Erdogan Chief Advisor Threatens To "Break The Legs" Of Greece's PM

Yigit Bulut, chief advisor to Turkish President Erdogan, has threatened Greece over the disputed islet of Imia in the Eastern Aegean Sea.
“Athens will face the wrath of Turkey worse than that in Afrin,” Bulut said in a Television show of a private network.
“We will break the arms and legs of officials, of the Prime Minister and any Minister, who dares to step on the Kardak/Imia islet in the Aegean,” he claimed.
Turkish president #Erdogan's chief advisor Yigit Bulut threatens #Greece, says Athens will face the wrath of #Turkey worse than #Afrin offensive, vows to break arms & legs of officials, PM or any Minister, who dare to land on disputed Kardak/Imia islet in Aegean. pic.twitter.com/XPmATUchnm— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 1, 2018
Yes, the video is in Turkish but who cares to translate full 40 seconds of a delirium talk?
As KeepTalkingGreece reports, Bultu’s threats come just a couple of days after Defense Minister Panos Kammenos sailed to Imia and threw a wreath into the sea to honor the three fallen soldiers during the Imia conflict in 1996.
Ankara does not miss a chance to challenge Greece’s sovereignty in the islets and islands of the Aegean Sea, escalate tension around Imia, and risk an ugly incident that could bring the two neighboring countries at the verge of an armed conflict as two decades ago.
Comments
Gangster style diplomacy....
Erdogan dictator.... the people of Greece will not bow for their muslim neighbour. Turkey is making an ass of itself in world politics. Not long before the nail gun comes for Erdogan.
In reply to Gangster style diplomacy.... by 45North1
Hey Erdogan, your chief advisor Buttfuck, er Yigit Bulut...
You make true on that threat, and I'll present a play to the world called, "I'll kill you myself."
It's very edgy.
In reply to Erdogan dictator.... the… by Captain Chlamydia
Break a leg? Well, at least one thing is clear...It's all show business.
In reply to Hey Buttfuck, er Bulut… by ACP
The population exchange between Turkey and Greece, agreed in the Swiss lakeside town of Lausanne in January 1923, amounted to one of the greatest population movements of the 20th century. The agreement came as the two states sought to fix their borders after the Turkish War of Independence, and resulted in the obligatory removal of around 1.5 million Greeks from Anatolia and around 500,000 Muslims from Greece. With a few geographical exceptions, anyone who lived in the “wrong” place would be deported from their ancestral homeland across the Aegean to start a new life in the “right” country.
http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/opinion/william-armstrong/twice-a-stra…
Before passports and Balfour Declaration seemed things were more harmonious...
In reply to Break a leg? Well, at least… by beemasters
It's really funny when islamic caliphates get too impatient.
They have a great strategy going where they slowly subjugate a country over a period of decades, then one dipshit leader (Erdogan) says, "Hey fuck the plan, let's just stroke our egos and take over our neighbors with brute force."
And that's when the Greeks wake up and fuck all you islamists with a telephone pole.
Go ahead Erdogan, sign your own death warrant.
I dearly hope al-Sisi plunges a tempered steel sword through your black heart and kills your entire family, Erdogan. Every man, woman and child you piece of shit.
In reply to Break a leg? Well, at least… by beemasters
Diplomacy, from a NATO member.
In reply to Erdogan dictator.... the… by Captain Chlamydia
Take care of your family, then come for me dog molester.
In reply to Gangster style diplomacy.... by 45North1
Is this guy available on contract for the arm and leg breaking of officials? I have a list.
This could catch on big time.
In reply to Does this guy contract out… by medium giraffe
Greek politicians can't stand up to the filth in the ECB so I think they never going to get within 100klms of Bulut :D :D
Greece must develop it's military to be respected. Currently they are a joke to the EU and Turkey with no control of their economy nor their borders.
hardware is of no use if the men are whimps
In reply to Greece must develop it's… by dunce
Greeks are a joke because they voted to continue sucking the Euro tit instead of leaving and reissuing the Drachma. They deserve all they get.
In reply to Greece must develop it's… by dunce
And yet Turkey violates Greek sovereignty on a daily basis as their warplanes fly over Greek airspace.
