Weekend Reading: Did The Market Just Get 'Woke'?

Since the beginning of this year, we have been warning of the potential for a correction. Of course, such warnings seemed pointless as the nearly “parabolic” rise in the markets seemed unstoppable. The chart below shows the current acceleration through the end of January.

But all of a sudden, something seems to have changed as the market stumbled this past week and has been unable to regain its footing.

So, what “woke” the markets?

Was it the sudden realization that Central Banks globally are reducing Q.E. programs? Or, that economic growth may be weaker than expected given recent numbers? Or, something else?

Whatever, the excuse turns out to be, the real culprit is seen in the chart below.

As I have been discussing “ad nauseam” over the last couple of years, interest rates are now stuck in a trading range that will likely remain between 0-1% during the next recessionary drag with a 3% ceiling as seen in 2014. Importantly, rates are at levels of overbought conditions only seen 3-times previously going back to 1980.

I am going to discuss this in more detail in this weekend’s forthcoming “Real Investment Report.” However, the point here is that since interest rates drive everything from borrowing, to spending, to capital investment – higher rates negatively impact economic growth. Since stocks are ultimately a reflection of the economy, it is hard to suggest that stocks will continue to rise in the face of higher rates.

Furthermore, higher rates are rapidly crushing the one argument used by bullish investors over the last eight years which has been “low rates justify higher valuations.” As I have repeatedly stated in the past, it is one argument that can literally change overnight.

Is this the beginning of the next major market correction?

Probably not.

There is simply too much exuberance currently in the market. It will take several failed rally attempts to begin to erode that base of bullishness.

But therein lies exactly what you want to look for. Rallies that fail at previous resistance levels, rising volatility and declining rates of participation.

As with every previous major market correction in history, investors were always given multiple warnings BEFORE the crash actually occurred.

(We have a special report coming out next week to our newsletter subscribers only discussing these warning signs.

Of course, few investors heeded those warnings because they had been lulled into the belief “this time is different.”

It wasn’t then. It won’t be next time either.

Here is your weekend reading list.

“Speculation is an effort, probably unsuccessful, to turn a little money into a lot. Investment is an effort, which should be successful, to prevent a lot of money from becoming a little.” ― Fred Schwed Jr.

truthalwayswinsout Feb 2, 2018 4:27 PM Permalink

This is nothing. This is the Dow's first 2% day in a long long time and it was a downside 2%. Wait until the full force of all the BMB's in China hit. (Those are Bernie Madoff Bombs). The DOW will literally collapse by 5K-10K points even before they can stop it.

cougar_w Feb 2, 2018 4:37 PM Permalink

This is "the memo" and people getting out before the weekend. Monday will likely dawn and we won't be talking about any of this noise by then.

Memories are short. Greed is long. This goes up until it simply cannot -- give it another year or so -- and then it goes down hard never to rise again.

When you do get out be prepared to sell it all. There will be no "dip" to buy at the bottom of the crater.

serotonindumptruck cougar_w Feb 2, 2018 4:50 PM Permalink

After years of prognostications and warnings about an impending collapse of the USD, even the die-hard doom-n-gloomers are ill-prepared to accept the inevitable.

Eventually, the stage curtains will be drawn back to reveal the brick wall at the back of the theater.

Eventually, the USD will collapse and Civil War/World War will result.

Nobody wants to believe that it can happen NOW, because the reality is too horrifying to contemplate.

swmnguy Feb 2, 2018 4:40 PM Permalink

Of course there are all kinds of reasons this charade should collapse.  At this point however, it's just a normal, reasonable, tiny correction.  We'll see how this plays out, though.

bmore Feb 2, 2018 5:06 PM Permalink

wapo 'Dow drops 666'

'they' zioreligion that takes sacrificial children baby parts & burns them as an offering to their fire god

MusicIsYou Feb 2, 2018 5:15 PM Permalink

Markets are in bad shape. It could have something to do with people mortgaging their homes, taking out loans and running up credit cards to buy into the worthless crypto market. Essentially banks have invested $100's millions into a fad, so they basically flushed it down the toilet because after crypto crashes all those people won't pay back their loans. And they'll say the banks did it instead of the truth being that most people are dumb bastards. They should bring back debtor's prison and put them in slave camps because that's where dumb useless bastards belong.

Let it Go Feb 2, 2018 5:41 PM Permalink

Three major obstacles face America's future prosperity. Regardless of record new highs in the stock market and the positive predictions being made by the media, there is no guarantee as to how long the current growth trend will last.

America must confront and deal with its low job participation rate, exploding national debt, and the fact it is still a "high-cost producer" of goods which means jobs are not about to come rushing back because of the recently passed tax reform bill. More details can be found in the article below.

 http://Three Reasons America Faces A Difficult Economic Future.html

MusicIsYou Feb 2, 2018 5:50 PM Permalink

Keep loaning people money to buy BTC, heck why not? You loan them money to buy piece of shit cars that rust before it's paid off in addition to losing 20% of the cars value just leaving the car dealer.

MusicIsYou Feb 2, 2018 5:56 PM Permalink

You want to know what the truth is? Americans aren't smart enough to manage money because Americans didn't have to be smart while the U.S had the only petro-currency. Even American bankers aren't smart enough to manage money, hence all their bad loans. But now China has the petro-yaun and America will either have to get smart or be flushed down the toilet. I'm betting it'll be the toilet.