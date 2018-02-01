Will Washington's Chess Game In Syria Lead To War With NATO Ally Turkey?

Authored by Darius Shatahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,
It’s not clear if the United States knows what it is doing in Syria anymore. Having successfully toppled the Libyan government in 2011, former President Barack Obama subsequently spent a good three years attempting to bring about the fall of the Syrian government, under the guise of humanitarianism, that embroiled the region in chaos and civil strife.
Incessant calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to formally step down, combined with the billions of dollars in arms and funding for radical Sunni jihadists who sowed the seeds of sectarianism and a bloody civil war in order to divide and conquer Syria, plagued Obama’s foreign policy for years. And let’s not forget the extensive strike plan Obama drew up in 2013, which would have almost certainly extinguished Assad’s presidency.
Unfortunately for the establishment, Obama’s strike plan didn’t have the approval of America’s warmongering partner in crime, the United Kingdom; and was strongly opposed by Russia. Most importantly, there was significant disapproval among the general public and military, and the U.S. knew it would never garner the support needed to carry out such an intervention.
Then in 2014, the U.S. military found backdoor access by riding the international outrage and horror provoked by the radical group ISIS, which had attained huge swaths of territory in both Iraq and Syria. Anyone who had been paying attention knew deep-down that the focus on ISIS was essentially just a façade to pave the way for the U.S. military to take on Assad directly — though this scenario proved much harder than expected, after Russia’s formal intervention in 2015. With Russia backing the Syrian government directly, there was little the U.S. could do but direct most of its energy towards ISIS, with some minor, albeit noticeable, exceptions.
And then came Donald Trump, the alleged Russian stooge and lackey, who was going to focus on making America great again and who had proposed instead to work with Assad and Russia. Whether or not Trump has any say in the matter is unclear, but it became quickly apparent that the war-hawks in his administration are just as schizophrenic as their predecessors.
Working Through the Plan Alphabet and Back Around to Plan A
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, waves after speaking to the Hoover Institution at Stanford University with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, left, in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. In a speech at Stanford University, Tillerson signaled a deeper American commitment to the Mideast nation of Syria, saying the U.S. military will remain there for the foreseeable future. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson initially maintained that Assad had to leave, but then appeared to change his mind. Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, only added to the confusion. Barely days after this flip-flop, a chemical weapons attack in April last year immediately brought us back to another strike plan on the Syrian government; and the go-to mantra ever since appears to renew the longstanding call for Assad’s departure.
But why did the U.S. want to remove Assad so badly that it justified manufacturing an entire bombing campaign against another force? There are many competing theories, but Assad as a stalwart Iranian and Russian ally poses a major threat to the U.S. empire, as well as to adversarial states such as Israel and Saudi Arabia.
In 2009, Qatar put forward a proposal to run a pipeline through Syria and Turkey and into Europe to export gas from Saudi Arabia. The Assad government instead forged an agreement with Iran and Iraq to run a pipeline into Europe — leaving out Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey completely. If these kinds of deals can be arranged under the cover of Russian air power, the United States risks losing out much of the region and its spoils to Russia and Iran.
Now that ISIS has been successfully (more or less) “defeated,” the U.S. is openly staying in Syria indefinitely to counter both Assad and Iran’s alleged expanding influence. Tillerson put it bluntly in mid-January this year:
“Continued strategic threats to the U.S. other than ISIS persist. I am referring principally to Iran. Iran has dramatically strengthened its presence in Syria by deploying Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops; supporting Lebanese Hezbollah; and importing proxy forces from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and elsewhere. Through its position in Syria, Iran is in a stronger position to extend its track record of attacking U.S. interests, allies and personnel in the region.”
“Syria remains a source of severe strategic problems and a major challenge for our diplomacy,” Tillerson added. “But the United States will continue to remain engaged.”
