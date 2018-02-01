Trump To Present Mideast Peace Plan "With Or Without The Palestinians"

A 'post hoc' attempt to present the US as a sincere broker in the peace process?
Axios reports that amidst the current complete disconnect in relations between the White House and the Palestinian Authority there is serious consideration underway of moving forward with President Trump's Middle East peace plan with or without the Palestinians at the negotiating table.
A senior administration official told the diplomatic correspondent for Israel's Channel 10 news Barak Ravid that Trump may simply place his plan before the world "so the parties and international community can judge it at face value." As quoted in Axios, the senior official elaborated on the plan as follows:
"Since it's not done, we haven’t decided yet how we are going to put it forward and what happens if one of the sides isn't ready to come to the table. We are not there yet. But we are very optimistic that all relevant countries who want to support a peace agreement between the two sides are still waiting for our plan, want to work with us and realize we cannot be replaced. Despite all of the false reports about our plan, we are confident it will be beneficial to both sides and both peoples."
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu with President Trump in Jerusalem during a May 2017 visit. Image source: AP via Politico
As recently as a week ago Trump repeated his threat of cutting US aid to the Palestinian territories, telling reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he could cut $700 million in annual U.S. aid "unless they sit down and negotiate peace."
Trump has frequently visited the subject following the fierce international reaction to the early December move which gave formal US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which includes plans to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of 2019. At Davos, just before a planned meeting held on the sidelines of the economic summit with Israel's prime minister, Trump heightened his rhetoric, saying of the Palestinian side represented by Mahmoud Abbas, "They're going to have to want to make peace, or we're going to have nothing to do with them any longer."
Trump added further, "We give them tremendous amounts, hundreds of millions of dollars. That money is on the table, because why should we do that as a country if they're doing nothing for us?" And concluded by saying he simply wants "peace" and "to save lives": "And what we want to do is help them. We want to create peace and save lives. And we'll see what happens. We'll see what happens. But the money is on the table."
The December 6th announcement unleashed a wave of protest among Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem which resulted in multiple deaths during clashes with Israel security forces. Dozens of rockets were also launched out of Gaza, with Hamas leadership calling for a new 'intifada' - or mass uprising against Israeli occupation - soon after Trump's announcement. In addition, Vice President Mike Pence was twice forced to push back plans to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the latter which was canceled altogether as Palestinian officials declared their intent to snub the vice president during this visit.
Pence finally made the trip less than two weeks ago but failed to meet with Palestinian leadership, and gave a speech before Israel's Knesset wherein he reaffirmed Trump's commitment taking the next steps necessary to making the US recognition of Jerusalem a reality on the ground, saying "In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year [2019]." He further said, "Our president made his decision in the best interest of the United States,” and added, "The United States has chosen fact over fiction" while peppering his speech heavily with Old Testament references throughout while pledging to "stand with Israel because we believe in right over wrong, in good over evil, and in liberty over tyranny."
The @WhiteHouse just tweeted this picture out as an ad for Trump's State of the Union speech tonight. Regardless of how you feel about the state of Israel...does this make any sense at all? pic.twitter.com/9on1Yu3voS— Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 31, 2018
Palestinian officials have claimed that the US under Trump has fully abandoned its role as an "honest broker" - however its unlikely that the Palestinians ever genuinely perceived the Americans in that role to begin with, as US aid to Israel - the bulk of it in the form of military support - has for years been in the billions per year. In 2016 the US signed off on a record $38 billion military aid package to Israel over the next decade. Abbas recently summarized the Palestinian Authority's reaction to the Jerusalem move by slamming the decision as the "slap of the century" .
And CNN reported the Palestinian Authority's reaction to Trump's Davos comments, as well as its view of the future prospect of a peace plan, as follows:
"If Jerusalem is off the table, then America is off the table as well," President Mahmoud Abbas' official spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a phone call with CNN, reiterating that Palestinians no longer recognize the US as a mediator in any peace negotiations with Israel.
There will be no negotiations, Abu Rudeineh said, until the current American administration abides by international law and agrees to work toward a two-state solution, which would see a state of Palestine created along 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Per the Axios report, should the White House move ahead to present a Trump peace plan before the international community it will likely be a mere post hoc attempt to present Trump as a sincere broker in the peace process. A December 21 United Nations vote to condemn the US Jerusalem recognition was dubbed a "stunning rebuke" of the US President's decision after 128 countries voted against the US and Israel, and with 35 abstaining.
