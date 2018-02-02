Nomi Prins Fingers Trump's Financial Arsonists: "Next Financial Crisis - Not If, But When"

Authored by Nomi Prins via TomDispatch.com,
There’s been lots of fire and fury around Washington lately, including a brief government shutdown. In Donald Trump’s White House, you can hardly keep up with the ongoing brouhahas from North Korea to Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation, while it already feels like ages since the celebratory mood over the vast corporate tax cuts Congress passed last year. But don’t be fooled: none of that is as important as what’s missing from the picture. Like a disease, in the nation’s capital it’s often what you can’t see that will, in the end, hurt you most.
Amid a roaring stock market and a planet of upbeat CEOs, few are even thinking about the havoc that a multi-trillion-dollar financial system gone rogue could inflict upon global stability. But watch out. Even in the seemingly best of times, neglecting Wall Street is a dangerous idea. With a rag-tag Trumpian crew of ex-bankers and Goldman Sachs alumni as the only watchdogs in town, it’s time to focus, because one thing is clear: Donald Trump’s economic team is in the process of making the financial system combustible again.
Collectively, the biggest U.S. banks already have their get-out-out-of-jail-free cards and are now sitting on record profits after, not so long ago, triggering sweeping unemployment, wrecking countless lives, and elevating global instability. (Not a single major bank CEO was given jail time for such acts.) Still, let's not blame the dangers lurking at the heart of the financial system solely on the Trump doctrine of leaving banks alone. They should be shared by the Democrats who, under President Barack Obama, believed, and still believe, in the perfection of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.
While Dodd-Frank created important financial safeguards like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, even stronger long-term banking reforms were left on the sidelines. Crucially, that law didn’t force banks to separate the deposits of everyday Americans from Wall Street’s complex derivatives transactions. In other words, it didn’t resurrect the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 (axed in the Clinton era).
Wall Street is now thoroughly emboldened as the financial elite follows the mantra of Kelly Clarkston’s hit song: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” Since the crisis of 2007-2008, the Big Six U.S. banks -- JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley -- have seen the share price of their stocks significantly outpace those of the S&P 500 index as a whole.
Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank (that’s paid $13 billion in settlements for various fraudulent acts), recently even pooh-poohed the chances of the Democratic Party in 2020, suggesting that it was about time its leaders let banks do whatever they wanted. As he told Maria Bartiromo, host of Fox Business’s Wall Street Week, “The thing about the Democrats is they will not have a chance, in my opinion. They don’t have a strong centrist, pro-business, pro-free enterprise person.”
This is a man who was basically gifted two banks, Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual, by the U.S. government during the financial crisis. That present came as his own company got cheap loans from the Federal Reserve, while clamoring for billions in bailout money that he swore it didn’t need.
Dimon can afford to be brazen. JPMorgan Chase is now the second most profitable company in the country. Why should he be worried about what might happen in another crisis, given that the Trump administration is in charge? With pro-business and pro-bailout thinking reigning supreme, what could go wrong?
Protect or Destroy?
There are, of course, supposed to be safeguards against freewheeling types like Dimon. In Washington, key regulatory bodies are tasked with keeping too-big-to-fail banks from wrecking the economy and committing financial crimes against the public. They include the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Treasury Department, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (an independent bureau of the Treasury), and most recently, under the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (an independent agency funded by the Federal Reserve).
These entities are now run by men whose only desire is to give Wall Street more latitude. Former Goldman Sachs partner, now treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin caught the spirit of the moment with a selfie of his wife and him holding reams of newly printed money “like a couple of James Bond villains.” (After all, he was a Hollywood producer and even appeared in the Warren Beatty flick Rules Don’t Apply.) He’s making his mark on us, however, not by producing economic security, but by cheerleading for financial deregulation.
Despite the fact that the Republican platform in election 2016 endorsed reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act, Mnuchin made it clear that he has no intention of letting that happen. In a signal to every too-big-not-to-fail financial outfit around, he also released AIG from its regulatory chains. That’s the insurance company that was at the epicenter of the last financial crisis. By freeing AIG from being monitored by the Financial Services Oversight Board that he chairs, he’s left it and others like it free to repeat the same mistakes.
