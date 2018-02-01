Italian Banks Are Dumping Italian Sovereign Debt To The ECB Ahead Of The Election

At the turn of the year, and just over 2 months ahead of the Italian elections on March 4, we presented a stunning observation from Citi, one suggesting that even before any potential political risk emerges in March, private investors had long ago fallen out of love with Italian BTPs and had taken to the hills.
As illustrated in the chart below, just about every other major investor type has become a net seller (to the ECB) or a non-buyer of BTPs over the last couple of years. Said differently, for well over a year, the only marginal buyer of Italian bonds has been the ECB (dark blue).
Then, overnight, Jefferies was kind enough to collate the latest ECB sovereign debt flows data, and revealed another stunning finding: one of the biggest sellers to the ECB has been none other than Italian banks themselves!
Here is Jefferies analyst David Owen:
The breakdown below shows significant moves by the banks in all four largest euro area economies. However, the Italian banks are again in the spotlight; they reduced their domestic sovereign debt holdings by a hefty €12.6bn in December, and by €40bn (10.5% of outstanding stock) in Q4 as a whole. There is strong seasonality in the data, as banks book trading profits and dress-up their balance sheets for year-end; but even by previous standards, this move in recent months is unprecedented.
It is indeed, and as a side note, since the start of European QE, some €100 billion in Italian bonds have changed ownership: from Italian banks to the European Central Bank .
On one hand, this is good news as it suggests that Europe's "doom loop" is finally breaking. Recall that the biggest risk facing Europe in the 2011-2013 period was the surging purchases of their own sovereign debt by local banks, which were too afraid to put money into other non-backstopped assets. And, according to some, the resultant record holdings is one of the reasons why the ECB launched QE: to send the prices of European sovereign bonds soaring, unblocking European bank balance sheets and allowing the traditional credit machinery to work again.
The flip side is that while European banks have been selling sovereign bonds, they have been shifting the proceeds into other, far riskier assets, assets which will tumble the moment the market prices in the departure of the ECB as Europe's buyer of last resort.
And while it is unclear how long until that moment of epiphany occurs, keep an eye on Italian banks and their BTP holdings: once the reduction reverses, and banks start bidding up, it's safe to assume that Draghi's next QE program can't be too far behind.
As for the political risk, and potential fallout from the upcoming Italian elections, fear not: by now the ECB is surely one of the biggest owners of Italian bonds, and if something unexpected happens, well Draghi will always pull something out of his sleeve, "whatever it takes."
114 Italian banks are practically insolvent. Many have bad debt ratios over 200%. When they start to go belly-up, they will take the Euro with them.
The big short needs a sequel....
clever Italians, EU and German Mafia (aka. politicians) should learn a bit
I agree. Nothing is fixed in Europe and is getting worse. According to Armstrong Economics, starting in the middle of 2018 and to 2021, The EU, euro, many countries, many corporations, many banks and government pensions will not exist. As most banks, corporations and most countries have already been cut off from capital markets. The only thing propping it up is the ECB creating 60 billion a month out of thin air buying all the toxic sovereign and corporate debt from banks. This capital flight has been flowing out since 2011 and has been moving into the dollars and dollar based assets like US equities.
Now as the US is on the path to rate normalization capital will accelerate out again and collapse the EU even faster forcing the ECB to finally start to tapper. Who is going to buy the toxic debt? This leaves only the private sector and they will demand much higher rates for the actual risks involved collapsing the whole thing faster.
The pension crisis has already hit Spain and will totally run out in 2018. Most cities and provinces are broke across the EU. Most banks are insolvent. A shit storm is ready to hit Europe and this cannot be stopped. Brussels, the ECB and Merkel has totally destroyed the EU.
The question is what planet is the author on?
not a problem, it is illegal to monetize the soveriegn debt of any european government, including that of Ita... oh wait.
this is part of the ongoing process whereby all accumulated trade deficits between germany and spain/italy are guaranteed by the ecb via TARGET2 balances - currently around 900 billion euros owed to germany by spain and italy (0.4 trillion each).
round and round it goes, when it stops the blood will flow(s).
