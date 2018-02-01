Amazon Smashes Expectations; Bezos Says "To Double Down" After Alexa Positive Surprise

Amazon appears to have done it again, and following a blockbuster third quarter in which the company smashed expectations, Amazon once again reported both revenues and EPS which handily beat expectations, rejecting the sharp selloff in the stock that was observed in the last hour of trading.
In Q4, Amazon reported EPS of $3.75, a huge beat of consensus estimate of $1.83, but that number included a tax benefit of $789 million for the Trump tax cuts. The company reported net sales of $60.45 billion, also above the $59.84 billion consensus estimate, largely due to the contribution of AWS. The number was just shy of high end of the company's own range, which topped out at $60.5.
Still, as a reminder, AMZN EPS expectations as recently as June were just shy of $3.00
Amazon's Q4 operating income of $2.127BN was nearly double last year's 1.255BN, and well above the the high end of the company's Q3 range, which topped out at $1.65 billion.
The closely followed AWS segment reported net sales of $5.113 billion, a Y/Y growth of 44% (slightly more than the 42% increase last quarter, bet below last year's 47% growth rate). AMZN reported AWS operating income of $1.354 billion, an increase of 46% Y/Y. AWS margin in Q4 was 26.5%, virtually unchanged with the 26.2% reported last quarter.
Putting AWS in context, whereas AMZN's total operating income was $2.13 billion in Q4, AWS was $1.354 billion, or 64% of total. In other words, the rest of the company made $773 million. While the division has been facing tougher competition from both Microsoft and Google, prompting some concerns about whether the growth can continue on pace, especially amid price wars, so far it has yet to materialize despite a slowdown in modest slowdown AWS growth.
Looking forward, AMZN sees the following solid revenue and operating income:
- Net sales are expected to be between $47.75 billion and $50.75 billion, or to grow between 34% and 42% compared with first quarter 2017. The guidance midpoint is 1.1% above the analyst estimate of $48.70 billion.
- Operating income is expected to be between $300 million and $1.0 billion, compared with $1.0 billion in first quarter 2017.
Jeff Bezos was as usual, quite optimistic, and had one particularly interesting comment: "Our 2017 projections for Alexa were very optimistic, and we far exceeded them. We don’t see positive surprises of this magnitude very often — expect us to double down." Full statement:
“Our 2017 projections for Alexa were very optimistic, and we far exceeded them. We don’t see positive surprises of this magnitude very often — expect us to double down. We’ve reached an important point where other companies and developers are accelerating adoption of Alexa. There are now over 30,000 skills from outside developers, customers can control more than 4,000 smart home devices from 1,200 unique brands with Alexa, and we’re seeing strong response to our new far-field voice kit for manufacturers. Much more to come and a huge thank you to our customers and partners.”
What is notable here is that while Amazon rarely gives any numbers for its devices segment, CEO Jeff Bezos pointed out that the company has sold "tens of millions" of Echo devices and Kindle readers last year.
Despite the company's generous spending ways, analysts have said that high margin streams of revenue like those from its advertising, subscription and credit card businesses are expected to continue to grow and help offset higher spending.
For all the concerns about AMZN's cash burn, the company reported LTM Free Cash Flow in Q3 of just under $8.4 billion, a rebound from the $8.0 billion last quarter.
Some more good news: after sliding to just 0.8%, the lowest in 3 years, Amazon's operating margin for the quarter rebounded strongly to 3.5% in Q4.
After a significant rise in the company's LTM operating margin in the past two years, it appeared to have plateaued once again, although in Q4 it posted a modest rebound, from 2.0% to 2.3%.
Also notable, now that Whole Foods is part of Amazon, the company employed a total of 566,000 (most part-time) workers (a record) as of Sept 30, and up 66% Y/Y, as global net sales growth rose to 36% in Q4.
And so despite the odd selloff in the regular session, which dragged the stock down by 4% on no news, the stock has rebounded, wiping away the last hour loss, if still below where AMZN was trading recently.
Comments
I would NEVER put a snoopy piece of shit spying device in my house.... The phone is bad enough....
I got rid of my mobile phone best thing I ever did.