Elsewhere, having successfully spun through the revolving door from banking to Washington, Joseph Otting, a former colleague of Mnuchin’s, is now running the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). While he’s no household name, he was the CEO of OneWest (formerly, the failed California-based bank IndyMac). That’s the bank Mnuchin and his billionaire posse picked up on the cheap in 2009 before carrying out a vast set of foreclosures on the homes of ordinary Americans (including active-duty servicemen and -women) and reselling it for hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profits.
At the Federal Reserve, Trump’s selection for chairman, Jerome Powell (another Mnuchin pick), has repeatedly expressed his disinterest in bank regulations. To him, too-big-to-fail banks are a thing of the past. And to round out this heady crew, there’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) head Mick Mulvaney now also at the helm of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), whose very existence he’s mocked.
In time, we’ll come to a reckoning with this era of Trumpian finance. Meanwhile, however, the agenda of these men (and they are all men) could lead to a financial crisis of the first order. So here’s a little rundown on them: what drives them and how they are blindly taking the economy onto distinctly treacherous ground.
Joseph Otting, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
The Office of the Comptroller is responsible for ensuring that banks operate in a secure and reasonable manner, provide equal access to their services, treat customers properly, and adhere to the laws of the land as well as federal regulations.
As for Joseph Otting, though the Senate confirmed him as the new head of the OCC in November, four key senators called him “highly unqualified for [the] job.” He will run an agency whose history snakes back to the Civil War. Established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, it was meant to safeguard the solidity and viability of the banking system. Its leader remains charged with preventing bank-caused financial crashes, not enabling them.
Fast forward to the 1990s when Otting held a ranking position at Union Bank NA, overseeing its lending practices to medium-sized companies. From there he transitioned to U.S. Bancorp, where he was tasked with building its middle-market business (covering companies with $50 million to $1 billion in annual revenues) as part of that lender’s expansion in California.
In 2010, Otting was hired as CEO of OneWest (now owned by CIT Group). During his time there with Mnuchin, OneWest foreclosed on about 36,000 people and was faced with sweeping allegations of abusive foreclosure practices for which it was fined $89 million. Otting received $10.5 million in an employment contract payout when terminated by CIT in 2015. As Senator Sherrod Brown tweeted all too accurately during his confirmation hearings in the Senate, "Joseph Otting is yet another bank exec who profited off the financial crisis who is being rewarded by the Trump Administration with a powerful job overseeing our nation’s banking system."
Like Trump and Mnuchin, Otting has never held public office. He is, however, an enthusiastic proponent of loosening lending regulations. Not only is he against reinstating Glass-Steagall, but he also wants to weaken the “Volcker Rule,” a part of the Dodd-Frank Act that was meant to place restrictions on various kinds of speculative transactions by banks that might not benefit their customers.
Jay Clayton, the Securities and Exchange Commission
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was established by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1934, in the wake of the crash of 1929 and in the midst of the Great Depression. Its intention was to protect investors by certifying that the securities business operated in a fair, transparent, and legal manner. Admittedly, its first head, Joseph Kennedy (President John F. Kennedy’s father), wasn’t exactly a beacon of virtue. He had helped raise contributions for Roosevelt’s election campaign even while under suspicion for alleged bootlegging and other illicit activities.
Since May 2017, the SEC has been run by Jay Clayton, a top Wall Street lawyer. Following law school, he eventually made partner at the elite legal firm Sullivan & Cromwell. After the 2008 financial crisis, Clayton was deeply involved in dealing with the companies that tanked as that crisis began. He advised Barclays during its acquisition of Lehman Brothers’ assets and then represented Bear Stearns when JPMorgan Chase acquired it.
In the three years before he became head of the SEC, Clayton represented eight of the 10 largest Wall Street banks, institutions that were then regularly being investigated and charged with securities violations by the very agency Clayton now heads. He and his wife happen to hold assets valued at between $12 million and $47 million in some of those very institutions.
