Visualizing The UK's Shrinking Navy

Rule, Britannia?
The recent commissioning of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain's largest ever warship, certainly made waves. Much has been made of the state of the art vessel which will bring a massive leap in capability to the fleet.
However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, redundancies have left the Royal Navy with only 29,280 personnel and that lack of manpower has created a serious dent in its strength and readiness.
You will find more statistics at Statista
It recently emerged that a trio of Russian naval vessels transiting the English Channel were intercepted by a British mine-hunter rather than one of the fleet's frigates, due to a shortage in vessels and personnel.
The British Ministry of Defense usually publishes details of such events but on this occasion, HMS Cattistock's Russian rendezvous was kept away from the headlines.
Today, the service has 73 commissioned ships, 20 of which are major surface combatants, along with 10 submarines.
Its 29,000 personnel pales with numbers historically. In 1945 at the end of Second World War, the Royal Navy has 861,000 personnel, a number that fell to 128,000 in 1955 and 62,000 in 1991 when the Berlin Wall came down. By 2000, naval manpower shrunk to 38,880 before reaching today's historic low.
Comments
Release the memo!
No worries, the British Navy will soon be known as the "Barbary Navy".
When all the white British women are all raped out, the muslim minority that controls Britain will have to sail the seven seas to find other women to rape to death.
In reply to Release the memo! by yrad
Shock! Horror! Apart from manufactured Ziowars there's peace!
In reply to No worries, the British Navy… by ACP
Now how will they defend the Falkland Islands?
In reply to Shock! Horror! Apart from… by Zero Point
They will need to outsource that work to Argentina.
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
Outsource it to the US I am sure.... Wasnt there a presidential candidate that talked about NATO countries paying for their own defense? Damn shame THAT man didnt get elected.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
Are you that British Bob fucktard that always rambles on about the Falklands?
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
Ask Britbob?
In reply to Now how will they defend the… by stacking12321
They have TWO new carriers with no planes!
Maybe they can fit them with battering rams!
The angled flight deck
The angled deck was one of the three improvements to aircraft carrier design conceived by the Royal Navy that made fast-jet operations both possible and safe. The idea of canting or skewing the landing area to port of the ship's centreline had evolved from experiments with a rubber deck and Sea Vampire fighters without undercarriages in HMS Warriorin 1948. Although the rubber deck itself proved impractical, the 'skewed deck' as it was called at first was seen as a very effective way of making arrested landings safer on existing, relatively small, flight decks.
http://www.navy.gov.au/history/angled-flight-deck
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
Actually, it is airplanes that they are short of - a plane is used for smoothing wood. Oh, and don't forget that that they were going to have American F35s........ Which, for some reason, seem to have been delayed (sarc off)
The reason why these unnecessary monstrosities were commissioned was that they were to be part of the EU navy. Which, of course, has been consistently denied by our politicians.
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
The Froggies have a proper nuke-powered aircraft carrier. These two were to show the Froggies who was boss.
If there is one thing the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies ... and the Krauts
...
If there are two things the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies, the Krauts ... and the Argies
...
If there are three things the Brits hate more than the Russians, it is the Froggies, the Krauts, the Argies ... and the Spics
...
and so on into the setting sun of the British Empire
In reply to Actually, it is airplanes… by Jo A-S
They LOVE them Nigerians and Mooselems though. Can't get enough of them!! Moar, moar, moar, bichez!
In reply to The Froggies have a proper… by HowdyDoody
This nuclear aircraft carrier...... Would that be the one that keeps breaking down? Oh, and how can you only have one carrier in a fleet? You need a minimum of two, preferably three to ensure one on continuous service. And, for navies the size of UK, now, and France, the Invincible class carriers were the optimum size. With, of course, v/stol aircraft like Harriers - a proven technology that the Americans had to buy into...
As to hating the French, that might be because France has been, more or less, continually at war with England/UK since 1066 (and all that - think about it....) Brits, apart from elderly of the WWII era, do not hate Germans - we were, generally allied with them, especially in the Napoleonic era. Do not hate Argentinians - indeed, you will know that, overall, Argentinians like Brits. (Falklands/Malvinas apart) Russia, you might have a point - we needed to stop Russian expansionism into India.
Don't mock the setting of the sun. The UK empire covered the whole world. It lasted, more or less, from the early 1800s up to the mid 1900s...... A lot longer than the American empire, which started, more or less, in 1945 and is already failing. And, the UK was more successful and a much smaller country.
In reply to The Froggies have a proper… by HowdyDoody
"They have TWO new carriers with no planes!"
Excuse me! We have ... erm ... two planes, actually.
In reply to They have TWO new carriers… by Swamp Yankee
The exciting thing to my mind is that they have two aircraft carriers, but only one will be used at a time (probably need to have a chat with the enemy about organising that), but the best bit is that the carrier needs escorts, which will be the entire rest of the Royal Navy. All of it. No one left to do anything else.
In reply to "They have TWO new carriers… by iClaudius
Correct. But the whole point of these carriers were that they were to be part of an EU navy...... Despite constant denial from UK politicians.
