"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini Says Bitcoin Is The "Biggest Bubble In Human History"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 18:10

NYU economist Nouriel Roubini - aka "Dr. Doom" - has long been a cryptocurrency skeptic. So it's hardly surprising that he delighted in bashing the cryptocurrency during an appearance on Bloomberg TV Friday, where he said the bitcoin boom that carried the price of a single token to $20,000 late last year was "the biggest bubble in human history" and that this "mother of all bubbles" is finally crashing..

And, of course,

And it's not just Bitcoin, Roubini added. There are more than 1,300 cryptocurrencies or ICOs, and “most of them are even worse” than the largest digital token. These constitute a “a bubble to the power of two or three,” he said.

Furthermore, while many of bitcoin's critics (Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon - though Dimon later recanted) have clarified that they see value in "blockchain technology", which many have proclaimed has the potential to change the world by disrupting industries as diverse to Wall Street and health care.

Blockchain has “been around for 10 years, and the only application is cryptocurrencies, which is a scam,” the New York University economist added.

Roubini added that bitcoin "is an environmental disaster." As we pointed out late last year, bitcoin mining already consumes more energy than 12 US states.

After breaking below $8,000 for the first time since November earlier today, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aggressively rebounded from a selloff that sent bitcoin lower by roughly 30% at its nadir.

 

Still, bitcoin is on track to book its worst week since 2013...

Al Huxley eforce Feb 2, 2018 7:06 PM Permalink

You have to remember (as it was explained to me by a 25 year-old crytocurrency market expert - so you know he's got the experience to provide advice on this) - we can't value cryptocurrencies based on old metrics like 'price' and 'profit'.  It's a new medium that demands a new measuring stick - I think he said the important thing was to be participating, and not to sweat what you paid for your 'admission to the party'. 

 

So take heart all you latecomers who got in at 20K!  At least your participating!  Isn't it a hoot!

Ophiuchus Gaius Frakkin'… Feb 2, 2018 6:39 PM Permalink

History shows price of an ounce of gold equals price of a decent men's suit, a cheap pistol and a bottle of whiskey. Why would I worry about my hoard? I'm good...

 

I gave you the down-vote. No big deal. I'm jest saying that I could care less about what's happening with money. I'm happy and truly free.

Get out of debt and quit working for them.... and when you need something, pull out an ounce or a hundred and buy it. 

Bunga Bunga Feb 2, 2018 6:23 PM Permalink

Roubini is an idiot or he doens't know numbers. Biggest bubble is central bank monetary base inflation by 12 trillion Dollar. The rise of crypto is just a result of financial repression by central banks.

Disgruntled Goat Feb 2, 2018 6:39 PM Permalink

Ah yes .... Noriel Roubini, Iranian Jew, weighing in on cryptos ..... his continued Dr Doom projections couldnt get him a Fed chair or a position at Treasury, and now he sees another chance to somehow ingratiate himself with The Government. More orchestrated crypto FUD ... Hey Nouriel, don't give up your day job at puke "progressive" NYJoo

 

Kendle C Feb 2, 2018 7:00 PM Permalink

I replaced my hydroponic medical marijuana with rack mounted pc's running multiples of vid cards. Climbed a pole with night vision goggles and pirated the power from the man. I hid it real good. Now I'm sitting on a pile of keys. I put them on a video and hooked it to my big screen projector and shot the images straight onto my white bedspread.

 

Me and my lady made mad love all night awash in the light of all that loot. I printed out one of my keys and lit a cigar with it. To make it real, I deleted the key after I smoked it otherwise it wouldn't be real like using a hundred dollar bill. It was really cool like the screen saver on the original Matrix, laying there in cold sweat and body fluid. I got a tattoo of several keys, hey! if you want to steal them your gonna have to get real close, see, real close. Skeet, skeet, skeet Baby! In your face!

. . . _ _ _ . . . Feb 2, 2018 7:06 PM Permalink

He doesn't think that BTC can be separated from the rest of the crypto space and underlying tech.
He thinks there is no intrinsic value.
He thinks that 1400+ independant projects have all conspired to scam us.
He thinks it's in a bubble.

Twelve year-olds all around the world would laugh.
He is an old fool who, like all other old fools, doesn't want to have to deal with learning something new.

He is scared of change. I bet he thought that the internet was just a fad.
Doesn't he realize that every central bank and every insurance company has already adopted the tech?