All these tax rebate is to lure suckers to sacrifice the control of their money and pass it on to the government. Most pensioners don't realise their funds are in government bonds. It's better not to have the tax exemption but have control of your own money.
Provide how volatile the current stock and bond market, you need relatively easy to move your money. Try to move fund from one pension to another and you will understand what I mean.
Governments NEVER NEVER NEVER repay the loan, they ROLL OVER, i.e. borrow from another sucker to repay creditor.
Oh the sheer magic of neoliberal economic policies of privatizing everything possible since Thatcher. I expect squeals of protest from many here in ZH, but in fact a national pension scheme works, when contributions are sequestered, e.g. similar to banking regulations with Glass-Steagal, that is they are not allowed to be "invested". But people are free to take out extra private pension provisions if they wish, with the national pension scheme paying a basic amount like a "social wage".
Back in the Reagan/Thatcher/Hawke 1980s "401ks" and "universal superannuation" were going to perform miracles, but I knew that these were flawed from day one, in particular "superannuation" in Australia which had been the province of maybe 5% of the population - let's say "the middle class". These restricted schemes worked, usually run by insurance companies. The fundamental idea was to make a profit via a 6-10% return on investments. Bear with me.
That's all very well when only about 5% of a workforce is involved, but if everyone is (forced) to be involved it's impossible for everyone to make a profit from investments + pay innumerable fund managers. It's a Ponzi scheme and doomed to fail, especially as riskier investments are chased to try to keep up with promises. Payouts must inevitably come out of new and younger contributors until crunch day, as per Carillion. Expectations were far too high to begin with and insolvency ultimately inevitable ... and considering that if governments aren't going to let people starve they will have to pay a "social wage" somehow, it would obviously have been better to have just had a national scheme all along.
In general I don't know of any privatization scheme which has worked, such as with railways, roads, electricity, water and anything reasonably seen as a national, strategic asset. Plenty of failures here in Australia, e.g. privatizing railways and electricity supplies. Prices have gone up tremendously, partly to pay for largely cosmetic "competition" costs and partly to provide corporate profits. AND government subsidies have to be given in order to maintain services.
Yes I'm advocating strategic or rational socialism, of course not Soviet-style total state ownership. Russia is rebuilding more or less along the lines I've outlined and obviously successfully.
Where not everyone can be on a winning side of a trade, very true.
But I think where this falls apart if where social security or pension equals "retirement" and the two are actually exclusive, for too many social security is not going to be there, and the jobs? Wait until self-driving cars, kiosks or computers replace counter help, self-checkout supermarkets (or the surveillance supermarket) it tracks your every move.
Where the social squeeze is coming from is that people intuitively know that the age of disruption is upon them, they sense and see the changes coming, know that nobody is prepared and are freaking when instead you should be preparing and educating yourself in the technologies of tomorrow. Not to virtue signal but every member of my family, spouse and kids have done professional licensing or certification in IT, graduated from University, pursued high degree, taken college in HS.
Money isn't the problem. Never has been, never will be.
In reply to Oh the sheer magic of… by Setarcos
have to agree about stupidity. if you work for someone your whole life because they promise to take care of you in your old age then you are an idiot. can't people see that it is a lie to trick them into working for less than they otherwise would?
Old news. Carillions direct competitors all have pension blackholes. The media spoke about it in some fake shock and horror, but the news cycle has moved on.
As I always state. Our economic models are a lie, they don't work under all conditions and within that we have dubious business practices, as exampled by Carillions management.
The board took their pensions out, the workers’ pensions are almost £1 billion in the red and no repercussion for Carillions Jewish top heavy board.
The pension crisis is world wide and it has been caused by CB's suppressing interest rates.
Years ago the bean counters created a math model and after looking at interest rates for the last 100 years they penciled in an interest rate of 6 to 8% which was the historic average. Because of interest rate suppression for over a decade now they have not been able to get that type of yield.
The secondary consequence of this and you can bet that it is right, those pension fund managers desperate for yield will have been pushed into riskier positions so things will get very interesting.
Many municipalities in the USA are already is serious trouble. The state of Illinois are raising taxes so much that people and businesses are moving to different states and then it become a death spiral.
This report does not include the deficit of the public service pension funds..... Which are much worse than the private ones.