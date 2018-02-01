Alphabet Tumbles After Earnings Miss, Traffic Acquisition Costs Rise

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 16:18

Google parent Alphabet missed earnings expectations and tumbled over 5% after hours.

Traffic acquisition costs are rising, up to 24% of Google's total advertising revenue from 22% at the same time last year. That's $6.5 billion in one quarter alone that Google sent to partners instead of its bottom line.

The amount Google charges for clicks on ads is falling. It was down around 14% from the same quarter last year, and down 6% from last quarter. This is a key metric for the company, which gets the vast majority of its revenue from ads.

Google is still growing in a serious way, with the number of money-making clicks up around 43% from the same time last year. But each individual click is making less money now.

Earnings missed, operating income disappointed, and costs per click fell notably.

  • 4Q EPS $9.70, estimate $10.04 (range $9 to $10.92) (Bloomberg data)

  • 4Q paid clicks +43%

  • 4Q Google other revenue $4.69 billion

  • 4Q revenue ex-TAC $25.9 billion, estimate $25.59 billion (range $24.91 billion to $26.36 billion) (BD)

  • 4Q cost-per-click -14%

  • 4Q operating income $7.66 billion, estimate $10.24 billion (range $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion) (BD)

  • 4Q Other Bets revenue $409 million

  • 4Q Other Bets operating loss $916 million

  • 4Q Google advertising revenue $27.23 billion

  • 4Q free cash flow $5.96 billion

  • 4Q capital expenditure $4.31 billion

Bloomberg's Gerrit De Vynck notes one potential silver lining:

Costs in the "Other Bets" division -- which works on new business lines -- are coming down while revenue is going up.

The division is still losing money, but it's not nearly as bad as it was last year.

Of course there was an attempt to save the day...

  • Alphabet to Buy Back Shares up to Added $8.59B Class C Stock

But for now it's not helping the stock.

Nasdaq futures are suffering as GOOGL losses offset AMZN after hours gains...

 

Comments

lester1 Feb 1, 2018 4:21 PM Permalink

Time to use the Sherman anti-Trump Act and break up Google/Alphabet !!

 

Their manipulation of search engine results favoring biased liberal media is sickening!

thetruthhurts lester1 Feb 1, 2018 4:52 PM Permalink

I went to bing every since I googles "white couple" images and they showed mixed race only....

https://www.google.com/search?q=white+couple&num=100&safe=active&source…

 

while "black couple" "asian couple" showed black couples and asian couples only...

 

https://www.google.com/search?q=black+couple&num=100&safe=active&source…

 

https://www.google.com/search?q=asian+couple&num=100&safe=active&source…

 

Fuck google in the @zzhole.....

Paul John Smith Feb 1, 2018 4:22 PM Permalink

What about the other 95%?

This is more head-fake bullshit.

This farce continues until the nukes start flying - they will steal every person's dignity, their property, leave you in the tent city to have butt sex with "Vinny, the Rat Catcher" ...

Quinvarius Feb 1, 2018 4:24 PM Permalink

I am 99% certain, based on the cooperation between Google, other tech firms, and the Obama administration, as well as the Apocalypse, that Google stopped being subsidized after Trump took office.  They first started stealing from their ad network.  But eventually it had to hit the bottom line.  I can't prove any of it.  But I also could not prove the Fed made trillions in loans to banks and non banks, including McDonalds, until the Fed audit long after the the last crisis.

RightlyIndignent Feb 1, 2018 4:31 PM Permalink

AHahahahah! Without Uncle Sugar and their unlimited deep pockets, Google has to make it on ad revenue alone, which will require a reduction of headcount by about 70%, and even that will dry up when everyone comes to understand what a phony-baloney scam it all is.

 

Buh bye, Google, your hubris did you in. . . .

MusicIsYou Feb 1, 2018 4:58 PM Permalink

Anybody who's optimistic about the future is because they're either not smart or they willfully don't think about things, both of which means those kinds of people are no good to anybody. Those are the real Takers in society even worse than welfare recipients, they offer no problem solving solutions, and in fact won't even look at problems. Case in point the global water crisis will translate into an energy crisis and companies like Amazon and Alphabet need lots of energy.

truthalwayswinsout Feb 1, 2018 6:09 PM Permalink

Google is 100% responsible for the massive fall off in small business formation.

Their page rank system is a fraud that allows them to screw any business in the wrong conservative zip code. They have been doing this for 15 years and they will keep doing it unless and until they go bankrupt.

It is your patriotic duty to walk away from Google.