Crypto Conference Facing Backlash After Holding "Networking Event" At Miami Strip Club

The organizer of one of North America's most popular cryptocurrency conferences provoked a minor controversy in cryptoland when he booked a conference networking event (and de facto afterparty) at a massive Miami strip club, Bloomberg reports.
The North American Bitcoin Conference wrapped up 10 hours of speeches by inviting 5,000 attendees to what was billed as a "networking party."
“It’s been a long day,” read the description. “Join us at E11even for some networking and R&R. Or dancing.”
But what the description didn't say was that E11even is a 20,000 foot strip club - the largest in the city of Miami. Even though there were no dancers performing during the event, female waitresses traversed the floor in skimpy lingerie outfits.
After the event ended, many of the attendees stayed and enjoyed the dancers' performance - and bottle service, of course.
The few women who attended the conference - of the 98 speakers on its panels, only 3 were women - said the venue, and the behavior of their fellow conference attendees, made them uncomfortable and some chose not to attend.
Those who did said they were worried about their peers taking them seriously if they tried to act like "one of the boys."
When word got back to the event's sponsors, they were not pleased.
The agenda didn’t mention that the networking event would be held in a 20,000-square-foot Miami strip club, praised on review sites for aerial acrobats and a relatively permissive attitude toward touching. During the mixer, waitresses in revealing tops and lingerie served drinks, and when the event technically ended at 11 p.m., plenty of attendees kept their conference badges on and stayed to party.
“We’re a bunch of dudes with a lot of money in our 20s. We like naked girls,” said Jeff Scott, a cryptocurrency trader from New York. He got a table for 12 with a hedge fund analyst and the heads of two startups, and said the evening wasn’t much different than his typical night in a strip club. “If you don’t like it, that’s fine, but you’re not going to expect us to change.”
Not everyone agreed. As financial wizards and tech entrepreneurs before them, cryptocurrency’s early enthusiasts are confronting more mainstream expectations for decency and decorum. The chief executive officer of Dash Core Group Inc., the corporate sponsor of the event, said he hadn’t known the venue was a strip club and was “deeply disappointed.” Several women who attended the conference said the party made them uncomfortable; many chose not to go.
Unsurprisingly, as cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have become more mainstream, the gender balance has shifted from being almost exclusively comprised of men (98% in 2015) to including more women as mom and pop investors piled into bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
The earliest days of cryptocurrencies were dominated almost entirely by men, but that’s changing, at least slowly. A 2015 survey indicated that more than 90 percent of Bitcoin users were male; a different survey a year later put the share around 87 percent. Then last year’s price surge transformed Bitcoin into a more mainstream investment, and a January survey found men made up 71 percent of users in the U.S.
And some of the women who attended the conference clarified that they aren't uncomfortable in strip clubs - they're uncomfortable networking in strip clubs.
After the Miami conference, one of the biggest such gatherings in the world, some women chose their words carefully. Zineb Belmkaddem, a cryptocurrency trader in Washington, noted that she doesn’t have a problem with strip clubs, per se. She just wasn’t comfortable networking in one.
“There was a message being sent to women, that, ‘OK, this isn’t really your place,”’ said Belmkaddem, who spent about $1,000 to attend the conference, and then skipped the party. “‘This is where the boys roll.’”
Hadjar Homaei, a co-founder of a Seattle tech startup, wrote about her experience and posted some photos on Twitter. A fellow attendee suggested she get on a stage for strippers. Another offered her a lap dance for Ether. She offered him a Bitcoin to “fork off.”
“There were no strippers before 11 but all the servers were in lingerie, even that was enough to set the tone in how my male peers behaved towards me there,” she wrote. “Will a conference attendee who tells me to go on the stage ... take me seriously the next day?”
One attendee even implied that a market crash might help stamp out sexist behavior and gender discrimination in crypto land.
Several women said they think crypto culture has gotten worse, not better, while churning out quick riches. But it may be hard to stage more events like the night at E11even.
