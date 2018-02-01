Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 17:29

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via CaitlinJohnstone.com,

In an otherwise fine video response to the last night’s vapid, flag-waving State of the Union address, Bernie Sanders once again promoted the neocon think tank-generated and unproven claim that Russia interfered in America’s 2016 elections via “cyberwarfare”, and repeated the completely baseless insinuation that they colluded with Trump to do so.

“How can he not talk about the reality that Russia, through cyberwarfare, interfered in our election in 2016, is interfering in democratic elections all over the world, and according to his own CIA director will likely interfere in the 2018 midterm elections that we will be holding?” asked the Vermont Senator.

“How do you not talk about that unless you have a very special relationship with Mr. Putin?”

This is not an exception to the rule for Sanders, but one more addition to an already consistent and deliberate pattern. In February of last year Sanders delivered a widely viewed video message to his massive online audience solely geared at promoting the Russiagate narrative. At the end of March, he did it again. In May, he did it again. Over and over and over again, month after month after month, Sanders has been using his immense platform as the most popular and trusted politician in America to sell these world-threatening cold war escalations to the millions of Americans who adore him.

This is a big deal. This is not some petty quibble with Sanders’ policies like disagreeing with the specifics of his stance on free trade or fracking. This is not some minor detail which can be dismissed with accusations of purism and impracticality and “Hey, no politician is perfect.”

This is the single most pressing issue of our time, and Bernie Sanders is currently, actively marching our world in the exact opposite direction of where it needs to be heading. There is no threat to our species more imminent and dangerous than the threat of annihilation in a nuclear holocaust, and Sanders is helping to manufacture consent for escalations which make that possibility more and more likely. This is a huge problem, and we need to talk about it right now.

I keep getting shushed and dismissed by American progressives whenever I try to bring this up, and that pushback is getting a lot more heated now that Sanders is preparing for the possibility of a 2020 presidential run. As an aggressive promoter of Bernie-or-Bust in the Democratic primary contests, I must say that some of the “DO YOU WANT TRUMP TO WIN??” responses I’ve been getting have been giving me flashbacks, and they aren’t coming from the direction I’m used to.

I sit in a weird space on the political left with regard to Senator Sanders because I have never been one of the nasty, vituperative lefties who constantly shit on Bernie and call him a “sheepdog” or anything like that, but I also haven’t been able to look past his dangerous capitulations to the establishment, so I tend to catch flak from both sides of the debate. I recognize how pervasively toxic the US political climate is and how sane Sanders is in comparison, but at the same time his relentless promotion of a blatant psyop designed to manipulate the public into consenting to geopolitical agendas which have been in place since long before Russiagate is a very big problem that needs to be addressed.

It’s like if you found the perfect boyfriend with a great personality, a rockin’ bod, and an amazing lifestyle… who also happens to murder a prostitute once in a while. All the other truthful and undeniable things Sanders said in his State of the Union response were eclipsed by his promotion of an extremely dangerous agenda like a tiny piece of cat poo on an expensive French cuisine. It’s absolutely unforgivable, and it should be loudly and aggressively resisted by every clear-eyed rebel on earth.

I’m not even saying I’ll oppose Bernie’s presidential run if it comes down to that in 2020. If that’s the direction the American people want to take this thing as part of the awkward two-steps-forward, one-step-back shuffling movement that any shove toward freedom will necessarily look like, I don’t imagine that I will try and stop them. As horrible as Sanders’ foreign policy is I understand that Americans are in an abusive relationship with oligarchy, and if they genuinely feel he’s their best shot at sane domestic policy and a real healthcare system I don’t at this time think it’s my place as an Australian to tell them not to go that route to escape the abuse.

I can however promise that I will never, ever stop aggressively fighting the Russiagate establishment propaganda that Sanders has been consistently promoting. The further into cold war escalations we get, the more likely it is that a nuclear weapon could be discharged in the chaos and confusion. There are too many small moving parts to be able to predict and control how these escalations will unfold, which is why we came within a hair’s breadth of total annihilation on more than one occasion in the last Cold War.

