FBI Director Wray Tells Staff After Memo: "Keep Calm & Tackle Hard"

While Democrats and Republicans argue over the veracity and impact of the long-anticipated FISA memo, FBI Director Christopher Wray - who despite being appointed by President Trump opposed his push to have the memo released - sent a heartfelt note to the bureau's rank and file employees, reassuring them that this, too, shall pass, and thanking them for their dedicated service.
While media reports have mostly focused on the superficial partisan squabbling, the work that the FBI does has a real impact on American communities that is felt far and wide.
Wray
His upbeat, optimistic message contrasted with a tweet sent by his predecessor, former FBI Director James Comey - under whose watch most of these alleged abuses occurred.
"That's it?" the former director asked, before accusing the House Intelligence Committee, which compiled the memo under the leadership of Rep. Devin Nunes, of producing a document that is "dishonest and misleading."
Meanwhile, the Democratic leadership warned the administration not to use the memo as a "excuse" to fire Special Counsel Bob Mueller, and Republican Sen. John McCain said the memo "serves only Putin's interests".
Read Wray's note below in its entirety...
The American people read the papers, and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media. But they see and experience the actual work you do - keeping communities safe and our nation secure, often dealing with sensitive matters and making decisions under difficult circumstances. And that work will always matter more.
Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure.
We speak through our work. One case at a time. One intelligence product at a time. One decision at a time.
We do that work, and we stay laser-focused on doing great work, even when it's not easy, because we believe in the FBI. We believe in what it stands for and in what this institution means to people.
And nothing is going to change that.
We're going to keep doing that work, because we know who and what we are, and because we know that our mission comes first. The American people come first.
So I ask you to keep doing your great work and keep being the great people you are. And I know that I consider it an incredible privilege to work beside you — and that I'm determined to defend your integrity and professionalism every day.
Remember: keep calm and tackle hard.
Thank you for standing strong together, and for keeping your faith in this institution that means so much to all of us.
While excerpts of the memo leaked early in the afternoon, the memo was published in its entirety for public consumption a few hours later...
Comments
The memo isn't directed at the main body of the FBI, just some of the former and present day leadership. For the Director to imply the rank and file are part of this memo is bullshit and a misdirection. It is a public relations stunt.
Where is the outrage by rank and file FBI against the rotten fish heads at the top?
to James Comey's response of "that's it", why? what else do you know that they didn't uncover you douche.
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
Can anybody be stupider than McCain..?
In reply to to James Comey's response of… by phatfawzi
Blame it on the brain cancer. Or at least the recent stupidity.
In reply to Can anybody be stupider than… by gmrpeabody
...and, why hasn't Wray cleaned out his desk...?
In reply to Blame it on the brain cancer… by Cognitive Dissonance
We need another night of the long knives.
In reply to ...and, why hasn't Wray… by gmrpeabody
"Keep Calm and Tackle Hard". Sheesh, Imbecile Wray mixes British and high school football metaphors. Can't they at least find a leader who is not quite so stupid and didn't flunk English?
In reply to We need another night of the… by bobbbny
It is spectacularly stupid to believe what is in the Steele dossier........FISA judge Contreras, FBI maroons, Dramacrats.
In reply to We need another night of the… by bobbbny
Gee, Chris- what are you talking about? If you didn't do anything wrong, there's really nothing for anyone to "worry" about, is there?
Too funny- his own memo leaked prematurely- can the FBI keep ANYTHING secured????
In reply to Blame it on the brain cancer… by Cognitive Dissonance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqVUggBhYuQ
https://www.scribd.com/document/370598711/House-Intelligence-Committee-…
PATRIOT VINDICATION DAY!
In reply to Gee, Chris- what are you… by jcaz
As a matter of course the entire upper ranks should just be shit canned and replaced.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Four chan
Wait a minute...I thought Christopher Wray was resigning? More fake news I guess, 😜
In reply to As a matter of course the… by DownWithYogaPants
Leak bait
In reply to Wait a minute...I thought… by eatthebanksters
Nowhere does Wray take ownership of past FBI transgressions. He plays a sympathy card that all FBI are hard working patriots that don't deserve to be treated with scrutiny. He is not the leader the FBI needs to make the changes necessary to bring back confidence.
In reply to Leak bait by RICKYBIRD
Translation: Our Organization has just been caught committing TREASON.
Keep up the Good Work!
Trump really, seriously needs to start making better cabinet choices.
In reply to Wait a minute...I thought… by eatthebanksters
The FBI lying repeatedly in court so they can spy domestically and subvert an American presidential election is what I would call news. First time I'm embarrassed to have served in the USMC.