"It was a bunch of newly minted millionaires getting drunk and rowdy, and then you introduce naked or half-naked women into the equation, and that’s what happens," said Veronica McGregor, a financial-technology lawyer at Goodwin Procter who spoke on a regulation panel at the conference. "So maybe we need to eliminate one of those factors."
And given that bitcoin just endured its worst weekly selloff in four years, bringing the rest of the crypto space with it, it's looking like we might soon have a chance to test that thesis...
Comments
men can't do anything these days without some broad crying about it
Wall Street managers would never do something like this. I trust them to manage money.
In reply to men can't do anything these… by Lord JT
Honest Officer, I was just trying to find my cryptowallet
https://www.pedestrian.tv/news/man-banned-farms-molesting-cattle/
In reply to Wall Street managers would… by JRobby
So what's wrong with women and men networking at a strip club? Something wrong with strippers, they are people too.
Typical behavior in the corporate sales world trying to land a deal or build relationships.
In reply to Honest Officer, I was just… by knukles
I know it.
All those years of being taught by the other guys what's right.
Man, can you believe it !
Snowball of trained idiocy is about to reach the bottom of the hill..& summer is coming.
In reply to men can't do anything these… by Lord JT
I don't think there are any titty bars in Marfa, but there were some very intelligent and beautiful single women that attended last year.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-17/theme-second-zerohedge-sympos…
In reply to … by SilverDOG
Broads have always complained but in days of old they were never given as much press as today.
Back in the day us men would just say "you're cute when you're angry honey, go grab me a drink" followed by a friendly slap on the ass.
If she hit you back then you know she's a keeper.
In reply to men can't do anything these… by Lord JT
It looks like the text below fits very well. NOT GOOD!!
The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; 20 idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions 21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.
Being that it is SUPER BALL weekend in America, I can't wait to see the parade of "TITS" and "ASS" at the halftime show.
In reply to Broads have always… by heavens-door
MAKE ME A SAMMICH!
In reply to men can't do anything these… by Lord JT
Feminists are so cute when they're angry.....
In reply to men can't do anything these… by Lord JT
".....anything that moves"
https://youtu.be/N755jvOUCNI
My backlash: why the hell am i not there!!!!!!!
Programming and cryptography is all men. Fuck those complaining dikes.
Crypto cult.
Corrections are very healthy for the market.
The Fed won't admit to that.
Behavior like this usually signifies the "top" in a market! Since we don't have "shoe-shine boys" anymore, if you hear any McDonalds workers giving out crypto advice, then get the hell out of cryptos ASAP!!!!!
Checkout clerk at Safeway work?
In reply to Behavior like this usually… by ZazzOne
It takes 20 minutes to throw Bitcoin in the strippers cleavage... I'll get my coat.
backlash? I just decided to BUY some crypto :-) Go to a "make drugs legal and fire sessions" event, I will even use
my credit card to buy crypto..."no vaccine/chemtrails coin" and I will take a loan out on my house and buy crytpo..
Bravo.... Learn how to be a man. If you need help watch this and follow Dr. Peterson.
https://youtu.be/aMcjxSThD54
Idiocracy... good movie.
Some heavy hitters on BTC on single orders.
Date 2018/02/03 Time 18:20
vol: 16.0k Price: 8903.856
vol: 44.4k Price: 8558.734 <-------- Few dollars there
vol: 26.4k Price: 9497.628
vol: 12.7k Price: 9986.378
vol: 20.4k Price: 10628.158
vol: 9.7k Price: 11284.294
vol: 10.0k Price: 11674.124
vol: 10.3k Price: 11240.056
vol: 14.5k Price: 11011.803
vol: 10.1k Price: 11301.078
vol: 11.6k Price: 11008.367
vol: 16.9k Price: 10726.143
vol: 16.5k Price: 11131.121
vol: 11.5k Price: 11894.578
vol: 10.3k Price: 12472.210
vol: 13.2k Price: 11514.378
vol: 22.1k Price: 11495.274
vol: 39.1k Price: 10680.466
vol: 36.8k Price: 12162.547
vol: 9.4k Price: 13822.029
vol: 7.6k Price: 13679.095
vol: 7.5k Price: 14225.625
vol: 13.3k Price: 13662.604
vol: 19.4k Price: 13696.678
vol: 18.5k Price: 14193.449
vol: 13.9k Price: 14868.094
vol: 16.6k Price: 15300.122
vol: 8.6k Price: 16516.569
vol: 9.5k Price: 16667.109
vol: 16.2k Price: 15791.731
vol: 14.0k Price: 14818.307
That was fonestar.