The U.S.-Turkey Debacle
Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters captured the strategic hill in northwestern Syria after intense fighting on Sunday as their offensive to root out Kurdish fighters enters its second week, Turkey’s military and Syrian war monitor reported. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)
As reports began to emerge of Washington’s plan to build a 30,000-strong Kurdish and Arab force on Turkey’s border in Syria, it became quite clear that Turkey itself was days away from invading Syria directly. To no one’s great surprise, the Turkish military intervened in the days that followed, most notably in the city of Afrin, before announcing it would extend its operations right up to the border with Iraq.
The U.S. surely knew this would happen, yet continued to antagonize both parties to the fullest extent possible. Neither the U.S. nor Turkey has the legal basis to conduct military operations in Syria, yet the two of them believe they have the right to call the shots as to the best way of handling the situation. First, Turkey urged the U.S. to leave the area of Manbij because that is where the Turks have set their sights, getting closer to the border with Iraq. A top U.S. general immediately responded by saying the U.S. had no intention of leaving Manbij at all, further aggravating the situation.
The only consistent strategy employed by the U.S. that can be ascertained (to a point) is that of maximizing the chaos in Syria. Even as we speak, Russia has begun a peace process of its own in Sochi. Why did the U.S. decide to announce its unlimited troop presence in Syria days before the peace talks were to commence; and do they genuinely believe their presence in Syria contributes to any meaningful peace for that country?
Just as disturbing is America’s unrivaled ability to commit itself to wars left, right and center without any domestic democratic accountability or approval from the international community. As The New York Times notes, this new Syria strategy is “illegal under both the Constitution and international law.” It was illegal when Barack Obama began a covert war of aggression to topple the Syrian government as far back as 2011; it was illegal right up until he began bombing Syrian territory in 2014; and everything the United States has done right through the Trump administration until today is equally illegal.
The Times’ assessment that allows for the U.S. to be in Syria solely to defeat ISIS is questionable at best; but it proves one thing: not even the warmongering mainstream media can put a positive legal spin on the plan to stay in Syria to confront Assad and Iran: because there is no legal basis to do so.
As it stands, the U.S.’ strategy in Syria is beginning to make less sense by the day. Turkey, a longstanding opponent of the Assad government, now might be working to establish a formal dialogue with Assad himself, to counter what it deems to be the principal threat: the U.S.-backed Kurds.
According to Robert Fisk, reporting from on the ground in Syria, the city of Afrin hasn’t even been bombed by Turkey yet, while Turkey has been continuously threatening a grand offensive to retake the city. That’s because it’s Russia, not the U.S., that controls the airspace over the city of Afrin, and any incursion into Afrin would most likely need Russian approval. By Fisk’s research, if Turkey’s army wanted to take Afrin, it could do so in less than half an hour. So far, there have been signs of violence around Afrin, but not in Afrin itself. Indications are that Turkey is relying on its newfound proxy force instead, in the hopes of re-establishing a sizeable anti-Assad force of its own — one that can continue to fight for Turkey’s interests without compromising its position on the Kurdish question.
There’s a reason that Turkey is arresting journalists and critics of the invasion by the hundreds even as I type. With Western media relying on state-approved Turkish correspondents without the capacity for dissent, it is unlikely that those of us on the outside are getting the full picture. Fisk is most likely the only journalist on the ground who won’t be simply echoing Erdogan’s narrative, and already he has alleged that Turkey is conducting outright civilian massacres, not “surgical” strikes on “terrorists.”
Turkey is a member of NATO. It has invaded Syria just as the U.S. has, but with what appear to be polar-opposite interests.
According to Haaretz, the real reason Turkey is involving itself in the region is not to stop an independent Kurdish state, but to stop Assad from incorporating the current Kurdish political infrastructure into his own future Syrian state. Haaretz explains:
“Russia knows the survival of Assad’s regime and his control of the entire country depends to a large extent on his ability to assimilate the Kurdish districts into Syria, with the ideal scenario being one that allows the Kurds to run their federation as part of the Syrian state under Assad’s rule. The United States also sees the Kurdish federal system in Syria and the principles of the Kurdish constitution as being no less worthy of defending than the Kurdish region in Iraq.”
