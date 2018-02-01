FISA Frivolity: FBI Warns Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Secret Agencies

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 18:05

With the moment of truth - over-hyped dud or Democratic-establishment-crushing dream - looming in less than 24 hours, the headlines, finger-pointing, pettiness, and back-stabbing has reached 11 on the Spinal Tap amplifier of debacle... to the point where some humor in this FISA farce may help everyone get through the weekend.

The following is the latest to cross the wires...

Stressing that such an action would be highly reckless, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Thursday that releasing the “Nunes Memo” could potentially undermine faith in the massive, unaccountable government secret agencies of the United States.

“Making this memo public will almost certainly impede our ability to conduct clandestine activities operating outside any legal or judicial system on an international scale,” said Wray, noting that it was essential that mutual trust exist between the American people and the vast, mysterious cabal given free rein to use any tactics necessary to conduct surveillance on U.S. citizens or subvert religious and political groups.

“If we take away the people’s faith in this shadowy monolith exempt from any consequences, all that’s left is an extensive network of rogue, unelected intelligence officers carrying out extrajudicial missions for a variety of subjective, and occasionally personal, reasons.”

At press time, Wray confirmed the massive, unaccountable government secret agencies were unaware of any wrongdoing for violating constitutional rights.

 

...Yes, The Onion.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 31
Vote down!
 0
MagicHandPuppet Feb 1, 2018 6:05 PM Permalink

LOL. Too Swampy!

(Edit: The Onion does not disappoint!)

We need transparency until the swamp is drained so we can spotlight the cockroaches who try to scurry away in the shadows.

Sadly, the tone of the Onion is too close to reality

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Automatic Choke DingleBarryObummer Feb 1, 2018 6:17 PM Permalink

This is incredible.    The Onion, though funny, has of late been yet another swamp echo, making fun almost exclusively of conservatives.

To see them do this signals a real turnabout in public opinion.....the folks out there are already realizing that the FBI is a corrupt political tool, and that democrats have screwed the pooch.

This reminds me of the time Saturday Night Live made fun of the reporters asking for too much info during the first gulf war.....and the military decided that they were ok with their level of secrecy since SNL made fun of the reporters.

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
nmewn JRobby Feb 1, 2018 6:27 PM Permalink

I would request Wray finally get to the bottom of why people are given immunity and then never testify before a grand jury or why they find it so difficult to use the search function for document retrieval OR just who ordered Lois Lerners laptop to be "recycled" but...I know thats a lesson in futility ;-)

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
JSBach1 Looney Feb 1, 2018 6:12 PM Permalink

No credibility!

"Several Congressional sources as well as one high-level White House source said Wray pulled a surprising about-face on GOP leaders in the last 24 hours. And instead of working with the White House and the House Intelligence Committee on the Hill on the pending release of the controversial FISA memo, Wray came out Wednesday seemingly threatening the White House and President Donald Trump.

We think somebody threatened him, got to him,” one Congressional source said. “Between Tuesday and Wednesday he was a completely different guy.”

https://truepundit.com/white-house-official-fbi-director-wray-acting-li…

 

BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ wants all names redacted from #FISAMemo putting pressure on White House and House Intelligence Committee, Government officials say ... is releasing names a threat to national security?

https://twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/959124806959554561

 

"Sara Carter: It appears there is a concerted effort on the part of the FBI, members of the intelligence community and the Department of Justice to try to force the president to delay the release of the memo. And they’re doing this to buy time, according to sources that I’ve spoken with so that they can leak information to try to find a way to either discredit the memo or placate the members of the DOJ that don’t want to see this released."

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/report-fbi-director-wray-demand…

 

#FullofSchiff

 

"Byron York, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, spoke with sources on the committee who gave insight into the changes that were supposedly made to the memo. York tweeted: "Just talked with House Intel source. Said total changes to memo were: A) Unknown number of 'grammatical and clarifying' fixes. B) One change requested by FBI due to sources & methods concerns. C) One two-word change requested by Democrats for accuracy."

 

https://www.dailywire.com/news/26615/full-schiff-democrat-claims-memo-w…

 

 

Apparently the FISA requests were justified with two dossiers from two different sources [who swapped info?]...

