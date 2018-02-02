Weekend Reading: Did The Market Just Get 'Woke'?

Economy & Fed
- Trumps Trade & Investment Goals Don’t Add Up by Caroline Baum via MarketWatch
- What Really Worries Wall Street Analysts by Simon Constable via US News
- Will The Fed Start Q.T.? by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist
- Ugly Politics & The U.S. Stock Market by Macromon via Global Macro Monitor
- Countering The Bond Bear Narrative by Edward Harrison via Credit Writedowns
- Why Don’t Republicans Fret About The Debt Anymore? by Annie Lowrey via The Atlantic
- $AMZN Should Not Be In Charge Of Fixing Our Healthcare by Eric Levitz via New York Magazine
- Trump Dreams Of A 1950’s Era Economy by Noah Smith via Bloomberg
This is nothing. This is the Dow's first 2% day in a long long time and it was a downside 2%. Wait until the full force of all the BMB's in China hit. (Those are Bernie Madoff Bombs). The DOW will literally collapse by 5K-10K points even before they can stop it.
Memo released, FBI worked with DNC to interfere with an election, FiSA court abused and deceived. Quick crash the market.
So...US Dollar collapse in 2018?
Memo released same day as 600 point drop. Drain the swamp, suffer the consequences. Get the picture?
Sincerely,
The Deep State
To be more accurate 666 pts (rounded). isn't that the signal?
Ahh, think i'm going to go to ebay and look for some cars.
Couldn't it be more obvious?
Clearly, we have some dark forces at work here, and they don't like us...#winning.
I wonder if they are delusional enough to think they can hide?
Davos ends. Dow tanks by 666.
Devilishly good fun, right Don?
Everyone must pay their part to be included in the pyramid, to think otherwise would be incomprehensible.
The best part is, when you are starving everyone 'looks good'.
No white hats on the PPT?
They didn't even try today. Just shows they were told to let it go.
The clue to this mystery is who did not take a greater then 2% hit today?
Pay to play, Bitchezz.
Good. At least we'll get something for all our collective doom-porn anxiety over the past 10 years...
Central bank stock purchases and eu cash outflow is going to drive the dow to 40 000 before this bursts
"Pull it"
Or, as I have been saying for fucking years -
Pull.The.Fucking.Pin.
Do it!
Temptation being the root of all evil.
Ok, I'm in...
Simultaneously, cracks in the global power cabal open up. The two can't not be related.
Let's hope so.
I am now all in TLT.
This is "the memo" and people getting out before the weekend. Monday will likely dawn and we won't be talking about any of this noise by then.
Memories are short. Greed is long. This goes up until it simply cannot -- give it another year or so -- and then it goes down hard never to rise again.
When you do get out be prepared to sell it all. There will be no "dip" to buy at the bottom of the crater.
After years of prognostications and warnings about an impending collapse of the USD, even the die-hard doom-n-gloomers are ill-prepared to accept the inevitable.
Eventually, the stage curtains will be drawn back to reveal the brick wall at the back of the theater.
Eventually, the USD will collapse and Civil War/World War will result.
Nobody wants to believe that it can happen NOW, because the reality is too horrifying to contemplate.
Plus I dont have my reading glasses so i cant see anything, time to panic in the casino is it.
No one gets out of this alive, no one.
Two More Lies by Wall Street
Trumptards are MELTING.
Here is laughing at you
Its rumored that eating crayons and licking windows are your favorite pastimes. Typical democrat. Accuse others of being exactly what you are. And yes, the great majority here are laughing at you.
At least NickPeeHimselfSilly is free entertainment, and probably a Tyler plant to create adversity (churn).
...or MDB had to tone down his message for the clientele.
Of course there are all kinds of reasons this charade should collapse. At this point however, it's just a normal, reasonable, tiny correction. We'll see how this plays out, though.
Lots of trading volatility next week;
just don't marry your position.
Whoever piled into XIV got fucking ROASTED today.
Dow plunges 666 points. Well played, Cabal. Message...received.
Burn it down.
dilly dilly
FF inbound. Financial shenanigans are an al-CIA-duh specialty....
big rally monday
wapo 'Dow drops 666'
'they' zioreligion that takes sacrificial children baby parts & burns them as an offering to their fire god
Other than that, how did you like the play, Mr. Powell?
Let's see if he can find that "reset" button that Yellen liked to push so much.
Markets are in bad shape. It could have something to do with people mortgaging their homes, taking out loans and running up credit cards to buy into the worthless crypto market. Essentially banks have invested $100's millions into a fad, so they basically flushed it down the toilet because after crypto crashes all those people won't pay back their loans. And they'll say the banks did it instead of the truth being that most people are dumb bastards. They should bring back debtor's prison and put them in slave camps because that's where dumb useless bastards belong.
Three major obstacles face America's future prosperity. Regardless of record new highs in the stock market and the positive predictions being made by the media, there is no guarantee as to how long the current growth trend will last.
America must confront and deal with its low job participation rate, exploding national debt, and the fact it is still a "high-cost producer" of goods which means jobs are not about to come rushing back because of the recently passed tax reform bill. More details can be found in the article below.
Shepwave killed it this week. Keep it up¡!!!
Means little, until and unless it goes through the lower Bollinger band or hits the 200ma. BTFD.
Keep loaning people money to buy BTC, heck why not? You loan them money to buy piece of shit cars that rust before it's paid off in addition to losing 20% of the cars value just leaving the car dealer.
You want to know what the truth is? Americans aren't smart enough to manage money because Americans didn't have to be smart while the U.S had the only petro-currency. Even American bankers aren't smart enough to manage money, hence all their bad loans. But now China has the petro-yaun and America will either have to get smart or be flushed down the toilet. I'm betting it'll be the toilet.