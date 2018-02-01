'Leaker' Comey Blasts GOP "Weasels & Liars" In Confusing Tweet

Not The Onion.
Former FBI Director and admitted document-leaker James Comey took to Twitter this afternoon to apparently confuse and condemn those who dare to cross his or his old establishment buddies' paths.
In an apparent show of support for the current (and former) FBI leadership, who, among others, face alleged exposure from Nunes' memo for their anti-Trump bias and abuse of FISA in surveiling Trump campaign officials, Comey tweeted the following 'riddle'...
“All should appreciate the FBI speaking up,” Comey said Thursday in a tweet. “But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.”
All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.— James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018
We have a few questions, thoughts on the matter.
1) The FBI "speaking up"? Presumably refers to FBI Director Wray's "grave concerns" about the memo's contents (which would allegedly expose the secretive agency that he runs for possible corruption and bias). Where were the "speaking up" FBI when it came to Hillary's emails? Did they "speak up" about high-ranking officials "insurance" policies against the democratically-elected President?
2) "Weasels and liars never hold the field" - well to be frank Mr.Comey, Democrats and Republicans have 'held their field' in Washington for decades skimming from the rest of America... and one other thing... is it a "weasel"-like act to leak documents to the press?
3) Referencing Joe McCarthy seems odd - is it not "all 17 intel agencies" and every Democrat that proclaims anyone not toeing the "Russians disrupted our Democracy" bullshit as a "puppet of putin" to be villified and ostricized and removed from social media and the internet as Russian co-conspirators or "useless idiots" in the biggest McCarthy-esque witch-hunt, blame-scaping ever?
4) What no virtue-signaling, scripture quotes?
We will just have to see what the memo says tomorrow, won't we...?
Comey is JEH reincarnated
Crooked bastard, if any dirty cop ever needed to be incarcerated Comey does
He knows too much...may have a nailgun accident this weekend
The irony of him invoking McCarthy just can't be topped
These are levels never before thought possible
Last gasps of a huge liar about to be caught in even more huge lies.
Please Santa, give us an early present this year...
Where James Comey is in an orange jump suit complaining on 60 Minutes about being raped repeatedly in Federal Prison.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Trump grabbed this bitch's pussy worst of all, so far.
What Trump should grab is the DEEP STATE. He knows who they are.
He who squeals the loudest is usually the guilty party... Me tinks you protest too mutt Comey... We've already got you on the federal crime of leaking classified material, you want to go for the big prize too, treason?
If he's such a smart guy you'd think he'd know when to keep his pie hole shut.
I gave you a thumbs up.
But then I reread it, my mistake, I thought you said Incinerated.
Look at that rat face captured forever on film in eternal squeal.
Don't you know the difference between a rat and a weasel. And Comey has had a thing with weasels ever since someone ratted him out for being one of those FBI versions!
The most amazing thing about his statement is, that it is a true statement!
But about him.
I can't stop laughing.
" so long as good people stand up."
How a criminal FBI thug sees the other criminal FBI thugs.
Comey has contracted the disease too!
We seem to have an epidemic brewing on the left, and it's apparently contagious, as establishment types on both sides of the aisle have begun to succumb to this ravaging disease of the mind.
Comey is suffering from acute parapraxis!
Uh oh! Comey's cracking. Better release that memo while he's still " competent "
As fun as it is to watch Comey have a breakdown, it does slow the process a bit- didn't this tool hire a lawyer awhile back? You need to hire better, dude......
Kudos to Comey for going for the insanity defense, tho- he's putting on some sweet finishing touches......
ExcapedPOI: Do you know the difference between a stoat and a weasel?
They are weasely distinguishable because they are stoatally different.
Incarcerated... Incinerated...
Either way, worth a +1
The former is likely to lead to the latter once Croney gets sent to pound-you-in-the-ass prison
It's funny, I did too... and thought of the need for firing squads for treason.
I gave you a thumbs up because I love that term 'pie hole'...
