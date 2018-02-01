Alphabet Tumbles After Earnings Miss, Traffic Acquisition Costs Rise

Google parent Alphabet missed earnings expectations and tumbled over 5% after hours.
Traffic acquisition costs are rising, up to 24% of Google's total advertising revenue from 22% at the same time last year. That's $6.5 billion in one quarter alone that Google sent to partners instead of its bottom line.
The amount Google charges for clicks on ads is falling. It was down around 14% from the same quarter last year, and down 6% from last quarter. This is a key metric for the company, which gets the vast majority of its revenue from ads.
Google is still growing in a serious way, with the number of money-making clicks up around 43% from the same time last year. But each individual click is making less money now.
Earnings missed, operating income disappointed, and costs per click fell notably.
-
4Q EPS $9.70, estimate $10.04 (range $9 to $10.92) (Bloomberg data)
-
4Q paid clicks +43%
-
4Q Google other revenue $4.69 billion
-
4Q revenue ex-TAC $25.9 billion, estimate $25.59 billion (range $24.91 billion to $26.36 billion) (BD)
-
4Q cost-per-click -14%
-
4Q operating income $7.66 billion, estimate $10.24 billion (range $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion) (BD)
-
4Q Other Bets revenue $409 million
-
4Q Other Bets operating loss $916 million
-
4Q Google advertising revenue $27.23 billion
-
4Q free cash flow $5.96 billion
-
4Q capital expenditure $4.31 billion
Bloomberg's Gerrit De Vynck notes one potential silver lining:
Costs in the "Other Bets" division -- which works on new business lines -- are coming down while revenue is going up.
The division is still losing money, but it's not nearly as bad as it was last year.
Of course there was an attempt to save the day...
-
Alphabet to Buy Back Shares up to Added $8.59B Class C Stock
But for now it's not helping the stock.
Nasdaq futures are suffering as GOOGL losses offset AMZN after hours gains...
Comments
Too much censorship I guess
Sept. 2018: Alphabet tumbles on news that the DOJ & FTC will sue to force the breakup of an obvious monopoly.
Nothing since the breakup of THE TELCO in the 1980's can be compared although (thanks to the FED) the magnitude of $$$ involved is much, much greater.
In reply to Too much censorship I guess by davatankool
Give liberals control of any private organization and they will destroy it within five years.
Give them control of taxing authorities and it will take longer. Takes longer to steal all of the people's money than it does to drive away all your customers.
In reply to Sept. 2018: Alphabet tumbles… by JRobby
Realtalk, I switched to DuckDuckGo for search a couple years ago and have been perfectly happy with it. Last fall I also switched to Protonmail for email.
I hope the Damore lawsuit kicks them in the teeth and gives the government an excuse to crack down on them for their blatant monopolistic behavior, censorship, and general shittiness.
In reply to Too much censorship I guess by davatankool
How much could one lawsuit hurt them?
In reply to Realtalk, I switched to… by Full Court Lug…
Time to use the Sherman anti-Trump Act and break up Google/Alphabet !!
Their manipulation of search engine results favoring biased liberal media is sickening!
I went to bing every since I googles "white couple" images and they showed mixed race only....
https://www.google.com/search?q=white+couple&num=100&safe=active&source…
while "black couple" "asian couple" showed black couples and asian couples only...
https://www.google.com/search?q=black+couple&num=100&safe=active&source…
https://www.google.com/search?q=asian+couple&num=100&safe=active&source…
Fuck google in the @zzhole.....
In reply to Time to use the Sherman anti… by lester1
Here is one of my favorites... White inventors
http://www.google.com/search?q=white+inventors&prmd=ivns&tbm=isch&tbo=u
They even put fucking clock boy in it.
In reply to I went to bing every since I… by thetruthhurts
What about the other 95%?
This is more head-fake bullshit.
This farce continues until the nukes start flying - they will steal every person's dignity, their property, leave you in the tent city to have butt sex with "Vinny, the Rat Catcher" ...
Your right 10000 nothing burgers on the way to the whole enchilada
In reply to What about the other 95%?… by Paul John Smith
I am 99% certain, based on the cooperation between Google, other tech firms, and the Obama administration, as well as the Apocalypse, that Google stopped being subsidized after Trump took office. They first started stealing from their ad network. But eventually it had to hit the bottom line. I can't prove any of it. But I also could not prove the Fed made trillions in loans to banks and non banks, including McDonalds, until the Fed audit long after the the last crisis.
good stuff ... I am also 99% certain there are vast numbers of robotized click farms operating throughout the globe.
In reply to I am 99% certain, based on… by Quinvarius
It's been true for many years, but it still blows my mind that Google and FB regularly report millions of paid ad clicks. Who the hell ever clicks on internet ads?
In reply to good stuff ... I am also 99%… by Rainman
You're right on that. Alphabet and Google performance is rigged by automatons, as are many websites especially news sites. Alphabet and Google are more evil than the others I think.
In reply to good stuff ... I am also 99%… by Rainman
AHahahahah! Without Uncle Sugar and their unlimited deep pockets, Google has to make it on ad revenue alone, which will require a reduction of headcount by about 70%, and even that will dry up when everyone comes to understand what a phony-baloney scam it all is.
Buh bye, Google, your hubris did you in. . . .
lets watch GOOG get the FB treatment by tomorrow open.........it is a friday
UPDATE - well that didnt take long
Anybody who's optimistic about the future is because they're either not smart or they willfully don't think about things, both of which means those kinds of people are no good to anybody. Those are the real Takers in society even worse than welfare recipients, they offer no problem solving solutions, and in fact won't even look at problems. Case in point the global water crisis will translate into an energy crisis and companies like Amazon and Alphabet need lots of energy.
"Well, FAANGS a lot!" Bugs Bunny said.
Tumbling straight up now...
Google is 100% responsible for the massive fall off in small business formation.
Their page rank system is a fraud that allows them to screw any business in the wrong conservative zip code. They have been doing this for 15 years and they will keep doing it unless and until they go bankrupt.
It is your patriotic duty to walk away from Google.