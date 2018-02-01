US Auto Sales Slump In January As Car-Buyers 'Turn Japanese'

2018 started off with a disappointment for the auto industry with total sales at 17.07mm SAAR (missing expectations and down from 17.76mm in Dec).
Domestic auto sales dropped notably to 13.10mm in January - that is the biggest Dec-to-Jan drop since 2010...
US automakers suffered the most (Ford sales -6.3%) but Japanese makers surged (Toyota, Nissan up double-figures).
As Bloomberg reports, General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler all posted U.S. sales that fell short of analysts’ estimates for last month, as demand plunged for domestic sedans including the Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Fusion. Toyota Motor, and Nissan Motor, meanwhile, boosted deliveries thanks to RAV4 and Rogue crossover models.
The Detroit Three are coming off the first annual sales drop in their home market since the recession and are having a harder time coping with consumers abandoning passenger cars. Some automakers also may have endured a bit of a hangover -- the industry ended 2017 with its best showings of the year, thanks in part to heavy discounting.
“This is a bumpier start to the year than we expected,” Jeff Schuster, an analyst with LMC Automotive, said by phone. “Payback plays a role here after the robust fourth quarter of last year and the heightened level of incentives.”
To be sure, January wasn’t a slam dunk for the Japanese automakers. Honda reported a surprise decline. And Barclays Plc analysts who predicted the big jump for Toyota said in an email that the company boosted sales to fleets during the month.
About 29 percent of Nissan’s U.S. deliveries were to fleet customers -- including its own dealers -- during the first 11 months of last year, according to Autotrader.
“It is safe to assume that Nissan will still rely heavily on rental sales to start 2018 to gain market share,” said Zohaib Rahim, an analyst for the car-shopping website.
And there’s a downside to automakers having managed to keep sales more or less steady: use of heavy discounts.
“In the face of very high consumer confidence, low interest rates, low gas prices, longer and longer loan terms, we’re still seeing the pedal through the floorboards on incentives,” said Mark Wakefield, head of the auto practice at consultant AlixPartners. “You’re training consumers to look for the deal.”
Toyota Financial repossessed my CAMRY a few weeks ago ... so ... I'm only an unemployed software engineer ... I'm SURE the vast majority will keep making their car payments.
(totally believable)
Yes, the Trump economy has a long way to go to recover the losses since the outsourcing began while immigrants continued streaming in.
I feel for you. Many of us are not far behind. God bless.
It's all good - I don't have kids, no one depends on me. If I decide to go to the next level, homelessness, well ... shit ... at least it's a decision for me - I have a friend who is letting me couch surf in Seattle. At some point, that generosity will wear thin, and I will take the next rung down. No biggee, I'm just ahead of the curve.
Try hacking, I hear it's profitable...
Yes, Japanese cars all the way ... with these caveats: Hondas are crap. Nissans are expensive to fix their overpriced parts.
Toyotas and Mazdas are the only cars I will ever buy. Last forever and super-reliable.
Absolutely! We have a 2001 Toyota truck, a 2001 Miata, and a 2012 Mazda 3 hatchback. Love each one of them .
There is no Trump economy except in your delusions. So is Trump responsible for the sliding dollar too, or just what you see through your rose colored glasses?
You must be a pretty bad one in this economy.
Nope - just not Indian enough ... video/audio posts of phone interviews, coming soon ...
Somehow, this will be BULLISH for GM, Ford and FiatChrysler.
Without a doubt.
I'm confused. Why would anyone want to even think about purchasing a new{ Japanese or European} car, [or leasing] with bond yields spiking, and the $usd in the toilet bowl?
"Why would anyone want to even think about purchasing a new{ Japanese or European} car,.."
errr - quality? design? consumption?
Err~uum, "slightly used" is a better option. no?
There's yuuuge lease return inventory, still under full factory warranty to choose from.
Jonesin' till ya can't.
All I know is that I am going home. You guys can keep the ball or leave it on the field when done playing.
these numbers must not include Tesla since i am sure all of the customers abandoning GM, FORD, CHRYSLER are running down to their local Tesla dealer and buying that superior product /SARC
elon musk a snake oil salesman who makes P T Barnum look like a piker.
American cars are junk and American automakers can only survive on bailouts. Bailouts are a facet of Socialism, so no wonder American cars are junk, the cars don't have to be great because they'll get a bailout anyway. The world has totally lost interest in buying American crap.
US car makers are falling behind big time. HCCI and Variable CR technologies are going to leave US car makers in the dust globally. These early versions are close. It wont take them long to figure out the rest of it.
Yall been warned.
Two months ago I bought my first foreign vehicle in 48 years of driving because Ford stopped making the Ranger pickup, and I don't want their huge trucks.My 2004 Ranger was just what I needed, but after 13 years I wanted a new one and Ford didn't make them any more.
Those little Rangers take a lickin and keep on tickin... Simple to fix and easy to park.
The 90's thru mid 2000's Toyota Tacoma is also very dependable.
New ranger supposed to be out soon.
I am sure this has happened before...Sometimes we dont check history...the dollar for example: 2008 thru 2015 the dollar was less than it is now..Quite a bit less a few times..Then it went thru the roof in 2015, and now its coming down a bit...Nothing to get panties in a bundle i suppose...
Yup.
They are all fundamentally garbage, and take turns getting taken to the woodshed by the co-ordinated intervention of the Central Banks.
This too shall pass.
most cars and trucks are made for midgets these days. the old dodge charger, now that thing had leg room. the only car i ever owned that i didn't have the seat all the way back.
The Jap's know a thing or two when it comes to making reliable vehicles.
My 2014 Toyota CAMRY (now repossessed by Toyota Financial) began falling apart a month after the warranty was invalid. Shitty car, and Toyota is NOT the company that reinvented manufacturing any longer - they are a shit finance company, just like GM.
I have had two Honda Accord trans go out ...never again..
I saw Trump's SOTU got a 75% approval, and I guess that's a good thing considering all the crises coming down the pike.
Cash for Newer-Model-Clunkers.
that's called trade-in value, chief.