Not surprisingly in this administration (or any other recent one), Clayton also has solid Goldman Sachs ties. On at least seven occasions between 2007 and 2014, he advised Goldman directly or represented its corporate clients in their initial public offerings. Recently, Goldman Sachs requested that the SEC release it from having to report its lobbying activities or payments because, it claimed, they didn’t make up a large enough percentage of its assets to be worth the bother. (Don’t be surprised when the agency agrees.)
Clayton’s main accomplishment so far has been to significantly reduce oversight activities. SEC penalties, for instance, fell by 15.5% to $3.5 billion during the first year of the Trump administration. The SEC also issued enforcement actions against only 62 public companies in 2017, a 33% decline from the previous year. Perhaps you won’t then be surprised to learn that its enforcement division has an estimated 100 unfilled investigative and supervisory positions, while it has also trimmed its wish list for new regulatory provisions. As for Dodd-Frank, Clayton insists he won’t “attack” it, but thinks it should be “looked” at.
Mick Mulvaney, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of Management and Budget
As a congressman from South Carolina, ultra-conservative Republican Mick Mulvaney, dubbed “Mick the Knife,” once even labeled himself a “right-wing nut job.” Chosen by President Trump in November 2016 to run the Office of Management and Budget, he was confirmed by Congress last February.
As he said during his confirmation hearings, “Each day, families across our nation make disciplined choices about how to spend their hard-earned money, and the federal government should exercise the same discretion that hard-working Americans do every day.” As soon as he was at the OMB, he took an axe to social programs that help everyday Americans. He was instrumental in creating the GOP tax plan that will add up to $1.5 trillion to the country’s debt in order to provide major tax breaks to corporations and wealthy individuals. He was also a key figure in selling the plan to the media.
When Richard Cordray resigned as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in November, Trump promptly selected Mick the Knife for that role, undercutting the deputy director Cordray had appointed to the post. After much debate and a court order in his favor, Mulvaney grabbed a box of Dunkin' Donuts and headed over from his OMB office adjacent to the White House. So even though he’s got a new job, Mulvaney is never far from Trump’s reach.
The problem for the rest of us: Mulvaney loathes the CFPB, an agency he once called “a joke.” While he can’t unilaterally demolish it, he’s already obstructed its ability to enforce its government mandates. Soon after Trump appointed him, he imposed a 30-day freeze on hiring and similarly froze all further rule-making and regulatory actions.
In his latest effort to undermine American consumers, he’s working to defund the CFPB. He just sent the Federal Reserve a letter stating that, “for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Bureau is requesting $0.” That doesn’t bode well for American consumers.
Jerome “Jay” Powell, Federal Reserve
Thanks to the Senate confirmation of his selection for chairman of the board, Donald Trump now owns the Fed, too. The former number two man under Janet Yellen, Jerome Powell will be running the Fed, come Monday morning, February 5th.
Established in 1913 during President Woodrow Wilson’s administration, the Fed’s official mission is to “promote a safe, sound, competitive, and accessible banking system.” In reality, it’s acted more like that system’s main drug dealer in recent years. In the wake of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, in addition to buying trillions of dollars in bonds (a strategy called “quantitative easing,” or QE), the Fed supplied four of the biggest Wall Street banks with an injection of $7.8 trillion in secret loans. The move was meant to stimulate the economy, but really, it coddled the banks.
Powell’s monetary policy undoubtedly won’t represent a startling change from that of previous head Janet Yellen, or her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. History shows that Powell has repeatedly voted for pumping financial markets with Federal Reserve funds and, despite displaying reservations about the practice of quantitative easing, he always voted in favor of it, too. What makes his nomination out of the ordinary, though, is that he’s a trained lawyer, not an economist.
Powell is assuming the helm at a time when deregulation is central to the White House’s economic and financial strategy. Keep in mind that he will also have a role in choosing and guiding future Fed appointments. (At present, the Fed has the smallest number of sitting governors in its history.) The first such appointee, private equity investor Randal Quarles, already approved as the Fed’s vice chairman for supervision, is another major deregulator.
