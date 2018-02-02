" Can The Impending Collapse Of Russiagate Halt The Slide Toward A Nuclear 1914"

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
In the period preceding the World War I how many Europeans suspected that their lives would soon be forever changed – and, for millions of them, ended?
Who in the years, say, 1910 to 1913, could have imagined that the decades of peace, progress, and civilization in which they had grown up, and which seemingly would continue indefinitely, instead would soon descend into a horror of industrial-scale slaughter, revolution, and brutal ideologies?
The answer is, probably very few, just as few people today care much about the details of international and security affairs. Normal folk have better things to do with their lives.
To be sure, in that bygone era of smug jingosim, there was always the entertainment aspect that “our” side had forced “theirs” to back down in some exotic locale, as in the Fashoda incident (1898) or the Moroccan crises (1906, 1911). Even the Balkan Wars of 1912-13 seemed less a harbinger of the cataclysm to come than local dustups on the edge of the continent where the general peace had not been disturbed even by the much more disruptive Crimean or Franco-Prussian wars.
Besides, no doubt level-headed statesmen were in charge in the various capitals, ensuring that things wouldn’t get out of hand.
Until they did.
A notable exception to the prevailing mood of business-as-usual, nothing-to-see-here-folks was Pyotr Durnovo, whose remarkable February 1914 memorandum to Tsar Nicholas II laid out not only what the great powers would do in the approaching general war but the behavior of the minor countries as well. Moreover, he anticipated that in the event of defeat, Russia, destabilized by unchecked socialist “agitation” amid wartime hardships, would “be flung into hopeless anarchy, the issue of which cannot be foreseen.” Germany, likewise, was “destined to suffer, in case of defeat, no lesser social upheavals” and “take a purely revolutionary path” of a nationalist hue.
When the great powers blundered into war in August 1914, each confident of its ability speedily to dispatch its rivals, the price (adding in the toll from the 1939-1945 rematch) was upwards of 70 million lives. But the cost of a comparable mistake today might be literally incalculable – if there’s anyone left to do the tally.
During the first Cold War between the US and the USSR, there was a general sense that a World War III was, in a word, unthinkable. As summed up by Ronald Reagan: “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” Then, it was understood that all-out war, however it started, meant massed ICBMs over the North Pole and the “end of civilization as we know it.”
Not anymore. What was unthinkable in the old Cold War has become all-too-thinkable in the new one between the US and Russia. As described by veteran arms control inspector Scott Ritter, in analyzing a draft of the 2018 US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), the US threshold for the use of nuclear weapons has become dangerously low:
‘The 2018 NPR has a vision of nuclear conflict that goes far beyond the traditional imagery of mass missile launches. While ICBMs and manned bombers will be maintained on a day-to-day alert, the tip of the nuclear spear is now what the NPR calls “supplemental” nuclear forces – dual-use aircraft such as the F-35 fighter armed with B-61 gravity bombs capable of delivering a low-yield nuclear payload, a new generation of nuclear-tipped submarine-launched cruise missiles, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles tipped with a new generation of low-yield nuclear warheads. The danger inherent with the integration of these kinds of tactical nuclear weapons into an overall strategy of deterrence is that it fundamentally lowers the threshold for their use. […]
‘Noting that the United States has never adopted a “no first use” policy, the 2018 NPR states that “it remains the policy of the United States to retain some ambiguity regarding the precise circumstances that might lead to a US nuclear response.” In this regard, the NPR states that America could employ nuclear weapons under “extreme circumstances that could include significant non-nuclear strategic attacks.” … The issue of “non-nuclear strategic attack technologies” as a potential precursor for nuclear war is a new factor that previously did not exist in American policy. The United States has long held that chemical and biological weapons represent a strategic threat for which America’s nuclear deterrence capability serves as a viable counter. But the threat from cyber attacks is different. If for no other reason than the potential for miscalculation and error in terms of attribution and intent, the nexus of cyber and nuclear weapons should be disconcerting for everyone. […]
‘Even more disturbing is the notion that a cyber intrusion such as the one perpetrated against the Democratic National Committee and attributed to Russia could serve as a trigger for nuclear war. This is not as far-fetched as it sounds. The DNC event has been characterized by influential American politicians, such as the Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, as “an act of war.” Moreover, former vice president Joe Biden hinted that, in the aftermath of the DNC breach, the United States was launching a retaliatory cyberattack of its own, targeting Russia. The possibility of a tit-for-tat exchange of cyberattacks that escalates into a nuclear conflict would previously have been dismissed out of hand; today, thanks to the 2018 NPR, it has entered the realm of the possible.’
