Is The VIX-'Tail' Wagging The Bitcoin-'Dog'?

While Bitcoin has bounced back above $9,000 miraculously today, after its early collapse, if Deutsche Bank's Masao Muraki is right, VIX's spike is signaling cryptocurrencies have a lot further to fall...
The recent 'triple-low environment' of low interest rates, low spreads, and low volatility gave birth to new asset classes like implied volatility (ETFs selling volatility), and cryptocurrencies. Deutsche Bank has begun to monitor these indices closely as new frontiers of risk-taking.
The prices of both asset classes have plummeted and rebounded simultaneously, and in 2018, correlation between Bitcoin and VIX has increased dramatically.
Besides them being a new frontier of risk-taking, Deutsche see another similarity between these two new asset classes: “the tail wagging the dog.”
First, implied volatility. Implied volatility is an index calculated from the price of a derivative product (options) of an underlying marketable security. However, we now have a “tail wagging the dog” situation where the price of the derivative product is feeding back into the price of the underling marketable security.
Next, cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are closely watched by retail investors, affecting their risk preferences for stocks and other risk assets. Although institutional investors recognize that stocks and other asset valuations may have entered bubble territory (US equities’ average P/E is around 20x), they cannot help but continue their risk-taking. Now, a growing number of institutional investors are watching cryptocurrencies as the frontier of risk-taking to evaluate the sustainability of asset prices. The result is that institutional investors, who are supposed to value assets using their sophisticated financial literacy, analysis, and information-gathering strengths, are actually seeking feedback about the market from cryptocurrency prices (which are mainly formed by retail investors).
We believe the correlation between Bitcoin and VIX can increase as more institutional investors begin trading Bitcoin futures.
And as we can see today, implied volatility (VIX) is feeding back directly into the prices of Japanese stocks and Bitcoin... dragging them both lower.
Last year, cryptocurrencies experienced “melt-up,” a situation where prices surged, irrespective of fundamentals, because a flood of investors seeking capital gains outstriped supplies. If the current “triple-low environment” persists, and inflation rate and the likelihood of a recession remains low, we believe this “melt-up” phenomenon could spread to other products, creating massive asset bubbles.
On the flip side, Deutsche warns that predicting the timing of an asset bubble’s collapse is fraught with difficulty.
Investors required to seek out high returns, even in the current “triple-low environment,” are under pressure to manage assets near their fund’s value-at-risk (VaR) upper limit (CTA, macro funds and volatility-targeting funds such as variable annuity funds and risk parity funds). This means that, structurally, they will increase their holdings of stocks and other risk assets when volatility declines, but reflexively dump risk assets when volatility rises.
All of which suggests that if VIX keeps rising then expect Japanese stocks and Bitcoin to keep tumbling.
What is the r-value of the correlation, and are there any explanations for the mechanism?
All a big distraction
Budget ends February 9 and bond yields are up an average of 1.5 percent a day for the week.
There are over 600 crypto currency available.
In reply to What is the r-value of the… by tmosley
Don't underestimate the new Tylers. They'll pimp whatever they can profit from and for the most part the readership is dumb enough to fall for it. Obviously they are Long Vix and Short bits.
In reply to LOL VIX has ZILCH to do… by IH8OBAMA
Correct!
Lets use our brain on this. 1st, 2 months of data is No months of data to do any type of determinate analysis.
2nd, What is the difference between Bitcoin and PayPal? Look at it this way - I buy Bitcoins to do transactions like I buy PayPals to do transactions. Both I have exchanged dollars for.
3rd, What is the difference between Western Union\MoneyGram and Bitcoin. I use dollars to fund Western Unions and MoneyGrams while the money is in transit. I do all to do transactions - all 3 I have exchanged dollars for.
The beauty of Bitcoin is I have the added value of speculation for appreciation or suffer a loss.
In reply to LOL VIX has ZILCH to do… by IH8OBAMA
I'm surprised you didn't mention Tether again.
Which by the way operates just like fractional reserve banking and won't be a problem unless everybody rushes to the door at once to cash out for fiat. But they won't because exchanges will offer them a way into crypto.
In reply to What is the r-value of the… by tmosley
That's a lot of water you're carrying there, boy.