The media won’t admit it outright, but this too is a deal-breaker for the U.S., and hanging the Kurds out to dry and drawing Turkey into a direct confrontation might be the principal way in which the U.S. can continue to dismantle any hopes for a unified Syria in the not-too-distant future.
Where Are We Headed?
A U.S.-backed anti-government fighter mans a heavy automatic machine gun, left, next to an American soldier as they take their positions at Tanf, a border crossing between Syria and Iraq (Hammurabi’s Justice News/AP)
Clearly, Washington’s distaste for Assad lies in his geopolitical proximity to Iran and Russia. This should be no secret, as the U.S. has maintained its view of both countries as American arch-rivals right through the previous administrations.
As The Washington Post noted just days ago, the U.S. has finally admitted its true intention in Syria:
“After months of incoherence, the Trump administration has taken a step toward a clear policy on Syria and its civil war. In a speech last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bluntly recognized a truth that both President Trump and President Barack Obama attempted to dodge: that ‘it is crucial to our national defense to maintain a military and diplomatic presence in Syria, to help bring an end to that conflict, and assist the Syrian people . . . to achieve a new political future.’
To do that, the United States will continue to deploy several thousand personnel in the country and help allied Syrian forces maintain control over enclaves in the southwest, near Israel and Jordan, and the northeast, on the border with Iraq and Turkey.” [emphasis added]
Yet as long as Russia maintains a military presence in Syria, with the capability of establishing a no-fly zone of its own in much of the country, there is little the U.S. can do regarding Assad without taking on Russia directly. In the meantime, however, it clearly can do its utmost to put a dent in Iran’s expanding influence. By allowing its proxy forces to take over the strategic areas of al-Tanf and parts of Deir ez-Zor, the United States will put a major hole in Iran’s ability to link itself to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as directly as it otherwise could. This bridge of Iran-allied nations, known as the Shia Crescent, is Saudi Arabia’s worst nightmare.
In that context, however, the current stand-off will remain a stalemate for some time, as Iranian-backed troops will continue to render America’s military bases all but useless — as they have more or less taken control of the areas that surround the bases, cutting the U.S. military off from using the bases effectively.
Whether or not the U.S. is prepared to launch a direct strike on these forces and go further than merely cutting them off is unclear, but it seems unlikely at this stage. Given that the U.S. knows Israel is itching to bomb Syria and Lebanon to confront Iran’s growing military presence, it seems more likely that the U.S. will instead rely on Israel to kickstart such a war. At the same time, Washington can continue to rely on its proxy forces to take on the so-called Iranian threat, without fighting Iran directly.
Either way, America’s schizophrenic approach to the conflict and its desire to prolong the war as long as possible does nothing to ease the suffering of ordinary Syrians. It should be clear that the U.S. has no desire to bring peace to Syria, as it continues to violate international law and aggravate other major players in the region, all of whom have conflicting and contradictory visions for the future of Syria.
America’s current Syria strategy opens up the door for a war with Turkey and a potential war with Iran and Syria. All the while the U.S. loses its status as the so-called global leader, with Russia emerging unscathed from the conflict as the region’s major power broker.
The corporate media would do well to follow the footsteps of The New York Times and call this strategy what it is: illegal — not to mention chaotic and maniacal. There is no happy ending to this story; but the least Washington could do is allow Syria to resolve its problems on its own, without further igniting a regional bloodbath.
Comments
false! turkey is not a nato ally
in fact, it's safe to say that the mad tyrant erdogan is an enemy of humanity in general
Erdogan is a sneaky self serving tyrant. That much is true. But the current enemy AGAINST HUMANITY, is the current political leaders in Washington that are led by the Zionists.
In reply to false! turkey is not a nato… by stacking12321
Sure, Erdogan is an Islamic dictator, but Trump is a complete idiot who is in the pocket of Israel and the US MIC.
