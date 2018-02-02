Turmoil: Dow's Biggest Point Rout Since Lehman; Bonds, Bitcoin Crash

This week for Bitcoin, Bonds, and Bullish stockholders...
If #bitcoin was a bus.#stocks #gaming #gamedev #anime #startup #STEM #Spotify #tech #AI #VR #iTunes #drones #design #driverless #data @PitchCrunch pic.twitter.com/8Qe3jbKp8p— PitchCrunch (@PitchCrunch) January 17, 2018
Today, and this week, saw some extremes:
- This week was the worst for bonds & stocks combined since Feb 2009
- Dow's biggest single-day drop since Brexit (June 2016)
- Dow's biggest point drop since Lehman (Oct 2008!)
- Dow's worst week since Jan 2016
- VIX's biggest spike since Aug 2015 China Deval / Flash-Crash
- China's Shanghai Comp worst week since Dec 2016
- China's Shenzhen Comp worst week since Jan 2016
- Germany's DAX worst week since Feb 2016
- 30Y UST Bond's worst weekly drop since the election (Nov 2016)
- UST Yield Curve (2s30s) biggest steepening week since election (Nov 2016)
- High Yield Bond's worst week since March 2017
- Dollar Index first weekly gain in two months
- Dollar Index biggest daily gain since Jan 2017
- Gold's worst week in two months
- Silver's worst week since July 2017
- Bitcoin's worst week since Jan 2015
Where were the dip-buyers?!
China ugly..
Europe dumped into the red...
And US Stocks were crushed...
Futures show the chaos a little better - Friday's melt-up, numerous v-shaped recoveries this week as dip-buyers crambled back in... and then today!
And today was a bloodbath for stocks...
The Dow ended down 670 Points - the biggest point decline since Lehman in Oct 2008...
Year-to-Date, Trannies and Small Caps have given up most of their gains...
Retailers and Energy stocks were the big laggards but everything was whacked with banks tumbling today despite soaring rates and steepening curves...
VIX spiked to its highest since the election today...
Risk-Parity fund deleveraging was triggered again (with bonds and stocks down hard)...
Risk-Parity funds had their worst day since May 2017 today...
It appears the bond spike has spooked stocks...
In fact this is the worst day for aggregate losses in bonds and stocks since September 2016...
Bonds bloodbath'd on the day and week...
30Y Yields were within a tick or two of 3.10% this week...
The yield curve steepened notably on the week
And debt ceiling anxiety is back as the Bill curve inverts...
The Dollar Index managed its first weekly gain of the year, but remains well below the Trump rescue highs...
In commodity-land, everything was red on the week with silver getting monkey-hammered today...
Silver is back at 6-week lows..
Finally, there was carnage in cryptocurrencies this week, with a modest rescue today.
This was the worst week for Bitcoin since January 2015, back below $9,000...
And finally... remember, you are here...
Comments
Those were some good old-fashioned moves, just like Helicopter Ben used to make!
.
Breaking News...
""The Dow, SPs, Naz... Sold off today due to a Bearish FISA Memo that was only partially released after some redaction and an incredible amount of Hot Air surrounding it. ""
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
TGIF
In reply to . by Sir Edge
I've missed the Puking Clown
In reply to TGIF by Caloot
SINCE LEHMAN!!!
In reply to I've missed the Puking Clown by E.F. Mutton
I blame Obama, Hillary, the Jews, the Deep State,
NWO, Norks, Chinks, Tsar Putin, ISIS and Saddam.
Tax cuts! Build the Wall! MAGA.
In reply to SINCE LEHMAN!!! by Bud Dry
WALL BONDS!
(invest now)
https://youtu.be/_apQS5Ioukc
In reply to I blame Obama, Hillary, the… by Deep Snorkeler
I wouldn't get too concerned about today's market drop. Such a move and more is WAY overdue.
Cryptos are another story, however. They still look lower.
In reply to WALL BONDS!… by Paul John Smith
IT WAS ALL WORTH IT TO SEE THE BARFING CLOWN!
I applaud his future appearance as well, naturally.
In reply to I wouldn't get too concerned… by IH8OBAMA
Since Lehman!!!!
