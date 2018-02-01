FISA Frivolity: FBI Warns Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Secret Agencies

With the moment of truth - over-hyped dud or Democratic-establishment-crushing dream - looming in less than 24 hours, the headlines, finger-pointing, pettiness, and back-stabbing has reached 11 on the Spinal Tap amplifier of debacle... to the point where some humor in this FISA farce may help everyone get through the weekend.
The following is the latest to cross the wires...
Stressing that such an action would be highly reckless, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Thursday that releasing the “Nunes Memo” could potentially undermine faith in the massive, unaccountable government secret agencies of the United States.
“Making this memo public will almost certainly impede our ability to conduct clandestine activities operating outside any legal or judicial system on an international scale,” said Wray, noting that it was essential that mutual trust exist between the American people and the vast, mysterious cabal given free rein to use any tactics necessary to conduct surveillance on U.S. citizens or subvert religious and political groups.
“If we take away the people’s faith in this shadowy monolith exempt from any consequences, all that’s left is an extensive network of rogue, unelected intelligence officers carrying out extrajudicial missions for a variety of subjective, and occasionally personal, reasons.”
At press time, Wray confirmed the massive, unaccountable government secret agencies were unaware of any wrongdoing for violating constitutional rights.
We need transparency until the swamp is drained so we can spotlight the cockroaches who try to scurry away in the shadows.
Sadly, the tone of the Onion is too close to reality
Buddy that Faith was undermined years ago
...........and it will be a good thing
This is incredible. The Onion, though funny, has of late been yet another swamp echo, making fun almost exclusively of conservatives.
To see them do this signals a real turnabout in public opinion.....the folks out there are already realizing that the FBI is a corrupt political tool, and that democrats have screwed the pooch.
This reminds me of the time Saturday Night Live made fun of the reporters asking for too much info during the first gulf war.....and the military decided that they were ok with their level of secrecy since SNL made fun of the reporters.
Wray sounds delusional, joke or not.
I would request Wray finally get to the bottom of why people are given immunity and then never testify before a grand jury or why they find it so difficult to use the search function for document retrieval OR just who ordered Lois Lerners laptop to be "recycled" but...I know thats a lesson in futility ;-)
It is either the memo and clean house, or get rid of the FBI altogether. tHEY ARE THE ONLY TWO CHOICES that make sense
These assholes in the FBI are simply afraid the shit they pulled off that is illegal is so devastating that they will look bad to the public....
RELEASE THE DAMN MEMO AND STFU!
Oh, no! We're all going to lose faith in the government! I don't know if I'm ready for this.
How about hang the bastard? Is he that far above the law?
It is there own damned fault, they have justified vigilante justice by being as corrupt as they apparently are!
Translation from bureaucratease language:
Please, don't release this, some of our assholes will be going to jail and they might rat me out too.
We cannot protect you if we aren't allowed to undermine the government when we see fit.
... could potentially undermine faith in the massive, unaccountable government secret agencies of the United States.
Yeah, like there's a lot of faith there to begin with?
END THE FBI!
No credibility!
https://truepundit.com/white-house-official-fbi-director-wray-acting-li…
https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/959124806959554561
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/report-fbi-director-wray-demand…
#FullofSchiff
https://www.dailywire.com/news/26615/full-schiff-democrat-claims-memo-w…
Apparently the FISA requests were justified with two dossiers from two different sources [who swapped info?]...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/bulletins/russian-dossier-enter-sid/
Fascinating... yet sadly unsurprising.
Seriously, everyone already knows that the Federal Gov. is hopelessly corrupt. That cat jumped out of the bag a long time ago.
It's the lack of jail time that everyone has had it with.
@ Thought,
Common Sense would dictate a False Flag Attack used as a Distraction. It’s all these Pure Evil Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths have left.
Why is the FBI in charge of the Super Bowl Security in Minneapolis (Mogadishu in Minnesota)?:
Minneapolis gets 'significantly heightened' security measures and resources for Super Bowl
http://abcnews.go.com/US/mi...
Rick Thornton, special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Division, said the FBI's intelligence operations center will be the "nerve center" for Super Bowl security.
"A contingent of local, state and federal authorities have spent nearly two years preparing for the level one national security event, the highest designation."
Hmm. They spent TWO FREAKIN YEARS for this "National Security Event"? Uh, huh. Minneapolis is ISLAMIC EXTREMIST WIND UP TOY CENTRAL. WE had a Super Bowl LAST YEAR: NOT TWO FREAKIN YEARS AGO
Is it the Super Bowl FBI Intel the same FBI Intel that had the FBI Agents escorting the Islamic Extremists to the draw Mohamed Event in Texas?:
FBI Had Undercover Agent at Scene of “Draw Muhammad” Shooting in Texas
https://theintercept.com/20...