While Palestinian officials saw the move as a final nail in the coffin concerning the peace process, Trump ironically presented it as "the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and Palestinians."
He said during the December 6 speech rolling out of the plan, "This is a long overdue step to advance the peace process and work towards a lasting agreement." Trump generally framed the decision as a way to put his own stamp on one of history’s oldest conflicts. "The record is in: after more than two decades of waivers, we are no closer to a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians," the president said at the time. "It would be folly to assume that repeating the exact same formula would now produce a different or better result."
According to Axios' report today, "Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he will react to the Trump plan after he sees it but stressed he is ready to renew peace talks." No doubt, the Israelis now see the US as firmly in their corner after the Jerusalem recognition, in line with the long-running Jewish claim on the contested capital.
Meanwhile, Axios summarizes the latest developments as follows:
U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt held a series of meetings with Netanyahu, his advisers and several ministers over the last two weeks. Greenblatt also met with opposition leader Hertzog and briefed EU member states representatives in Tel-Aviv and East Jerusalem. He did not meet with any Palestinian officials but met with Palestinian students and private sector executives.
On Wednesday, Greenblatt participated in an emergency meeting of the donor countries to the Palestinian Authority. The meeting focused on the crisis in the peace process and on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah also participated in the meeting. It was the first time senior Palestinian and U.S. officials were around the same table since the Jerusalem announcement. Greenblatt and Hamdallah shook hands but didn’t hold a meeting.
In his speech during the plenary meeting, Greenblatt referred to Hamdallah and said he hopes that the fact he is participating shows the Palestinians are still committed to the efforts to renew the peace process. Greenblatt also said President Trump's announcement was just a recognition of reality and the connection of Israel and the Jewish people to Jerusalem. Greenblatt also said in his speech: "Did the President’s decision prejudge any final status issues? No. We have not taken a position on borders".
Greenblatt stressed that the Trump administration continues drafting its peace plan and called on the Palestinians to return to the peace talks: "Peace will not be achieved by walking away from negotiations. It is easy to walk away from the table. But that helps no one, and it reduces or perhaps eliminates the chances of achieving a comprehensive peace agreement. And that would be terrible for the Palestinian people".
Trump is good at at least one thing - fellating the (((tribe))) and bending over for Israehell. Or is that two things?
"Peace In Our Time"...another piece of Palestine...
In reply to Trump is good at at least… by Blue Steel 309
Wipe out both parties. Establish the Christian Republic of Jerusalem.
In reply to "Peace In Our Time" by Déjà view
Trump's Middle East peace plan ?????
HaHaHaHaHaHa
Since when is the 'Middle East' only jizrael and Palestine..After reading the freely flowing shit coming from the orange joo that I wager that this does not include dumping the yinon plan for a greater jizrael and that the scum in jizrael will still stir trouble in Syria Lebanon and Iran.
fucktard dotard should stop sucking bibi's balls.
Nuke jizrael.
In reply to Wipe out both parties… by Tallest Skil
Hanan Ashrawi in response to Mike Pence's "religious" statements:
"Mike Pence cannot tell me about God, I belong to the oldest Christian denomination in the world.
I don't believe that God ordained that the world has to be unjust to the Palestinians."
The patriarchs and bishops from all the churches in Jerusalem respond to Trump and Pence:
Don't recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
https://twitter.com/theIMEU/status/939202660405796865
In reply to Trump's Middle East peace… by 07564111
Pence is a typical brain-dead Evangelical that pledges his undying support to a group of people that openly loathes his Lord and Savior.
In reply to Hanan Ashrawi in response to… by Pandelis
yeap, it makes you wonder about Pence and so on ...
see link below, a brief summary (and link below) on why and how all these new bible versions have been created (The Zionist-Created Scofield 'Bible' the Source of the Wars and Problem in the Mideast) everything well planned. below are some excerpts:
http://www.rense.com/general60/zcre.htm
In reply to Pence is a typical brain… by Juggernaut x2
The Palestinians have been subjected to a creeping genocide for more than 60 years.
To be told by an American (whose spoiled daughter is married to a orthodox member of the tribe that has committed the genocide) to shut the fuck up and do what that silly American deems is the right way is just adding insult to injury.