The idea that a first-strike Schlieffen Plan could knock out the Russians (and no doubt similar contingencies are in place for China) at the outset of hostilities reflects a dangerous illusion of predictability. Truth may be the first casualty of war, but “the plan” is inevitably the second. That’s because war planners generally don’t consult the enemy, who – annoyingly for the planners – also gets a vote.
Recently US Secretary of State James Mattis declared that “great power competition – not terrorism – is now the primary focus of US national security,” specifying Russia and China as nations seeking to “create a world consistent with their authoritarian models, pursuing veto authority over other nations’ economic, diplomatic and security decisions.” At least we can drop the pretense that US policy has been to fight jihad terrorism, not to use it as a policy tool in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo, Libya, Syria, and elsewhere. And of course Washington never, ever meddles in “other nations’ economic, diplomatic and security decisions” . . .
There is much anticipation that release of a House Intelligence Committee memo “naming names” of those in the FBI and elsewhere inside and outside of government to thwart the election of Donald Trump and cripple his administration with a phony Russian “collusion” probe will be a silver bullet that upturns the Mueller probe and cleans the Augean stables of the Deep State. Even in that unlikely case, the damage is already done. The primary purpose of Russiagate was always to ensure Trump could not reach out to Moscow, as seems to be his sincere desire. Even as the narrative began to boomerang against those who launched it, Trump’s defenders (such as fanatical Russophobe Nikki Haley) are as adamant as his detractors that Russia is and will remain the main enemy: Russia was behind the Steele Dossier, Russia tried to “corner the market” on “the foundational material for nuclear weapons” with the Uranium One deal, etc. Hostility toward Russia is not a means to an end – it is the end.
At this point Trump is fastened to the neocons’ and generals’ axle, and all he can do is spin. Echoing Mattis, in his State of the Union speech Trump lumped “rivals like China and Russia” together with “rogue regimes” and “terrorist groups” as “horrible dangers” to the United States. (Note: The word “horrible” does not appear in the posted text. That evidently was Trump’s adlib.) The recently issued “name and shame” list of prominent Russians is a veritable Who’s Who of government and business, ensuring that there’s no American engagement with anyone within screaming distance of the Kremlin.
To be fair, the Russians and Chinese are making their own war preparations. Russia’s “Kanyon,” a doomsday nuclear torpedo carrying a massive warhead, is designed to obliterate the U.S east and west coasts, rendering them inhabitable for generations. (Wait a minute. Is it any coincidence, Comrade, that the coastal cities are just where the Democrats’ electoral strength is? Talk about “collusion!” Somebody call Bob Mueller!) For its part, China is developing means to eliminate our white elephant carrier groups – handy for pummeling Third World backwaters but useless in a war with a major power – with drone swarms and hypersonic missiles.
Just as in 1914, when Durnovo referred to “presence of abundant combustible material in Europe,” there is any number of global flashpoints that could turn Mattis’s “great power competition” into a major conflagration that probably was not desired by anyone. However, if the worst happens, and the lamps go out again – maybe this time forever – Americans will not again be immune from the consequences as we were in the wars of the 20th century. The remainder of our lives, however brief, might turn out very differently from what we had anticipated.
Comments
Yeah, because to the victor goes...nothing!
Yes, art of the deal. Russia has a shitload of resource rich surface area and less people to keep an eye on things. The population density comparison is astounding. Tempting target. "Hey, nice place ya got here", may be equally balanced by a race of people who come out of the womb playing chess.
Trump will run up the Russian tab high enough on MAGA oriented defense just before we all get fried. Reason prevails among oligarchs.
In reply to Yeah, because to the victor… by ebworthen
(((they))) have been punished by God, and they killed Jesus Christ. Don't expect them to change now .... it is too many of them, the nature of scorpion is in their DNA (the scorpion and the frog story).