3 thoughts:
1. What's the old expression? If you can't name the fool in the market, then the fool is likely you.
2. Draghi is doing a great service for his motherland... leaving the EU holding the bag.
3. If the EU collapses, where's all that sovereign debt gonna go?
i have a theory - central banks buy all the government debt and then simply extinguish it.
i can't see how this fails - central banks can just leave the money they have injected into the global system - not as if anyone gives a shit.
the "nouveau financial macro economic theory" will be that it makes no difference whether a government prints money via fiscal deficits or a central bank prints money via QE.
it just doesn't matter!
sure it matters. people would then just stop using their currencies or exchange them for other goods/currencies and hyperinflation will result. don't kid yourself, there will be no soft landing from that level of central bank manipulation. a government cannot borrow from itself. in essence that would be an immediate devaluation of the currency by the dollar amount of bonds purchased by the central bank. that defeats the purpose of a bond being issued in the first place. the idea that a country can sustain itself with a central bank publicly acting as a branch of the government is absurd.
that is the whole point. it is absurd that the ECB is monetizing government debt and guaranteeing trade deficits.
not really, you said they would be buying debt to wipe the slate clean and extinguish the bond. to me that sounds like a straight devaluation of the currency as they would be handing newly created money to the government. that's not what they are doing now. they are buying debt that they are forcing them to honor to hold yields artificially low in the hopes people will accept it so the governments can continue to borrow at very low yields to remain some semblance of solvent. then once they are on more solid footing they will try selling the debt on the open market. that experiment goes haywire when the boj blows up the global bond market, leading to uncontrollable bond selloffs and countries defaulting.
even if they try claiming "whatever it takes", then hyperinflation will happen with the same end result.
as to the current financial (dis-) order: There will be an out-of-control demolition event. The big one. Really yuuuge. The debt will be extinghuished in this event. By law of nature (google "exponential growth" + "debt").
While in theory it is possible to have this demolition event sort of "controlled", it is highly unlikely. First, it would require a planetary coordination of players whose goals differ but mostly because the US of A is way too arrogant and fixated on keeping its unfair advantage under the current regime.
Russia and China buy gold not because they are gold bugs (in fact they hate non-government-controlled money) but to have something to show for a future monetary base - after the whole shitshow will have come unglued and a new system will have to be figured out, possibly under the leadership of the IMF.
well, what is the difference between the sum of 20 trillion euro on one side of the fiat balance sheet and 20 trillion euro on the other that cannot possibly be repaid?
zero or 40 trillion?
gold isn't the answer, since it will always generate inflation when population growth exceeds new supply. neither is crypto, since that is just another fiat currency.
fx markets and banking systems are far more efficient than cryptos.
ECB will end up bankrupt
Central banks can never go bankrupt. But they can act irresponsibly enough to create capital flight out of their bonds and currencies, leading to hyperinflation and a collapse of their economies. All it takes it one central bank acting recklessly and irresponsibly (BOJ), to create a massive domino effect of skyrocketing yields across the globe.
The real question is, when the BOJ's recklessness finally blows up the JPY and JGB's will the Japanese government be forced to sell their US treasuries to get an immediate liquidity injection to keep essential domestic services operating? Keep in mind this would all be happening while the Fed is only starting to reduce their balance sheet of treasuries as well. All it takes is one domino to fall to start a massive chain reaction.
Agreed, it is important to remember the global currency system is by design fairly closed. This means relative value tends to merely shift back and forth between the four major currencies that dominate the system, this is the main reason currencies appear more stable than they really are.
It only becomes a real problem for governments to deceive us as to the real value of our currency when this bond is broken. Unstable currency markets can be a precursor to massive shifts in value and a sudden drop in confidence. It is logical to think that in such a situation insiders would be the big winners. More on this subject in the article below.
That's obvious. We know the shit we issue, what sort of fools do you take us for?