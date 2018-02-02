Why Albert Einstein Thought We Were All Insane

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In the early summer of 1914, Albert Einstein was about to start a prestigious new job as Director of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Physics.
The position was a big deal for the 35-year old Einstein– confirmation that he was one of the leading scientific minds in the world. And he was excited about what he would be able to achieve there.
But within weeks of Einstein’s arrival, the German government canceled plans for the Institute; World War I had broken out, and all of Europe was gearing up for one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history.
The impact of the Great War was immeasurable.
It cost the lives of 10 million people. It bankrupted entire nations.
The war ripped two major European powers off the map– the Austro Hungarian Empire, and the Ottoman Empire– and deposited them in the garbage can of history.
Austria-Hungary in particular boasted the second largest land mass in Europe, the third highest population, and one of the biggest economies. Plus it was a leading manufacturer of high-tech machinery.
Yet by the end of the war it would no longer exist.
World War I also played a major role in the emergence of communism in Russia through the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.
Plus it was also a critical factor in the astonishing rise of the Nazi party in Germany.
Without the Great War, Adolf Hitler would have been an obscure Austrian vagabond, and our world would be an entirely different place.
One of the most bizarre things about World War I was how predictable it was.
Tensions had been building in Europe for years, and the threat of war was deemed so likely that most major governments invested heavily in detailed war plans.
The most famous was Germany’s “Schlieffen Plan”, a military offensive strategy named after its architect, Count Alfred von Schlieffen.
To describe the Schlieffen Plan as “comprehensive” is a massive understatement.
As AJP describes in his book War by Timetable, the Schlieffen Plan called for rapidly moving hundreds of thousands of soldiers to the front lines, plus food, equipment, horses, munitions, and other critical supplies, all in a matter of DAYS.
Tens of thousands of trains were criss-crossing Europe during the mobilization, and as you can imagine, all the trains had to run precisely on time.
A train that was even a minute early or a minute late would cause a chain reaction to the rest of the plan, affecting the time tables of other trains and other troop movements.
In short, there was no room for error.
In many respects the Schlieffen Plan is still with us to this day– not with regards to war, but for monetary policy.
Like the German General Staff more than a century ago, modern central bankers concoct the most complicated, elaborate plans to engineer economic victory.
Their success depends on being able to precisely control the [sometimes irrational] behavior of hundreds of millions of consumers, millions of businesses, dozens of foreign nations, and trillions of dollars of capital.
And just like the obtusely complex war plans from 1914, central bank policy requires that all the trains run on time. There is no room for error.
This is nuts. Economies are comprised of billions of moving pieces that are beyond anyone’s control and often have competing interests.
A government that’s $21 trillion in debt requires cheap money (i.e. low interest rates) to stay afloat.
Yet low interest rates are severely punishing for savers, retirees, and pension funds (including Social Security) because they’re unable to generate a sufficient rate of return to meet their needs.
Low interest rates are great for capital intensive businesses that need to borrow money. But they also create dangerous asset bubbles and can eventually cause a painful rise in inflation.
Raise interest rates too high, however, and it could bankrupt debtors and throw the economy into a tailspin.
Like I said, there’s no room for error– they have to find the perfect balance between growth and inflation.
Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio summed it up perfectly last month when he said,
“It becomes more and more difficult to balance those things as time goes on. . . It may not be a problem in the next year or two, but the risk of not getting it right increases with time.”
Today there’s a changing of the guard at the Federal Reserve– Janet Yellen is leaving her post as chair, and she’s being succeeded by Jerome Powell.
Yellen leaves her post having brought down the unemployment rate in the United States to 4.2%, which certainly sounds nice.
Yet at the same time, workers’ wages (when adjusted for inflation) have hardly budged under her tenure.
Americans’ savings rate has been cut in half. Consumer debt and student loans are at all-time highs.
And dangerous asset bubbles have expanded, from stocks to bonds to property.
The risk of them getting it wrong is clearly growing.
That’s why having your own Plan B is so important.
It’s a simple concept: don’t keep all of your eggs in one basket, especially when the people who control the basket have such a tiny margin of error.
The right Plan B makes sense no matter what happens, or doesn’t happen, next. If they get it right, you won’t be worse off. But if they get it wrong, you’ll still prosper.
I truly hope they don’t get it wrong.
But if they ever do, people may finally look back and wonder how we could have been so foolish to hand total control of our economy over to an unelected committee of bureaucrats with a mediocre track record... and then expect them to get it right forever.
It’s pretty insane when you think about it.
As Einstein quipped at the height of World War I in 1917, “What a pity we don’t live on Mars so that we could observe the futile activities of human beings only through a telescope. . .”
* * *
Simon, Sovereign Man, I have a lot of respect for your regular posts and I am subscribed to your website. I receive your emails regularly and I always enjoy reading them.
On this occasion you have stretched the truth too far.
Einstein never stated that "We are all insane". I would however happily be corrected by you.
It certainly does seem that after a decade plus (or even more really) that leaving Central Bankers to flood the market with currency that gets less valuable every time you print the next one it appears folks are noticing that it MIGHT have not been the wisest of choices.
"And just like the obtusely complex war plans from 1914, central bank policy requires that all the trains run on time. There is no room for error."
So what if the Bank of Japan buys everything forever. It's not a pyramid scheme, it's a BTFD scheme. What could possibly go wrong?
“A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it.”
― Albert Einstein
Let's hope we're more clever than we seem.
Maybe Einstein was on to something.
It's almost as if giving an elite class all the big guns and the right to tell everyone else what to do is a bad idea.