In reply to Wait a minute...I thought… by eatthebanksters
Don't be embarrassed of serving in the corps.
Tarawa.
The corps had nothing to do with this mess. The DC fucktards
did this. You have no reason to be ashamed.
In reply to The FBI lying repeatedly in… by eclectic syncretist
Director Wray went on to add: "They were desperately looking to score; the tight end went to penetrate our line. His hands were great, & he fought for every inch. It was a tight fit and the ball squirted right on his face mask. When you're under a few sweaty guys, there's going to be some illegal touching." He ended by winking, giving the reporter his cell number, & skipped out of the press conference humming a Broadway tune.
In reply to Blame it on the brain cancer… by Cognitive Dissonance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH3_-TdoNkQ
Watch this and tell me that McCain shouldn't retire?
He should stop embarrassing himself.
He should have left office before he made the comments.
In reply to Blame it on the brain cancer… by Cognitive Dissonance
Wrong word, EVIL.... He sold his soul for the Keating 5 acquittal..... Since then he has been property of SCUM inc.....
In reply to Can anybody be stupider than… by gmrpeabody
Love how he acknowledged the corruption exposed by the memo, owned it, and explained the steps being taken to avoid it in the future... oh wait.
In reply to Wrong word, EVIL.... He… by gatorengineer
Ed Zackery......
In reply to Love how he acknowledged the… by balanced
In reply to Love how he acknowledged the… by balanced
Lindsay Graham.
In reply to Can anybody be stupider than… by gmrpeabody
It's the old children's head in the blanket ploy - if you pretend you can't see it, it goes away.
In reply to to James Comey's response of… by phatfawzi
My reply to James Comey's "That's it"?
It's enough to send you to a federal ass pounding prison, dipshit.
In reply to to James Comey's response of… by phatfawzi
and above all, team, deflect and spin, deflect and spin...
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
He could at least say which part of the memo he was opposed on grounds of national security... or was that part really cut out?
Mr Steele's irrational fear for Trump's election seems really, really odd, almost out of place since he is British...
In reply to and above all, team, deflect… by ZH Snob
They all work for the private central bankers.
In reply to He could at least say which… by nonclaim
That's just shifting the blame, since it can't be "the Russians" anymore.
In reply to They all work for the… by DownWithYogaPants
The FBI changed its mission statement in January, 2014.
The change in the mission was noted on the bureau’s fact sheet, as first reported by Foreign Policy. The FBI fact sheet previously stated, “The primary function of the FBI is law enforcement.” But the mission has now been changed to, “The primary function of the FBI is national security.”
"National Security" means they can spy on whoever they want to, criminal or not. I don't understand how the agency was allowed to change its charter without Congressional Approval. The FBI considers itself above the law. They refer to us as "citizens", as if they aren't citizens but are something beyond ordinary citizens.
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
There were other changes to the mission statement too.
And - the audience for the memo isn't Congress - it's the public.
In reply to The FBI changed its mission… by itstippy
After today, they're going to say it was a spelling typo and they meant to say that their primary function is "notional" security.
In reply to The FBI changed its mission… by itstippy
That's a good one: "Notional Security". Posers gotta pose.
In reply to After today, they're going… by eclectic syncretist
The FBI must be abolished. The FBI isn't centralized, and the whole system doesn't work in unison. The FBI divides the country like warlords. Each city, and land area has it's own FBI warlord enforcing federal martial law. These federal outpost don't follow the law. (when we hear, it's only at the top, the FBI is corrupt, this is not true, the FBI is corrupt and lawless from top to bottom and sideways.)
This grew into 17 intelligence agencies with over 200,000 contractors. This is a product of the agency form of government which grew from the post civil war martial law era.
The Federal government is out of control with every kind of agency under the sun to abuse us, spy on us, and to kill us. Some agencies have their own paramilitary commando force to enforce their will. From the Education department to BLM to Interior, to Treasury, to many agencies maintaining an armed paramilitary force. And the agencies have their own Kangaroo court set aside just for that agency. It's rigged against the people/slaves.
These agencies don't answer to congress. The agencies make regulations from the law that created the agency and congress rubber stamps the money. We have no voice in this.
In reply to The FBI changed its mission… by itstippy
The agencies that are supposed to represent the people and enforce the law have morphed into political tools to be used Against The American People. How are you going to get an agency like the FBI to investigate the Clintons when they are in on the scam?
A score of senior and rank and file agents should have gone to prison for burning all those women and children to death in Waco. The Clinton Administration gave those agents a pass, and in the process the Clintons purchased the undying support of the agency. When the very tool you would use to bring down a criminal enterprise has been coopted by that enterprise, you better tread softly.
