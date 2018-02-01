Jim Bianco: "If the Fed Is Right, Then Markets Are in Trouble"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 16:54

Authored by Jim Bianco via Bloomberg.com,

Defying the best efforts of central banks over the last nine years, inflation has yet to rear its head. Although many would welcome inflation growth above 2 percent, the markets are flashing warning signs that a return to pre-crisis levels might not produce the expected results. Instead, such an increase could bring volatility, which is often a code word for falling markets.

 

On Jan. 25, 2012, the Federal Reserve aimed for 2 percent core personal consumption expenditures as a desired level of inflation. As the chart below shows, inflation has mostly remained well below this target. That was bad timing on the Fed’s part.

 

The Fed’s inability to create inflation has flummoxed Chair Janet Yellen, who led the last meeting of her tenure on Wednesday. As the following two citations show, the "data-dependent” Fed chief was reduced to the words “guess,” “expect” and “believe.”

On Oct. 15, 2017, she said:

My best guess is that these soft readings will not persist, and with the ongoing strengthening of labor markets, I expect inflation to move higher next year. 

And on Dec. 13, 2017, she said:

I’ve talked in detail about this in the past and recognized that there is uncertainty about what’s holding inflation down, but my colleagues and I continue to believe that the factors that are responsible this year for holding inflation down are likely to prove transitory. 

The markets have also struggled to forecast inflation correctly. The chart below shows the U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the market’s expectation for the average inflation rate over the next 10 years. Between 2010 and 2013 the market regularly thought inflation was returning, but it never did. A year ago, it also thought so, but that didn't happen, either. And the market thinks inflation is returning now.

 

While subdued inflation has thoroughly confused many economists and traders, the markets are exhibiting some peculiar behavior about its eventual return that may give investors reason for pause.

The chart below shows a rolling six-month correlation between the implied volatility of various assets and U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities inflation breakeven rate. Equities (red), U.S. Treasuries (cyan), and foreign-exchange (orange) are seeing a swift end to their negative correlation between volatility and inflation expectations.

 

To see the trend better, the next chart shows the average of the correlations depicted above. It is poised to move into positive territory for the first time since July 2007. In other words, higher inflation may bring with it higher volatility for the first time in almost 11 years. But the concern is that volatility is often a signal of declining markets.

 

The relationship between inflation expectations and asset prices is also changing.

The next chart shows a rolling six-month correlation between stock prices and inflation.  It is falling, as would be expected when the Fed is tightening. The correlations are now heading toward zero. Should they too flip to negative, further increases in inflation expectations would coincide with lower returns on risk assets.

 

Proclamations of inflation’s triumphant return have been frequent in the last decade. So far, these have all been false alarms. Nonetheless, markets are once again sending that signal.

Throughout the post-crisis era higher inflation expectations have coincided with lower volatility and higher risk asset prices. We believe the assumption that this relationship continues explains why so many forecast, or want to see, inflation’s return. It signifies a strong and robust economy that financial markets should want. However, this relationship is on the verge of flipping. Higher inflation expectations may soon be a recipe for higher volatility and lower risk asset prices, as they were precrisis and especially in the 1970s to 1990s.

Central banks and traders should be careful what they wish for.

Comments

LawsofPhysics zorba THE GREEK Feb 1, 2018 5:07 PM Permalink

Bullshit. It is politically impossible to allow a mechanism for true price discovery, period. Therefore this will not be allowed. Now some of you older folks might say "okay, so the U.S. is about to experience what the former Soviet Union experienced"...

WRONG.  The Soviets were indeed isolated protectionists, that is not the U.S. today.

In fact, the economy and "money" is definitely global, has been for a while...

Hence, a truly global war/killing in earnest OR a global currency collapse.

 

Au_Ag_CuPbCu zorba THE GREEK Feb 1, 2018 5:07 PM Permalink

"The Fed’s inability to create inflation has flummoxed Chair Janet Yellen"

WTF?  How!?  Okay so let's print a bunch of money that is largely available only to the ultra rich...hmmmm.

