Guess Which 'Shithole' Has The World's Most-Overcrowded Prison System

According to Bureau of Justice Statistics, the U.S. has a prison population of 2.2 million, 481 inmates per 100,000 of the population.

The U.S. prison system has attracted headlines for overcrowding with 18 states reporting they were operating at over 100 percent capacity at the end of 2014. According to the World Prison Brief, the U.S. has an an occupancy level of 103.9 percent and only comes 113th worldwide when it comes to overcrowding in prisons

However, as Statista's Niall McCarthy details, somebody who gets arrested and jailed in Haiti will have to endure far tougher conditions.

The Caribbean nation has the most overcrowded prisons of any country worldwide and its institutions are operating at 454 percent capacity. That has resulted in 80 to 100 men being crammed into a single cell at once, malnutrition and the spread of disease. Many of Haiti's inmates have not been convicted of a crime and the UN has condemned the situtation, saying inmates are subject to daily violations of their human rights.

 

The situation in the Philippines is similar and conditions in its prisons have deteriorated steadily since President Rodrigo Duterte launched his war on drugs. That has seen the number of arrests skyrocket with thousands of people thrown into prison. That has seen occupancy rates stretched to 436 percent of capacity and Quezon City Jail is a good example. An ABC News report claims the facility was built to house 262 prisoners and it now hosts over 3,000.

El Salvador comes third for prison overcrowding with its institutions operating at 348.2 percent of their capacity.

Social Issues

hedgeless_horseman Feb 2, 2018 10:12 PM

 

According to Bureau of Justice Statistics...

 

What would we ever do without a Bureau of Justice Statistics?

Fuck these government parasites.

Jeffrey H. Anderson joins BJS as director

Mr. Anderson is a constitutional scholar and is a leader in formulating domestic policy proposals. Mr. Anderson served as a professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he won the USAFA Political Science Department's highest honors for upper-division teaching and for research and writing (for “Learning from the Great Council of Revision Debate”).

Mr. Anderson co-created the Anderson and Hester Computer Rankings, which were part of the BCS formula to determine college football's annual national championship matchup. Mr. Anderson received a Ph.D. in political science from Claremont Graduate University. 

Oh, and fuck us, they are hiring...

Grant Program Specialist - participates in the oversight, planning, implementation, and assessment of grant programs related to the development of State-level capabilities in justice statistics and improvement of the quality of criminal history records and information systems.

Policy and Program Analyst - utilizes the BJS statistical series to assess/evaluate policy issues or initiatives and prepares special reports as needed to support program development.

 

Ms No 847328_3527 Feb 2, 2018 11:14 PM

That is exactly what needs to happen and keeping people in a cage for life is cruel and unusual.  All life sentences or anything close should be the death penalty.  There is too much profit in it though and they are enjoying squeezing us of every penny.  Chopping peoples heads off via guillotine is actually probably the most painless and for sure way also.  Chemical and electrocution don't work well.  Hanging is fine too.  Firing squad wastes bullets.

spheres777 Ms No Feb 2, 2018 11:59 PM

uh huh.... That way you can harvest all the goodies for yourself for lunch, dinner, various spirit cooking needs. You can fill those donor banks right to the brim. yyea!  (bullets might damage some tissue don't you know)

Christians know its coming just like LGBT, pedophilia, satanism, beastiality etc.................. Days of Noah...

bring it

MK ULTRA Alpha Ms No Feb 3, 2018 4:10 AM

We need to decriminalize cannabis, taking that issue out of the criminal justice system.

We also need a national prison work project. We have so many illegal immigrants from countries which won't take back their people. And we have too many non-violent victim less crime prisoners loading the prisons.

These people could work for a dollar per hour, digging canals for a national canal grid for irrigation and transport. Electronic ankle monitor, guards with dogs, drones etc. they can sleep right on the ground in a sleeping bag, working all day for their food and $8.

This plan would free up space for longer sentences for serious violent victim crime convicts. But to continue with the war on cannabis isn't working and it cost too much to house prisoners with no return to the tax payer.

Widen the Rio Grande, build a canal to California, call it the Grand Texas Canal, use convict labor, because there will be many more criminals being locked up. Wouldn't it be funny to see Hillary and Comey in work clothes with a shovel working on national infrastructure. It would make the cover of "Time".

ebear Ms No Feb 3, 2018 4:18 AM

Prison colonies that can grow their own food and manufacture products to sell would cut down a lot of the cost.  There's plenty of arable and/or forested land available for that purpose.  Reform through labor as opposed to idle incarceration. Emerge with marketable skills into parole based programs designed to bridge the gap between release and gainful employment.  This is not hard to do.

Ms No stacking12321 Feb 3, 2018 2:01 AM

Certainly they have proven far more trustworthy with throwing people into a hole prison for fifty years, where they have zero control over their medical biology, they have been caught continuously over the years experimenting on inmates and of course allowing regular gang bang ass rape for every inmate.  Nobody getting ass raped by five black dudes in the pen now was framed right?  Either way you are better off getting your head cut off. 

roddy6667 847328_3527 Feb 3, 2018 12:48 AM

That is NOT the reason for the low homicide rate. Violent crime and a lot of the uncivilized crap that America has is almost non-existent here. A little grammar school girl can walk home through dark and abandoned areas and nothing will happen to her. Nobody worries about any of that. It took me a couple of years to get used to the idea that it is safe to walk around anywhere. In America I always carried my Glock. 

