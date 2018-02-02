FBI Director Wray Tells Staff After Memo: "Keep Calm & Tackle Hard"

Fri, 02/02/2018 - 17:32

While Democrats and Republicans argue over the veracity and impact of the long-anticipated FISA memo, FBI Director Christopher Wray - who despite being appointed by President Trump opposed his push to have the memo released - sent a heartfelt note to the bureau's rank and file employees, reassuring them that this, too, shall pass, and thanking them for their dedicated service.

While media reports have mostly focused on the superficial partisan squabbling, the work that the FBI does has a real impact on American communities that is felt far and wide.

 

wray

Wray

His upbeat, optimistic message contrasted with a tweet sent by his predecessor, former FBI Director James Comey - under whose watch most of these alleged abuses occurred.

"That's it?" the former director asked, before accusing the House Intelligence Committee, which compiled the memo under the leadership of Rep. Devin Nunes, of producing a document that is "dishonest and misleading."

Meanwhile, the Democratic leadership warned the administration not to use the memo as a "excuse" to fire Special Counsel Bob Mueller, and Republican Sen. John McCain said the memo "serves only Putin's interests".

Read Wray's note below in its entirety...

The American people read the papers, and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media. But they see and experience the actual work you do - keeping communities safe and our nation secure, often dealing with sensitive matters and making decisions under difficult circumstances. And that work will always matter more.

Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure.

We speak through our work. One case at a time. One intelligence product at a time. One decision at a time.

We do that work, and we stay laser-focused on doing great work, even when it's not easy, because we believe in the FBI. We believe in what it stands for and in what this institution means to people.

And nothing is going to change that.

We're going to keep doing that work, because we know who and what we are, and because we know that our mission comes first. The American people come first.

So I ask you to keep doing your great work and keep being the great people you are. And I know that I consider it an incredible privilege to work beside you — and that I'm determined to defend your integrity and professionalism every day.

Remember: keep calm and tackle hard.

Thank you for standing strong together, and for keeping your faith in this institution that means so much to all of us.

While excerpts of the memo leaked early in the afternoon, the memo was published in its entirety for public consumption a few hours later...

Comments

Cognitive Dissonance Feb 2, 2018 5:34 PM Permalink

The memo isn't directed at the main body of the FBI, just some of the former and present day leadership. For the Director to imply the rank and file are part of this memo is bullshit and a misdirection. It is a public relations stunt.

Where is the outrage by rank and file FBI against the rotten fish heads at the top?

auricle RICKYBIRD Feb 2, 2018 6:05 PM Permalink

Nowhere does Wray take ownership of past FBI transgressions. He plays a sympathy card that all FBI are hard working patriots that don't deserve to be treated with scrutiny. He is not the leader the FBI needs to make the changes necessary to bring back confidence. 

house biscuit Cognitive Dissonance Feb 2, 2018 5:51 PM Permalink

Director Wray went on to add: "They were desperately looking to score; the tight end went to penetrate our line. His hands were great, & he fought for every inch. It was a tight fit and the ball squirted right on his face mask. When you're under a few sweaty guys, there's going to be some illegal touching." He ended by winking, giving the reporter his cell number, & skipped out of the press conference humming a Broadway tune.

Dilluminati balanced Feb 2, 2018 6:10 PM Permalink

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/02/02/rep_matt_gaetz_react…

REP. MATT GAETZ: Here's what we know now as a consequence of this memo: The Democratic National Committee gave money to the Perkins Law Firm, the Perkins Law Firm then paid the company Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS then hired Nellie Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr, who is a senior official at the Justice Dept, and they hired Christopher Steele, who went and wrote this fake dossier. Then Bruce Ohr, the spouse of Nellie Ohr, who has a background in anti-narcotics and the anti-drug agenda at the Dept. of Justice, he all of a sudden starts meeting with Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, and he valets this fake dossier, paid for by the DNC, into the Dept. of Justice. 

The Dept. of Justice and the FBI then use the fake dossier as a basis for a FISA warrant to spy on American citizens. And the reason you know that is because of Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, the same Andrew McCabe whose wife got $700,000 from the closest allies of the Clinton family. Andrew McCabe testifies that there never would have been a FISA warrant, but for the dossier.

 

 

The dossier is the cause of the FISA warrant, that is from Andrew McCabe, no friend of Donald Trump. 

Then the FISA warrant is in process, it is being sought. To validate the fake dossier, the Dept. of Justice and FBI use an article written by Mr. Isikoff of Yahoo News to be the validating information for the dossier. What's the problem with that? Christopher Steele is the very person who planted the article at Yahoo News. So you've got a fake dossier, paid for by the Democratic Party, served into the process by the spouse of someone hired, functionally, by the Democratic Party, and then validated by a news article planted by the very author of the dossier. It is outrageous, but it gets worse from there. 

The FBI the learns that Mr. Steele has been leaking information to the media. so despite the fact that the FBI has authorized payments to Mr. Steele, they then don't render payment to Christopher Steele. now, do they go on and alert the court that that has happened? Absolutely not. The FISA warrant has to be reauthorized every 90 days, and it is reauthorized multiple times with the signatures on it of the senior officials of the Dept. of Justice all based on a lie. All based on completely false information that has to be validated by the authors of the originally false information. 

That's what is so outrageous about this. Not only the original lies and the original application for the FISA warrant, but the reauthorizations and the proof that this entire narrative is built on a rotten foundation. 

So in the coming days and weeks, we're going to be seeking to excersize our oversight authority, and Democrats will continue to do what they've always done, attack Chairman Devin Nunes, attack me, attack those of us who are trying to get information in front of the American people about the basis of these claims.