I am beginning to understand that we are at a tipping point. People are beginning to grasp the import of agency lies about the assassination of President Kennedy. It is clear now that the lies were not told to protect the public.
They were told so that the coconspirators could perfect their coup. Once the coup was completed successive generations of politicians were given the message. That message was simple. We the shadow government can kill anybody we choose. Look what we did to Kennedy. You either toe the line or you will send in the cleaners. Those that would not kao tau to shadow rulers got to meet their John Hinckley or died under suspicious circumstances in some West Texas ranch.
( Doesn’t matter the Criminal alphabet Agencies, the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have decades & Trillions invested over the decades planting “Agent Smiths” in all of them Pentagram MIC included.)
People are beginning to understand that they have been herded by acts of terrorism conducted by their own state. The scenario of the lone shooter with spectacular marksmanship and fantastic kill rates has lost its credibility. Just another in a lone, long line of “book depository”False Flags.
Trump full well understands that he is in mortal combat with a sinister and entrenched oligarchy. This is not their first rodeo and they are extremely dangerous. He has to be sure of his footing before he takes his next step. By the grace of God, he may just very well be able to pull back the curtain and expose these monsters.
If they manage to kill him, buckle up because any agency with federal in its title will have lost any claim to legitimacy. The oligarchs tried to steal the election and that failed. If they steal the election by killing the President, what follows next is a turkey shoot.
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to The FBI changed its mission… by itstippy
Do you see any? Me either. It's the same "bad apples" theory local cops use.
If there's so few "bad apples" why don't all the "good guys" arrest, jail, and prosecute the bad ones?
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
Because most of the bad apples are in charge. Ajax's 1st Law of Physics: "Scum always rises to the top".
In reply to Do you see any? Me either… by Noktirnal
Pensively Pondering Pensions...
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
https://www.newsmediawatchdog.com/single-post/2018/02/02/GOP-Lawmaker-On-Memo-FBI-Conduct-Constitutes-Treason
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
The statement from the Director is the most unprofessional statement I have seen coming from a law enforcement agency. His organization screws up and he acts as if his feelings are hurt. Grow up, suck it up, tell us how it isn't going to happen again and try to move on. If he can't do this he is in the wrong position.
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
Where is the outrage from the FBI rank and file indeed. It's virtually non-existent. To me that speaks volumes and calls into question your implied suggestion the rank and file are noble seekers of justice.
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
All I said was the memo wasn't directed at the rank and file. I did not imply that meant they were clean. In fact I implied the opposite by asking where their outrage was.
In reply to Where is the outrage from… by herbivore
FBI ....... WHERE TRUTH GOES TO DIE
cleanup coverup delay obstruct intimidate political mafia
DEDICATED:
TRAVEL TIME TO AND FROM WORK IS PAID FOR...
ONE HOUR GYM AND ONE HOUR LUNCH PAID FOR
20 YEARS OF THIS AND YOU GET FULL PENSION AND CAN COLLECT IMMEDIATELY
NOT WAIT TIL 65...
DEDICATED TO WHAT ..???
jfk
ok city
waco
ruby ridge
wtc'93
9/11
boston bombers
san bernardino
orlando
LEVOY FINICUM
vegas
POLITICALLY DEDICATED AT THE TOP TO SELF ENRICHMENT
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
The rank and file all signed NDAs. They can't say shit. Unless there is an occasional whistle blower. By the way, what ever happened to that whistle blower that had all the goods in video and such, was dying of cancer and was going to blow this wide open? He got a waiver to talk. Crickets.
In reply to The memo isn't directed at… by Cognitive Dissonance
His name was LaVoy Finicum.
It is good that you brought up LaVoy, chunga
Were those black clad trigger happy clowns at the road block, FBI?... Or Oregano state police? .... Or BLM LEO? ...... Or private contractors, maybe not even US citizens?
This is part of the BIG, BIG problem with the FBI. ... No information.
Who does the FBI work for?
It isn't We The People.
We need a full report on that criminal clusterfuck mess.
Live Hard, Secrecy Breeds Contempt And Tyranny, And The FBI Wants Everyone To TRUST Them? ........ What Planet Are They From?, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to His name was LaVoy Finicum. by chunga
Exposed by the Intelligence Committee’s work is the fact that a group of individuals conspired to control a political outcome. This process involved no particular political ideology. It was all about the subversion of democracy to perpetuate governing power in the name of Hillary Clinton.
The persons responsible for this abuse of power must account for their conduct.
well our AG said schucks no department is perfect..... How is that Bastard still in his job?
In reply to Exposed by the Intelligence… by bsdetector
Sessions needs his picture in a dictionary; next to the word "Useless."
In reply to well our AG said schucks no… by gatorengineer