Not much has changed to the Middle Eastern foreign policy since Trump came into Office. Instead of "draining the swamp" and stopping the war(s), the US keeps on meddling into the affairs of Syria, keeps on provoking Iran and has done nothing to stop the bloodshed in Yemen. To the contrary, Trump has gone to the corrupt royal family in Saudi Arabia, done the sword dance and lick their asses.
When you look at US foreign policy in the Middle East (and also with regards to Russia), can you tell honestly the difference between Obama, Trump, Kerry or Hillary?
I'm afraid not...
In reply to Erdogan is a sneaky self… by Toshie
chess game ??? are you from that SouthFront soros outfit too???
its a disgrace to call a game the forcible removable from their homes of tens of millions of people and killing of hunderds of thousands more ..... the guilty will root in hell !
In reply to Erdogan is an asshole, but… by Bokkenrijder
Putin has used Syria to show the true face of the USA, as being just an empire and a heavy handed thug. Can you blame North Korea for developing nuclear weapons when you have the 600lb gorilla that is the USA decide it wants to station unlimited number of troops in your country without any invitation. Democracy and human rights was just hoopla played 24/7 on the screens of western dominated media channels. RT played a wonderful role showing that hypocrisy also. And look at that picture of Tillerson and Rice why its all multicultural, consider yourself enriched by the multicultural occupation forces serving the banks, corporations and globalists.
In reply to chess game ??? are you from… by Pandelis
The true face of the USA, yeah like when 0buttfuck allowed Erdogan to kill any hint of defiance in his country?
Ataturk is rolling in his grave at you and other muslim terrorist thugs and apologists.
Attaturk destroyed the last islamic caliphate on Earth and now Erdogan is resurrecting the evil, disgusting, rape empire that ruled central Europe/Middle East for a half millenia.
Have you no shame?
If the US nukes this fake NATO "ally", I would have absolutely no problem with at all, whatsoever.
In fact, if the jews want to kill Erdogan, I support them 100%.
Draw and quarter that piece of shit!
In reply to Putin has used Syria to show… by COSMOS
baste the fuking turkey already...agreed, was thinking the exact same thoughts upon above read.
In reply to The true face of the USA,… by ACP
Kemal was no different than Hitler; just like Hitler he committed genocide on millions of people. He simply changed Turkey's clothing; make no mistake the Turkish Islamic Caliphate has been continuous in history from the Ottoman Empire until today. Its just that from the 20th century on Turkey has allied either with Germany (WWI,WWII) or the US in the cold war. Particularly during the cold war times Turkey got away with pretty much everything, including the invasion of Cyprus. There are some good people in Turkey but many, especially the illiterate, which are most are the miasma of humanity. They need to be taught a major, major lesson for their very very dark past and present and pay for all the genocides while returning all lands they have been occupying since the Ottoman Empire. Ideally they should all go back to central Asia where they belong and duke it out in northern Iran for territory.
In reply to The true face of the USA,… by ACP
Obama bowed to Mecca and Trump to Jerusalem.
Trump may have danced with the Saudis but Obama bowed deep and long before the Saudi king. Like he was the godfather. That is no surprise since Obama had a Muslim upbringing and schooling.
Obama did not get along with Netanyahu whereas Trump is best buddies with him. Trump loves jews and the WH has more of them than ever before.
Obama made a deal with Iran, Trump will break it.
These differences may still shape the ME - probably for the worse considering Trump’s love for Israel.
Luckily Putin got in the way at the nick of time but he has paid dearly for it considering the sanctions among other things.
In reply to Erdogan is an asshole, but… by Bokkenrijder
Yes
The real question we should all be asking ourselves, "What does Israel want us to do?"
I can answer that question. Israel wants us to be slaves or dead.
In reply to The real question we should… by trulz4lulz
Are there any redeeming features about this subject that doesn't turn any discussion about it into virtue signalling?
Yes!
If NATO and Turkey are allies and the US attacks a NATO ally then that might give sound minds in Europe a chance to send the US/Israeli mob back to wherever they came from.
You've learned your lesson, Europe.
Don't get into bed with monotheists.
You could describe US Foreign Policy in all kinds of way but Chess suggests some strategy and thought.