The scheming lying leaker who used to run the place is deeply shocked and offended that anyone would impugn the integrity of such a fine organization.
Comey when he was working for DOJ, put Martha Stewart in prison for LYING to him.
I wonder how many remember that? Or Comey working for HSBC bank to head off a DOJ money laundering investigation and fine?
Comey is guilty of many felonies.
And what happened to all the money in the Clinton Foundation after it closed?
Will that money be used to BUILD THE WALL?
The Clinton's moved 1.6 Billion dollars of the foundation's money to Qatar a few weeks before the election.
So if Clinton goes down, then we get the money. I figure Sessions is on his way out, being replaced with someone willing to go after Clinton for the money. Trump's executive order on seizing the assets of corruption and slavery networks was modeled on the Saudi Kings take down of that country's corruption.
I don't think Sessions or Wray are loyal and competent to bring justice to the Clintons. It may take all of 2018 to remove Sessions and Wray, maybe sooner. But we would need better people to go after the Clintons.
Even the FBI evidence on Clinton Uranium One, emails, none of it matters. But the Clinton Foundation taking money from Uranium One while at State should be enough to take the money, but it would require a conviction.
Can the Clinton Foundation money be confiscated because it was related to Uranium One without Clinton being convicted?
Instead of Mexico paying for THE WALL, it looks like we have a sponsor, the Clinton Foundation treasure buried in Qatar. Send in the MARINES.
Most of the Middle East has a fatwa to Jihad on Hillary as well.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-28/shocking-viral-interview-qata…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-11-05/hillary-accepted-qatar-money-…
OH MY GAWAD. This is the one of the most refuted and, proven incorrect, rumors ever done in the US. This was never disclosed by any government body. The FBI basically were investigating Hillary for the longest time and the republicans were more than happy chasing some bogus and minor issues but now that Trump is being investigated suddenly we are unhappy with the investigative bodies of the US. The FBI and DOJ are institutions that make this country not politicians like hillary and trump. we are dismantling the institutions that make America a place of law and order. we are becoming russia, israel, turkey where the top guys can run roughshod over the country.
I had to read your comment twice, just to make sure it wasn't some wierd form of sarcasm, which heh, I am a fan of too ..
Here is a repost , just for you ..
McCarthism ? Why , these modern day crime fighters have made McCarthy look like a choir boy. And there is established precedent on destructive witchhunts, personal attack campaigns, malfeasance and sociopath like lawlessness from the crimefighters themselves. I suppose it must be said, there is some consolation. If one is fortunate enough to survive the ordeal, they just may issue an apology, although I wouldn't count on it ..
Below is a rather long tale, of one such case, (provided at the link), in chilling detail.
The Wrong Man
"In the fall of 2001, a nation reeling from the horror of 9/11 was rocked by a series of deadly anthrax attacks. As the pressure to find a culprit mounted, the FBI, abetted by the media, found one. The wrong one. This is the story of how federal authorities blew the biggest anti-terror investigation of the past decade—and nearly destroyed an innocent man. Here, for the first time, the falsely accused, Dr. Steven J. Hatfill, speaks out about his ordeal."
“People think they’re free in this country,” Hatfill says. “Don’t kid yourself. This is a police state. The government can pretty much do whatever it wants.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2010/05/the-wrong-man/3080…
Thank you GM, just for the affirmation that I am in fact, based in reality.
Peace, L.
At least Hatfill didn't get beaten to death like Jesse Trentadue. I would say his covered up case is far more egregious.
Yeah right. From now on we should vote to elect the director of the FBI instead of POTUS.
In his case, since he is an American, the indictment would be sedition.
They used to hang folk for sedition, just like treason. Way back when.
He should use the same playbook as Fidel Angel Castro Dmaz-Balart.
momma always says... the hit dog hollers!!!
He needs an acting AG.
Sessions is MIA
Re: Sessions
Hey, the man is fighting the good fight to protect and expand the government's right to seize others' property and doubling down on the War on Weed. He's made sure Assange and Snowden stay in hiding.