In reply to Some heavy hitters on BTC on… by Justin Case
I used to go to strip clubs back 30 years ago with girls who wore some comfortable with their feminism, they would tip the strippers, but me, I could not go to the male strip clubs with them. Too weird for me.
Sure.
We believe you, 'till she got you drunk.
SsssOK, nobody knows. ';.)
[s]
In reply to I used to go to strip clubs… by brewing_it
I keep waiting for the next big invention to come from at least one of these highly educated gogrrllls. So far I've seen nothing but the usual stuff like cosmetics, clothing, organic food, etc. That's fine ladies, but don't expect the men that are out inventing things that actually DO change the world to trip over themselves trying to make sure you're "comfortable." Oh and don't get offended if one of your male colleagues treats you like anything other than the princess you think you are. If you're working with men and they treat you like a man you should be happy, as this is the equality you say you've always wanted.
No excuses really.
Just look at the crypto profile and comprehend, sheltered from ANYTHING
computer addicts with money.
Like renting a Lambo, & buying cleavage and nipple views, Ha haaaaa.
If one needs to do that, you are a sorry SOB.
Buy a motorcycle and ride cross country, or backpack/train Europe, N Africa, maybe Oregon HA !
Being rich with no life, parallels having ones life be only about making money.
L O O Z E R S .
Next time just get a couple of male strippers and tell the broads to stfu.
There's a girl in the room, turn in your testicles.
Men in their twenties with money going to strip clubs. This is news.
Did John McAfee show up wearing nothing but a plate under his "cock" with two female pornstar(s) at his side one holding a "knife" and the other a "fork"?
you still shouting that crypto is worthless ya sad sack?
In reply to Did John McAfee show up… by Son of Captain Nemo
"George" sweetie...
Hu-shhh!...
In reply to you still shouting that… by dark pools of soros
It's not where I would have chosen to hold an event. But when everything is offensive why even try. Maybe ladies, just maybe you are not taken serious because of the stick up your ass.
Market corrections are healthy for the entitled who front run them. Everyone else just looses.
Not surprised that there was never a male singer doing a cover of this Tammy Wynette song.... "Don't Come Home a Drinking (with lovin on your mind)".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LeoTB2Uo9k
Is there a song called "Thank God for Gin" ?
I can't wait for the Bitcoin ponzi scheme to explode. Tulips anyone?
haha what a fag too scared and now too bitter
In reply to I can't wait for the Bitcoin… by Pinefox
crypto saves mankind again
An event at a strip club; alright for some, but remember, it is better to do nothing than to waste your precious time.
What does it cost now to "mine" a bitcoin? $4k? more or less. Once you have burned all of that coal to heat that water and turn those turbines to create all that energy to run your computer and create your bitcoin. What do you have?
A "token" that will probably get hacked from you the millisecond after you hit the enter button on your computer to cash in said bitcoin. Oh and the hacker probably got your credit card information to boot.
On the other hand gold costs less that $1300 to mine. After you burn all of that diesel to run those machines and dig up that ore so that you can crush those rocks and separate the metals so you can refine your gold. What do you have?
A gold coin or bar that cannot be taken from you without force and has been considered valuable by humans the world over since before the U.S. of A was a country, before Columbus sailed to the new world, before Rome ruled the known world, before Greece did the same.
Which would you rather have?
Got Gold?
Would you rather have a bullet or a spent shell casing.
In reply to What does it cost now to … by GoldenDonuts
Decadence before the fall?
I dunno, just throwin' it out there.
My only criticism of this caper is that I was not there.
Now thats my kind of conference. I almost went... Going next year, fer sure!