Inconsistent, disjointed, unthinking and contrarian roulette player who is clean out of chips?
Arms sales. That's the sum total of the policy, worldwide. Just describe the policy by listing the number of weapons sold, and to which party. Billions of dollars of ex-soviet weapons were sent to ISIS, so that hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons could be sold (and used, and therefore replaced) fighting ISIS. Can't rack up those arms sales unless there is someone fighting back, now, can you? It's just good business ;-)
US policy is not schizophrenic, just very, very immoral. The only problem is that in trying to sell to the population that there is a "policy" that makes "sense", you run into difficulties, because you can not hold up arms sales as being the reason to fight a war.
At least, not yet. Coming to an insane empire near you, soon!
In reply to You could describe US… by Easyp
Why is your profile a photo of a tranny? I'm just curious.
In reply to Arms sales. That's the sum… by OverTheHedge
Ahh, well - I was explaining to Ghordius the meaning of the word "minger", and found this photo as a visual aid. Someone then suggested that I take it on as my avatar, and I couldn't really find a reason not to. Having said that, I do feel it is time for a change - something with cute kittens, perhaps. I still like Headbanger's old animated gif, but it seems they don't work any more. (Whatever happened to Headbanger?)
For anyone not up to speed with the word minger: "Someone who not only fell out of the Ugly Tree, but was slapped by every branch on the way down" is a fair representation of the condition.
In reply to Why is your profile a photo… by Rjh
As long as they don't declare war on Orville Redenbacher I don't care how it plays out.
There's really only three important questions:
Fools. Pathetic, warmongering fools. I wish Lil' Kimmy really was the aggressor the US is pretending he is. Someone has to stop the MIC. None of the self proclaimed exceptional ones will do it, none of them have the guts. They even let the cops shoot them at random without a fight.
I'm only in on taking down Turkey if it is a joint U.S.-Russian operation.
Russkies get Constantinople, NW to Bulgaria, and east to some point short of Ankara. Think they'll rename Istanbul back to Byzantium? I kind of like that.
U.S. and NATO take the SE from Mersin eastwards and let the Kurds establish their state there.
As for the rest of Turkey's Mediterranean coastline, make a new state from the coast to 75 to 100 miles inland, and let all the true believers in Mustafa Kemal's secular Turkey live there and rule it. Prime country, new name, maybe Ataturk. A vacation hot spot on the Med.
The Turkey that remains will be about half the present size, totally landlocked, still big enough to accommodate the resettling of all the Islamic immigrants that have infiltrated W. Europe over the past 30 years. So European civilization is thus saved. As a bonus the Palestinians can be resettled in the new Erdogan Turkey also. Build a wall around it. What's not to like? Erdogan will get the true Islamic state he has ruined the secular Turkey trying to achieve.
I'm in on this scenario. It is worth fighting for.
Let's build a Well on the border of Syria & Turkey, on pretend grounds that we're a western NGO, shove you in it, and then pour cement in.
In reply to I'm only in on taking down… by DaiRR
Look at the photo and imagine the olive grove is yours. How would you feel?
And Trump is a traitor like any other American president.
Hmm considering its Rice and Tillerson in that other pic I would consider myself multiculturally enriched by American apple pie, Skittles and watermelon flavored iced tea and throw in a bag of Lays chips because that is what will be served on that olive grove occupied by foreign boots.
In reply to Look at the photo and… by lakabarra
Do you really think he had any idea of how deep rooted the power Israel holds over America. That has been entrenched in Washington for decades - it will take more on one year for him to get the real lay of the land.
In reply to Look at the photo and… by lakabarra
Well then does he not have the Mighty Eyes of the $100 billion a year Spy Net, where you just press a button and up comes all the details of SUBVERSIVES?
Quit with the excuses he's firmly up Bibi's butt-crack.
In reply to Do you really think he had… by YouJustCouldnt
Turkey would fold like a cheap tent if we came full on to support the Kurds in battle.
Dont underestimate how much injury a cheap tent can inflict in the right weather conditions.
