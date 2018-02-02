Wells Fargo Loses Top US Mortgage Lender Title To Quicken Loans

Mortgage lending has long been a "bread and butter" business for Wells Fargo, Warren Buffett's favorite bank. But between the months of September and December - while the bank's PR department was busy fending off another incipient scandal - demand for the bank's loans declined to its weakest level since the financial crisis. While we initially pegged this as a sign that the average US consumer can't afford to take out a loan with interest rates just 1% higher.
But as the CEO of Quicken Loans revealed today during a conversation with Crain's Detroit Business, another factor might also be at play.
Sales figures released by Quicken show that it surpassed Wells Fargo in volume of mortgage originations during the fourth quarter of 2017, bolstering the lender's claim that it is a viable alternative to the banks that have traditionally dominated the business (and also leveraged it to blow up the US economy a decade ago).
Quicken revealed that it originated $25 billion in home loans during the quarter, compared with Wells Fargo's $23 billion in home mortgages. Wells is the country's leading bank in home mortgages; Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase & Co. reported $13 billion and $11 billion that quarter, respectively.
"I don't think we set out to close $25 billion - we just set out to do what we always do, which is take care of our clients and take care of our team members," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said Thursday in an interview with Crain's.
Still, Farner disclosed that Wells' $114 billion in loans for 2017 surpassed the Quickens' full-year total. Quicken, which was founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, is privately held, and doesn't disclose its annual earnings.
Per Crain's, Quicken has become an increasingly nettlesome challenger for industry leader Wells and other home-mortgage lenders, thanks to the company's primary innovation: Rocket Mortgage - its online loan application system. The business has swelled thanks to a savvy marketing that has featured high-profile Superbowl adds. The company is planning to air a new spot during Sunday's championship game between Atlanta and the Patriots.
In 2017, Quicken Loans began shifting to marketing what its CEO calls the Rocket Mortgage "experience" instead of the Quicken Loans brand in its advertising.
"I think you'll see it more and more, because it's the way we talk about this innovation in this space," Farner said of using the Rocket Mortgage brand in company advertising. "The Quicken brand is a foundational brand."
The new Super Bowl ad will be used to launch an advertising campaign that "will continue through the greater part of 2018," Farner said.
While Quicken's performance is admirable, the real story here, of course, is Wells' fluctuating position within the home loan market. Banks are increasingly finding it difficult to keep up with the "FinTech revolution" that has spurred other online lending platforms like SoFi and Lending Tree.
And judging by the nominal value of loans in Wells' all-important loan origination pipeline, there's reason to believe that the slump in loan originations isn't over.
The lagging mortgage originations number, which usually trails the pipeline by 3-4 quarters, was nearly as bad, plunging 39% sequentially from $72 billion to only $44 billion, "due to higher rates and seasonality." Since this number lags the mortgage applications, we expect it to post fresh post-crisis lows in the coming quarter.
Wow! Just wow. But that's just originations ... they re-package the risk in MBSs and offload it to greater fools. Still. it's really something to see a software company bypass a firm supposedly pro at this business.
Wells can not grow it's assets until it gets "it's house in order" ( stops being a criminal cartel) as of yesterday's ruling.
So they will drop down in size in 2018 and 2019.
But let's face it: Wells is a filthy entity with absolutely no moral standards that contributes nothing but pain and grief to society. It treats it's customers like dirt, fucking them with deception and fraud. Yes, they are Uncle Warren's favorite bank!!!!
Dude, you just described every firm on The Street.
I made the huge mistake of using one of their mortgage calculators just to see where I was with the new rates. No sooner than I had hit the calculate button, not only did I NOT get the results, but my phone and email started jumping. Good thing I have MrNumber on my phone so I can block the calls, they are hitting me four or five times a day from different phone numbers. Now what customer would want to do business with them after being hounded in such a way? Apparently the tactic works ....
Just make up some new mortgage accounts and tag them onto all existing savings accounts?
the link w/quicken was all over the place on another site last week.
mods couldn't rip it down fast enuf.
"Top US Mortgage Lender Title"
Fake news, get your story straight.. Banks don't lend any "money"..
