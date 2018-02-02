Match.com Dating Site Is Reporting Fake Active-User Numbers

Yesterday, we highlighted a story that pulled back the curtain on the shady world of media sites paying for traffic - a practice that countless social-media influencers and AdSense scammers have employed for years to help monetize their respective platforms.
As it turns out, IBT Media, the publisher of Newsweek and the International Business Times, reportedly schemed to buy fraudulent traffic in order to help secure a major ad contract from a US government agency. A group that investigates fraudulent web traffic initially published the findings, which comport with a story from Buzzfeed news about IBT India.
Now, Thinknum, a FinTech company that analyzes web traffic, has published a report on its blog alleging that SpeedDate.com, one of the 45 web properties owned by Match.com, misleads users by publishing fake engagement data on its homepage.
When the company's analysts tried to verify the high level of activity (after all, the site regular advertises more than 2,500 singles "online now" - a huge number in many parts of the US) they discovered something disturbing in the website's header files: A random number generator (highlighted in purple in the image above).
So we looked deeper - why wasn’t SpeedDate.com registering on our active users counts? Perhaps it’s because they don’t use Facebook login like their other properties, making it difficult for us to track activity? Perhaps it’s because they’re under the radar?
Or perhaps it’s because they lie?
When our engineers took a deeper look at SpeedDate.com to figure out how we could track activity - after all, 3,297 Singles Online Now is a lot, and we should be tracking this rising star of digital dating - we found something curious in their header files.
A random-number generator.
What's perhaps even more galling is how the site is "monetized" - instead of relying solely on advertising traffic, real human users must pay for the service.
You may think this isn’t a big deal, but in an environment in which dating sites are exceedingly difficult to navigate, difficult to use, and sketchy on details, a company as big at Match shouldn’t be commiting a sin as fundamental as making up its usage numbers.
Perhaps SpeedDate.com is just a placeholder for something bigger. Maybe it’s a relic that Match is no longer feeding. That said, it still entices hapless singles to sign up, give out personal data, and get matched up with users that either don’t exist, or haven’t been using the site in years.
Oh - and to “verify your profile” you need to enter credit card information and get billed $0.99. After all, there are thousands of singles waiting to meet you, right?
Right?
To be sure, the author of the Thinknum post said the company isn't sure what's up with Speeddate.com these days, or if they're even still active as a business. In 2008, they came under fire for some Facebook login shenanigans that got them banned from the social network. Regardless, their site is active - and they're accepting signups.
Comments
Everyone is on Tinder....Match is for ugly people.
technology is a runway for ugly people.
How ugly? Wrong place to find a wife then.
Dude we're talking Harvey Weinstein meets Apple Maps ugly.
O dude! Have a little mercy! :-))
I knew the site was a fraud when Monica Lewinsky's blue dress picture kept coming up in 2009.
I still love "hot girls in your area want to party!" and no matter where you go, there's those same hot girls in your area. They are following you. They know...they know...
I'm getting tons of fraudulent requests from LinkedIn. Several people I know have found themselves on LinkedIn. Bots are scouring the web and grabbing names and any associated information and creating LinkedIn accounts. Gee, I wonder who benefits.
Let's face it, the level of scamming accelerates daily. The "skim machine" grows without a second thought.
This is what happens when there is massive, blatant criminality at the highest levels of business and GOVT. It "trickles down".
Unprecedented
Right, what to you expect when even money is nothing else than a big scam by the elites.
I wonder if ZH is using fraudbots to juice its viewer numbers to get more ad income.
Lots of sites do that.
Got Twitter Followers?
https://boingboing.net/tag/german-calas
Because being popular is so fucking important.
No bots here. Nope. Never.
On those Dating sites I bet some of those girls who say they are "19 year-old, sweet, petite, 5'1", 98 lbs, virgins working their way thru college seeking a long term relationship" are actually [in reality] not whom they say they are.
Probably someone who looks like Harvey Weinstein or Rosie O'Donnell.
LOL. Reporting fake numbers? Who on earth would assume they would tell the truth? Random number generator? Who on earth would be surprised at that?
This article is ALMOST not a story. I'm glad they published it. I appreciate the work they put in to alert the masses. Well done guys, thank you. I just find it amusing because it is exactly what I expected hence, ALMOST not a story. Still plenty of people out there who know nothing about computers so it will be important news to them. I'm old-school in that I know a heap about programming computers (and hence programming them to lie) but nothing about any modern encryption or protocols that could possibly "force" the computer to report the truth. Mind you, at this stage of the game we've seen the shenanigans done with Facebook likes and retweet numbers and the rest. Surely it is way past time to stop trusting anything the computers say. Let me rephrase that: The computers probably* do exactly what they were programmed to do. But what did the programmers program them to do???
