Political Correctness Serves Only The Ruling Elite

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
No wonder the Ruling Elites loves political correctness: all those furiously signaling their virtue are zero threat to the asymmetric plunder of the status quo.
The Ruling Elites loves political correctness, for it serves the Elite so well. What is political correctness? Political correctness is the public pressure to conform to "progressive" speech acts by uttering the expected code words and phrases in public.
Note that no actual action is required. This is why the Ruling Elite loves political correctness: conformity is so cheap. All a functionary of the Ruling Elite need do is utter the code words ("hope and change," "we honor diversity," "thank you for your service," etc.) and they get a free pass to continue their pillaging.
Those placated by politically correct utterances accept symbolic speech acts as substitutes for real changes in the power structure. This glorification of symbolic gestures--virtue signaling via social media, the parroting of progressive phrases, etc.--is as cheap as the mouthing of PC platitudes. Everybody gets to feel validated and respected at no cost to anyone: the progressives feel smugly superior because the Ruling Elite now feels compelled to parrot "progressive" speech acts in public, and the Ruling Elite is free to pillage without any demands for a radical restructuring of the incentives and distribution of the nation's wealth and income.
The rise of "progressive" speech acts and political correctness parallels the decline of the fortunes and incomes of the bottom 90%. While the "progressives" focus on cheap symbolism, the laboring classes are being gutted by the centralized financialization that rewards the few at the expense of the many.
Here's median family financial assets: back to the levels of 1995:
Here's civilian participation in the work force--back to the levels of 1975:
Here's the percentage of income going to the top 1% and the bottom 50%:
So while the "progressives" focus exclusively on their own ineffectual virtue-signaling and the empty "victories" of Ruling Elites mouthing the acceptable code words, our economy, society and the social contract are being shredded. No wonder the corporate media promotes empty gestures, virtue signaling and political correctness: all that phony compliance leaves the current wealth-power structure unchanged, and the Ruling Elite firmly in charge of the economy and governance.
No wonder the Ruling Elite loves political correctness: all those furiously signaling their virtue are zero threat to the asymmetric plunder of the status quo.
* * *
My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
...now show me the velocity of money chart...
All fucking irrelevant now Charles, much like yourself.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!!!
Did you want some cheese to go w/that wine?
In reply to ...now show me the velocity… by LawsofPhysics
I am doing my part to fix political correctness by letting everyone I meet know that their feelings dont mean shit me and likely not to anyone else either.
In reply to Did you want some cheese to… by 1 Alabama
Spirited article and 100% accurate.
Anything that keeps the rabble arguing over meaningless drivel is a win for the oligarchs.
In reply to Spirited article and 100%… by FlKeysFisherman
By far the most dangerous thing to our society.
In reply to Spirited article and 100%… by FlKeysFisherman
Yes, he really nailed it. That is exactly the reason for the now-ubiquitous political correctness of the Uniparty. Politeness, replaced by PC virtue signaling, is to to the economic status quo as real economic policy changes are to PR distractions in the effort to defeat the economic status quo.
In reply to Spirited article and 100%… by FlKeysFisherman
If you want to see what the future looks like under the PC regime just look at California.
Soaring costs, massive RE inflation, displacement, crime, homelessness, drugs, unemployment, bloated public employees, collapsing infrastructure and wholesale degeneracy.
http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-…
In reply to Spirited article and 100%… by FlKeysFisherman
The MEMO Has Been Released – Meanwhile The James Comey Memos Will Remain Secret!
PC and various euphemisms act to sterilise the crimes of the State and make them sound more acceptable, as well as to help impose the narratives.
It's not just the liberals. Blaming them for everything is the "other" option that angry sheeple have been provided to keep the show going. Did the Democrats introduce and approve all the "patriotic" regulations that have enabled the deep state to expand and grow in the first place?
Only serfs are PC.
The ones who are not PC just do not know they are serfs ...
In reply to Only serfs are PC. by shankster
.....serfs and their lords....
In reply to Only serfs are PC. by shankster
all social issues are weaponized by the (((elites))) as they swindle the wealth of this country into their own coffers
sooner or later when the masses of millenials start hitting their mid 30s and early 40s and are still living at home with no job prospects (if they havent killed themselves by then) will we see some changes in our society.