 

https://www.judicialwatch.org/bulletins/russian-dossier-enter-sid/ 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Thought Processor Feb 1, 2018 6:19 PM Permalink

 

@ Thought,

 

Common Sense would dictate a False Flag Attack used as a Distraction.  It’s all these Pure Evil Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths have left. 

 

Why is the FBI in charge of the Super Bowl Security in Minneapolis (Mogadishu in Minnesota)?:

 

Minneapolis gets 'significantly heightened' security measures and resources for Super Bowl

 

http://abcnews.go.com/US/mi...

 

Rick Thornton, special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Division, said the FBI's intelligence operations center will be the "nerve center" for Super Bowl security.

 

"A contingent of local, state and federal authorities have spent nearly two years preparing for the level one national security event, the highest designation."

 

Hmm. They spent TWO FREAKIN YEARS for this "National Security Event"?  Uh, huh. Minneapolis is ISLAMIC EXTREMIST WIND UP TOY CENTRAL. WE had a Super Bowl LAST YEAR: NOT TWO FREAKIN YEARS AGO

 

 

Is it the Super Bowl FBI Intel the same FBI Intel that had the FBI Agents escorting the Islamic Extremists to the draw Mohamed Event in Texas?:

FBI Had Undercover Agent at Scene of “Draw Muhammad” Shooting in Texas

 

https://theintercept.com/20...

 

Funny how the FBI Agent drove away as soon as the off duty Cop shot the Islamic Extremist WIND UP TOYS.

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
knukles Feb 1, 2018 6:07 PM Permalink

Yes, he's right.
It will be rather uncomfortable, no?

So, if my limited scope of intelligence and observation are taxed, why do I keep seeing everybody "against it" wearing purple?
If I didn't know any better, I'd guess we're smack dab in the midst of a Soros Style Color Revolution

 

 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Feb 1, 2018 6:07 PM Permalink

If you didn't do anything wrong, why do you care if the America people take a deep dive into your classified deep state files?  Not that we'll ever be given the chance, but at least for the moment, how's it feel to have the shoe on the other foot?

Edit -- and this article is only an onion article in name.  What they are saying tongue in cheek in the article is literally exactly what these deep state is saying in code.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
lincolnsteffens LetThemEatRand Feb 1, 2018 6:50 PM Permalink

What's good for the goose is good for the gander. As you said EatRand " If you didn't do anything wrong, why do you care". That is sadly what most people think about themselves being spied upon. It is a sad state of affairs.

The American Constitution differentiates between human beings and PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS. The people have the right to privacy while the gov. has a duty to be transparent and accountable. That is one of the reasons for the 2nd Amendment. The secret conversations and text messages are not opinions, rumors or innuendo against anyone. They are factual (we hope ) communications between Gov. Office holders who are directly connected to the current Clinton/Obama/Trump etc. main issues roiling the daily drama.

The deep state has been sniffing around in our underwear without asking. I don't like it and don't participate in many electronic means that are hacked or collected except ZH. Gov. and Lawyers have bent the law so far that it is broken. The only way to redeem themselves is to be far more open and flush the criminals from their ranks.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Beam Me Up Scotty Feb 1, 2018 6:08 PM Permalink

" “Making this memo public will almost certainly impede our ability to conduct clandestine activities operating outside any legal or judicial system on an international scale,” "

Except trying to upend the Trump presidency isn't operating on an international scale.  You are talking about a domestic activity.  And it just happens to be ILLEGAL if what is suspected of happening actually happened.  Not to mention turning the FBI into a political weapon, you don't see anything wrong with that Wray???

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
. . . _ _ _ . . . davatankool Feb 1, 2018 6:24 PM Permalink

Two trucks? That's both odd and unexplainable.
Might have been two trains, or an assymetrical paint job.
Trains require a long time to stop, not sure the helicopter would have helped.
Not a miracle nobody killed on the train, but like I said, maybe the bomb in the truck didn't detonate.
Nevertheless, very suspicious.
Protection in a bunker makes sense.
Thanks for the link.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
David Wooten Feb 1, 2018 6:10 PM Permalink

I wonder if Wray is worried that reforming the FBI and intelligence agencies will precipitate the fall of some Bush Republican heads along with the Obama ones.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Vin Feb 1, 2018 6:10 PM Permalink

FBI Warns Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Secret Agencies

HAHA, I fell for it.  I didn't see ONION until the very end.