Cause there is no Money, its all just debt
Bank "servicing" by exchanging values, a.k.a Personal/Private Promissory note (your signed contract/application) for FED
Reserve.CORP Promissory Notes a.k.a Federal Reserve Notes, and therefore
Entire "Loan" thing is Fraud and Hoax, Sheep simply paying (+ interest),
cause they have no clue... Your original Promissory NOTE has been sold by
Bank which means
they already been paid... Period. Your Signature creating the "Money" into
existence not the Banks.
Needless to say, Banksters often Make few Copies of Original
Mortgage Note and resell them on secondary market as well for additional
"profit", keep "paying.." Banks are simply 3rd party branches link
between private persons and Fed Reserve. Never lending anything...
Empirical evidence here supporting your contention here...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1057521914001070
If a bank has no loan growth it is done, especially in a rising interest rate environment. Multiple scenarios possible here: merger, bailout or bankruptcy. We will see.
One of the dumbest comments I've ever seen regarding a bank. There's been no deposit flight at banks despite the short end of the curve rapidly rising, think about it this way: bank assets are typically very long duration, the only reason that a bank would actively take on more deposits is to improve the L/D ratio (liquidity) to be able to make more loans, but you're only making more loans if the long end of the curve is more attractive than what is currently on the books (it's not, generally, for most banks in the country and if you're only looking at TSY yields as an indicator you are clueless). Banks are not going nuts for loan growth anyway, and there have been many times where bank profitability has been OK during periods of shrinking loan books. Read a few filings and see what I mean.
The game is between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots this Sunday... is he referring to last year?
They still haven't closed the false account they opened in my name.
Yes. By all means. Let's give more and more money to folks who simply can't afford it.
A software company. Selling mortgages. What could possibly go wrong. Other than everything.
I'd trust a software company to figure out banking far more than I'd trust a bank to figure out software.
Too big to fail... too big to care... too big to change! Wells Fargo's days at the top end! Karma is fantastic, isn't it! Fat, Lazy and Stupid is no way to go through Life, Son!
My first ever mortgage (with escrow acct) was through Wells Fargo and twice they failed to make schedule property tax payments. Needless to say that was my last mortgage with WF and the last time I used an escrow to pay taxes and insurance. WF is a shithole company
many years ago my bank had a policy where they would hold the mortgage three years then sell it to wells. i refied one time just so i could get back to my bank servicing the note for another three years. wf totally sucks ass. always has, always will.
How about BofA, with all the crap they've thrown at borrowers, why are they still allowed to do business?
Not being the nation's biggest mortgage lender sounds prudent to me. I'd much prefer to do business with a small credit union with a small portfolio of rock-solid mortgages than a financial behemoth loaded with dodgy paper.
Absolutely. I have a great relationship with the Farm credit bureau. I might pay a few extra points but when I call I speak to a person I can clearly understand and they appreciate my business. Wish they offered checking, I would move away from the bank who doesn't give a shit about my business.
Anybody could have seen this was a long time coming.
Sign of the times
Of course! Wells Fargo sucks.
I banked with them for over 30 years, then I asked them for a mortgage, and they turned me down.
I got one from a little bank in another state.
Wells Fargo is terrible, but they have a lot of ATM's.
Ditto for BofA.
Don't want to lend to me in my mid-20's for a fucking starter home that's less than what I would otherwise pay in rent, even though I could put 50% down if so desired (just one of many wake up calls in the process of my development)?
Well fuck you, way to help foster the Americunt dream or whatever. The big banks are a shitstain on our economy and a huge drag. We need to limit banks to one branch...and that's IT. Fucking it. Keep it in the county. Keep it in the town. Build, grow, like we used to you know.
Wells Fargo always has it's Narcotics & Money Laundering Division. Just ask the Bush/Clinton Crime Family's...
I worked at WF a few years back and they were notorious for laying off people when their numbers started to look iffy.
Let them rot in Hell.
What the hell is a mortgage?
YEAH. Rocket Mortgage. Got a pulse? Just push button and get a loan....it's the same as buying a car!