In reply to I would NEVER put a snoopy… by Stan522
Crazy, but people are all over that shit. A guy here at work is nuts about that thing, and he grew up in a former Soviet satellite state (UK) so I really don't get why he is comfortable with that thing. And forget the far-field voice thing. Denninger talked about that today. Eek. That shit will never be in my house. Fuck that.
pods
In reply to I got rid of my mobile phone… by khnum
Walmart is a lot more bearable now that they bring your shit to you and load it in your car.
Besides, half the country hates Bezos and his shitty politics along with his spybots. That's not good for longterm growth.
Also, now that they are collecting taxes on more states, the savings just isn't there.
I'm calling peak Amazon.
In reply to Crazy, but people are all… by pods
I got rid of my mobile phone best thing I ever did.
Then you obviously never had facefarce ;)
Though ashamed to admit it, I used that steaming pile for a while - ditched it some years back. That was my best move.
In reply to I got rid of my mobile phone… by khnum
wouldnt it be awesome if AMZN, GOOG, FB and AAPL all get mentioned in "the memo"
In reply to I would NEVER put a snoopy… by Stan522
Alexa, when will singularity occur?
"I'm sorry, but humanoids will not be required in 3...2...1 zzzzt."
In reply to wouldnt it be awesome if… by spastic_colon
Their PE ratio is only 354x.
They are still losing 20% on each sale, but they make up for it with volumes.
In reply to I would NEVER put a snoopy… by Stan522
It's an interesting business model. They divide up onto exclusive business units and enter into a market with the idea of taking it over and eliminating all of their competition using price. that is what you see in the ratio. Most units are operating at a loss, but not for long....
In reply to Their PE ratio is only 354x… by TheSilentMajority
If they dare to raise their prices they will lose a shitload of customers. Thats where their concept will bite them in the ass.
Loss-leaders cannot be solvent for long in an open competitive market.
AWS is the only thing plugging the holes in the boat, and their growth is slowing.
In reply to It's an interesting business… by Stan522
And it should be noted AWS makes its money off spying on us!
In reply to If they dare to raise their… by TheSilentMajority
Nah, people hate going to the stores anymore, or at least I do. At the store you have to deal with fat, grumpy women. That is why Amazon is succeeding. I shop at locally owned small stores for everything that is realistically possible, the rest I get from Amazon if I can. Maybe I am hastening the demise of the country, but be honest with yourself, does it really matter at this point?
In reply to If they dare to raise their… by TheSilentMajority
You: Alexa. Who is the Lord Jesus Christ?
Alexa: Jesus is a fictional character.
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/alexa-says-jesus-christ-fictional-charact…
'nuf said, and I'm not even religious.
In reply to I would NEVER put a snoopy… by Stan522
Mother in law got one for the kids for Christmas..
I dont know how,,but I dropped it on the way in the house and it got smashed by the sledgehammer..........
my bad..
In reply to I would NEVER put a snoopy… by Stan522
Interesting that it sold off hard into the close and then ramping up after hours to make a net gain for the day.
Yes - these "numbers" must be "accurate".
Amazon is a shit bird company, and Bezos is a tyrant-Jooo-Bear ...
Exactly. Who do you trust more, Amazon or China? I say flip a coin
In reply to Yes - these "numbers" must… by Paul John Smith
Jeff Bezos isn't Jewish.
In reply to Yes - these "numbers" must… by Paul John Smith
He's a Scandinavian, descended from Vikings.
But his head looks like an Ostrich Egg.
In reply to Jeff Bezos isn't Jewish. by richsob
Jeff Bezos was born to Christian parents who were in high school, they divorced and his adoptive dad was a Cuban Catholic named Bezos. He's Christian through and through. Idiot
In reply to Yes - these "numbers" must… by Paul John Smith
Trump tax cuts add almost 1B to their bottom line. Here comes inflation along with a 1+Trillion dollar deficit. So please tell me the difference in spending between the dems and the repubs. And anyone that spouts trickle down economics doesn't remember that Reagan's years were punctuated by huge interest rate deductions.
This bitch might just break under a 300 p/e by tomorrow.