The prophecy is that people will walk half an hour before they see someone else whom they would call brother.
in his words Oppenheimer "I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." Look at his face and conclude yourself with what you are dealing with:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb13ynu3Iac
In reply to Yes, art of the deal by IntercoursetheEU
Can The Impending Collapse Of Russiagate Halt The Slide Toward A Nuclear 1914?
I've never seen an Archduke get blown up by a hydrogen bomb before. Could be interesting.
In reply to (((these))) guys have been… by Pandelis
The neocon crazies are the people driving this process forward.
We have to get rid of these bastards
In reply to Can The Impending Collapse… by Billy the Poet
"influential American politicians, such as the Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain"
Influential? Come on now...
In reply to The neocon crazies are the… by Perimetr
You're right. He's of The Demons Of War.
In reply to "influential American… by Dukes
The collapse of Russiagate will usher in phase three, the collapse of the Market.
They will not give up, there are elite pedophiles on the line. If Trump is not stopped, only God knows what secrets he may reveal.
It's obvious as hell they are scared to death of this man, and non of it makes sense, until you start thinking wicked bad stuff being hidden!
"In a day" all our "wealth", dollars, will vanish in a market crash, and America's nakedness will be revealed, as the world rightfully blames us for their losses, and turns against us!
I believe Truth always bubbles back to the top, eventually, and we're at that stage again, where wickedness gets exposed. I also believe each of these cycles have progressively gotten worse, as wickedness has sharpened their tools of deceit. Thus the chaff builds over longer periods, and when fire finally arrives.......
The Great Whore, the wolf who hide in sheep's skin, the People's enemy, will trigger Sampsonada - if we go, we'll take the world with us. A reset to base, a blood bath, is upon us!
In reply to You're right. Demonic is… by stizazz
"Recently US Secretary of State James Mattis declared..."
Secretary of State? Come on now...
In reply to "influential American… by Dukes
The American Death Eaters hunger can never be saciated, it's thirsty for blood, never quenched. The Death Eaters become enamored at the thought of gore, misery, torture and inflicting pain for the Master of Chaos, Lord of Illusion, at your expense. Do not reason with a society that lusts for the blood of your children, recognize these time for what they are.
In reply to "Recently US Secretary of… by Gold Pedant
History is not a blunder of happenstance
The 20th century design was globalization of a fiat-debt system based on unsustainable models of economic growth which in turn requires fueling by near perpetual low level warfare, purported nuclear genies & the politics of fear- all designed to extract your acquiescence
On the other hand, we did obtain concessions for air conditioning, pizza delivery & free porn, so I’m going to call it even
Because shit happenstance
In reply to The American Death Eaters… by trulz4lulz
yeah, Secy of State Kushner won't like that!
In reply to "Recently US Secretary of… by Gold Pedant
War is a great distraction. The FED isn’t going to take the blame, got to find a boogie man
In reply to (((these))) guys have been… by Pandelis
the fed is just a temporary phenomenon ... sure they will collapse the markets, steal everyone's money but that is normal procedures for them. Before they were stealing all the coins and many european cities (new to the game) kind of figured out and expelled them from city after city (coins are a real thing either are there or have been stolen). With central banking they discovered the perpetum machine when is difficult to figure out what is going on with markets, bonds, derivatives etc. etc. but it is still basically the same game and purpose with the usual suspects running it. just because is hidden don't expect different results than that of european cities of middle ages/reinassance. it is their casino, heads they win tail you lose, it is fixed.
In the big scheme of things this is nothing compare to what they have done throughout history ... learn the true history it will show you where we are headed.
In reply to War is a great distraction… by Badsamm
they know their end is near, God promised them he would drive them insane with jealousy, and it seems he truly has. They are blind and just stumbling around.
In reply to (((these))) guys have been… by Pandelis
Re.. "When the great powers blundered into war in August 1914, each confident of its ability speedily to dispatch its rivals, the price (adding in the toll from the 1939-1945 rematch) was upwards of 70 million lives."
Disclaimer: No bankers or their extended families and friends were harmed in the making of WW1.
