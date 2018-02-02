FBI Director Wray Tells Staff After Memo: "Keep Calm & Tackle Hard"

While Democrats and Republicans argue over the veracity and impact of the long-anticipated FISA memo, FBI Director Christopher Wray - who despite being appointed by President Trump opposed his push to have the memo released - sent a heartfelt note to the bureau's rank and file employees, reassuring them that this, too, shall pass, and thanking them for their dedicated service.

While media reports have mostly focused on the superficial partisan squabbling, the work that the FBI does has a real impact on American communities that is felt far and wide.

Wray

His upbeat, optimistic message contrasted with a tweet sent by his predecessor, former FBI Director James Comey - under whose watch most of these alleged abuses occurred.

"That's it?" the former director asked, before accusing the House Intelligence Committee, which compiled the memo under the leadership of Rep. Devin Nunes, of producing a document that is "dishonest and misleading."

Meanwhile, the Democratic leadership warned the administration not to use the memo as a "excuse" to fire Special Counsel Bob Mueller, and Republican Sen. John McCain said the memo "serves only Putin's interests".

Read Wray's note below in its entirety...

The American people read the papers, and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media. But they see and experience the actual work you do - keeping communities safe and our nation secure, often dealing with sensitive matters and making decisions under difficult circumstances. And that work will always matter more. Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure. We speak through our work. One case at a time. One intelligence product at a time. One decision at a time. We do that work, and we stay laser-focused on doing great work, even when it's not easy, because we believe in the FBI. We believe in what it stands for and in what this institution means to people. And nothing is going to change that. We're going to keep doing that work, because we know who and what we are, and because we know that our mission comes first. The American people come first. So I ask you to keep doing your great work and keep being the great people you are. And I know that I consider it an incredible privilege to work beside you — and that I'm determined to defend your integrity and professionalism every day. Remember: keep calm and tackle hard. Thank you for standing strong together, and for keeping your faith in this institution that means so much to all of us.

While excerpts of the memo leaked early in the afternoon, the memo was published in its entirety for public consumption a few hours later...