In reply to IT WAS ALL WORTH IT TO SEE… by NugginFuts
BARFING CLOWN !!!!
DEER IN HEADLIGHTS !!!
I've missed you, old friends. About bloody time.
And on Groundhog Day, no less. Do we get to do it again tomorrow?
In reply to Since Lehman!!!! by American Psycho
700 point loss on any given day is a full blown crisis, we almost made it. Ok go back to sleep, all is well
In reply to Since Lehman!!!! by American Psycho
Not quite like 1987 Black Monday but not too shabby.
In reply to 700 point loss on any given… by 1 Alabama
Sure, 20 years ago. With the run-up in equities it's barely a fart in the wind...
In reply to 700 point loss on any given… by 1 Alabama
Funny how all this negative sentiment and negative index movement seems so coordinated! Kind of like a rigged market.
In reply to Sure, 20 years ago. With the… by Black Warrior …
WALL BONDS!
(invest now)
https://youtu.be/_apQS5Ioukc
In reply to I blame Obama, Hillary, the… by Deep Snorkeler
"WAR BONDS!" - Fixed it for you motherfucker.
In reply to WALL BONDS!… by Paul John Smith
Build the wall ?!
There wont be any money left if the budget deal doesn't get done.
In reply to I blame Obama, Hillary, the… by Deep Snorkeler
This is not a singular case. In fact it's utterly common for law enforcement at all levels to do exactly this sort of thing -- use an unlawful means to develop a case and then lie, generating a "parallel excuse" that leads them to the arrest. This is not just an offense against the Constitution it is felony perjury as well when they lie in their pleadings and presentations to the courts of this nation. While this act is most-common in drug cases it's hardly confined there. All of this is illegal and yet not one cop has gone to prison -- although a few defendants that uncovered it before sentencing or appeal have had their convictions tossed.
The root problem is that you, America, will not get off your ass. Where was the demand for everyone involved in that crap in 2013 to be fired and prosecuted? It's not like I didn't report on that case or try to bury it, you know. Nor was I the only one -- a local paper ran the story as well and thousands of subscribers read the article.
Suddenly you're outraged that this very same thing was done to a Presidential candidate.
These events happened because you failed to get out your pitchforks, torches and a demand for criminal prosecution and disbandment of all agencies involved in the thousands upon thousands of similar cases aimed at other people over the previous few decades.
It's certainly true that you don't want 100 kilos of heroin flooding your town. But when you get down to it the process exists to conduct surveillance and obtain warrants legally for a reason -- it prevents perversions of justice and rank abuse exactly as appears happened in this case. The law forbids intentional concealment as occurred here for that exact reason and it is the American public's refusal to call for prison terms and instant disbandment of all state, local and federal law enforcement agencies that have intentionally, wantonly and with complete disregard for the law engaged in such practices that led to this abuse.
If you are only upset about this because you like Trump then you're no better than they are, in that you're perfectly ok with so-called "law enforcement" committing felonies so long as "the right people" are arrested, charged and prosecuted.
Karl Denninger
In reply to I blame Obama, Hillary, the… by Deep Snorkeler
MAGA? How 'bout we got the tax cuts you wanted, which leads to increasing deficits which have to funded by selling treasuries, which increased supply pushes interest rates higher along with the stimulative effects of the tax cuts in an economy that is already at full capacity which causes the Fed to push interest rates higher as well. All of which leads to a massive selloff in stocks.
So, you think Trump is gonna take credit for THIS stock market?
MAGA your ass...
In reply to I blame Obama, Hillary, the… by Deep Snorkeler
Suck MAGA's ballz cocksucker
In reply to MAGA? How 'bout we got the… by Mikeyyy
At least it is not a full banner of deer in the headlights!
In reply to I've missed the Puking Clown by E.F. Mutton
ah nostalgia, since LEE-MON and the deer is back, whats next tuesday?
In reply to I've missed the Puking Clown by E.F. Mutton
Buy the abyss?
In reply to . by Sir Edge
enough with the "point drop" crap this isn't cnbs.........did we break the 50 day......nope.....then talk to me next week
UPDATE - didnt mean to reply to your post; not sure what happened...