Powell will be able to steer banking system decisions in other ways. In recent Senate testimony, he confirmed his deregulatory predisposition. In that vein, the Fed has already announced that it seeks to loosen the capital requirements big banks need to put behind their riskier assets and activities. This will, it claims, allow them to more freely make loans to Main Street, in case a decade of cheap money wasn’t enough of an incentive.
The Emperor Has No Rules
Nearly every regulatory institution in Trumpville tasked with monitoring the financial system is now run by someone who once profited from bending or breaking its rules. Historically, severe financial crises tend to erupt after periods of lax oversight and loose banking regulations. By filling America’s key institutions with representatives of just such negligence, Trump has effectively hired a team of financial arsonists.
Naturally, Wall Street views Trump’s chosen ones with glee. Amid the present financial euphoria of the stock market, big bank stock prices have soared. But one thing is certain: when the next crisis comes, it will leave the last meltdown in the shade because our financial system is, at its core, unreformed and without adult supervision. Banks not only remain too big to fail but are still growing, while this government pushes policies guaranteed to put us all at risk again.
There’s a pattern to this: first, there’s a crash; then comes a period of remorse and talk of reform; and eventually comes the great forgetting. As time passes, markets rise, greed becomes good, and Wall Street begins to champion more deregulation. The government attracts deregulatory enthusiasts and then, of course, there’s another crash, millions suffer, and remorse returns.
Ominously, we’re now in the deregulation stage following the bull run. We know what comes next, just not when. Count on one thing: it won’t be pretty.
Comments
In reply to Goldman Sachs has got your… by waterwitch
Agree, not If but When the Financial Cataclysm will take place.
In reply to Dont know that bond market… by khnum
In reply to Agree by stizazz
Naomi is an excellent writer. So what do we do to protect ourselves?? Buy more guns and ammo. Precious metals. Stock up the pantry. Keep money in hard assets during the hyper inflationary phase. Anything else?
In reply to And the bankers cheer by zorba THE GREEK
One more thing...if you live in a medium to large city, MOVE. Even if you live in a good neighborhood, things will go down hill quick and you will be much safer in a rural surrounding. It can be a tough choice but worth the sacrifice if you believe we are headed for hyper inflation. Just look at Venezuala.
In reply to Naomi is an excellent writer… by BigCumulusClouds
In reply to One more thing...if you live… by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
Mr Trump, tear down that federal reserve.
Issue United States Notes. Only the sovereign has the weight to support money. Only the sovereign can add and call in money to maintain value. Only the sovereign can issue debt free money.
It is not rocket science.
In reply to Naomi, skunk at the garden… by IntercoursetheEU
In reply to Mr Trump, tear down that… by brianshell
In reply to Mr Trump, tear down that… by brianshell
And not a single IRS/BLM/CIA/NSA... on your "complete" list.
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
This is the short list. They go in the first week. Then we get real serious and it gets ugly.
In reply to The complete rogues list:… by Jumanji1959
In reply to One more thing...if you live… by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to Naomi is an excellent writer… by BigCumulusClouds
In reply to Naomi is an excellent writer… by BigCumulusClouds
Nomi Prins Fingers Trump's Financial Arsonists: "Next Financial Crisis - Not If, But When"
My response: The true Financial Arsonists are the Central Bankers since 1913. Nomi Prins needs to think out of the box and read some history.
In reply to :. Anything else?"… by Mustafa Kemal
News bulletin: the social security pot was emptied years ago and replaced with a bunch of worthless IOU’s. Receipts now barely cover payouts and it is only going to get worse as more boomers retire. Congress will then have to start covering the shortfall which will climb into the 10’s of billions per month.
In reply to Should we include Obama as… by MK ULTRA Alpha
There issue isn't whether there will be a financial crash, so blame Trump, the issue is whether anyone could avoid a financial crash, or even delay it.
Implementing controls for systems is generally challenging, the more complex, the more challenging. The higher the necessary reliability, the more challenging.
If systems are not designed to be failsafe and extensively tested under real world operating conditions, they will fail. Always.
Was the financial system so designed? No? QED.
There is no technology allowing control of open, evolving complex systems.
Is the financial system open, evolving and complex? Yes? QED again, independently.