In reply to Turkey would fold like a… by lordbaldric
Why then Russia removed its armies out of Syria?
That was just a statement for Domestic Consumption with an Election around the corner, bud.
How could Russia after decapitating the Proxy American Jihadi's allow them to reform to any extent and not be on immediate combat alert, as witness the recent attack on their Syrian Airfield/Base?
In reply to Why then Russia removed its… by alphasammae
It removed the ground forces (excepting the MPs and those supporting humanitarian aid efforts) and kept the air forces. A sensible rearrangement of the deployment to suit changed circumstances.
In reply to That was for Domestic… by WTFUD
Russia has a 49 year lease on its Syrian bases.
Who is leaving?
In reply to Why then Russia removed its… by alphasammae
These are all LIES and the author and people like him understand nothing.
FACT: the Turkish Lira is HIGHER against the dollar now than it was before the Turkish/Jihadist Al Nusra invasion of Northeastern Syria started.
FACT: the Western bankers CRASHED the Russian Rouble when the Russians apparently disobeyed the americans and the jews and annexed Crimea.
IF
the americans and the jews were really cross with the Turks, the Turkish currency would have CRATERED at the hand of the american and jewish bankers.
SO
The Russians think they are being smart by letting the Turks have their way, but they're not.
The Turks still have the support of the americans and the jews. (Modern Turkey was created by crypto jews.)
IMO
The only fly in the ointment are the Kurds themselves. They have some heavy weapons and battle-hardened men and women now. If they accept the necessary sacrifices and attack Turkey itself without delay, they can initiate a civil war in Turkey (20 million Kurds in Turkey) and bring down the current AKP regime in Turkey before the americans can put a stop to it by cutting off arms supplies and political support.
Otherwise
The Turks will bleed their strength and crush the Kurds in tandem with ISIS/the Jihadi Islamists, the Syrians and the Iranians.
It's do or die time for the Kurds. They will never get another opportunity like this (i.e., heavy American armaments with ample ammunition and American political support).
Much suffering ahead for the Kurds either way, all of which might have been prevented if the Kurds had not committed the Armenian genocide along with their then-brothers-in-arms the Turks.
" The Turks still have the support of the americans and the jews. "
I guess that explains why the Israelis have arrested a Turkish professor a few weeks ago, and yesterday the Turkish head of a cultutral center in Jerusalem. Both are charged with terrorist offences. The arrest of the professor was widely protested in Turkey.
Which level of chess is this?
In reply to These are all LIES and the… by Maestro Maestro
Even after the jews murdered ten Turks and wounded a number of others on that Turkish Marmara ship bringing aid and supplies to the Palestinians, Erdogan's Turkish government continued to cooperate with Israel in the modernization and upgrade projects of Turkish war planes and other armaments.
The little things you mention are a ploy to keep goyim like you ignorant, which you definitely are.
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2016/06/turkey-israel-normal…
In reply to " The Turks still have the… by HowdyDoody
We're going to have to re-defeat the former 500 year Ottoman Turk Empire again. Just wait 'til Erdogan tries to get nukes.
Washingtons's new ally YPG/PKK: Mao'ist revolutionaries who dream of establishing a Pol Pot style state.
The U.K is not America's warmongering partner in crime, it is merely Washington's lapdog. In the U.K. a million people protested over 14 years ago against the war in Iraq, to which the sociopath Tony Blair responded: "there will bloody consequences if Iraq was not confronted". It is never about the will of the people . How can Trump drain the swamp when there are so many powerful pro Israel forces in Washington?
Time for the Trump base/supporters to exert their influence on him, as opposed to sitting back and thereby allowing the Neocon scum to have their way with him. Simple as that!
That Barry pulled the wool over the eyes of his flock and committed War Crimes, shouldn't mean Trump followers allow him carte-blanche to do the same.
there can't be war with Turkey in Syria becasue the war powers act states that only congressional approval can deploy US forces and there has been no approval.
Having said that, congress CANNOT modify the constitution via legislative fiat and the constitution says that a standing army is illegal.