BEZOS spelled backwards is SATAN
ask any brick & mortar retailer.
AMZN PE ratio is absurd! There's no way those paltry earnings justify a P/E ratio of > 372.08:1
if they make $12 for the year, then the eps drops to a mere 120 or so.
In reply to AMZN PE ratio is absurd!… by Yen Cross
Crazzziness.
In reply to if they make $12 for the… by Snaffew
Morons buying shit they don't need with money they don't have never fail to disappoint.
USA, USA, USA.
In reply to Morons buying shit they don… by Tugg McFancy
So now AMZN P/E is less than 100?
Sweet. I am in for a binge.
Lex Luthor must die.
lol
In reply to Lex Luthor must die. by cheech_wizard
Just in case anybody missed that one little detail, excluding AWS this entire massive $*@#$ company made a whopping $770m in operating income for the quarter. By comparison Wal-Mart gets about twice as much revenue as Amazon, but typically has several billion in gross operating income per quarter, because they don't just dump shit at a loss and get rewarded by credulous investors for it.
LJL at Alexa being a huge product. Possibly an even more shameful statement on human nature than Facebook's success. I only know one person who has one and I laughed at him to his face for it.
Laughing in the face of someone regardless of their behavior is a Liberal thing. Moderately fair people excuse it and don't ridicule, don't laugh.
Where's the humanity?
In reply to Just in case anybody missed… by Full Court Lug…
For sure. The style of most Zero hedge posters is to point fingers and ridicule and spout a bunch of nonsense that they have accepted as fact but really isn't. .
In reply to Laughing in the face of… by Honest Sam
AWS, which is a glorified off-balance sheet financier of tech companies, to the rescue again. But how much longer can it last?
in-PEfuking-sanity
Apple missed.
Finally running out momentum created by Steve Jobs.
What a beast. Jeff Bezos I mean. He's the Genghis Khan of Nerdtopia.
You misspelled "Con".
In reply to What a beast. Jeff Bezos I… by TonTon
Like in Con Air (1997)?
In reply to You misspelled "Con". by BarkingCat
+1 You win the ZH word of the day.
Adding Genghis 'Con' to my ZH vocabulary ;)
I have also included 'Dead Sea Troll' from the thread on Lebanese Oil Leases, h/t to Deja view...
In reply to You misspelled "Con". by BarkingCat
AMZN FY17 - It has approximately $16+ bln in revs, with a 5.5% op margin contribution from consolidated Whole Foods (Sept 2017) using free $ (no opportunity cost). So, the "core legacy" company is at a level that is materially worse off.
"Well, FAANGS a lot!" Bugs Bunny said.
Hey, Alexa. I'm doing everything I can to avoid using anything remotely related to Amazon. I like searching Amazon to define the Amazon price, but I'm finding that I can buy most items elsewhere for less. But even when the item costs a little more, I'm happy spending the extra change when buying from the person/company that actually creates the value you hope to skim from. What do you think is going to happen to Amazon's bottom line when more people start doing what I've been doing?
Hey, Alexa. How likely is it that somebody with a wrist bracelet (to track their location) and paid minimum wage is a ZH member charged with down-voting anybody who says something bad about Amazon?
In reply to Hey, Alexa. I'm doing… by Mr_Potatohead
Amazon is a synonym for Ali Baba. Dumping China's goods on the USA.
Whole Foods is in... Alexa #biteMe #wholeWopper mac and cheese..
Free cash weak it really bothers me the inconsistencies in reporting standards. It is strange that USPS is contracted with AMZN. prime beaten the heck out of my kids not paying attention to terms. Net Sales considering AWS and whole Hype half foods is... No sir ree bob gone from my insurance policy... WAPO insurance is going to demand bidding...
Still lot of zombies out there.. For some reason full of manure but can't grow some Freshies
Love Bezos, love Alexa. Hey Alexa, Are you a faminist ? Yes I am. Love her.
Why anyone would put in Amazon's "always listening - spy device" in their homes baffles the shit out of me.
This company didn’t know enough to put a bag of chips towards the top of the primePantry box. They packed 4 cans of soup on top. Chips everywhere. At least they refunded me on the chips.