In reply to makes you wonder what bible… by Pandelis
Hahah Merica as a "mediator" in the Middle East is a fucking joke.
Its nothing but an unashamed ride-or-die Zionist cocksucker.
In reply to After being subjected to a… by giovanni_f
Even if Palestinians don't agree to the terms??? In my life, I've never heard of one-sided peace plan before. How does that work again?
In reply to Hahah Merica as a "mediator"… by Brazen Heist
Like this:
Palastinians stop throwing rockets at Israeli Civilians.
Isaelis stop sending troops in to stop them.
Simple.
I don't think the israelis are totally innocent, but the arabs are definitly NOT taking the Ghandi route...
In reply to Even if Palestinians don't… by beemasters
I like this better:
Israel stops killing teens
Isral stops grabbing land
Israel stops invading Lebanon
Israel stops supporting ISIS
Israel gives back robbed land going back to 1949
Simple.
I don't think the Palestinians are totally innocent, but the Israelis are definitly NOT taking the Ghandi route...
In reply to Like this: … by Cry Baby Moe
It's a mighty thin slice of ham that doesn't have two sides...
In reply to Even if Palestinians don't… by beemasters
Just another Jew hater
In reply to After being subjected to a… by giovanni_f
What is the Balfour Declaration?
Discuss ..
In reply to Just another Jew hater by Lies All Lies
Never a jew hater myself, but an asshole hater, a resounding yes!
In reply to What is the Balfour… by Giant Meteor
After fucking over Libya, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Yemen, actually every country but Israel, the US is a sincere broker in the WAR process.
In reply to Never a jew hater myself,… by beemasters
Another broken Declaration et al...
Current Lord Balfour says Israel failing to live up to 1917 declaration
Stipulation against prejudicing rights of non-Jewish population not being honored, says Roderick Balfour, great-great-nephew of foreign secretary behind landmark statement
https://www.timesofisrael.com/current-lord-balfour-says-israel-failing-…
In reply to What is the Balfour… by Giant Meteor
"Just another Jew hater".
No, you AIPAC piece of filth. For the record, my maid of honor is a Jew. My grandfather was harrassed under the Nazis because he was, a.o. speaking out for a Jewish doctor. What saved him was that three of his four sons were in the German Wehrmacht. Although two of them were killed by Russian snipers he never became a Russia-hater. Our family never minced words - only PC globalist Gestapo fuckers like you confuse clear language with hatred.
The Zio-Anglo globalists are the biggest enemy of the Jews and mankind, believe it or not.
In reply to Just another Jew hater by Lies All Lies
The Palestinians are losing the settlement war. The funding for the Jewish settlements on captured land has been increasing at the same rate as Net Ten Yahoo's government greases the wheels to officially permit new settlements. It's huge, they're wiping out the Palestinians with settlements.
The settlements are like castles or forts, with bunkers, firing positions and everyone is a member of the settlement's army. Just a bunch of racist communist Russian Jews taking over. 20% of Israeli's population is Russian Jews from the former Soviet Empire.
Net Ten Yahoo went back to see Putin, to make the same demands. But It isn't Israel vs Iran, he's saying he will make the American beast of burden fight Iran.
The Palestinians aren't doing a good job fighting the Israelis. They need to get back to the period when tourism was shut down in Israel. They have nothing to lose politically with the loss of US funding.
All the new settlements and the vicious behavior by the Russian Jews toward the Palestinians should be the battleground for another one of those Intifada, that'll really give Net Ten Yahoo something to talk about other than Iran. Israel being shut down and plenty of Hezbollah Iranian trained and led, battle proven warriors of God, infiltrating from the north in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers in the south.
I doubt Israel can maintain an invasion in to Lebanon. It's just a matter of time before Iranian influence in Lebanon through Hezbollah will be strong.
As the geopolitical world turns, and the Palestinians did get a bad deal having their farms and houses stolen. Who said these people who call themselves Jews, 40% of the population inbred, could come in, take these peoples land, and slowly exterminated them by restricting their movement?
And it's so SciFi the US is controlled by this non-human inbred species. They just took over America, just took control and want to kill us off, place us in a communist lock down, and steal our money. They're like aliens in a SciFi movie.