I am predicting that alot of jews, myself included will be moving to Israel and alot of other non-whites are going to get slaughtered by the angry white european goy.
When we're done here we can have a chat in Tel Aviv
In reply to all social issues are… by DipshitMiddleC…
i despise rootless cosmopolitanism and would much rather live/work on a kibbutz or some sort of non-city area
but i will certainly be there and creeping on jewesses lol
In reply to When we're done here we can… by Enceladus
Most of the Gen Xers have been equally destroyed by the economy of the last 30 years, but people seem more worried about the impact of the same economic forces on Millennials because of the size of their generation, but also due to their in-the-streets political activism. Of course, those are mostly the leftists, and you see how the Occupy kids went from camping out in a big-city park for months, to getting peppered sprayed on campus, to suing for big money due to being peppered sprayed. It is not those frenetic virtue signalers — the publicity-hungry revolutionary guard with high SAT scores and iPhones — that you really need to worry about. They scurry over to the comfort zone pretty quickly when the Big Chill of middle age sets in. It is the working men, not just the white men, either, who have been totally hammered in this corrupt system in very demeaning ways, not that non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive women in low-paying, female-dominated jobs have it any easier. But men with 40 years of falling wages have a damned good reason to be angry, with elites helping to increase all the trends that shut them out of the middle class—from offshoring production, to making men more expendable to the mothers of their children through the fake-womb-based-feminist-welfare racket, to supplying employers with a never-ending deluge of illegal immigrant labor, armed with welfare and child tax credits, making it easy for them to undercut male citizens in jobs. Uniparty elites support paying the main household bills of the womb-productive women, setting them up in independent households, and showering them with multiple layers of other welfare and tax welfare, as long as they work part time to stay below the earned-income limit for welfare, which keeps wages low for women who do not get that pay-per-birth welfare, making this economy twice as brutal for childless, single women. But sure, males are much more likely to revolt. It is just human nature—something liberals try to deny. But it is totally irrational to blame the Jews — 1% of the US population — although people do seem to turn to that historical blame-game, assuming these are not troll posts. Some of the anti-Semitic posts on the internet appear a bit over-the-top, as if designed by trolls to drum up a reaction. You never know on the internet. The Jews are often a convenient scapegoat, though, because they are a permanent minority in all countries except Israel. It is one reason why I support Israel’s right to exist, regardless of what people say about it—that and the fact that they are the only stable democracy in the ME. Most of the identity politics bellyaching seems more suspect to me at this point in history. First of all, other minority groups may be minorities here in the USA, but not worldwide, and there has been a ton of making up for slavery via 30 years of affirmative action, hiring preferences, scholarship preferences and a disproportionate allocation of welfare on a percent basis. Ann Coulter is right when pointing out the fallacy of other minority groups, like Hispanics, claiming to be discriminated against and demanding the same kind of advantages the descendants of slaves were given to make up for the enslavement of ancestors. We did not do anything, historically, to these groups, not anymore than they did to groups of Americans over time. And they are not minorites worldwide. Hispanics, Asians, etc. dominate whole continents. I do see the point that Jews — a minority worldwide — need a safe harbor, like Israel, especially due to the Holocaust.
In reply to all social issues are… by DipshitMiddleC…
im not legitimizing israel..i support it but for different reasons than most zionists.
its not JUST the jews who are part of this globalist program..plenty of shabbat goy are involved too but im not part of the elders of zion so i will just have to scurry away to israel when the time comes
In reply to Most of the Gen Xers have… by Endgame Napoleon
I think you have to be Jewish to become a citizen. The only country in the world that just lets everyone in — come one, come all, have sex, reproduce, work part time and collect your free rent, free food and now-doubled, maximum $6,444 child tax credit — is this country, the USA.
In reply to im not legitimizing israel… by DipshitMiddleC…
How much more proof does anyone need that those in control of the central banking system have been waging an undeclared, systematic war on the human race for several hundred years? FFS...
The establishment authoritarians would prefer that we remain frightened and terrified to express our true thoughts in any public forum.
As Ron Paul says, "Truth is Treason in an Empire of lies."
Many of us have concluded that if we verbally convey our true thoughts in public, then we risk potentially violent confrontations and unwanted interactions with law enforcement.
