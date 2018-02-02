Mattis Threatens Military Action Over Syria Gas Attack Claims, Then Admits "No Evidence"
"I don’t have the evidence,” Mattis said. “What I am saying is that other groups on the ground - NGOs, fighters on the ground - have said that sarin has been used, so we are looking for evidence.”
This week the American public was once again bombarded by fresh headlines alleging the Syrian government under President Bashar al-Assad gassed its own people. And in predictable fashion the usual threat of US military force soon followed.
Except of course rather than "alleging" a chemical incident, all the usual suspects from CNN pundits to State Department bureaucrats to Pentagon officials in typical fashion are opting for the simpler "Assad did it" narrative. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stated Thursday, "Russia is making the wrong choice by not exercising its unique influence. To allow the Syria regime to use chemical weapons against its own people is unconscionable. We will pursue accountability."
The White Helmets published this photo on Thursday, claiming that its "volunteer was suffocated by the chlorine gas attack". It appears that this is the "NGO" Defense Secretary Jim Mattis referenced on Friday to say "open sources" say Assad is using chemical weapons.
Nauert's statement was a repeat of talking points from last week's chemical attack claims, wherein both she and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ultimately blamed Russia. But like with other recent chemical attack allegations, the claims couldn't be more vague or poorly sourced, yet was still enough for U.S. officials to issue more direct threats of US military action against Assad.
While addressing the prior East Ghouta incident during a talk on January 23rd, Tillerson let slip that he didn't actually know much about the supposed earlier January attack at all while still putting blame squarely on Syria and Russia, saying at the time, "Whoever conducted the attacks Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the victims in eastern Ghouta and countless other Syrians targeted with chemical weapons since Russia became involved in Syria."
This week the "evidence" doesn't appear to be any clearer or narrowed.
On Friday Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addressed the latest claims, confidently asserting the Syrian government had as a matter of routine used chlorine as a weapon against the remaining pockets of opposition areas of the country - specifically in the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta, but it appears at this point that even Reuters has suddenly found its journalistic skepticism... Yes, actual knowledge on whether or not there was even a chemical attack to begin with is indeed thin enough for Reuters to headline its own report with "Mattis says has no evidence of sarin gas used in Syria, but concerned".
Mattis, in line with the rest of the administration - especially the State Department - did his best to paint a scenario of the case being all but certain that the Syrian Army has been using chlorine gas to attack civilians, while also suggesting Sarin may have been deployed as well, which could serve as a "red line" triggering US military attack on the Syrian government.
But Mattis was also forced to admit the following, according to Reuters:
Mattis, speaking with reporters, said the Syrian government had repeatedly used chlorine as a weapon. He stressed that the United States did not have evidence of sarin gas use.
“We are even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use, (but) I don’t have the evidence,” Mattis said. “What I am saying is that other groups on the ground - NGOs, fighters on the ground - have said that sarin has been used, so we are looking for evidence.”
And according to CNN, Mattis is now merely going on "open source" information, which essentially means anything from media reports to YouTube to Twitter to mere "opposition sources say...". CNN reports the following:
"You have all seen how we reacted to that [referencing the April 2017 US airstrike], so they'd be ill advised to go back to violating the chemical convention"... Mattis acknowledged that the US has not seen direct evidence of the use of Sarin gas but pointed to open source reports. "I don't have the evidence... We are looking for evidence. I don't have evidence credible or uncredible."
Like with previous allegations, US government officials are issuing threats of military action based on NGO's and fighters on the ground.
Mattis acknowledged that the U.S. HAS NOT SEEN DIRECT EVIDENCE of the use of Sarin gas but pointed to open source reports"— EHSANI2 (@EHSANI22) February 2, 2018
Open source? Seriously?
In this case it once again appears to be the word of the White Helmets, which it seems just about every other week issue new and unverified claims of chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government. As is now generally well-known the White Helmets are funded by US and UK governments to the tune of many tens of millions of dollars, and have further been frequently filmed and documented cooperating closely with al-Qaeda factions on the ground in Syria.
Indeed the group only operates in areas controlled by al-Qaeda (HTS) and other anti-government insurgents, especially in the locations of recent alleged attacks - Idlib and East Ghouta.
That General Mattis would admit opposition fighters (dominated by #Nusra #AlQaeda #HTS ) & NGO'S (since when do such organizations have such expertise) plus open source (self-proclaimed experts) is what Washington has based its policies/charges on is both regrettable & worrisome— EHSANI2 (@EHSANI22) February 2, 2018
Now that unverified claims of chemical attack incidents in Syria (and their subsequent uncritical amplification by media and politicians) have become routine, the following somewhat obvious observations need to be recalled:
- The Assad government has long been winning the war, what incentive does it have to do the one thing (use CW) that would hasten its demise?