 

Déjà view roddy6667 Feb 3, 2018 1:15 AM

Finland is named the world's safest country... with the UK and USA ranking behind Zimbabwe

• World Economic Forum ranked 136 countries in its biennial tourism report with one section focusing on safety
• Finland followed by the United Arab Emirates and Iceland were named least risky places for tourists to visit
• Popular destinations such as the UK, Italy and the USA were rated low on the list but Colombia came last 

(95. China)

Japan...HK...Singapore...Taiwan...Malaysia much safer and less corrupt than many Euro-P-on nations...

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4404900/Finland-n…

World Corruption Rank

(62. China)

http://www.worldaudit.org/corruption.htm

NiggaPleeze 847328_3527 Feb 3, 2018 1:25 AM

China homicide rate:  1 per 100,000 per year

Norway homicide rate:  0.5 per 100,000 per year

Prison sentence for Norwegian terrorist Breivik who murdered 77 people (33 of them minors) and injured over 110 others and who, at trial, expressed regret that he had not murdered many more:  21 years (his "cell" is a 3-room suite used only by him, with a gym, laptop, TV and a PlayStation).

Simplistic thinking is a nice thing for simple minds

house biscuit 847328_3527 Feb 3, 2018 5:40 AM

If your heart doesn't break for the poor bastards purportedly jailed in the photo above, then you have no meaningful difference from TPTB. Assuming the photo isn't hoaxed, one may assume they're jailed for glancing at the latest BabyDoc the wrong way

Sure there's some nasty blacks here that ought to be shot; there's also whites, beiges & a few yellows. It doesn't change the fact that the black underclass has been imported, created & perpetuated by the folks who really need to die

verumcuibono Zero Point Feb 2, 2018 10:40 PM

"Those other countries have obviously not learned how to turn a profit from prisoners, the way the US has."

THIS.

The US justice system serves Wall Street and politicians and elected law enforcement. Period. We have more people incarcerated today than ever before, and are paying more for it, with shittier and shittier results as the years go by, resulting in less safe and economically stable neighborhoods, and generating billions for the 1%. Why? Recidivism rates have not changed much and 90% of those incarcerated RETURN to your communities more fucked up than they were when you cheered as they were swept off the streets and out of mind.

Even worse, a lot of this was orchestrated by the CIA in the 80s under the guise of "get tough on crime" legislation, and HUD fraud and Contra funding... and now it's an entire economy--$80B+ a year--plus the exploding health care resources consumed by the justice system. All this cheered on by ignorant gullible little fucks like many posters here having no clue how the justice system works. It destroyed entire neighborhoods, intentionally. You will be paying the price for a very long time.

tyberious cheka Feb 2, 2018 10:34 PM

Buddy if you have been paying attention and it is obvious you haven't, the USA is a prison!

Do you have a passport? Have you ever been out of your location, 50 miles, 100 miles, 1000 miles?

We dont need more prisons, we need more freedom.

Rob me I shoot! Fuck with me I shoot, its a very simple equation.

You pay the taxes on those prisons, enjoy!

cheka tyberious Feb 2, 2018 11:13 PM

it is not an either or/issue, it's an AND issue.  you shoot the attacker and you win, your kid, your wife lose when they were attacked.  look at you now.

advocating for lenient sentences for violent negroes and illegals is asinine.  more of them in the country = more need for prisons.  it's just basic math.  get your pencil out

Scanderbeg cheka Feb 2, 2018 10:40 PM

The drug war is the root of the problem in the U.S but in CA prisoner releases due to "overcrowding" have led to a spike in violence and property crimes.

The other issue is corrections unions jacking up the cost to jail perps to more than twice that of comparable states like Texas.

If you commit a violent crime or rip someone off I have no sympathy for you. Straight up, fuck those people.

The only reason the U.S hasn't degenerated into a South African type situation is precisely because we are still locking up so many of these dirtbags. 

verumcuibono Scanderbeg Feb 2, 2018 10:48 PM

Your first point - the "non-non-non" realignment and early release is not accurate. It's one way to spin the stats and serves a political purpose but like most issues w/ justice system, it's just not that straightforward.

The real problem with realignment is that it shifted serious shortages in resources from fed/state to local jurisdictions, that are already strapped and struggling. And therefore, with already high recidivism rates, which local jurisdictions are also hit hardest with, the increased need for transitioning resources are even more important and harder to satisfy.

The realignment programs generally do not include the higher level violent offenders--they remain in the expensive high security facilities and those are generally state/fed.

In the end though, fewer of your tax dollars are required to keep the non-non-nons locally, rather than in state/fed facilities and there's also better chance to control recidivism. Required programs just need to get funded, accordingly.

Unions will probably take a hard hit in the next yr or two - def on Big Daddy T's radar.

 

Scanderbeg verumcuibono Feb 2, 2018 11:15 PM

Bottom line is CA is paying too much per prisoner and prisoner releases have led to spike in crime. Trust me I know. 

It is also exacerbating the homeless situation by dumping transients on local communities who consistently re-offend and generally make nuisances of themselves. They are re-classifying felonies as misdemeanors in many instances to qualify them for release and I don't believe one word or statistic that comes from the bald ones commie agencies. Nor do I believe there will ever be any reduction in the bloated police and corrections unions benefits/pensions. Certainly not in California at least or in any other blue state for that matter. 

 

Free Man wee-weed up Feb 2, 2018 11:28 PM

In every instance where blacks are in great numbers, control the governments of cities, counties, regions, states, countries, & continents we see:
massive murder rates
massive crime in general
degraded property
massive disease, especially STDs
massive drug abuse
general filth, squalor
massive, unable to support their own children, birthrates
massive youth pregnancies rates
massive school dropout rates
incredibly low IQs & test scores
violence as a way of life
fathers nowhere to be found

 