In reply to Yeah, because to the victor… by ebworthen
The complete rogues list:
- Lanny Breuer
- Robert Meuller
- Eric Holder
- Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein
- McCabe
- Wray
- Rubenstein
- James Comey
-Hussein Obama
- Hillary Clinton
Lisa Page, Peter Strozok
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Donna Brazile, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Frederica Wilson.
GITMO for all + waterboarding daily!!!
In reply to Re.. "When the great powers… by HRClinton
You think you’re smart don’t cha!
- Skippy
forgot someone
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
Weinstein...
= Stein Zeitgeist...
Shalom
In reply to You think you’re smart don’t… by Sweet Chicken
Jumanji... you've listed only the errand boys. It's the neocons who run the foreign policy show.
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
It's fun to watch right-wing lunatics pissing their pants. Sorry, Klansters...Trump will probably resign in a deal to keep his idiot son out of jail for treason.
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
Did your comment mean anything? If you are a nihilist I suppose it does.
But, if you are just hijacking a random Internet thread, now is not the time for that.
We face a crisis of global peace.
Unnoticed and, if noticed, fiercely unloved.
For entire continents are at....peace this evening.
We see, have we the simple courage to look, a 90% drop in post-WWII war deaths.
We see only a few true 'hot wars' (i.e. heavy weapon units laying waste to towns or neighborhoods) tonight.
THIS IS THE BIGGEST UNTOLD STORY OF 2018.
Wonder why the market is up?
Consider PEACE...the wild card......
Just don't tell the Pope, or Jimmy Carter, or the blessed global 'press'
...they might be out of a job.....the horror.....
In reply to Yeah, because to the victor… by ebworthen
Well put!
In reply to Yeah, because to the victor… by ebworthen
All wars are bankers wars
In reply to Yeah, because to the victor… by ebworthen
Now that the US has threatened nuclear retaliation for conventional attack Im afraid that a first strike with everything you've got is about the only card its enemies have other than about 1000 sleeper cells in the US.
Not picking on you here but first strike is a specific action to achieve a specific goal: the action being essentially a surprise attack which is intended to erase the enemy’s retaliatory capability.
First strike was impossible until Iraq 1. You may remember a cnn video of a cruise missile winding through Baghdad and hitting a tower.
This was the key: some minutes later a second missile followed the path of the first and entered the crater on side of the building made by the first.
that was extremely significant. It meant that the US had achieved ACTUAL first strike capability because previous targeting tech was weak enough that even multi megaton hydrogen devices couldn’t necessarily take out HARDENED silos.
that Baghdad video on cnn circa 1990, I guarantee, had Russian generals throwing fits. The ussr collapsed very shortly thereafter. I don’t think it was a coincidence.
Clinton let the cat out when he gave the technology to the Chinese (probably for a nominal donation or speaking fee.)
Since then, antimissile technology has grown more sophisticated and there are more players.
i doubt that anyone in nsc has had the grey matter to analyze this stuff for nearly a decade so if I had to guess, I’d say that it’s probably a roll of the dice who survives a big exchange.
Another anecdote from Kissinger in either his first nuclear war book or maybe the White House years “trilogy” - the fear promulgated by the left (think brezinsky, Sagan, the unilateral disarmament/ice age morons) is far overblown. Survival rates are MUCH higher from blast and nuke fallout related stuff - the question of fried electric networks though- I’ve never read or heard that poo-pooed by a serious analyst.
In reply to Now that the US has… by khnum
Well the Russians are taking all this smack talk seriously they have had civil defence drills involving up to 40 million people going to bunkers we get 'duck and cover'
In reply to Not picking on you here but… by A Sentinel
Low level will be eliminated with volcanic dust up to 20km.. and no GPS, kiss those satellites good bye
In reply to Not picking on you here but… by A Sentinel
Wrong.. Preemptive Volcanic Winter.. Get used to grits and driving at 45mph only twice a week..
In reply to Now that the US has… by khnum
A thousand sleeper cells. Jeff Sessions is using one of them for his eight-year nap.
In reply to Now that the US has… by khnum
"Gee I wish we had one of them Doomsday Machines..."
NK has one.. an unstable volcanic mountian
In reply to "Gee I wish we had one of… by An Shrubbery
Impending Collapse of Russiagate?
Fuck.
Shit was dead out of the gate if you had half a brain cell.