In reply to After being subjected to a… by giovanni_f
The Palestinians have been subjected to a creeping genocide for more than 60 years
So has white America!! Say, what’s the common denominator?
In reply to After being subjected to a… by giovanni_f
the zio-christians are confused as they worship the jews(whose God is satan), and they do not worship Christ, who actually condemned the jews. wonder what they are going to say when they meet Christ and he asks them why they were worshipping at the feet of moloch
In reply to makes you wonder what bible… by Pandelis
Trump us an empty suit filled with ego, mindless one liners, and jooos. Pence is a God free lizard.
In reply to Hanan Ashrawi in response to… by Pandelis
Another mentally retarded Jew hater.
In reply to Trump's Middle East peace… by 07564111
another confused moloch worshipper
In reply to Another mentally retarded… by Lies All Lies
Did you choose the moniker "lies all lies" because you're Jewish?
In reply to Another mentally retarded… by Lies All Lies
Troll and a stupid one too. Or a bot.
In reply to Another mentally retarded… by Lies All Lies
Christians?
They're also mad monotheists.
In reply to Wipe out both parties… by Tallest Skil
Here is where I depart from the Trump agenda.....
Right here.
A CHAAAAAAAAAAAAAANGE of fucking DIRECTION is needed with respect to the ENTIRE....FUCKING...
MIDDLE EAST....
So.........until we see ANY of that.........it's mo money, mo war, mo perpetual death and struggle for that sand pit of shit...
not...holding my breath
In reply to Christians?… by Is-Be
Oh dear! Here we go with another Jew hating "comments" section. But nothing new; only on ZH can the mentally perverted, twisted, ignorant Jew haters get away with it (in the name of free speech? What total crap!)
So, Blue Steel, what an insightful comment.... you really nailed it with your intelligent & detailed rationale - and in just one sentence.. superb! And so much applause from fellow haters.. you must be proud.
Fact: Israel is in a constant war defending against an intolerant, lying, thuggish foe that does not hesitate to use the most barbarous & foul means to achieve their goal of eliminating the Jewish race (and you, by the way, are next - there's no satiating blood lust)
Trump seems to recognise this.
But as you so 'eloquently' state, Blue Steel, Trump is good at "fellating & bending over".
Wow! I'm in awe of your stupendous ignorance. But, as you and your kind are legion, it does in some measure explain just why this current 'civilisation' is doomed.
Thanks, chump.
Disclaimer: I'm not Jewish, have no Jewish friends, never been to Israel. I just see the truth.
In reply to Trump is good at at least… by Blue Steel 309
You can report racism and discrimination on ZH to the editors. I think they will act on it.
I don't because I think people can write any drivel they want as long as they don't advocate or instigate violence (although that happens a lot here). The downside is, that word gets around and all the neonazis crawl out of the holes they live in and post their drivel here. Seeing they are not banned, is an encouragement. That is why ZH has been going down the drain lately.
In reply to Oh dear! Here we go with… by Lies All Lies
and where did you get this truth, from the talmud? You certainly did not get it from the Script, Christs words "Ye are of your Father the devil", "the Kingdom is taken from you and given to another nation", "Ye shall have no more fruit forever" or "your house is left unto you desolate(AbomiNATION of desolation)". those are just some of the many, and Christ said "Iam the way the TRUTH and the Life" i would guess you do not see the truth as you do not hear Christ's word's
In reply to Oh dear! Here we go with… by Lies All Lies
a cue given by some schmuck of the altright kind who chooses to unload in semi-literate fashion on 'da joos' ... which cuooos you to move in for the kill, cause yu can then make it seem that goys are GENERALLY SPEAKING tards who cannot debate facts
like......"Fact: Israel is in a constant war defending against an intolerant, lying, thuggish foe that does not hesitate to use the most barbarous"
when in Fact Israel is in a constant war.... because THE major commandment of talmudism is the commandment to conquer and settle the Land of Israel... which as defined by the most respected 'scholars' of that breed of religious insanity should be taken to mean....
