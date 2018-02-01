Gold Jumps; Bonds, Stocks, & Dollar Slump; Cryptos Crushed

Everything (except gold) was hammered today from the end of Asian trading... (even if the machines did try their best to rally stocks)...
But, as Bob Pisani explained, the most important thing is... "Nothing to see here... move along..."
China ugly overnight...
European stocks are suffering (DAX below key support)...
And while futures were weaker heading into the open, a sudden panic-buying ramp happened at the bell... but it did not last... Totally chaotic trading then ensued...
Cash markets were just as chaotic with Nasdaq and Trannies the big laggards...Small Caps and The Dow managed to ramp into the green to close..
With AMZN, AAPL, and GOOG earnings tonight, it's anyone's guess but AMZN was hit hard today...
Since Janet Yellen's last FOMC meeting, gold is a notable outperformer and bonds the big laggard...
Bonds were an utter bloodbath today with the long-end up almost 9bps!!
30Y Yields blew through 3.00%...
The dollar was monkeyhammered lower.. again...
Gold spiked back above $1350...
WTI soared non-stop from Tuesday's post-DOE close to top $66 once again into tonight's close..
And just to top things off, cryptocurrencies were a bloodbath today...
Leaving everything but Ethereum deeply red YTD...
But notably as Bitcoin tested below $8500, a sudden surge of (Novogratz) buying stepped in...
Physical Gold or Digital Gold?
Anyone else think this is a message from the Chinese? As Trump threatens trade wars and the Lunar New Year looms?
To all you Bitcoin "HODL'ers" out there..
Plunges and wild price fluctuations like today is the reason why businesses will never adopt Bitcoin as a payment option. Businesses cannot sell goods or services based on these wild price fluctuations. They would lose a fortune!
And if businesses aren't going to accept Bitcoin, then it will never be widely accepted. More and more people are waking up to this reality and dumping Bitcoin.
*You better cash out now before Coinbase closes the doors and you CAN'T sell !
Whenever I see a zh article head:
"Stawks, Bawnds, and cRIPto FUCKING ANNIHALATED!!! EVERYONE IS FUCKING DEAD!!! PLEASE READ THIS!!!"
In reply to Sell by lester1
Dude ... I'm still processing that "the Earth's magnetic field is collapsing" shit ... time to just sell everything, buy a yurt in Micronesia ... maybe?
In reply to Whenever I see a zh article… by Bud Dry
Check this out
Proof from UK GCHQ stating that Obama asked the Brits to spy on Trump?
http://api.ning.com/files/785CrAzQ1na60cnSXCYEQehny8bNCeWQqIhyKiFETJ08X…
or:
http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2018/02/leaked-memo-just-jailed-ob…
In reply to Dude ... I'm still… by Paul John Smith
FANGots going down on trannies.... What is the world coming to?
In reply to … by knukles
has the queen been notified? or is that to what you are referring
In reply to FANGots going down on… by Herd Redirecti…
monkeyman can't be jailed fast enough!
In reply to … by knukles
No, this is a great business opportunity. Open a factory producing compasses where the North needle points South and vice versa. Then IPO your business for billions and buy an island in Micronesia.
In reply to Dude ... I'm still… by Paul John Smith
We could finance this by selling Singularity Bonds ... shit ... this idea keeps getting better and better bro.
https://youtu.be/XgpLEJ_UUUw
In reply to No, this is a great business… by Stormtrooper
Don't forget to throw in an ICO for good measure - MagnetCoin! SHTFtoken! FliptCoin! Get'm while you're hot/radioactive!
In reply to We could finance this by… by Paul John Smith
Dude ...
(those bond offerings and ICOs don't arrive till 2019 ... in time for X-Mas)
CHAOS BONDS!
https://youtu.be/r5u38EGsQZc
In reply to Don't forget to throw in an… by NugginFuts
Factory smactory, why invest in PPE? Just buy some cheap chinese compass and paint over it, IPO that biatch!
In reply to No, this is a great business… by Stormtrooper
Been there... fantastic diving but otherwise a shithole. Too many people living on the tiny atolls. Natives have massive drinking problems which they try to curb with ginormous alco tax. Relying on tourism and aid shipped from the US (good thing they had the wits to vote against the UN Resolution on Jerusalem...).
In reply to Dude ... I'm still… by Paul John Smith
Tyler, it is a message from many languages. china being one of them. if fear was a language, then add that to.
what we are witnessing is the great unwind from 3 x (++) debt allowed by CB rate manipulation.. now the piper is coming to collect his due...
maybe this piper is in the reeds poking it's head up to see if anyone is watching...
we are!
In reply to Whenever I see a zh article… by Bud Dry
Responding to FUD.
Cryptos aren't going to disappear (at least the ones in the top ten) and will consolidate in the long run. Hold on for dear life and enjoy the roller coaster ride. There may be some really good buying opportunities ahead! Ripple below a dollar now.
Don't gamble with what you can't afford to lose. Make no mistake, it IS gambling.