Prior to the internet, it might have worked, even if you had more than half of a brain cell, because those who did couldn't easily communicate.
Now? Not so much. Those 'more than half a brain cell wisdom of the crowds swarms' on the internet are decreasing Goebbels' techniques effectiveness as communication barriers are dropped.
Today's memo content? Already known in the independent media as you've noted. Today was only confirmation of what the informed masses and growing already knew.
In reply to Impending Collapse of… by RumpleShitzkin
it worked on Nixon and lot's of other things
In reply to Prior to the internet, it… by holdbuysell
Of course it was. But you have to talk to some people real slow.
In reply to Impending Collapse of… by RumpleShitzkin
Former Zero Hedge writer Colin Lokey said that he was pressured to frame issues in a way he felt was "disingenuous," summarizing its political stances as "Russia=good. Obama=idiot. Bashar al-Assad=benevolent leader. John Kerry=dunce. Vladimir Putin=greatest leader in the history of statecraft."
Zero Hedge founder Daniel Ivandjiiski, in response, said that Lokey could write "anything and everything he wanted directly without anyone writing over it."[20]
On leaving, Lokey said: "I can't be a 24-hour cheerleader for Hezbollah, Moscow, Tehran, Beijing, and Trump anymore. It's wrong. Period. I know it gets you views now, but it will kill your brand over the long run. This isn't a revolution. It's a joke."[1]
In reply to Impending Collapse of… by RumpleShitzkin
All that aside, ZH is far less of an echo chamber than any number of similar "alternative" forums. The reason for this is simple, but always overlooked by its critics:
The real substance here is not the articles themselves, but the commentary. This is a wide-open free-for-all, comprised of elements of all political and philosophical persuasions, all fighting it out with few, if any, holds barred. Comments often depart completely from the subject articles, which, for most of us, are mere jumping off points if we read them at all.
This is self-evident to anyone who's been here any length of time. Whether by design or by accident, ZH is as close to the court of public opinion as you can get on a privately owned site. That's why I come here - not to read Russia this or Iran that from some would-be author trying to make a name for himself, but to hear what others like myself are thinking and doing about the multitude of challenges we collectively face.
In reply to Former Zero Hedge writer… by toncuz
well put! we seek to understand, then to be understood. many here, get that reversed(including myself). humility, the shit sandwich of errors and learning...
In reply to All that aside, ZH is far… by ebear
" Can The Impending Collapse Of Russiagate Halt The Slide Toward A Nuclear 1914"
No, because collapse of Russiagate isn't the issue. The overriding issue is collapse of 100 years of Ponzi finance. Limited Nuclear 1914 simply will provide the cover for suspending personal liberties and creating the kind of global crisis the clowns in charge need to introduce their plan for saving us via a new global currency and a really smart group of unelected global bureaucrats. Meet the new boss: same as the old boss --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHhrZgojY1Q
That's the fallback position if the macho (((cowboys))) don't get to blow up the world.
In reply to " Can The Impending Collapse… by Mr_Potatohead
There are many levels to war. Propaganda, information, economic, intellectual property. Anyone that doesn't realize the world has multiple levels of war happening, at all times, is naive and a fool.
...and jogging around secret Antarctic bases with your fitbit on. Batmans toys and Kissengers plans count for nought if your personnel are as smart as Homer Simpson.
In reply to There are many levels to war… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well, yes! Of course! But this article was speaking to the level of war where everything gets leveled. If anyone survives it, maybe some caveman somewhere can get back to all those other levels of war you mention.
In reply to There are many levels to war… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Bring it on! It will force the country to develop character.
I'm of 2 minds on that approach. If not now, then after the nuke war, when my radiated and mutated body grows a second head (like Zaphod Beeblebrox).
In reply to Bring it on! It will force… by Herodotus
Sorry asymmetrical warfare is the only way your enemies could defeat you so thats just what they'll do.
In reply to Bring it on! It will force… by Herodotus
We're not talking about how an enemy can defeat "you". We're talking about how our own government can destroy the world we live in.
In reply to Sorry asymmetrical warfare… by khnum
Impending? Don't be so optimistic. The AJ is more concerned about people with epilepsy using medically prescribed cannabis to prevent seizures than he is about a coup on the elected president who appointed him.