We're going to keep telling the truth, because this is rotten, and this can never happen again in the U.S.A.

You'll be hearing from me soon, thanks for tuning in. 

itstippy Cognitive Dissonance Feb 2, 2018 5:44 PM Permalink

The FBI changed its mission statement in January, 2014.

The change in the mission was noted on the bureau’s fact sheet, as first reported by Foreign Policy. The FBI fact sheet previously stated, “The primary function of the FBI is law enforcement.” But the mission has now been changed to, “The primary function of the FBI is national security.”

"National Security" means they can spy on whoever they want to, criminal or not.  I don't understand how the agency was allowed to change its charter without Congressional Approval.  The FBI considers itself above the law.  They refer to us as "citizens", as if they aren't citizens but are something beyond ordinary citizens.

MK ULTRA Alpha itstippy Feb 2, 2018 6:08 PM Permalink

The FBI must be abolished. The FBI isn't centralized, and the whole system doesn't work in unison. The FBI divides the country like warlords. Each city, and land area has it's own FBI warlord enforcing federal martial law. These federal outpost don't follow the law. (when we hear, it's only at the top, the FBI is corrupt, this is not true, the FBI is corrupt and lawless from top to bottom and sideways.)

This grew into 17 intelligence agencies with over 200,000 contractors. This is a product of the agency form of government which grew from the post civil war martial law era.

The Federal government is out of control with every kind of agency under the sun to abuse us, spy on us, and to kill us. Some agencies have their own paramilitary commando force to enforce their will. From the Education department to BLM to Interior, to Treasury, to many agencies maintaining an armed paramilitary force. And the agencies have their own Kangaroo court set aside just for that agency. It's rigged against the people/slaves.

These agencies don't answer to congress. The agencies make regulations from the law that created the agency and congress rubber stamps the money. We have no voice in this.

Chupacabra-322 itstippy Feb 2, 2018 6:51 PM Permalink

 

The agencies that are supposed to represent the people and enforce the law have morphed into political tools to be used Against The American People.  How are you going to get an agency like the FBI to investigate the Clintons when they are in on the scam? 

 

A score of senior and rank and file agents should have gone to prison for burning all those women and children to death in Waco.  The Clinton Administration gave those agents a pass, and in the process the Clintons purchased the undying support of the agency.  When the very tool you would use to bring down a criminal enterprise has been coopted by that enterprise, you better tread softly.

 

I am beginning to understand that we are at a tipping point.  People are beginning to grasp the import of agency lies about the assassination of President Kennedy.  It is clear now that the lies were not told to protect the public. 

 

They were told so that the coconspirators could perfect their coup.  Once the coup was completed successive generations of politicians were given the message.  That message was simple.  We the shadow government can kill anybody we choose.  Look what we did to Kennedy.  You either toe the line or you will send in the cleaners.  Those that would not kao tau to shadow rulers got to meet their John Hinckley or died under suspicious circumstances in some West Texas ranch.

 

( Doesn’t matter the Criminal alphabet Agencies, the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have decades & Trillions invested over the decades planting “Agent Smiths” in all of them Pentagram MIC included.)

 

People are beginning to understand that they have been herded by acts of terrorism conducted by their own state.  The scenario of the lone shooter with spectacular marksmanship and fantastic kill rates has lost its credibility. Just another in a lone, long line of “book depository”False Flags.

 

Trump full well understands that he is in mortal combat with a sinister and entrenched oligarchy.  This is not their first rodeo and they are extremely dangerous.  He has to be sure of his footing before he takes his next step.  By the grace of God, he may just very well be able to pull back the curtain and expose these monsters.

 

If they manage to kill him, buckle up because any agency with federal in its title will have lost any claim to legitimacy.  The oligarchs tried to steal the election and that failed.  If they steal the election by killing the President, what follows next is a turkey shoot.

 

Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

esum Cognitive Dissonance Feb 2, 2018 6:53 PM Permalink

FBI ....... WHERE TRUTH GOES TO DIE

cleanup coverup delay obstruct intimidate political mafia

DEDICATED:

TRAVEL TIME TO AND FROM WORK IS PAID FOR...

ONE HOUR GYM AND ONE HOUR LUNCH PAID FOR

20 YEARS OF THIS AND YOU GET FULL PENSION AND CAN COLLECT IMMEDIATELY

NOT WAIT TIL 65...

DEDICATED TO WHAT ..???

jfk

ok city

waco 

ruby ridge

wtc'93

9/11

boston bombers

san bernardino

orlando

LEVOY FINICUM

vegas

POLITICALLY DEDICATED AT THE TOP TO SELF ENRICHMENT 

 

DuneCreature chunga Feb 2, 2018 6:44 PM Permalink

It is good that you brought up LaVoy, chunga

Were those black clad trigger happy clowns at the road block, FBI?... Or Oregano state police? .... Or BLM LEO? ...... Or private contractors, maybe not even US citizens?

This is part of the BIG, BIG problem with the FBI. ... No information.

Who does the FBI work for?

It isn't We The People.

We need a full report on that criminal clusterfuck mess.

Live Hard, Secrecy Breeds Contempt And Tyranny, And The FBI Wants Everyone To TRUST Them? ........ What Planet Are They From?, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

bsdetector Feb 2, 2018 5:34 PM Permalink

Exposed by the Intelligence Committee’s work is the fact that a group of individuals conspired to control a political outcome. This process involved no particular political ideology. It was all about the subversion of democracy to perpetuate governing power in the name of Hillary Clinton.  

 

The persons responsible for this abuse of power must account for their conduct.

 