In reply to Whenever I see a zh article… by Bud Dry
Cryptos and Beanie Babies for the win!...
In reply to Responding to FUD. … by Decay is Constant
Crypto bullshit
Has no intrinsic value, is priced in dollars, and is nothing more than a place to stage inflation as preparation to transfer the loss in purchasing power to YOU the bag holder.
Shit, you can light a cigarette with burning dollar bill. You can't even do that with crypto bullshit.
Get out while you still can...
In reply to Responding to FUD. … by Decay is Constant
Cryptos are based on the idea that prohibitive computing costs and complexity translate into redeemable value ...
(yes - like the idiot that turned in a bubble sort in COMPSCI 201 and was upset they got an F minus)
Complexity is, and has always been, a 4-letter word in computing ...
Don't let cryptos fool you.
In reply to Crypto bullshit… by Alfred
another guy that doesn't understand that accepting crypto doesn't mean holding crypto. businesses can accept crypto and still deal just with fiat. that's where the payment processors come in and handle the transactions.
In reply to Sell by lester1
And you've just paid someone a processing charge... gee just like a credit card.
Hold and settle receipts at the end of the day, or shift, WTF the crypto has dropped 30% in eight hours!!!!!!!!!!
you cannot run a business that way, except into the ground.
In reply to another guy that doesn't… by NoCamelCase
Robbing Hood ain't goin' to save you.
In reply to And you've just paid someone… by Arnold
The payment processor can hedge the risk. Business using the payment processor (BitPay or other) doesn't care about Bitcoin fluctuations. Can't you understand this or what more explanation do you need?
Yes you pay processing fees - so? I think it is not the end of the world. When using banks to transfer fiat you also often deal with fees, also accepting Visa card payments you pay fees - with larger transactions Bitcoin is even much cheaper than 1% incurred by Visa. But these are just details that are not really important - yes, there are fees, no big deal.
In reply to And you've just paid someone… by Arnold
You must be the idiot that thinks O(n) is worse than O(n^2) ...
Please - use up compute cycles on complexity and then sell this as a "revolution".
In reply to another guy that doesn't… by NoCamelCase
I can't wait for this memo to hit....Any time Pelosi is having a shit fit....I am smiling.
.
Side note...My wife and I went to Orlando from Portland to get some sun. Gorgeous here. $238 round trip on United. That is a dream deal. The thing that blows me out of the water is $205.00 per ticket per day for Universal studios...$107.00 per ticket per day for Disney. How do these families do it?? We went to Epcot today...$20 to Park $210.00 for our tickets. Beer ($12), Margaritas($14), and food and trinkets my wife wanted.....another $150.00. I am blessed that we can do these things...but a family of 4 or more...How? It is packed. These can't be your $43K a year people here...
In reply to Sell by lester1
NOTHING and no one....welll.... maybe Synove Macody (Lund) is worth standing in line to pay triple digit prices for.
https://www.google.com/search?q=synn%C3%B8ve+macody+lund&tbm=isch&sourc…:
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
thanks for that update! envious of the warmth. I know portland quite well. my uncle was from there as well as grandma.(both have died) we would fly to haystack rock area and land on the beach, way back when it wasn't a complete tourist trap. my uncle had a cessna. I was about 10 years old.
way cool.
he was the architect of the timberline lodge. wfiw
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
Awesome....Haystack rock is a nude beach now. LOL
In reply to thanks for that update!… by new game
Getting up to $6000 per head on a 'Tax return' for spitting out baby retards. 4 kids is 24 Grand per year. Who needs a job? Put any cashflow in the box under the bed, live on the foostamps and pay HUD home prices or section 8 whatever. Macaroni, Velveeta and refried beans for dinner with a 2qt chaser of diet coke and ice cream for the kiddies. Disneyland and fishing in the Bahamas every January. How sweet it is to be a minority of a woman.
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
Amurica, The country where Gimmigrants get free cash and prizes, and the white peepo have to work all week to provide it. But whitey raciss
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
We were also at a resort location and the rental car in front of us at the gas pump was taking a long time because the tourist couldn't get any of their credit cards to be authorized. They finally went into the store and paid cash for the gas.
About 20 minutes later in the grocery store, it was the same tourist trying to use the same cards; creating another line-up behind them. If there are lots of tourists living off their plastic, it won't be long before the whole industry crashes again.
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
Sounds like hell on earth to me...especially strange going there without children
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
I live in Orlando. Disneyworld and Universal Studios are very expensive. I think families that don't do online research before coming to Orlando have no idea of what it costs to get thru the gates. Disney had to close their parking lots for a day or two around the holidays after they filled up. My wife & I try to avoid Disney due to the crowds. We may go down for dinner when relatives stay at one of the on site hotels. Food is pretty good at the hotels with some top chefs. I think for many families with young children, Disney is a dream vacation (as long as your toddler doesn't get eaten by an alligator, but that's a story for another day). Disney is very clean, their transportation system is excellent. I think they run over 200 buses. Everybody we have talked to have never said a bad word about Disney. Universal Studios just opened up some new attractions.....big water park is one. Big crowds there too. SeaWorld may have dropped off some but not sure.
