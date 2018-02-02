Kissinger Warns "Pre-Emptive Attack" Against North Korea "Is Strong" Possibility

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/02/2018 - 17:49

Authored by Alex Christoforou via TheDuran.com,

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has said that he agrees with the aggressive statements President Trump has made towards North Korea.

The former Secretary of State said that the Trump Administration “will hit that fork in the road, and the temptation to deal with it with a pre-emptive attack” against North Korea “is strong, and the argument is rational.”

PJ Media reports

The Trump administration has signaled that North Korea would be crossing a red line if it developed nuclear capability for its intercontinental ballistic missile program. Yet some policy officials and military experts claim that North Korea has already crossed that line, or is at least very close to attaching nuclear warheads to its missiles.

Kissinger offered his thoughts on the impending “fork in the road,” in which the administration may consider pre-emptive military action or increasingly tighter sanctions against the regime.

“We will hit that fork in the road, and the temptation to deal with it with a pre-emptive attack is strong, and the argument is rational, but I have seen no public statement by any leading official,” Nixon’s secretary of State told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “But in any event, my own thinking, I would be very concerned by any unilateral American war at the borders of China and Russia, in which we are not supported by a significant part of the world, or at least of the Asian world.”

The current North Korean trajectory, Kissinger continued, could lead to nuclear proliferation throughout Asia, as he believes South Korea will not accept being the only Korea without nuclear capability. Japan will follow suit, he said.

“Then we’re living in a new world, in which technically competent countries with adequate command structures are possessing nuclear weapons in an area where there are considerable national disagreements,” Kissinger said. “That is a new world that will require new thinking by us.”

This would drive a rethinking of the entire U.S. nuclear deterrent posture, Kissinger said, as the current strategy assumes only one potential nuclear threat. One little country in North Korea does not pose such an extreme threat, Kissinger said, but the situation has the potential to evolve into a nuclear landscape the world has never seen.

In the coming weeks, the Trump administration is expected to release its Nuclear Policy Review, which is rumored to call for new nuclear weapons capability, more useable nuclear weapons and expanded conditions under which the U.S. would contemplate using a nuclear weapon.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asked President Reagan’s Secretary of State George P. Shultz if he still believes that the U.S. should further reduce its reliance on nuclear weapons. Schultz said a nuclear exchange would have “devastating” impacts on the planet, “so I continue to believe that we should be trying to eliminate them.”

“We were getting there for a while, and now that’s all stopped, and now our problem is proliferation, so this is a new problem we have to work out and work at it hard,” Schultz said.

Schultz also agreed with Kissinger’s recommendation that the U.S. attempt to start a serious dialogue with Russia, which the U.S. could expand to other countries and attempt to get a joint enterprise with the objective of eliminating nuclear weapons from the planet.

In response to Kissinger’s comments on North Korea, Schultz said that the U.S. needs to be “careful with red lines.” He added that when a solider points his weapon at an enemy, he’d better be ready to kill.

“Empty threats destroy you,” Schultz said.

He agreed with Kissinger’s recommendation that the U.S. work constructively to bring China and Russia to the table, mostly China, as it has greater influence over North Korea. Kissinger said the U.S. should be working closely with China to bring further sanctions and pressure against North Korea. Schultz pointed out that China has a declining population and GDP, which should make them more receptive to collaboration.

“That would be my preferred course, and on the other hand, if it turns out that neither is availing, then we better get used to the fact that South Korea, in my opinion, will not accept being the only Korea that has no nuclear weapon,” Kissinger said.

Earlier in the conversation, Kissinger said that if it gets to the point where the U.S. is forced to come to a deal with North Korea and freeze its nuclear program, the U.S. will have somewhat legitimized North Korea’s military capability, which will encourage other countries in the region.

Kissinger also warned Congress last week against potential military intervention near Russian and Chinese borders without the world’s support.

After today's memo release (and judging by McCain's response), we suspect the war-drums from the left will build.

Shhh 07564111 Feb 2, 2018 6:55 PM Permalink

Yes the world that Kissinger wanted will pass. But will its passing be with lip service or with nuclear explosions . The opening ceremony of the Olympics will show both North and South Korea marching under unified flag. The message will be sent to all viewers around the world that Korea is one nation one culture indivisible by US and UN  that waged the Korean conflict. The choice to attack likely will be done before the opening ceremony or delayed indefinitely. Its a nuclear attack now or delay indefinitely . Imagine the poorest country in the world owning weapons to eradicate large portions of the US. The US financial power/dollar supremacy/ all rose out of the ashes of WII with US holding the biggest stick. Without the supremacy of McDonnell Douglas Mcdonalds will not rule the fast food world. The trade rules were enforced with US nuclear  weapons and nuclear carriers. Trade structures will collapse which is why the collapse of the dollar has only just begun.

UselessEater Scanderbeg Feb 2, 2018 6:34 PM Permalink

Moloch requires the sacrifice and complicity of many, we really are so stupid to fall it, again and again. This should be a dumb, dumb question, yet it is not... we are bleeding ourselves for another it is madness:

“Name a single country in the history of the world, faced with threats comparable to those faced by Israel, that has a better record of human rights, compliance with the rule of law or seeking to minimize civilian casualties.”

https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/02/01/an-ethnostate-for-me-but-not-…

lew1024 Croesus Feb 2, 2018 6:46 PM Permalink

No, better to convict him of just one of his many criminal frauds on the American people, then sentence him according to the latest penology theories. Modern punishments can be safely inflicted upon even the very aged, as Kissinger is.

Far better to have Kissinger as a PP* for the rest of his natural days than any lesser punishment, e.g. execution or mere torture, however horrible, as the Pilluri provides so many improvements to civic life as its unique punishment is inflicted by ordinary citizens.

https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/02/02/pissonthem/

#PissOnThem needs your support to become part of modern civic life.

*Pilluri Prisoner

bmore Feb 2, 2018 5:55 PM Permalink

mueller friend/accomplise/accessory
threatens sitting president with harm

If you see this mud and you swore an oath, you are allowed by LAW to shot him in the head.

bye

paulcraigroberts.org/2018/02/02/former-mueller-deputy-phil-mudd-tells-cnn-government-going-kill-trump/

karenm Feb 2, 2018 5:58 PM Permalink

So N.Korea better attack first. (Wink, wink) Think to yourself. Does a nation publicly announce its pre-emptive attack plans? Of course not. This is all a psyop so the dumbed down masses will think they know why they were nuked.

CRM114 Feb 2, 2018 6:00 PM Permalink

Henry's a diplomat, not a General.

There is no feasible way of taking out all Yung Fat Wun's nuclear forces in a pre-emptive strike. A nuclear response against the US or US allies would then be guaranteed. Trump has surrounded himself with people who know that.

It's a non-starter. Go back to bed, Henry.

metanoic Feb 2, 2018 6:03 PM Permalink

Are we going to blow every country off the map that the "deep state" sold nuclear technology to or shall we simply eliminate the illegal arms dealers supplying them and their cronies in government ?