In reply to The exciting thing to my… by OverTheHedge
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
nothing importing a few hundred-thousand more ISlamist peasants won't fix
In reply to Oh how the mighty have… by GodSpeed_00
It's not just numbers, the entire fighting spirit of the Royal Navy has been systematically destroyed. And the new build ships have serious flaws, high voltage propulsion systems that are an achilles heel. The RN died long ago. I spent 20 years as part of that organisation and watched it die through weak leadership from the admiralty and government. The extent of it's death will only become apparent when the force is actually needed in a real conflict.
In reply to nothing importing a few… by Bananamerican
The British Navy has the best - nuke sub crew members on drugs. The rock and roll comes naturally In The Navy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTwq1_9VH68&t=30
In reply to It's not just numbers, the… by Au Member
Is that in any way bad? Way too much is spent on the military in the U.S.
That mine sweeper intercept must have given the Russkies a good laugh.
Flying the Broom, before and after.
Beat that woggies.
In reply to That mine sweeper intercept… by quasi_verbatim
Murica needs to follow suit and gut our military too. Close down all our bases on foreign soil and bring all our kids home. Then abolish the fed. It would be a good start anyway.
Economically, the UK has less ports and shorelines to be concerned over so you are good.
To have 1 carrier capability you need 3: 1 on station, one being resupplied and repaired and 1 on deep maintenance and refit.
They will have 2 in about 3 years time plus a while to become operational.
In other words odds are they won't be able to do anything when they need it.
Subs are the way of the future.
Fuck the RN they have dominated defense spending for 20 years at the expense of the other services. All we have to show for it are all electric ships that are noisy and break down in the Gulf, Nuclear Submarines we do not need and two aircraft carriers that leak with F35 aircraft that are ludicrously costly which dont work properly.
We need people and simple weapons systems that work.
Britain is a maritime nation and its defense lies in the control of the oceans around it.
The UK can afford to lose a battle on the continent, it cannot afford to lose control of the east Atlantic. We had a skeleton navy back in the 1980's, what we have today is a laughably small sized force that has not chance of protecting any shipping around the world.
For some reason a large part of it too seems to spend most of its time steaming 1000's of miles away from the UK too. The British empire ended in 1948 with India, other than the Falklands and a few dotted outposts there is no reason to have the majority of our navy nowhere near the country and merchant fleet it is supposed to protect.
In reply to Fuck the RN they have… by Easyp
Good points. (apart from the leaking bit - up to 200 litres/hr is negligible and fixable) The old Invincible class were better carriers. As were the proven Harriers.
Simplicity is the key. And it goes into other arms - eg the UK bought German MAN lorries to replace the old Bedfords. Much more expensive - for Christ's sake. They are transport vehicle not fighting vehicles.
In reply to Fuck the RN they have… by Easyp
This is not a bad thing as it's shrunk in line with our status and in the Grand Scheme the US would allow it's own, naval, other Forces, to shrink by 90% to reflect its own future status/requirements.
. . . . . and less ye forget, we still have Bob & Ted our 2 coastguards, who incidentally, in their combined 85 years experience have never seem any Russian subs swanning around in our territorial waters.
Do we want a soon to be muslim country to have naval resources?
A not unserious question.
In reply to Do we want a soon to be… by Himself
I thought we sunk all their shit a long time ago.
pretty difficult to afford more sailors when garbage bags purchased from companies owned by ex-admirals are 1000 quid each.
squid
Ah the sweet smell of government contracting.
Smells like... Corruption.
Self made millionaires like Uma Chuka made their money selling stuff to the government.
In reply to pretty difficult to afford… by squid
Butt pirates.
In reply to pretty difficult to afford… by squid
It's been sorted. They have knocked all the sick and disabled off benefits and bought a new boat. They named it after the head of the pickpocket family that live in the big council house called buckingham palace.
The aircraft carriers should be renamed Tony and Cherie.
"Boaty McBoatface."
The UK's 'intercept' and 'escorting' stories with regards to the Russians are a great source of amusement to Britons. A mine sweeper against two submarines capable of blowing them out of the water from 100s kilometers away? It must have made the crew feel like right planks.
These kind of figures are useless. What's the context behind them? The UK shrunk from a global empire attempting to run areas stretching from the Far East to England to just policing for NATO. In the same time span ships that needed to be crewed by hundreds can be run by dozens through advances in computing and weapons systems automation, delivering even more firepower. Picking the largest military conflagration in human history as a baseline is even more misleading. The Royal Navy has shaped British history for the last 300 years. Show that timeline.
No context, no meaning.
None of our stuff is defendable against Mach 6 missiles though, right?
In reply to These kind of figures are… by Dr. Bonzo
Well , how is Britain going to float their soy boys around the world now?
Brexit is about trading in Euro oligarchs for their exclusively British variant. These latter oligarchs will introduce more outsourcing of UK jobs to former "Commonwealth" countries and more immigration from the same countries. The ordinary and poor morons who voted Brexit have been duped.
Britain should worry more about its own defence and worry less about arming Saud.
Prince Charles is one of the world’s leading arms dealers (47:15)
[From my non-monetized and recently neglected blog]
Damned foolish Brits! They've thrown in the towel, having failed to get anyone to invade them - at least by sea. What's an Empire to do? At least we Yanks know how to stir shit up and piss off sufficient numbers of factions to guarantee war in perpetuity.
Forward planning was never Gordon Brown's strong point.
all non littoral navies are sitting ducks. letting it go is a must. That doesn't change the fact that fighting limeys in the next war will be like shooting fish in the barrel. geography sometimes gives sometimes takes.