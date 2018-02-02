"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini Says Bitcoin Is The "Biggest Bubble In Human History"

NYU economist Nouriel Roubini - aka "Dr. Doom" - has long been a cryptocurrency skeptic. So it's hardly surprising that he delighted in bashing the cryptocurrency during an appearance on Bloomberg TV Friday, where he said the bitcoin boom that carried the price of a single token to $20,000 late last year was "the biggest bubble in human history" and that this "mother of all bubbles" is finally crashing..
And, of course,
And it's not just Bitcoin, Roubini added. There are more than 1,300 cryptocurrencies or ICOs, and “most of them are even worse” than the largest digital token. These constitute a “a bubble to the power of two or three,” he said.
Furthermore, while many of bitcoin's critics (Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon - though Dimon later recanted) have clarified that they see value in "blockchain technology", which many have proclaimed has the potential to change the world by disrupting industries as diverse to Wall Street and health care.
Blockchain has “been around for 10 years, and the only application is cryptocurrencies, which is a scam,” the New York University economist added.
Roubini added that bitcoin "is an environmental disaster." As we pointed out late last year, bitcoin mining already consumes more energy than 12 US states.
After breaking below $8,000 for the first time since November earlier today, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies aggressively rebounded from a selloff that sent bitcoin lower by roughly 30% at its nadir.
Still, bitcoin is on track to book its worst week since 2013...
What a windbag!
Ahh. It's the Oligarch's favorite Persian. Mr. "I Made One Obvious Call And Therefore I Am A Financial Genius". I guess it takes a real genius to see that the Federal Reserve Note is truly the largest bubble, or at least someone who isn't a trained monkey, i.e. "Keynesian Economist".
It's a speculative asset, non-traders/'HODL-ers'...RIP.
Roubini was great this morning. And he is 100% correct.
(Cryptogeeks with enlarged assholes, begin your down votes now)
Some of us got in a long time ago and have seen this movie several times before:
1. Bitcoin price goes up 10x
2. Then it goes down 70%
3. Then it goes up another 10x
4. Then it goes down 70%
5. Then it goes up another 10x
Get the picture? As far as Mr. Roubini is concerned, he's a little late to the party.
But, but, but that's not what happened. Look at the history. It went down more then this before. Then went WAY up. several times. Its down now but then so fucking what? It ain't goin away my friend.
It went to 0 back in 2013 when Fonestar told you lot to get into bitcoin.
You have to remember (as it was explained to me by a 25 year-old crytocurrency market expert - so you know he's got the experience to provide advice on this) - we can't value cryptocurrencies based on old metrics like 'price' and 'profit'. It's a new medium that demands a new measuring stick - I think he said the important thing was to be participating, and not to sweat what you paid for your 'admission to the party'.
So take heart all you latecomers who got in at 20K! At least your participating! Isn't it a hoot!
I'm not Jewish, and I don't like Shitcoin.
He went short in 2010. NYU Prof needs to stay in the models apartments.
Boy oh Boy...Popcorn needed.
And Nouriel Roubini gives exactly ZERO evidence to support his claim.
His career was a bubble that popped after we relentlessly ripped off the 08/09 lows.
Wait a bit more. When bitcoin trades at near zero, you'll have your "evidence". In the meantime, HODLers can watch their "investment" wither away.
Hope youre short since you know the future and all.
History shows price of an ounce of gold equals price of a decent men's suit, a cheap pistol and a bottle of whiskey. Why would I worry about my hoard? I'm good...
I gave you the down-vote. No big deal. I'm jest saying that I could care less about what's happening with money. I'm happy and truly free.
Get out of debt and quit working for them.... and when you need something, pull out an ounce or a hundred and buy it.
Dude, and you, are full of shit. BTC peaked at about $250 Billion in market cap. That is pocket change compared to 08 and dot.com bust.
Try again homies.
No Mr. Doom its the third biggest bubble.
1. Debt market
2. Stock market
3. Everything else including bitcoin. (Except Gold and Silver)
He is correct. At least you can use a dollar to wipe your ass. It has some value.
Bitcoin had a marketcap at it's peak way lower than the housing bubble or many other bubbles. This guy is a moron with his "BABBLE" talk.
And none of these pundits are very accurate.
Dude has a great chance of accurately calling the bottom.
Clearly, he doesn't understand how cryptos or the blockchain work ...
Fuck this guy.
A windbag to the power of two or three.
So basically, he's buying the dip.
A total market of 500B is the largest bubble in history?
Either he's really bad at history, economics, numbers, or quite possibly all 3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH3_-TdoNkQ
This will make your day
Roubini is an idiot or he doens't know numbers. Biggest bubble is central bank monetary base inflation by 12 trillion Dollar. The rise of crypto is just a result of financial repression by central banks.
Bitcoin is a symptom of the world's biggest bubble, which is fiat currency. The more shit they print, the more bids hit crypto.
Old fart probably has his grandchildren help him turn on the computer monitor, so excuse me if I don't value his opinion crypto.
After it goes from 20K to under 8, sure ...
And yet he didn't mention XRP. Which human history are you on?
Yep, its the 16 Million bitcoins not the $1.5 Quadrillion in derivatives. He must be the smartest guy in the room.
He doesn't think that BTC can be separated from the rest of the crypto space and underlying tech.
He thinks there is no intrinsic value.
He thinks that 1400+ independant projects have all conspired to scam us.
He thinks it's in a bubble.
Twelve year-olds all around the world would laugh.
He is an old fool who, like all other old fools, doesn't want to have to deal with learning something new.
He is scared of change. I bet he thought that the internet was just a fad.
Doesn't he realize that every central bank and every insurance company has already adopted the tech?