Stephen Cohen is easily the leading expert on US-Russian relations in America, and he recently sounded his ongoing alarm in an interview with Jimmy Dore that everyone should watch. Cohen is not a Trump supporter, not a conspiracy kook, and not a Russian agent, but a gifted and learned scholar who says that the political pressures being placed on Trump by the Russiagate narrative have placed us in a uniquely dangerous place in our species’ history which we may very well not make it past. He makes a very solid argument, and I strongly encourage everyone to heed his warning.

Make no mistake: our species absolutely has the freedom to fail this test. We absolutely have the freedom to fail as a species and go the way of the dinosaurs. There is no divine hand shielding us from this fate enabling us to behave as unconsciously and recklessly as our still-evolving primate brains desire without the natural consequences that come with it. Our biggest and most trusted voices should be pointing us toward life, not toward extinction. We must all do better, and we must all demand better.

Friends don’t let friends Russiagate, Bernie. Do better. Be better.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 6
El Vaquero zebra77a Feb 1, 2018 5:56 PM Permalink

Start digging into the evidence that has been brought up in "Russiagate," and it becomes pretty damned clear that the Russkies are fucking with us, but not to influence elections.  They're systematically looking for divides within our society and then seeking to drive wedges into those divides.  IMO, they're doing a bangup job too.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero Consuelo Feb 1, 2018 6:08 PM Permalink

Operation AJAX:  Iranian parliament nationalizes oil fields in 1951, kicking the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company out, pissing the Brits right the fuck off.

Brits stop selling things like raw materials and even conduct a naval blockade of Iran.

Brits want us to help overthrow the PM, Mossedeq.  We say no.

Iranian economy goes into tailspin.

PM starts working with Iranian commies (IMO, he just needed ANY allies.)

Brits tell us "Look! Commies," and we reverse and agree to help.

CIA takes the helm on operations in Iran - is authorized to spend up to $1 million 1953 dollars.

Alliances and plans are made.

CIA fires up propaganda machine, including its own in house political cartoonists.

On Go Day in August, 1953, demonstrations erupt (pre planned,) Mossedeq is ousted and General Zahedi is installed as PM.  Shah takes a more active role in governing the country.

 

We've been doing this shit for a while now.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
skbull44 El Vaquero Feb 1, 2018 6:07 PM Permalink

I would argue that perspective is somewhat of a red herring also. I heard part of a radio interview on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation the other evening and Russia was getting blamed for this, that, and every other thing as well, but particularly throwing the 'objective' Western press/media under the bus by creating 'fake' news and bringing the credibility and trust of our media into question. We don't need no stinking Russiagate-neurosis to see that the mainstream Western media is not projecting the 'truth' as the person being interviewed was arguing. He went on and on about Russia destabilizing our democratic institutions and we need to see that our journalists are the objective truth-tellers...talk about an Orwellian world! Our institutional leaders (political & media particularly) are using Bernays' established propaganda ideals and strategies to bear on all of us and the soup of the day is Russia! Russia! Russia! The divisions in our society have always been present. It is more likely that the internet and social media use amongst Western citizens are playing a much more significant role in driving wedges between disparate groups than any Russia attempts to do so--that and the fact that people have lost the ability to agree to disagree on issues in a civil manner. It doesn't help when our own politicians are lambasting people with ideals such as: You're either with us, or you're against us!