*Re "Probably" : In the old days it was feasible that the computer was exactly what it was reported to be, a microprocessor, memory chips and other hardware. These days it would be waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too easy to have a second processor built into the first with its own little spy program built-in to do whatever it likes independently of anything else the computer is doing. You're free to choose your own level of paranoia but in my case if I can not read the code then I can not trust it. Plus if I did not build it then I can not trust it. Or at least let me see and analyze every single signal / bit of EMR the computer puts out but spread spectrum techniques are now old tech so even that isn't as conclusive as it used to be. In the old days, especially pre-internet, there was little benefit to this level of spying. These days it is TOO EASY to do it to justify NOT doing it. Technological capability, Temptation, Motive, Opportunity. What more do you need?
Alert! lonely housewife 1.5 miles away wants NSA sex! (It's 3:40 AM)
In reply to I still love "hot girls in… by a Smudge by an…
Wait until the synthetic-skinned robots go mainstream.
I am trying HH...lords knows I'm trying.
As long as they have Westworld. I wanna shoot Yule Brenner.
I used Match over 12 years ago and there were a lot of profiles that had been inactive for years that were still counted as "live" according to Match.
I bet my old profile is still up as active.
O man! :-)
Maybe but Tinder is owned by Match so they don't care
Most of the dating sites are owned by the same company
I did try this tinder phenomenon, waste of time.
As an introverted gargoyle, I've had better success just going out to whatever function and got phone numbers and more with less effort than this tinder. Just trying to get a phone number after a painstaking match was like trying to crack a 266 encryption... F**%%%kkkkkkk !!!
Fukkin Russian bots, looking to undermine the Democracy of the United States while, hopefully, against all odds, getting to get a piece of that hunky Assklown Adam Schiff.
He looks like a ghoul with a pemcil neck. Typical shit bag asshole in the early stages of zombie transition.
Tinder = STD wherehouse.
You mean STD whorehouse.
I do indeed.
I was thinking STD warehouse.
Much like Weinstein.
It's ok,
all of the profiles I put up on match.com are for people I really hated anyway...lol
Oh dip! Why oh why in the world haven't we though of that yet? First thing that comes to mind is fake profiles for my friends...yeah we could do some damage there, that's close to SWATing them (all in good fun) but if we do this to our ENEMIES?
OK how much trouble do we get in if we post a dating profile for Henry Kissinger?
Hallo leettle girl I am a fat eternal being from hell zat von't die let me teeckle you weeth my tentacles ha ha ha ha.
What are friends for after all?
Lady, you look nothing like your picture and my laptop is now infected with malware.
But I just had to meet you ;-)
Potemkin Everything:
Stock market
Meat market
PM market
Education system
Currency system
Political system
Justice system
Press
Clarity is liberating.
It can be shocking, unnerving, even scary...but liberating nonetheless ;-)
How is anybody supposed to run a legitimate business when you get undercut by fraud at every turn?
Blockchain is supposed to solve this, but won't in its current implementations.
Attractiveness is backed by blockchain technology. Historicity is possible, but is made time consuming by current methodology. Blockchain > Blockdwayne - currently.
You forgot healthcare and pharmacy.
Yup, that is where we now are.
Zuckerberg will not be pleased with the business model infringement.
You mean they lie to make money?
Trump has an account on sugardaddyforme.com
Under the name Diane Reynolds...or was it Richard Windsor?...LMAO!
Carlos Danger.
And I came up with the idea completely drug free - making it make sense — that’ll be tougher.
Same thing happened with that Adultery website 5 years ago. Why would Match.com be any different?
As I recall, there weren't actually any women on that site. Because women don't have to go online to find sex. They just have to go to a place where some men are and say, "Hey, I'd like to have some sex.". It's not the same for men.
it's taken me over a couple minutes of continuous hysterical laughter, but i'm ok now, and just wanted to say ROFLMAO.
i have never had anyone state so briefly and concisely how my young adult life was spent. they had their choice and i had blue balls.
I must admit in this one regard gay guys have it on us straights. The gay guys I know meet each other in bars and have a laugh or two and then one is like "hey dude wanna go fuck" and it's like "sure" and bam whang, quick shower, right back into the scene like nothing ever happened. It's a freaking vending machine.
As science progresses, one day they'll be able to drop a gay dude's brain into a female body and then finally, finally things might just make sense.