I've always found it amusing that Ayn Rand railed against elected government after an unelected government took her daddy's pharmacy by force.
"Rand was born Alisa Zinov'yevna Rosenbaum (Russian: Али́са Зиновьевна Розенбаум) on February 2, 1905, to a Russian Jewish bourgeois family living in Saint Petersburg"
Tell me why you disagree with the Ayn Rand quote below and which specific parts you find amusing:
"The citizens of a free nation may disagree about the specific legal procedures or methods of implementing their rights (which is a complex problem, the province of political science and of the philosophy of law), but they agree on the basic principle to be implemented: the principle of individual rights. When a country’s constitution places individual rights outside the reach of public authorities, the sphere of political power is severely delimited—and thus the citizens may, safely and properly, agree to abide by the decisions of a majority vote in this delimited sphere. The lives and property of minorities or dissenters are not at stake, are not subject to vote and are not endangered by any majority decision; no man or group holds a blank check on power over others."
When you're right, you're right, Billy. Ayn Rand was a supporter of Constitutional rights and I was wrong to say that she was against elected government.
Rand had fairly conventional views on constitutional rule and individual rights. Her genius lay in developing a more reasonable underpinning for such institutions by promoting self motivation as opposed to self sacrifice.
I've said it before and I'll say it again. Rand was a genius as Marx was a genius. They both had very intelligent and insightful things to say, but people who think they had all the answers are delusional.
I agree about Rand. Despite being an Atlas fan I fall more in line with Rothbard's view of government than with Rand's.
New Banner: In the no. 7 issue of the Ayn Rand Letter, Miss Rand admonishes her readers, “Do not join ... libertarian hippies who subordinate reason to whims and substitute anarchism for capitalism.” Do you think that this remark was directed at you and other advocates of free market alternatives to government institutions, and do you think this remark is in keeping with Miss Rand’s oft-stated principle of “defining your terms”?
Rothbard: Well, it’s hard to say, because you notice there are very few specific facts in her discussion. There is one sentence covering “libertarian hippies.” Who are they? Where are they?
The movement that I’m in favor of is a movement of libertarians who do not substitute whim for reason. Now some of them do, obviously, and I’m against that. I’m in favor of reason over whim. As far as I’m concerned, and I think the rest of the movement, too, we are anarcho-capitalists. In other words, we believe that capitalism is the fullest expression of anarchism, and anarchism is the fullest expression of capitalism. Not only are they compatible, but you can’t really have one without the other. True anarchism will be capitalism, and true capitalism will be anarchism.
https://mises.org/library/rothbard-reader/html/c/369
Smart but not pretty. Better looking than her boyfriend Greenspan though, who is neither smart nor pretty.
“A clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it.” ― Albert Einstein
My great grandfather and grandfather always said it was the bankers who did this. They were right.
We vote to have someone rule over us. If only people wanted to be free, they would stop the madness of voting.
The US was founded on the idea that we vote to have someone we want to be our representative. It has turned into voting for someone to rule over us.
In reply to We vote to have someone rule… by Justin Case
To understand politics, one must understand prostitution.
One day the prostitutes decide to hire some guy to defend them from the johns that rip them off. So they hire a pimp and he does his job very well, no one is ripping off the whores anymore. However, exactly 3 minutes later, the pimp is beating up the prostitutes when they don't hand over all their money forever. In essence, that is how .gov works.
In reply to The US was founded on the… by LetThemEatRand
The Schlieffen Plan is also being used today in just in time inventory. What could go wrong?
One of these days they'll end up with pastrami but no rye and then they'll be sorry.
In reply to The Schlieffen Plan is also… by Whoa Dammit
Great minds think alike, I was thinking the same thing. One major fuck up and people starve.
Nine meals to anarchy and many people can't cook and don't have three days of food in the pantry. Think about that for second.
In reply to The Schlieffen Plan is also… by Whoa Dammit
A bit like letting the boys at the frat party control the punch, the grain alcohol - and you get to pay the cover charge for Hawaiian virgin punch.
If most states like NJ's unemployment funds only go 6 months for most, of course you'll have low unemployment rates as well as a drop in claims...
maybe if it would have cost 100 million lives instead of 10 they wouldn't have had a second one
If it has only cost about a dozen lives they would have never had another one. Too bad we don't require heads of state to fight the wars they start.
In reply to maybe if it would have cost… by sevensixtwo
What’s with the quoting of the unemployment rate at 4.2%. I ain’t drinking that Obama era kool-aid.
ZH - set the record straight!
The real numbers are 95 million not in the labor market and still 45 million on welfare.
In reply to What’s with the quoting of… by bobdog54
At Z/H we assume you've done your home work. Look at the jokes we tell about U-3 and U-6 employment numbers.
In reply to What’s with the quoting of… by bobdog54
Once the avalanche begins, how do you stop it? You can't.
Being deceived and fooled doesn't mean that we're fools. A century later and the majority still thinks the government creates the money.
Maybe it should be called "eco-comics"
World War I, the war that proved how sheepled the sheeple were. No war before or after has been fought with millions of troops placed in trenches by their leaders. Just sitting in trenches for years. Much easier to decrease the population while they are in trenches and neither side moves very far, very fast. Completely disgusting that the troops obeyed the leaders and the sheeple at home shipped their sons to the slaughter. This led to the ass rape of the sheeple in the Roaring 20s and led to the stock market crash and depression. The world was a bit wiser during WWII but went backwards in Korea, Vietnam, and after watching the Russians fail in Afghanistan, the US decided to hop into that mess as well. Stupidity is infinite.