- The US is a party to the conflict, so its claims must be evaluated accordingly.
- The "NGOs and fighters on the ground" (in Mattis' own words) are an even more direct party to the conflict.
- The only way anti-Assad fighters can survive at this point is by triggering massive US military intervention (by claiming "Assad is gassing his own people!").
- The greater the momentum of Syria/Russia/Iran forces in defeating jihadists on Syrian territory, the more frequent the claims of chemical attacks become - issued from those very jihadists suffering near certain defeat.
- In the midst of a grinding 7-year long "fog of war" conflict involving constant claims and counterclaims, mere "open source" information means nothing in terms of proof or hard evidence.
- Al-Qaeda administers the locations from which chemical attack allegations are being made.
- US officials stand ready to make use of "chemical attack" claims with or without "evidence credible or uncredible" (in Mattis' words) anytime further pressure needs to be applied toward Russia or Syria.
- Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence (Iraq WMD anyone?).
Sitting at my desk in Boston I have absolutely no direct insight into who used what weapon in Syria, so I don’t pretend to know. What I will say is Assad has strong incentives not to use chemical weapons again whereas regime change supporters have every incentive to say he did.— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) February 2, 2018
For its part, Russia alongside the Syrian government and other regional allies have long accused the US of blindly trusting opposition sources inside Syria concerning claims of chemical weapons attacks, including the April 2017 incident in al-Qaeda controlled (HTS) Idlib, which resulted in the US attacking an airbase in central Syria.
Last October, the US State Department admitted that anti-Assad militant groups operating in Syria, especially in Idlib, possess and have used chemical weapons throughout the war - something which the US government previously said was impossible, as it consistently held the position that only the Assad government could be to blame.
Yea, Mad Dog is telling us , YOU #FUCK WITH US - WE WILL #FUCK YOU
Sorry, none of US business. Not invited, not wanted. Not US troops, CIA contractors.
In reply to Yea, Mad Dog is telling us ,… by Avichi
How obvious can Mattis be? He is shilling for Apartheid Israhell which wants more WAR CRIMES. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Sorry, none of US business… by OpTwoMistic
Practicing his Dr. Stangelove act.
In reply to How obvious can Mattis be by stizazz
"We are looking for evidence. I don't have evidence credible or uncredible."
Translation: "We are making up evidence at the moment; we've released our made-up story too soon."
In reply to Practicing his Dr… by IntercoursetheEU
Apartheid is a rational system, not the "American" diversity shit storm. Syria, however, is Israel's beef, not the USSA, but USSA has been effectively colonized by the Zionist.
In reply to How obvious can Mattis be by stizazz
i can't figure out if Mattis is reprising the role of Gen. Buck Turgidson or Gen. Jack D. Ripper.
In reply to Apartheid is a rational… by BlussMann
Sounds like Bush lying about WMD
In reply to i can't figure out if Mattis… by The Alarmist
@ avichi
who is "us"? you got a rat in your pocket?
In reply to Sorry, none of US business… by OpTwoMistic
Guys it's simple. First we start with the conclusion and then we find the evidence. Works every time (NOT)!
In reply to @ avichi… by NoDecaf
What the Fuck is this crazy old man babbling about?
Hey! Asshole@!
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA have been arming, funding & I CIA SIS Terror Organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen.
Yes, Gas was used.
WE USED IT.
In reply to Guys it's simple. First we… by a Smudge by an…
To be fair, last time sarin was used in Syria, it was the Saudis who smuggled it in and the Saudi's lackeys deployed it.
This time it's different?
In reply to … by Chupacabra-322
Establishment president, Bush, lied about a gas attack so that he could attack Iraq; and establishment president, Obama, lied about a gas attack so that he could attack Syria. So, how is it that anti-establishment president, Trump, lied about a gas attack so that he could attack Syria?
In reply to Guys it's simple. First we… by a Smudge by an…
He cites White Helmets as evidence? A bit circular, just like the FISA warrants and Legacy Media coverage.
In reply to Guys it's simple. First we… by a Smudge by an…
Blue + White helmets with a star, on the inside.
In reply to He cites White Helmets as… by lew1024
If he is looking for evidence he will find it. Bogus made up evidence, but when does that stop them.
In reply to He cites White Helmets as… by lew1024
They have is bass ackwards.
In reply to Guys it's simple. First we… by a Smudge by an…
You mother fucker US is #USA , I have fucking snake in my pants, you want me to chew your RAT mother fucker
In reply to @ avichi… by NoDecaf
hey Avichi, shut your fucking pie hole... between you and some rabid fucking dog named mattis, I'm not sure who's the bigger asshole
In reply to You mother fucker US is #USA… by Avichi
it's warmongering scum like him that deserve to die in the wars they wish for
In reply to hey Avichi, shut your… by max_is_leering
Just say the word Pizza - that's enough to start war and kill anyone
In reply to it's warmongering scum like… by NoDecaf
" I have fucking snake in my pants, you want me to chew your RAT mother fucker"
You might want to start taking your meds
In reply to You mother fucker US is #USA… by Avichi
Hey motherfuckers....