In reply to Buy the abyss? by two hoots
Sellers gotta pay taxes. Cut the check bitchez.
In reply to enough with the "point drop"… by spastic_colon
I think you might be onto something with your analysis. Is it possible that the "Deep State" minions with their criminal bankster friends decided to send a message to President Trump that they are willing, ready and able to crash the stawk market in reprisal for the release of the FISA memo?
In reply to . by Sir Edge
Finally the dip buyers get a taste of the shit sandwiches ive been eating
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
"Finally the dip buyers get a taste of the shit sandwiches ive been eating."
Lol. That's a good one...the dip-buyers were good to go in the morning before shtf when the memo was released.
Dow closes down at famous and ominous 666 (665.75).
In reply to Finally the dip buyers get a… by overbet
I wonder if "666" was just a coincidence?
In reply to "Finally the dip buyers get… by california chrome
Nearly lost it at 230 when it jumped 50 points in a second or so
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
Ladies and gents, only percentages matter.
settle down now. Thanks.
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
THE FBI REPEATEDLY LIED TO THE COURTS in order to SPY ON A DOMESTIC CAMPAIGN with the intention of SUBVERTING AN AMERICAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?????? WTFFFFFFFFFFFF????
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
That is exactly why you would be a fool to put anything into cryptos when you should be in fiat/stocks/bonds. Everyone knows all of the fraud is in crypto and the rest are pristine fluffy white clouds of angelic goodness.
The truth is that if you buy in at the record high for anything you are the sucker. Same for selling at the low.
I wonder how many people took my advice to trade bitcoin vs gold and have been able to double (or more) their holdings of either with all of the volatility. Oh, right, almost none here listened. Congrats to the one person who did.
In reply to THE FBI REPEATEDLY LIED TO… by lester1
did you testify yet.
In reply to THE FBI REPEATEDLY LIED TO… by lester1
Davos ends. Dow down 666.
Devilishly good fun!
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
It's the Magic Number!
The Dow is getting Beasted.
In reply to Davos ends. Dow down 666… by alexcojones
Brutal. My portfolio lost 150k today
In reply to Those were some good old… by FullHedge1
Should've sold yesterday, sucker.
In reply to Brutal. My portfolio lost… by ChargingHandle
A message from the Deep State?
I was expecting it down 666 just to make 100% sure everyone got the message
but
apparently they messed up the maths a bit
In reply to A message from the Deep… by atomp
-665.75. Rounds to 666. I think you just hit the nail on the head!!
In reply to I was expecting it down 666… by Peak Finance
Yup, rang the bell on the way up at 666 SnP, rang the bell for the plunge at -666 Dow down day.
History rhymes
In reply to I was expecting it down 666… by Peak Finance
And on the last day before retirement for Lucifer's Gnome
In reply to Yup, rang the bell on the… by newmacroman
IIRC, the 1987 crash came two months after Greenspan took over as Fed Chairman.
Good luck, Mr. Powell - you will need it!
In reply to And on the last day before… by newmacroman
He should call in sick.
Thanks, I was going to post what u did Bam Man. Now I don't have to.
This one arm typing with a pussy on my arm is hard...
In reply to IIRC, the 1987 crash came… by Bam_Man
Well, no one's perfect, not even the plunge protection team. Give them credit for trying though.
But if you look at the chart for today, it shows almost a perfect line toward a gradual downturn throughout the day, so they did pretty good with that control.
In reply to I was expecting it down 666… by Peak Finance
They can suck on my Message, and rot in festering slime.
In reply to A message from the Deep… by atomp
Yes, I think thats exactly what this is. TPTB are going to show Trump, just days after taking credit for a run up in the Stawk Market, and a booming eCONomy, who is in control. They would normally be buying bonds hand over fist to keep rates down, now they are sitting on their hands. The Fed will just say they are trying to keep the economy from overheating but its really a message to Trump. We control the market and the economy, not you.
In reply to A message from the Deep… by atomp
You are full of shit. Anyone with half a brain knew this was coming sooner or later. There is ALWAYS a rotation from one investment to another. Rates are rising. The Fed is behind the curve. Nothing grows to the sky.
In reply to Yes, I think thats exactly… by Beam Me Up Scotty