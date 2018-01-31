Visualizing The UK's Shrinking Navy

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 02:45

Rule, Britannia?

 

The recent commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain's largest ever warship, certainly made waves. Much has been made of the state of the art vessel which will bring a massive leap in capability to the fleet.

However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, redundancies have left the Royal Navy with only 29,280 personnel and that lack of manpower has created a serious dent in its strength and readiness.

It recently emerged that a trio of Russian naval vessels transiting the English Channel were intercepted by a British mine-hunter rather than one of the fleet's frigates, due to a shortage in vessels and personnel.

The British Ministry of Defense usually publishes details of such events but on this occasion, HMS Cattistock's Russian rendezvous was kept away from the headlines. 

Today, the service has 73 commissioned ships, 20 of which are major surface combatants, along with 10 submarines.

Its 29,000 personnel pales with numbers historically. In 1945 at the end of Second World War, the Royal Navy has 861,000 personnel, a number that fell to 128,000 in 1955 and 62,000 in 1991 when the Berlin Wall came down. By 2000, naval manpower shrunk to 38,880 before reaching today's historic low.

Comments

ACP yrad Feb 1, 2018 2:53 AM Permalink

No worries, the British Navy will soon be known as the "Barbary Navy".

When all the white British women are all raped out, the muslim minority that controls Britain will have to sail the seven seas to find other women to rape to death.

Déjà view Swamp Yankee Feb 1, 2018 3:07 AM Permalink

The angled flight deck

The angled deck was one of the three improvements to aircraft carrier design conceived by the Royal Navy that made fast-jet operations both possible and safe. The idea of canting or skewing the landing area to port of the ship's centreline had evolved from experiments with a rubber deck and Sea Vampire fighters without undercarriages in HMS Warriorin 1948. Although the rubber deck itself proved impractical, the 'skewed deck' as it was called at first was seen as a very effective way of making arrested landings safer on existing, relatively small, flight decks.

http://www.navy.gov.au/history/angled-flight-deck

Jo A-S Swamp Yankee Feb 1, 2018 3:19 AM Permalink

Actually, it is airplanes that they are short of - a plane is used for smoothing wood.  Oh, and don't forget that that they were going to have American F35s........  Which, for some reason, seem to have been delayed (sarc off)

 

The reason why these unnecessary monstrosities were commissioned was that they were to be part of the EU navy.  Which, of course, has been consistently denied by our politicians.

HowdyDoody Jo A-S Feb 1, 2018 4:22 AM Permalink

The Froggies have a proper nuke-powered aircraft carrier. These two were to show the Froggies who was boss.

If there is one thing the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies ... and the Krauts

...

If there are two things the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies, the Krauts ... and the Argies

...

If there are three things the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies, the Krauts, the Argies ... and the Spics

...

and so on into the setting sun of the British Empire

 

 

 

 

 

Jo A-S HowdyDoody Feb 1, 2018 6:24 AM Permalink

This nuclear aircraft carrier......  Would that be the one that keeps breaking down? Oh, and how can you only have one carrier in a fleet?  You need a minimum of two, preferably three to ensure one on continuous service.  And, for navies the size of UK, now, and France, the Invincible  class carriers were the optimum size.  With, of course, v/stol aircraft like Harriers - a proven technology that the Americans had to buy into...

 

As to hating the French, that might be because France has been, more or less, continually at war with England/UK since 1066 (and all that - think about it....)   Brits, apart from elderly of the WWII era, do not hate Germans - we were, generally allied with them, especially in the Napoleonic era.  Do not hate Argentinians - indeed, you will know that, overall, Argentinians like Brits.  (Falklands/Malvinas apart)  Russia, you might have a point - we needed to stop Russian expansionism into India.

 

Don't mock the setting of the sun.  The UK empire covered the whole world.  It lasted, more or less, from the early 1800s up to the mid 1900s......  A lot longer than the American empire, which started, more or less, in 1945 and is already failing.  And, the UK was more successful and a much smaller country.

Au Member Bananamerican Feb 1, 2018 3:02 AM Permalink

It's not just numbers, the entire fighting spirit of the Royal Navy has been systematically destroyed. And the new build ships have serious flaws, high voltage propulsion systems that are an achilles heel. The RN died long ago. I spent 20 years as part of that organisation and watched it die through weak leadership from the admiralty and government. The extent of it's death will only become apparent when the force is actually needed in a real conflict.