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
Agreed,
we get in for free my cousin works there. The only thing I can figure is that people are melting the numbers off of their credit cards.
for for of us 3 years ago it was like 650 worth of tickets for the 4 of us, park hopper passes.
we ate as little as possible and did a buffet if we could. it is HUGELY expensive now, more so than the last time we were there.
the whole time I was looking at families with small kids that wont' even remember the trip and thinking holy crap people you spent hundreds of dollars for NOTHING!
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
Sounds like a variation of the biz model for Printers:
1. Sell printers for really, really cheap
2. Make money on ink. Year, after year, after year...
Travel biz model:
1. Sell airline tickets for really cheap
2. Make money on everything else, and give some of that to the airline
Here, fishy, fishy...
In reply to I can't wait for this memo… by takeaction
Yep and at least we know the FRN will always lose purchasing power. LOL
In reply to Sell by lester1
lol, a pizzeria sold 2 pizzas for 10.000 bitcoin. they probably sold their bitcoin for precious dollars. Business could learn from their mistake.
In reply to Sell by lester1
Bitfinex busted big
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lh_FNgZfUDY
In reply to Sell by lester1
As for cashing out. People need to get their funds out of the exchanges, not just out of bitcoin and into their exchange account.
Exchanges are not banks. They have zero cash. The only cash they have to pay YOU out when you take your money out, is other people (greater fools) putting NEW cash into the exchange.
When people stop putting new cash INTO the exchanges? They run out of cash.
Yup, an exchange is a ponzi. They pay you out with NEW cash that comes in.
In reply to Sell by lester1
The free market *eventually* figures out the true value of every commodity and prices it accordingly. Bitcoin's true value is very close to zero, not because of volatility but because the fees are too damn high. I don't mind paying $10,000 for something that's likely to appreciate in value, but paying a $30 fee on a $5 transaction is unacceptable, a deadweight loss.
Bitcoin Cash increased transaction capacity by a factor of eight, at the cost of a hard fork, but it still has no procedure for deciding when further increases are necessary.
In reply to Sell by lester1
No! Cryptos are a reasonable means to effect transactions, particularly larger transactions, provided the transactions can be closed without significant delays and provided the fees are reasonable, Cryptos are currently not so good as a storage of value because they fluctuate too much.
In reply to Sell by lester1
Seriously?
In reply to Sell by lester1
Crypto will all have to be traded at parity with the dollar before it ever gets accepted as a currency.
No exceptions, welcome to reality.
In reply to Sell by lester1
Will this even happen when the dollar dies???
In reply to Crypto will all have to be… by Ink Pusher
It's pure speculation to make a profit, same as gambling. The bitcoin will disappear but the technology will move on to be used in many other applications.
In reply to Sell by lester1
lester_the_molester, you have GOT to be THE biggest retarded bankster shill on ZH.
FYI... even today I made money: an easy $1,000 in <2 hrs, by BTFD and flipping ETH* on the bounce.
* A nice chunk of my HODLed and rebalanced portfolio. Got BTC in 2013... lots... cheap, when you were jerking off.
Here is my earlier post that I'm referring to...
HRClinton HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Feb 1, 2018 2:43 PM
Thanks India.gov, for creating another BTFDYFI moment for us CC veterans.
I love the smell of Profits in the morning. Smells like... Victory.
x x x x x x x
So, how much did YOU make this morning? LMAO.
In reply to Sell by lester1
So you sold and want people to do the same?
In reply to Sell by lester1
Anyone who knows anything about bitcoin doesnt have it on an exchange and know how to sell it privately. The slow transaction speeds and high mining fees are a reason for not using it. So maybe a better crypto coin will be used. Bitcoin could adopt hashgraph when its released for faster instant transaction speeds. Definitely needs a plunge protection team or exchange stabilisation fund to keep it less volatile. What will it be worth and how volatile will it be when the US dollar loses its reserve status??
In reply to Sell by lester1
Sigh, so sick of hearing this retarded shit again and again:
Plunges and wild price fluctuations like today is the reason why businesses will never adopt Bitcoin as a payment option. Businesses cannot sell goods or services based on these wild price fluctuations. They would lose a fortune!
Taking Bitcoin as a currency for payment is EXACTLY THE SAME as taking ANY third-world foreign currency as payment.
If you don't like the currency, YOU just make the sale anyway, and you convert the payment at spot. Sometimes in the case of popular coins if you want to speculate a bit you convert say 99% at spot and keep the rest in coin. This is totally optional.
Easy-pesy, no risk. Stop with this red-herring already
In reply to Sell by lester1
The Dow Jones Propaganda Index - A laughable fucking Joke.
PERIOD.
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Yes, but here we are...
Say it with me...
"Full Faith and Credit"
now, jump you fuckers...
In reply to The Dow Jones Propaganda… by Kaiser Sousa