In reply to And the bankers cheer by zorba THE GREEK
In reply to There issue isn't whether… by lew1024
Nomi Prins is a FAKE libertarian and fake fellow traveller of free-marketeers and Austrian economics. I've seen her her present her leftist CB-loving pseudo-libertarian trash at a conference in my hometown and she got skewered by the average pissed off right wingers here. Called her a fucking Goldman shill and NWO type after tearing apart her crap arguments.
Tribal shill trash and not on our side.
In reply to There issue isn't whether… by lew1024
In reply to Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by hxc
"Nomi Prins is a FAKE libertarian"
Did you find any factual errors or exagerations in this piece, or is adhominem all you got?
In reply to Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by hxc
Standards for thee but not for she?
The main premise is highly fallacious.
>Donald Trump’s economic team is in the process of making the financial system combustible again.
>These entities are now run by men whose only desire is to give Wall Street more latitude.
>In time, we’ll come to a reckoning with this era of Trumpian finance.
Where the fuck has this lady been hiding the last ten years? Under a rock? No, she hasn't been.
>As he said during his confirmation hearings, “Each day, families across our nation make disciplined choices about how to spend their hard-earned money, and the federal government should exercise the same discretion that hard-working Americans do every day.” As soon as he was at the OMB, he took an axe to social programs that help everyday Americans. He was instrumental in creating the GOP tax plan that will add up to $1.5 trillion to the country’s debt in order to provide major tax breaks to corporations and wealthy individuals. He was also a key figure in selling the plan to the media.
The fuck is she even trying to say here? It's almost like she can't tell the difference between.... letting people keep their own hard earned money and spending it as they wish, and having the government steal their hard-earned money to pay for 'social programs that help everyday Americans.'
Is Nomi too retarded to be able to tell the difference between a disciplined hard worker and a social program junkie? No, no she is not retarded.
Does Nomi think the government should fund its wanton excesses and army of mostly worthless parasitic government workers by maximizing how much it steals from productive businesses?
Nomi has not been living under a rock, Nomi is not retarded, and Nomi is not a libertarian.
File this one in the 'Potential Snake in the Grass' folder.
In reply to "Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by Mustafa Kemal
"Standards for thee but not for she?
The main premise is highly fallacious.
>Donald Trump’s economic team is in the process of making the financial system combustible again.
>These entities are now run by men whose only desire is to give Wall Street more latitude.
>In time, we’ll come to a reckoning with this era of Trumpian finance.
Where the fuck has this lady been hiding the last ten years? Under a rock? No, she hasn't been."
Indeed she has not been. I thought she supported these assertions rather well. But your point with regards to adhominens?
In reply to Standards for thee but not… by tion
Yes. This:
"In time, we’ll come to a reckoning with this era of Trumpian finance."
This is NOT a Trump phenomenon. Prins showed her liberal card in this callout, as other admins, on both faux aisles bailed out the precious banks prior to Trump.
Including Obama.
This is not a defense of Trump, but a statement that the banks run the USA. Full Stop.
Very disappointed, Nomi.
In reply to "Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by Mustafa Kemal
"
Yes. This:
"In time, we’ll come to a reckoning with this era of Trumpian finance."
This is NOT a Trump phenomenon. Prins showed her liberal card in this callout, as other admins, on both faux aisles bailed out the precious banks prior to Trump.
Including Obama."
She never said it was a Trump phenomina. She has already documented just what you said. But we are NOW, and it is now the Trump era.
In reply to Yes. This:… by holdbuysell
I call BS on this statement of hers:
.
"Thanks to the Senate confirmation of his selection for chairman of the board, Donald Trump now owns the Fed, too."
In reply to "Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by Mustafa Kemal
"I call BS on this statement of hers:
.
"Thanks to the Senate confirmation of his selection for chairman of the board, Donald Trump now owns the Fed, too.""
Ok, Im very interested, but can you support your assertion? or do you just make declarative statements?
In reply to I call BS on this statement… by socalbeach
Read Brandon Smith's article from about 3 weeks ago entitled, "Party While You Can - Central Banks Are Ready To Pop The 'Everything' Bubble". While he has some kooky ideas, I agree with what he says about the Fed, Trump, & Powell in this article. No sense in me repeating it.