First of all the names of the countries on the map shown in this article are wrong. Macedonia is a province of Greece and not the name of a country. Second, the disputed Imia tiny rocks have been an area for trouble for many years between Greece and Turkey and suddenly are hot again. Why???? Third Greece has lost its sovereignty to International banking Cartel from the time of PM A.Papandreou and presently its only executing orders from the financial point of view from M. Draghi and A. Merkel and strategically from USA. Sorry for you Greeks but you need to get your country eventually back to your own hands. Presently Greece is a transient storage hotel ghetto for Immigrant souls wanting to move into rich E.U countries and a big service hotel for tourism in the summer.
Although the Turks, as well as the Greeks today are pity-able, Erdogan seems to be taking the baby steps necessary on the road to autonomy and empire rebuilding.
I am only mildly caustic in mentioning a Turkish Caliphate.
New alliances, greater aggression, suppression of domestic media and population, and the infamous may or may not have been a palace coup.
Many of his military have been US trained, and have battlefield awareness(except for phones) from Joint NATO experience.
Put Oil distribution in the mix too.
Erdo has plans.
In reply to First of all the names of… by Apollo55
Bulut is remembered for his declarations a few years back that some bad people were trying to kill Erdogan using telekinesis. Very much appears that a few loose screws are a necessary part of ones' cv for getting aboard that gravy train.
In other news indicating a complete divorcement of the Turk psyche from anything resembling their fellow man...
So Moses was just trying to get a better signal when he climbed Mt Nebo?
In reply to Bulut is remembered for his… by BobEore
can you hear me now?
how many bars?
In reply to So Moses was just trying to… by medium giraffe
Everyone has an elderly relative who accidentally mutes themselves when speaking on a cell phone. Now you know why no one has heard from God in a while.
In reply to can you hear me now?… by just the tip
All bark no bite. Remove Kebab.
Ahhhh......NATO and the EU
Those paragons of virtue and decency LOL
What say they are falling apart slowly but surely?
Greece is ripe for the taking. They've become entirely subservient to spineless EU bureaucRATS, so why wouldn't an actual dictator with a strong army and a huge population not take on Greece?
The ferry to those islands would cost the Greek officials at least 30 Euros each (return) .. I don't think the Turks need to worry.
Where is Zorba the Greek, what his take? Fighting talk.
Maybe escalate like, 'I'll snap your back, you Turkish Bastard.'
For hundreds of years the Vampire Ottoman empire existed on sucking blood from each and every country they occupied. No wonder the Kurds want their freedom too from the Turks, no wonder not even one of Turkey's neighbor likes them. Even Turks themselves believe they have turn into enemy all of their neighbors.
The dislike for the Turks is more about personal hygiene.
In reply to For hundreds of years the… by LoveTruth
Breaking legs, that's amateurish. He should talk to the Clintons.
Jellyfish don't have legs but you can snip off its tendrils with a scissors.
Turkish-led forces mutilate and strip a dead Kurdish female fighter in Syria's Afrin - VIDEO http://www.fort-russ.com/2018/02/turkish-led-forces-mutilate-and-strip…
And they freak out when we piss on their corpses.
In reply to Turkish-led forces mutilate… by LoveTruth
Laziest NATO member fighting the biggest asshole NATO member.
North Atlantic Treaty Organization. How close is Turkey to the North Atlantic? Back when Turkey was a 20th Century country, it might have made sense, but, now that they are a 7th Century country, it's time for them to go. Where's Ataturk when you need him? Erdogan needs to be Erdogone.
He talks like he has owned the place, but he forgets the Greeks have been there way before. In fact his coast guard and military forces are stationed in Bodrum. Bodrum is a name adapted in the past 90 years because for many thousands of years before it was referred to as Alkarnasos; King Mausolus tomb was one of the seven wonders of the world and the inspiration behind the Taj Mahal, essentially a mausoleum. I understand his frustration and his remarks about Greek legs; at the time Greeks were bipedal while the Turks on all four. In fact, the Turks were swinging from tree to tree at the time fornicating with their siblings. Mono Labe!!!
Shit, half those fuckers are still on all fours.
In reply to He talks like he has owned… by OliverAnd
Turkey is treading on thin ice. A good economic bitch-slap is coming.