Alas, we are all condemned to a life as "keyboard warriors", because most people don't want to hear our honest opinions, and would prefer that we are violently assaulted and thrown into a cage for disorderly conduct.
Its called newspeak. Change the way folks talk you change they way they think.
PC is only a symptom.
Any oligarchy tends to promote solely by loyalty. The regime persists only if the actual producers and defenders accept their lowered status and keep working.
We haven't. We're leaving.
That's why productivity is thru the floor. It's why bridges and dams keep falling apart. It's why every major western nation is short of combat arm sailors, soldiers and airmen. It's why no-one can find a decent physics or math teacher for love nor money.
Same with any empire; read Gibbon.
The game is up. It's just a question of when. Of what the trigger is.
And by the way, it's not automation that is eating middle class jobs. Automation is currently only capable of assisting middle class operatives. By replacing them instead, bosses have saved money but drastically dropped the actual level of service. Naturally, the stats have been gathered to cover this up, but that's part of the reason productivity keeps dropping.
Interesting. I see what you mean, in that 50 million working-aged citizens are out of the workforce. Because, hard work and production, like generating and retaining more accounts than most of your colleagues simply does...not....pay. Or, it is rewarded [only] for a few managers, not all of whom work hard. Some are as absentee as their frequently absentee crony-mom workforce that can accept low pay, in consolation for libertine amounts of excused absenteeism, as a result of their 1) spousal income, 2) child support that covers rent or 3) layers of monthly welfare that covers rent & groceries and child tax credits that topped out at $6444 — 1/3rd of the per capita income in many states — before doubled by The Swamp. Sex and reproduction out-of-wedlock, in addition to extreme absenteeism and cooing and purring with enthusiasm in the baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contest or the Halloween dress-up day, pays off more than hard work and all-day / every-day attendance, even though it is the hard work that conveniences paying customers and generates more paying customers. No one, other than a handful of non-absentee managers, gets rewarded for that. AND, you are often punished for it in the many crony-mom, back-watching cliques, where the managers, too, take off all the time for kids, constantly churning the few employees who keep their numbers up. They wait until after they get their bonus and their 7th babyvacation for the year in, though. Someone has to work, as the crony-mom employees often align their own babyvacations with the manager’s vacations. They are retained for that crappy behavior, whereas the hard workers are churned, usually brutally, with a lot of sudden bullying, right before you are eligible for UC to cover rent between churn jobs. I have never gotten one penny of it, although I have met the quotas in every job I had. We have to pay into that system, unlike with the womb-based welfare and child-tax-credit welfare that rigs workplaces for employees with unearned income. Sometimes, managers are direct about it in interviews. One told me “the women working here have somethin’ comin’ in”—something coming in from government that makes it easy for them to accept rock-bottom pay. Employers do not care if they are absentee every afternoon and many mornings, days and weeks beyond their pregnancy leave(s) and PTO. As long as they can cut labor costs, they do not care about the quality of service or even, amazingly, account generation, as much as they hype that issue. They seem to regard the overall sales volume as independent of individual sales production, possibly due to internet sales.
In reply to PC is only a symptom… by CRM114
Political correctness is fascist control. I remember some of the insane music of my youth in this respect:
https://genius.com/Napalm-death-control-lyrics
However, I know this revolting rubbish is going to come to an end, not that I can easily explain why. That which is rotten cannot remain forever. Such a possibility does not exist.
You deserved Capitalism... baitchezzz....
Keep bending over ... Bwahha ahahahahahhahaha
Stalin created political correctness. If the people do not have the words to describe their ideas, the unapproved ideas will die.
the author must have watched the latest David Icke video about p.c.
the david icke video is better than this article..
Whats the difference between a cow and a holocaust?
You can only milk a cow for about 5 years.
Everyone is against political correctness, but most people are also against being an asshole. Political correctness has nothing to do with a range of acceptable topics, except you should consider the context. GOP has taken to defining being a left-wing asshole as political correctness, which is muddying the waters.
"Ma'am, I didn't say Would you like to dance? I said, Ma'am, your ass looks fat in those pants."
PC calls for a useless and futile gesture.
Let's all hold hands across America again and pat ourselves on the back for making the world a better place.