Funny how the FBI Agent drove away as soon as the off duty Cop shot the Islamic Extremist WIND UP TOYS.
Cockroaches don't like to be exposed in the light. Fuck you liars. Time to show your evil.
FISA Frivolity: FBI Warns Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Secret Agencies
My response: GOOD!!!!! Release the DAMN MEMO!!!!!! TIME TO SHED SOME LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!!!!
#RELEASETHEMEMO #RELEASETHETEXTS #RELEASESUPPORTINGINFO
release the original. I demand trump to NOT pander to this obstructionary bullshit.
trump, your move. we are waiting, and not so patiently. everything about your presidency is at stake !
everything...
Cesspits and swamps are not often confused.
Yes, he's right.
It will be rather uncomfortable, no?
So, if my limited scope of intelligence and observation are taxed, why do I keep seeing everybody "against it" wearing purple?
If I didn't know any better, I'd guess we're smack dab in the midst of a Soros Style Color Revolution
See the "Onion.com" story rotflmfao ;-)
Oh it's the Onion all right.
America's newest newspaper of record
Its right up there with Cracked & Mad.
And the NYT's for that matter, for the sheer side splitting hilarity of their editorial page ;-)
Seriously- wtf- how can he say this w/o falling off a bar stool?
If you didn't do anything wrong, why do you care if the America people take a deep dive into your classified deep state files? Not that we'll ever be given the chance, but at least for the moment, how's it feel to have the shoe on the other foot?
Edit -- and this article is only an onion article in name. What they are saying tongue in cheek in the article is literally exactly what these deep state is saying in code.
What's good for the goose is good for the gander. As you said EatRand " If you didn't do anything wrong, why do you care". That is sadly what most people think about themselves being spied upon. It is a sad state of affairs.
The American Constitution differentiates between human beings and PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS. The people have the right to privacy while the gov. has a duty to be transparent and accountable. That is one of the reasons for the 2nd Amendment. The secret conversations and text messages are not opinions, rumors or innuendo against anyone. They are factual (we hope ) communications between Gov. Office holders who are directly connected to the current Clinton/Obama/Trump etc. main issues roiling the daily drama.
The deep state has been sniffing around in our underwear without asking. I don't like it and don't participate in many electronic means that are hacked or collected except ZH. Gov. and Lawyers have bent the law so far that it is broken. The only way to redeem themselves is to be far more open and flush the criminals from their ranks.
Get the damn memo out before they false flag something, kill people or have a fire or something! Christ on a cracker!
Might happen Sunday !
late in 4th Q
can't have media kikes miss the idiotic commercials' revenue
WTF is wrong with Trump and the rest of this gang, are they fucking nuts??? Get the fucking memo out NOW, before these assholes regroup and really cause some damage!!!! There is NO NEED TO WAIT! GET IT THE FUCK OUT!
" “Making this memo public will almost certainly impede our ability to conduct clandestine activities operating outside any legal or judicial system on an international scale,” "
Except trying to upend the Trump presidency isn't operating on an international scale. You are talking about a domestic activity. And it just happens to be ILLEGAL if what is suspected of happening actually happened. Not to mention turning the FBI into a political weapon, you don't see anything wrong with that Wray???
Im thinkin coke heads run all 17 different groups. There may be some low level boy scouts around but it dont look like there are.
I'm thinking pedophiles.
Cokeheads? Highly doubt it. More likely they are just fellow travelers of John Brennan, Barack Obama, Fidel Castro, Moa, Lenin and Marx.
Pod people was my second choice. But you could be right.
Oh no! Not that!
Train Derailment – No Accident – Release The Memo!
Two trucks? That's both odd and unexplainable.
Might have been two trains, or an assymetrical paint job.
Trains require a long time to stop, not sure the helicopter would have helped.
Not a miracle nobody killed on the train, but like I said, maybe the bomb in the truck didn't detonate.
Nevertheless, very suspicious.
Protection in a bunker makes sense.
Thanks for the link.
What, who has faith in massive unaccountable agencies in the first place? I'm pretty sure there's no faith to undermine.
http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/sedition-act-becomes-federal-law
John Jay and Hamilton give country away to England (promises never kept in writing mind you?!?) Both Rothschild agents!
https://history.state.gov/milestones/1784-1800/jay-treaty
Question is : Is Trump a John Adam's/Andrew Jackson or a Hamilton/Biddle?
I wonder if Wray is worried that reforming the FBI and intelligence agencies will precipitate the fall of some Bush Republican heads along with the Obama ones.
OMG just stfu and quit if you don't like it, this shit dragging out is making me sick....
OK so it really is The Onion this time. Those poor lads must have a hell of a time trying to keep up with the real-life farce these days.
FBI Warns Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Secret Agencies
HAHA, I fell for it. I didn't see ONION until the very end.