In reply to "I call BS on this statement… by Mustafa Kemal
socalbeach, thanks. Will do.
In reply to Read Brandon Smith's article… by socalbeach
I don’t like how she gangs out with Richards. I can’t stand that CIA guy. His investment recommendations are terrible.
In reply to Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by hxc
Rickards also cheerleads permissioned blockchain vs non-permissioned blockchain.
The difference? In a non-permissioned blockchain, anyone can join to confirm validity of the transactions. In a permissioned blockchain, only those allowed access to the blockchain can confirm validity of the transactions. Read that as many times as you need until it sinks in.
A tiny cartel can collude on the validity of transactions. Just like the present, only in a permanent traceable record.
As Andy Grove of Intel said, only the paranoid survive.
A must listen that walks through this:
https://www.corbettreport.com/bitcoinpsyop/
In reply to I don’t like how she gangs… by BigCumulusClouds
http://money.cnn.com/2017/11/25/news/wall-street-elizabeth-warren-consu…
In reply to Nomi Prins is a FAKE… by hxc
Everything is so levered up already, that it is almost a sure thing that the system will crash. If the stock market went down 50% or the Bond market went back to historical average rates, or even if the VIX went over 25, it could easily crash the now fragile financial system far worse than the last recession. When the CDSs start having to pay out, every entity that issued them will start dropping like flies. Then every bank and company and fund that used them to offset their highly levered trades, will collapse.
In reply to There issue isn't whether… by lew1024
Quoting some songstress, quoting Nietzsche in his idea that “whatever does not kill you makes you stronger,” the bankers of this pre-crash era could also take on the Nietzschean superman / overman thing. Instead of artist heroes, they could be banker heroes, flying high above the law for the good of the greater globalist economy until they’re not. Conventional prudence and moral absolutes are for the weak, little socialists and other weaklings, clinging to absolutes. Funny thing, though, it takes a neoliberal / Third Way POTUS from the Democratic wing of the Uniparty to tear up Glass-Steagall to begin with.
In reply to And the bankers cheer by zorba THE GREEK
Elsewhere, having successfully spun through the revolving door from banking to Washington, Joseph Otting, a former colleague of Mnuchin’s, is now running the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). While he’s no household name, he was the CEO of OneWest (formerly, the failed California-based bank IndyMac). That’s the bank Mnuchin and his billionaire posse picked up on the cheap in 2009 before carrying out a vast set of foreclosures on the homes of ordinary Americans (including active-duty servicemen and -women) and reselling it for hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profits.
Now the Libtards are directly attacking the financial system?
There's nothing about this financial system that is based on reality, much less prudence, and to pretend that somehow the bankrupt nature of our economy is somehow threatened by actual economic growth is laughable. If we attempted to reconcile this disaster today there would be an absolute financial collapse as there is no "there" there. Obama's wonderful "regulated economy" sure seemed to enrich the bankers just fine and I doubt Trump is their godsend. Given that virtually NONE of them supported Trump in any way, and can barely contain their contempt for him to this day, it does seem a bit rich to pretend Trump is their puppet.
In reply to Desperation much?… by Yen Cross
Government created this problem ...
More government will NOT solve it - but it might take a terrible situation and make it permanent.
That's like saying we need to get rid of cops after we learn that the mob paid off some cops.
In reply to Government created this… by Paul John Smith
Fallacious analogy: it's more like cops are a gang or mob. But by all means, keep voting and keep trusting the "cops" to help you ...
In reply to That's like saying we need… by LetThemEatRand
It's not a fallacious analogy. Do you not agree that private bankers created the financial crisis and that government let them? Or do you see private bankers as victims of government? Was Jamie Dimon somehow forced to do what he did in your mind? And Lloyd Blankfein?
In reply to Fallacious analogy: it's… by Paul John Smith
I don't see them as different groups having different interests, rather parts of the same criminal mafia, with individuals moving back and forth between the various roles.
In reply to It's not a fallacious… by LetThemEatRand