Said another way, those with access to that money aren't driving up core inflation because giving them more money has absolutely ZERO effect on core spending...but high end real estate and art...that is an entirely different matter.

You have been paid well to play the fool Janet, I know you are smarter than that...sayin.

dogmete Au_Ag_CuPbCu Feb 1, 2018 5:22 PM Permalink

She is playing the fool. Anyone see Alan Greenspan's remarks today?  Also pretending to be clueless stating in the same paragraph that we're headed for inflation then deciding, no, we're heading for stagflation. He also said raising the interest rates will boost inflation. Really?  I'd say he's getting stupid in his old age except this is the guy who caused the last crash with his idiocy.

LawsofPhysics Feb 1, 2018 4:55 PM Permalink

"no inflation"...

LMFAO!!!!!

yeah, yeah, yeah, the true cost of living just keeps getting less expensive...

The fuckers in banking and finance have been able to access all the money they want for low, zero, or NEGATIVE interest, with NO real work, NO real risk, and NO new collateral requirement!!!!!

unlike essentially EVERYBODY ELSE ON THE FUCKING PLANET!!!!

Remind me, why the fuck is anyone paying taxes in the first place?!?!?

Oh well...

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was motherfuckers!!!!

TeethVillage88s LawsofPhysics Feb 1, 2018 5:11 PM Permalink

Kalima! Kalima! the temple is the power over all people, serfs, unincorporated local businesses, and of course the losers in Inflation:

- Infirm, Diseased, Elderly, Aged, past prime working years, bible thumpters, gun clingers, fly over country, losers in Moving people from US Ghettos to the burbs... losers in DOJ Gun Running ops... losers in Savings and Fixed income who depend on normal federal bank interest rate... those that depend on normal health care costs and rents/mortgage payments for over priced (subsidized Real East Housing Prices)(Crappy monopoly prices for tuition and tech school training when no entry level jobs exist to pay off the future cost of tech schools, welding, machinist, machinist, auto shop training)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0S8JZ6YO5c

adolphz Feb 1, 2018 4:59 PM Permalink

More Doom n gloom so I think markets rally.

SHEPWAVE is only analysts who seem to have any clue based on their past predict. Keep it up!

spastic_colon Feb 1, 2018 5:00 PM Permalink

the days of borrowing to buyback stock are ending; the arb is gone; co's can use this old trick as much as they want in their earnings reports; the markets will figure it out right quick.

authorized does NOT equal executed.

Paul John Smith Feb 1, 2018 5:08 PM Permalink

Problem-Reaction-Solution ...

QE was NEVER designed to create consumer inflation, it was money sent down a black hole to pay off bad bets by the TBTF banks/corps.

The "mystery" is solved - look at the stock markets?

Bonds?

Asset prices?

Shit-bird counterfeit Van Gogh paintings ...

There has been inflation - just not the kind Yellen was "confused" about.

And mind you - I hate Keynesian bullshit ... but the bullshit has many layers, not just one.

Now, they'll say "shit, we need helicopter money, UBI, hand out checks to everybody ... but ... give us your guns and freedom first ..."

(wait for it)

Alfred Feb 1, 2018 5:11 PM Permalink

Inflation is being hidden in plain sight...

1. Crypto bullshit

2. Stawk prices

3. Healthcare prices.

The author's assertion that economists are mystified is simply misinformation as the greatest wealth transfer in history gets started.

The only way to win is not to play...

Suckers.

Snaffew Feb 1, 2018 5:25 PM Permalink

markets are going to surge tomorrow.  oh well...it was fun while it lasted.  Major aapl ramp going on right now along with amzn...even goog almost went green.

Vin Feb 1, 2018 6:12 PM Permalink

What stupid title at many levels.

First, there are no more markets where there is price discovery.

Second, it makes it sound like the fed makes decisions based upon our welfare.  HAHAHAHAHHA!!  Pretty stupid.