 

https://olduvai.ca

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero skbull44 Feb 1, 2018 6:14 PM Permalink

Steele dossier source included unidentified FSB agents.  The second dossier which was supposed to bolster the Steele dossier had unidentified FSB agents as sources.  FB posts that everybody bitches about were 90% issue specific and not candidate specific - i.e. targeting Baltimore and Ferguson and highlighting police brutality against blacks.  While nowhere near enough to swing an election, the mere existence of a Russian presence with a political agenda on social media is divisive, and you can bet your ass the Russkies know this.  What they are doing would only work if there are existing divides in our society, and there are.  We've been hostile to them, including imposing sanctions.  They have reason to fuck with us.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati macholatte Feb 1, 2018 6:01 PM Permalink

nobody ass-raped the peasants worse than bernie, he was a stalking horse to draw off votes from the likes of O'Malley, destined to lose and appeal to the wingnuts and communists.  It was a fix and he could have knocked her out of the race by simply talking about here emails, sumptin I imagine a special prosecutor will be looking into her soon, something that will make Bernie look foolish.

We're tired of hearing about your damn emails!!! Bernie Sanders & Hillary Clinton 1st Debate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwLYnXftb_s

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Twee Surgeon macholatte Feb 1, 2018 6:07 PM Permalink

Let's hope Bernie will retire gracefully to a Vermont hippy commune and while away his later years smoking herb and writing poetry in a yurt. His contribution to humanity is being the fool on stage that got knee capped by his own kind and showed the Nuevo Fascist 'Liberals' for what they are, just by being the sucker / Victim that thought the shit was unrigged. It's rigged Bernie ! just like the Marx instruction hand book say's.

He could do a few Porn vids with Debbie Wasserman-Shultz or something ? People would pay not to see that. Fucking communists are unreal.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ATM macholatte Feb 1, 2018 6:14 PM Permalink

He was probably promised that he, the Missus and daughter wouldn't go to jail over their fraudulent bank loan scheme at Burlington College if he towed the party line and kept up the Russia bullshit until told to stop.

His problem, and the problem for most of the fucking criminals is that an outsider won. They are all scared shitless. 

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Feb 1, 2018 5:30 PM Permalink

these damn russians with their hundreds of bases around the world, starting endless undeclared wars, overthrowing any government that stands in the way of their globalist imperial agenda. we really need to do something about these fucking russians

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
TeethVillage88s Feb 1, 2018 5:32 PM Permalink

SLUT!!
"Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It"
- Fuck You Democrats, You don't know shit and can't run a business or a government!
- WTF... okay... if not true headline then I feel like sorry I punched you in the face

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
Paul John Smith Feb 1, 2018 5:34 PM Permalink

Bernie was in on the Clinton scam-primary of 2016. He got rewarded, indirectly, with a nice vacation home. He is scum, Israhell, duped, scum ...

But it's funny how many scum love his qausi-marxist bullshit ...

(not really funny - inevitable given the public ed system)

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Lumberjack Feb 1, 2018 5:37 PM Permalink

Bernie!  Please stop taking the pills Hillary’s doctor gave you immediately! 

And for chrissakes, don’t drink anything at her parties.

You’ll appreciate this advice...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Lumberjack Lumberjack Feb 1, 2018 6:04 PM Permalink

Even worse, the potion turns liberals into....

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/01/31/why-democrats-love-bush-now/

Yep, you heard it here first.

Now that you know, at least you missed one of the Clintons parties and reverted to an Independent. Gotta watch those guys and a few RINO’s too. 

Say 3 Hail Mary’s and retire! All will be forgiven...but you really need to tell the world “What Happened” for absolution.

It isn’t easy but you can do it. We wouldn’t be in this situation if you quit. Speak now or forever deal with it. Your choice.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
PrivetHedge Feb 1, 2018 5:37 PM Permalink

Ironic as Bernie was the guy bumped out of the race by the DNC, which gave us Trump rather than Bernie. He knows that more than anyone.

Such a shame to see how easily a man (previously) of principles was bribed and turned to become just another neocon as easily as if he were tribe.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Feb 1, 2018 5:38 PM Permalink

  Bernie Sanders is the epitome of the term, "lounge lizard".

  I'll bet he has a purple velvet smoking jacket with a velcro strip, for quick access..