How about...GETTING THE FUCK OUT OF THE MIDDLE EAST ALL TOGETHER?
Jesus Mary and fucking Joe....
The more the U.S. is there, the more...
The MIC makes money...fuck them
The banks make money ....double fuck them....
...........and the more BOZOS in the U.S. gubbermint...FUCK UP.
In reply to @ avichi… by NoDecaf
ISIS was likely storing chemicals or explosives material in that warehouse hence the images of asphyxiation following a conventional attack.
From a purely logical standpoint it would make no political or military sense for the Assad Gov. to use chemical weapons on a defeated enemy and provide a prextext for more intervention.
They made similar claims a few years ago which were also debunked by Hersh.
But the truth has never mattered in the quest for Eratz Israel.
In reply to Sorry, none of US business… by OpTwoMistic
These Fucks are determined to go to war,they don't even care against WHO. like the man said: "we will find a reason"...
In reply to Sorry, none of US business… by OpTwoMistic
The Zionists won’t rest till they take us all to total oblivion.
In reply to Sorry, none of US business… by OpTwoMistic
The more he lies the bigger the bags under his eyes.
In reply to Sorry, none of US business… by OpTwoMistic
Fuck Mattis - he wants $716 Billion in 2018…
$716 Billion and 325.98 Million people… Holy Shitburger!!! It’s “only” $2,000 per person, including EVERY new-born baby, hospice care patient, and every illegal alien.
In real terms, and based on the number of full-time employees in the US at 126 million, our military spending is $5,682.53 per every employed American.
Looney
P.S. Dear Santa, please don’t take my Abacus away! ;-)
In reply to Yea, Mad Dog is telling us ,… by Avichi
I think the government has just been running on ledger entries for years.
In reply to … by Looney
In a dark corner in Utah a note has been made. The guy with the abacus has to go.
In reply to I think the government has… by Billy the Poet
"I think the government has just been running on ledger entries for years."
Since 1971. Before that, actually. Which is why Gen. Charles de Gaule withdrew French gold from the NY Fed.
In reply to I think the government has… by Billy the Poet
They used it to their advantage they flipped all economies to 100% FIAT through the global reserve currency.
All the countries economically struggling in the west in the 1970's loved it because it allowed them to create 100% value out of fresh air and at that point all populations became economically enslaved.
Up until then they had been creatign fraudulently but now they have all these so called justified legal financial instruments to create as much as they want, QE just one of many.
So big now though and found out in 2008, they can't hide the amount they need to create YOY fucking over all ordinany people.
And I am not allowed to print the fucker or get any part of it!
A person who takes without consent is a thief! It is stealing and that includes all the government legislated taking like taxation.
In reply to "I think the government has… by HRClinton
Just watching one of the latest Quinn Michaels You tube videos looking at some antarctic installation 7 times the size of CERN courtesy of fitbit,$716 billion is just the number for the sheep the real number is God only knows what.
In reply to … by Looney
Or else it is a bug in one of the many libraries between raw data and display?
In reply to Just watching one of the… by khnum
Potato research.
In reply to Just watching one of the… by khnum
Mad Dog will give you one hell of a hangover.
In reply to Yea, Mad Dog is telling us ,… by Avichi
Fu$king mad dog has contracted rabies he ha s Clearly Lost His Marbles!
In reply to Yea, Mad Dog is telling us ,… by Avichi
NO shit. Water treatment. WTF?
It would be especially ironic if Mattis relying on a Yahoo! News article.
or a Turkish CNN report
In reply to It would be especially… by LetThemEatRand
A Hazbara or J'lem Times source, no doubt.
In reply to It would be especially… by LetThemEatRand
Just fucking stop already you dipshit psychopath's...
Let it go!
I thought we were getting an experienced, hard-nosed military man but this is what a third-tier PR guy would scratch out. Serious people talk like this?
In reply to Just fucking stop already… by ISEEIT
are we really still doing this gas attack stuff....ooohh come on.
Mattis needs to be heavily medicated before he gets us all killed.
Maybe someone will gas him.
In reply to Mattis needs to be heavily… by Secret Weapon
Trump hand-picked Mattis out of 300 million Americans.
In reply to Maybe someone will gas him. by Billy the Poet
Trump makes mistakes sometimes. Some are big mistakes.
In reply to Trump hand-picked Mattis out… by LetThemEatRand
Or maybe it's something else.
In reply to Trump makes mistakes… by Billy the Poet
Speak plainly, man -- the hour grows late!
In reply to Or maybe it's something else. by LetThemEatRand