So many laws to ignore, no little time.
Is there a Cliff's Notes for which laws are to be ignored and which laws aren't?
squid
We have common interests with Russia in Syria and few if any with Turkey despite an outmoded NATO alliance..
At the highest strategic level it has always been about energy transportation.
Qatari gas to Europe to decouple Russian gas from the EU and thereby impoverish Russia without getting America destroyed in the process is the end game. The Russians understand this.
As Russia upgrades its A2D2 with S-400 and S-500 the obvious solution is to furnish all of the earlier S-300 units to the threatened countries.
Just flood the Middle East with them and make the American and IDF airforces ineffectual.
Without air cover their land forces are just like everyone else's and will quickly take unacceptable levels of casualties.
The truth is America, without committing to combat against Russia has nothing to offer in Syria. Most of the population and economic means of production are with Damascus.
There will certainly NEVER be gas getting exported from Qatar to Europe via pipeline. You can bet the house on that one.
Don't forget the Yinon plan and a rogue nation of schizophrenic psychopaths next door.
There's rarely a single reason for their crimes.
In reply to At the highest strategic… by Joiningupthedots
re Washington's Chess Game in Syria....
No stretch of even the most fevered imagination could possibly describe ZOG USSA's "strategy" in Syria as a "chess game" - which implies some sort of "finesse" and intelligent forethought as to the likely consequences of any "move"...
...when it's more like the "strategy" of a psycho-thug that - having terrorised and set fire to the neighborhood for years - has now broken into your house with a baseball bat shouting "Get da fck OUTTA here! I'm takin over!" SMACK!!! SMACK!!! SMACK!!! "That's from NuttyYahoo! Now DIE mutha fcker!!" Click.... BOOM!!!.... SPLAT!
Sometimes it takes another thug - like, in this case, former 'partner in crime' Turkey, with its own "turf" now being encroached upon - to deal with a Mega Thug that's gotten a bit to "big for its britches" and overstepped the mark... in the wrong part of town... and a long way from home...
The answer to this article is emphatic Nooooooooooooooooooooo.
I will be thrilled to see two NATO members exterminate each other including their proxy head choppers but I don't live in flyover moon so don't expect.
Nevertheless, it's interesting how they gonna flam the death and destruction of Syria, they seem kind of not done with them.
Imagin, your enemy who brought more enemies to your house, invading, raping, pillaging, looting all your resources including your people babies, mothers, sisters all and walk free.
They left a reason for a comeback, arming jihadist and ...this is beyond war crime and crime against humanity.
"America’s schizophrenic approach"
The dual nationals who control the US are indeed schizophrenic, it's a condition that the ashkenazi inherits and catches to a far greater proportion than any other group, it's a well documented medical problem and even made headlines in Haaretz.
This is why the ashkenazi are all mad. Because literally, most of them are.
Says it all.
In reply to "America’s schizophrenic… by PrivetHedge
My biggest fear, is that Americans will suffer like Germans did after ww2 if they don't put a halt to the headlong rush into the inferno. Despite all you've heard about why Germany lost that war, the real reason, was that opponents were way more desperate than Germany, a defeat, was simply unacceptable.
In a war against the world, USA will lose, and badly too, those nukes, unusable against any country and why? They have citizens who are now Americans too, how many will USA arrest like they did Japanese in ww2?
In any potential war, expect non-military combatants to get involved, satellites, carriers, planes, will be fair game, everything will be hacked! The USA military is information technology dependent, disrupt that, and chaos follows.
Despite being surrounded by two oceans, USA will be blockaded effectively and if you're thinking submarines will save USA, think again! The entire world will be hunting those subs. Think I'm talking rubbish, take a stroll through history, evaluate Germany, and consider it lost to numbers rather than might, she was swarmed.
Look to US History
Since WWJu, The only countries to have ever attacked the US Military were it's Allies. Countries NOT an Ally have never attacked the USA.
Just repeat that a few times and let it sink in.
Just how F'ed up is that ?