In reply to I'm surprised you didn't… by Brazen Heist
What a load of snot .... vix is wildly manipulated in order to spoof buying algos ... and everyone is aware of that .... just more intentional FUD....
The carnival barkers at CNBS and FAUX Business are in full-on bullshit mode. Charles Payne is a fucking moronic idiot! He's says that the 10year @ 3.00% is nothing because rates were so much higher in the past.
Hey Charles, you fucking genius, the National debt wasn't over $21 trillion back then. There wasn't $15 trillion of central bank slush floating around back then. Corps weren't asses and elbows deep in debt, from buybacks.
P.S.the DOW just took out the 200h-4.
Dude: "No, man, nothing is fucked here."
Jeffrey Lebowski: "NOTHING IS FUCKED?! THE GODDAMNPLANE HAS CRASHED INTO THE MOUNTAIN!"
In reply to The carnival barkers at… by Yen Cross
Payne is a fucking punk! He should be behind bars!
https://www.mediamatters.org/blog/2013/06/24/fox-analyst-charles-payne-…
In reply to The carnival barkers at… by Yen Cross
So Bitcoin is controlled now via the rigged VIX and the new banking Bitcoin future market? Joy!
Whatever... I get my investment direction from scattering chicken bones on the ground and reading the future from them. It's every bit as accurate as inverse, aspect ratio adjusted, upside down charts showing correlation and thinking its causation.
I play a kazoo after cutting the head off a chicken and make my investment decisions based on where the chicken drops dead on a pie chart of momo stocks.
In reply to Whatever... I get my… by shizzledizzle
What is the advantage of selling XIV over buying VIX?
The 84% of Bitcoin controlled by the whales is being hedged: the rest is just small pennies.
The fair value of Bitcoin is somewhere south of $100.
what's the fair value for $1?
In reply to The fair value of Bitcoin is… by ElTerco
Somewhere south of a pile of dog feces
In reply to what's the fair value for $1? by Xibalba
There is too much bullshit news flooding crypto, people have gone retarded with the panic.
Can they possible add more fear, uncertainty, and doubt ???
The good news is... They are simply running out of 'negative $hit'...
Those that remained calm and added positions while the noobs 'fled like rats'... will be smiling soon...
Keep the Faith !!!
In reply to There is too much bullshit… by Brazen Heist
Just loaded up on over 2,000,000 TRX at firesale prices...
Thanks Noobees !!!
In reply to Can they possible add more … by Yellow_Snow
Its the dumb money, and the least we can do is profit from it as usual.
I don't know how you can have that much faith in TRON, though. Unless its for a quick 2-3x, I personally don't believe in the project for anything long term.
In reply to Just loaded up on over 2,000… by Yellow_Snow
In that scenario the central banks simply crank up the printing presses to save the "markets" and Bitcoin is going to the moon.
VIX can correlate to anything... until it doesn't !!!
I wonder if we're going to see that the turnaround in the cryptos was initiated by Tether-related purchases from the Bitfinex exchange? Cuz I'm sure allll of those Tethers weren't just poofed into existence and that they were allll bought with real USD... Sorry, I almost choked on my laughter as I typed.
Notice how certain agendas are clinging onto the Tether narrative for dear life....just like the previous narratives? And now they have invested alot in this narrative and will try to crash Bitcoin to prove themselves.
I miss the old days when crypto was mainly a Libertarian cyber punk movement, before all the morons jumped on board and tainted it with their petty egos.
In reply to I wonder if we're going to… by RealistDuJour
The Libertarian cyberpunks were only able to get Bitcoin up to a few bucks in value. The black trenchcoat Magic the Gathering crowd drove the price to double digits.
Then came the morons who pumped it to $1200 and made the Magic the Gathering crowd think they were investment geniuses. We know how that turned out.
Then the real scam artists came in and said, "Fuck, if those guys could con people out of a thousand dollars per coin, we can take them for tens of thousands."
We are now seeing how that is playing out.
In reply to Notice how certain agendas… by Brazen Heist
If anything it makes more sense that big money will take profits and dump traditional assets ie. stocks and bonds from their massive 9 yr run up and put in into something new like cryptos.
Besides, WTF are they going to do with all that cash? Give away to charity.. lol