such that the 'debate' is never about whether or not one is to 'dispossess' others of their land... but only talmudic hairsplitting over whether the term 'every spot on which your foot tread' can be applied only AFTER EVERY PART OF THE LAND OF ISRAEL(as defined by them)
"Maimonides views the purpose of the commandments to be the universal elimination of the theological and moral threat of idolatry. But the biblical commands are limited to the Land of Israel, and the Talmud does not extend them. Maimonides’ expansion of the notion reduces the relative importance of the Land of Israel as he extends Jewish responsibility to eradicate idolatry to a universal scope." cf Reuven - Holy War in Judaism pg 87
As such, what Trump has been tasked with doing... is to implicitly authorize the expulsion/dispossession of the remaining Palestinians IN ORDER FOR IT TO BE unequivocably agreed that the way is then cleared... for the conquest of every land belonging to 'idolaters'
In such a way, all the endless controversies between the partisans of Nahmanides - who called for conquest of that space as the essential command of all jews - and those of Maimonides, who considered the removal of 'idolaters' from possession of their lands EVERYWHERE to be the first and foremost task
will be healed for all time... and the HOLY WAR on the rest of us long stymied by the absence of fulfillment of all the signs and commands - begun in earnest. And with the capitulation of the now totally fallen USA.... that time is now.
In reply to Oh dear! Here we go with… by Lies All Lies
"US special envoy" Greenblatt said what?
LOL!!!
seriously??
I'm sure Trump would have more empathy for the Palestinians if a bunch of hebes took over Mar-A-Lago because some 3000 year old book of fairy tales told them it was kosher
In reply to "US special envoy"… by Squid Viscous
*pbbt*
Yes, master Bibi.
*pbbbbt*
Push harder, master!
*pbbbbbbt*
Yummy, yuge poo in my mouth!
Are you certain? Because I have read the scriptures and listened to the recording backwards, and I am sure that it is a yuge cum in Trump's mouth. The Palestinians got the poo.
In reply to *pbbt*… by Dr. Acula
Just another rabid Jew hater spewing filth
In reply to *pbbt*… by Dr. Acula
Trump is quite brilliant.
At sucking Israeli Ashkanazi Polock dick, that much is clear.
In reply to Trump is quite brilliant. by adeptish
Another Jew hater showing their creative writing skills
In reply to At sucking Israeli Ashkanazi… by trulz4lulz
How dare you speak the truth on this forum of Jew haters?
(the man is more than brilliant; he's destined for greatness (though it may kill him)
In reply to Trump is quite brilliant. by adeptish
hey jewboy, if you think Trump is brilliant, I have a bridge to sell you, below retail
In reply to How dare you speak the truth… by Lies All Lies
Israel Hacked/leaked the DNC & Podesta emails.The Obama/Hillary administration was working for Iran and there likely was some collusion with Russia to get the Iran nuke deal done. There is the Russia Uranium 1 deal to consider and Russia's part in handling Iran's enriched uranium to consider as well. That's the Russian connection as far as I see. The Islamic connection is clear. Huma, Awan brothers, Birth certificate questions and a long list of other things if one looks close. So now we have Islamist and Russians on one side of this equation. Next is the otherside.
It is speculation that Seth Rich leaked the DNC, but it is certain Seth had nothing to do with the Podesta hack. Therefore, it is clear this is more than a disgruntled Bernie fan. Nevertheless, Seth Rich is Jewish and worked for a Jewish outreach program. Since he is dead and the investigation is being buried, we will not know if Seth's Jewish outreach involved Israeli agents. Assange fled to the Ecuadorian embassy and rightly so. He likely had both Hillary and/or Massad looking to take him out. Seth's was left out on a limb if he was in fact involved.
In that, all the information leaked cannot be accounted solely as a disgruntled Bernie fan, one can only conclude the leaked info was to weaken the democratic candidate and Trump would be the only benefactor. The one and only nation that had a problem with the Iran nuke deal is Israel. Lets look at some backround and notice that Bibi and the Obama/Hillary administration do not get along because of the Iran nuke deal.
2015 Obama attempt to unseat Bibi, the only opposition to the Iran Deal, and gets caught. Bibi wins anyway.
2016 Unconstitutionally, Bibi addresses congress to change their minds before the vote to approve the Iran deal, and he does so without the invitation of Obama. Obama get the deal anyway.
2017 DNC and Podesta email emerge and Comey buries the Illegal server crimes. Nevertheless, she loses to Trump.
2017 In one of his last acts as president Obama abstains from voting on a UN resolution condemning Israels settlements. Many remark at the time that it was the first time the US didn't back Israel. Well now you know why.