(I wonder if any of these great accomplishments of the DOJ are discussed in that memo).
Re: The Deep State and Trump
They got to him a lot sooner than he could have gotten to them. He never really tried to go after them. Surrendered from Day 1 apparently.
When this sonofabitch finally gets his life-corn-hole sentence, J.S. Bach will be throwing a party. It'll be an open house event, but definitely BYOB.
Nice to see you Francis. So many clues to the current state of affairs. There should be some sort of scoring method. Of course the milestone in 2001, the response to it, where reasonable men could not disagree, or that is to say, were strongly encouraged to not disagree. The American people have been in a perpetual state of war, whether a great many of them realize it or not. The war within. A new brother's war. It is reaching it's crescendo, it's apex.
There is no coincidence, at the very time of the leviathan false flag event known as 9/11, the lead up to it, the event, and the response to that event, had crystalized "the game" for all to see who were able, or cared to look. Culminating up to the inflexion point, the critical mass has boiled itself into, a tsunami of a different flavor.
These rogue agencies, with little accountability, now grown exponentially (the national insecurity state), have been ripe for manipulation, politicizaion, misuse, abuse, unrestrained power, and like all else, having massively built upon an increasiing foundation of lies, have successively, grown ever greater in unaccountability and lawlessness, as well as politicization, and train of multiple usurpations and known abuses.
One cannot logically expect improvement to a structure, with a massively flawed foundation, built upon previous lies and abuses, never attoned for. For who can make straight, what has been made crooked ?
The outcome sure as a simple mathmatical calculation, a certainty. That is to say, more pain, more deception, more death struggles of collapse.
These "events" not born in a vaccuum, increase, escalate, and infect all else.
In response to 9/11 , and also on the heels of well known private corporation (sympatico government) financial crime waves and very high profile prosecutions, it was Mr. Bush who called off the FBI dogs in the whilte collar crime units, 2004 I believe as such stated in his own memo, and too redirect their efforts into the now, "war on terror" post 9/11. No coincidence that white collar (financial) crime prosecutions, for the most part vanished like a fart in the wind. The time of " Great Global Financial Crisis" being not far off from that jumping off point, and the era of now, systemically important, too big to fail, non prosecution agreements with no admissions of guilt, for the "government" to merely collect it's vigorish. The age of open air lawlessness, on the heels of , "the war on terror" had made it's debut.
Everything is massive misdirection. A rich man's trick. All wars are banker wars, including this one.
Obama was a natural byproduct, an extension of the previous lawless ones, continually packaged and re-packaged, sold to the war weary, war torn citizen refugees, barely able to find their asses with both hands ..
Behold, Joe Kennedy the third, in his weak social justice response ..
Yes, we must reach out too, and insure the rights of ALL transgender Americans!
There is great great evil upon the land .. and many sins must be attoned for ..
Please don't be hasty, ducks are being lined.. Trump knows them well, ammunition is being acquired.. This is an election year, illusions will be shattered.. Political earthquakes are forecast.. The swamp plug is steadily being located.. The plug once confirmed, will be BLASTED to pieces..
Watch and rejoice. Patience my friend, patience and please, stock up on popcorn and good wine or, if you prefer, high proof hard liquor.
What was it that I have saying about LIBERALs and mental illness? Synonymous words.......
Have you not been paying attention? He *is* grabbing their pussy. And it is a LOT of fun to watch.
Amen, he has a tight grip on that twat and ... he gonna squeez it real hard.
Where are the quotes from the scriptures?
Out of his fucking mind.
I'm sure that's coming next.
Always fun to check twatter to see how ridiculous the comments are. wait. Retwats? Fk twatter but it does give reason to make popcorn!
ZH what is the complete rogues list:
- Lanny Breuer
- Robert Meuller
- Eric Holder
- Loretta Lynch
- McCabe
- Wray
- Rubenstein
- James Comey
?? What is missing, are their links? Associations? Secret Societies? Fraternities? Chamber of Commerce?