An Shrubbery Feb 1, 2018 3:22 AM Permalink

Murica needs to follow suit and gut our military too. Close down all our bases on foreign soil and bring all our kids home. Then abolish the fed. It would be a good start anyway.

moobra Feb 1, 2018 3:27 AM Permalink

To have 1 carrier capability you need 3:  1 on station, one being resupplied and repaired and 1 on deep maintenance and refit.

They will have 2 in about 3 years time plus a while to become operational.

In other words odds are they won't be able to do anything when they need it.

Subs are the way of the future.

Easyp Feb 1, 2018 3:33 AM Permalink

Fuck the RN they have dominated defense spending for 20 years at the expense of the other services. All we have to show for it are all electric ships that are noisy and break down in the Gulf, Nuclear Submarines we do not need and two aircraft carriers that leak with F35 aircraft that are ludicrously costly which dont work properly.

We need people and simple weapons systems that work.

EddieLomax Easyp Feb 1, 2018 4:52 AM Permalink

Britain is a maritime nation and its defense lies in the control of the oceans around it.

The UK can afford to lose a battle on the continent, it cannot afford to lose control of the east Atlantic.  We had a skeleton navy back in the 1980's, what we have today is a laughably small sized force that has not chance of protecting any shipping around the world.

For some reason a large part of it too seems to spend most of its time steaming 1000's of miles away from the UK too.  The British empire ended in 1948 with India, other than the Falklands and a few dotted outposts there is no reason to have the majority of our navy nowhere near the country and merchant fleet it is supposed to protect.

Jo A-S Easyp Feb 1, 2018 6:33 AM Permalink

Good points.  (apart from the leaking bit - up to 200 litres/hr is negligible and fixable)  The old Invincible class were better carriers.  As were the proven Harriers. 

 

Simplicity is the key.  And it goes into other arms - eg the UK bought German MAN lorries to replace the old Bedfords.  Much more expensive - for Christ's sake.  They are transport vehicle not fighting vehicles.

Vote up!
WTFUD Feb 1, 2018 4:04 AM Permalink

This is not a bad thing as it's shrunk in line with our status and in the Grand Scheme the US would allow it's own, naval, other Forces, to shrink by 90% to reflect its own future status/requirements.

. . . . . and less ye forget, we still have Bob & Ted our 2 coastguards, who incidentally, in their combined 85 years experience have never seem any Russian subs swanning around in our territorial waters.

squid Feb 1, 2018 4:51 AM Permalink

pretty difficult to afford more sailors when garbage bags purchased from companies owned by ex-admirals are 1000 quid each.

 

squid

HANGEMHIGHER Feb 1, 2018 5:09 AM Permalink

It's been sorted. They have knocked all the sick and disabled off benefits and bought a new boat. They named it after the head of the pickpocket family that live in the big council house called buckingham palace.

Gravatomic Feb 1, 2018 5:43 AM Permalink

The UK's 'intercept' and 'escorting' stories with regards to the Russians are a great source of amusement to Britons. A mine sweeper against two submarines capable of blowing them out of the water from 100s kilometers away? It must have made the crew feel like right planks.

Dr. Bonzo Feb 1, 2018 6:06 AM Permalink

These kind of figures are useless. What's the context behind them? The UK shrunk from a global empire attempting to run areas stretching from the Far East to England to just policing for NATO. In the same time span ships that needed to be crewed by hundreds can be run by dozens through advances in computing and weapons systems automation, delivering even more firepower. Picking the largest military conflagration in human history as a baseline is even more misleading. The Royal Navy has shaped British history for the last 300 years. Show that timeline.

No context, no meaning.

caesium Feb 1, 2018 6:16 AM Permalink

Brexit is about trading in Euro oligarchs for their exclusively British variant. These latter oligarchs will introduce more outsourcing of UK jobs to former "Commonwealth" countries and more immigration from the same countries. The ordinary and poor morons who voted Brexit have been duped.  

Flankspeed60 Feb 1, 2018 6:28 AM Permalink

Damned foolish Brits! They've thrown in the towel, having failed to get anyone to invade them - at least by sea. What's an Empire to do? At least we Yanks know how to stir shit up and piss off sufficient numbers of factions to guarantee war in perpetuity.

DEMIZEN Feb 1, 2018 6:33 AM Permalink

all non littoral navies are sitting ducks.  letting it go is a must.  That doesn't change the fact that fighting limeys in the next war will be like shooting fish in the barrel. geography sometimes gives sometimes takes.