2018 Trump is now president and is called the most hated president in modern times.
2018 Hillary and Obama know Israel hacked them and caused them to lose the election. We know the Obama administration was misusing FASA and spying on everyone they could. Bibi was also spied on. Bibi is now facing corruption charges in Israel and it isn't a coincidence. It was a set up. Bibi calls it a political witch hunt. Same thing Trump is saying about his Russian collusion problems.
1. As president Trump Immediately went after the Iran nuke deal.
2. Proposed recognizing Jerusalem as Israels capital.
3. Appointed his orthodox Jewish son in law as a middle east adviser.
Clearly Trump would be the preferred candidate from the Israeli perspective.
Now back to the Russians and Hillary. If one is following this one should ask, why is Hillary pointing at the Russians if she was colluding with them?
When Hillary lost the election she lost her attraction, and with that lost attraction went her support and those still left behind in government. The Israelis have always had a lot of political clout in the US in both media and politics. The Israelis would indeed try to blame some other entity for the hacking to take any attention away from them. Hillary could not come out and say the Jews did it without sounding like a Nazi and I'm sure she was forced to go along with the Russian narrative. Of course there is no evidence of Trump Russian collusion and plenty of evidence the other way around. In effect Hillary had to cut herself with the knife she forged herself by using the Russian dossier to get a FISA warrant. Clearly the dossier is ridiculous and one has to wonder if it was the Russians way of saying they wanted no part in helping her in this matter. I'm sure they were surprised she used it if the Russians were in fact behind the drafting of the dossier.
As far as our congress and the Israelis. When Trump, the most hated president in modern times, proposed recognizing Jerusalem as Israels capital, congress voted UNANIMOUSLY for the idea. The EU and the rest of the world voted against it. This upset Trump and he mentioned it in the SOTU address. He said he was going to ask congress to cut all aid to those who do not show their friendship. One could take that as he expect them to sell their UN votes for aid.
Nevertheless, the real eye opener is that our severely divided congress and their much hated president could manage a unanimous vote to declare Jerusalem Israels capital but when Trump mentioned his Americans first policy, half of congress stood clapping and the other half sat on their asses.
Therefore, I find the question why Hillary and the democrats would cling to the Russian collusion narrative a mute question. She had no choice because she used it to spy on Trump. All the democrats will UNANIMOUSLY do anything for Israel, even if it means the American people, Hillary and the rest of the world take second seat. Even if the idea comes from the mouth of the man they hate the most-Trump. Mark my words. Trump will get full support for Israel from both sides. Watch and see.
Bla bla bla. Gasbag. Trump is the most hated president ever .... wahhhh, wahhhhh. Hey snowflake, go kiss Hillary's ass. Hard to get over your bitch getting her ass kicked to the other side of Sunday isn't it.
In reply to Israel Hacked/leaked the DNC… by FreeEarCandy
this thread is not about your secret desire for Ivanka, slut.
In reply to Bla bla bla. Gasbag. Trump… by NoBiggerX
Indeed he will, I believe you but here's the rub, it'll only stick the dagger of irrelevance, deeper into USA heart. Haven't you noticed? The world is moving on, leaving USA behind, yapping like a rabid dog.
Every picture I've seen, where Trump and netanyahu are present, Trump always, I mean ALWAYS looks unhappy. Something tells me, his current position on Palestine, is not his preferred one.
In reply to Israel Hacked/leaked the DNC… by FreeEarCandy
President Trump will cut off that $700 million in annual U.S. aid to the Palestinians in a heartbeat if they don't start acting civilized. Good for him.
How about those other Arab nations taking in all the Palestinians, especially the ones that were born in their homelands?
To all the haters of the Jewish state on ZH, wonder how many of you are Obamunists at heart ?
$700M to the Pals seems like peanuts compared to the tens of billions in welfare we send to Israhell every year.
In reply to President Trump will cut off… by DaiRR
Thank you for making it clear - for any who might still have had lingering doubts... that the altright was always a trojan horse aimed at the heart of the American polity,
by which the final barriers to a complete takeover of its government would be dropped, and in the most bizarre reversal of common sense and moral probity yet seen in this nightmare... allow it to be said, straightfaced
Goodnight America.
In reply to President Trump will cut off… by DaiRR