CIA, FBI Agents Respond To Nunes' Memo

We already noted the opposing perspectives of those in the media with regard the Nunes' memo as being on the one hand "a nothing-burger" and on the other "we have never ever in history seen anything like this."
And we have heard from current ("talk is cheap... keep calm and tackle hard") and former ("dishonest and misleading") heads of The FBI.
But now we get to hear from the rank-and-file of America's intelligence agencies and, once again, the perspectives could not be further apart...
First, as The Hill reports, a former FBI agent says in a new op-ed that he has left the nation's top law enforcement agency due to the "relentless" attacks on the bureau from critics such as President Trump and congressional Republicans.
In an op-ed for The New York Times, former supervisory special agent Josh Campbell wrote that "political attacks on the bureau must stop."
"After more than a decade of service, which included investigating terrorism, working to rescue kidnapping victims overseas and being special assistant to the director, I am reluctantly turning in my badge and leaving an organization I love." Campbell wrote.
"Why? So I can join the growing chorus of people who believe that the relentless attacks on the bureau undermine not just America’s premier law enforcement agency but also the nation’s security," he continued.
"My resignation is painful, but the alternative of remaining quiet while the bureau is tarnished for political gain is impossible."
Campbell also defended the agency's involvement in the events described in the memo, which alleges the FBI and Department of Justice abused their surveillance powers.
"[E]very statement of fact included in an affidavit for foreign intelligence collection must withstand the scrutiny of at least 10 people in the Department of Justice hierarchy before it is reviewed by an independent court," he wrote.
Campbell goes on to argue it would be "disingenuous" for Republicans to argue that the FBI is "plotting from within" against Trump or in favor of his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, despite text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page seeming to confirm Strzok's political bias against Trump.
"These political attacks on the bureau must stop. If those critics of the agency persuade the public that the FBI cannot be trusted, they will also have succeeded in making our nation less safe," he said.
Campbell's op-ed comes after the publication Friday of Nunes' memo allegedly detailing abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the FBI.
However, another former intelligence agency operative saw things very differently.
Ray McGovern, 27-year veteran of the CIA and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), exclaims the newly released "Nunes Memo" reveals felony wrongdoing by top members of the FBI and DOJ for misrepresenting evidence to obtain a FISA warrant and may implicate other intelligence officials.
The long-awaited House Intelligence Committee report made public today identifies current and former top officials of the FBI and the Department of Justice as guilty of the felony of misrepresenting evidence required to obtain a court warrant before surveilling American citizens. The target was candidate Donald Trump’s adviser Carter Page.
The main points of what is widely known as the “Nunes Memo,” after the House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), have been nicely summarized by blogger Publius Tacitus, who noted that the following very senior officials are now liable for contempt-of-court charges; namely, the current and former members of the FBI and the Department of Justice who signed off on fraudulent applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court: James Comey, Andy McCabe, Sally Yates, Dana Boente and Rob Rosenstein. The following is Publius Tacitus’s summary of the main points:
- The dubious but celebrated Steele Dossier played a critical role in obtaining approval from the FISA court to carry out surveillance of Carter Page according to former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe.
- Christopher Steele was getting paid by the DNC and the FBI for the same information.
- No one at the FBI or the DOJ disclosed to the court that the Steele dossier was paid for by an opposition political campaign.
- The first FISA warrant was obtained on October 21, 2016 based on a story written by Michael Isikoff for Yahoo News based on information he received directly from Christopher Steele — the FBI did not disclose in the FISA application that Steele was the original source of the information.
- Christopher Steele was a long-standing FBI “source” but was terminated as a source after telling Mother Jones reporter David Corn that he had a relationship with the FBI.
- The FBI signers of the FISA applications/renewals were James Comey (three times) and Andrew McCabe.
- The DOJ signers of the FISA applications/renewals were Sally Yates, Dana Boente and Rod Rosenstein.
- Even after Steele was terminated by the FBI, he remained in contact with Deputy Attorney General Bruce Our, whose wife worked for FUSION GPS, a contractor that was deeply involved with the Steele dossier.
From what Michael Isikoff reported in September 2016 it appears that the CIA and the Director of National Intelligence (as well as the FBI) are implicated in spreading the disinformation about Trump and Russia. Isikoff wrote:
“U.S. intelligence officials are seeking to determine whether an American businessman identified by Donald Trump as one of his foreign policy advisers has opened up private communications with senior Russian officials — including talks about the possible lifting of economic sanctions if the Republican nominee becomes president, according to multiple sources who have been briefed on the issue. […]
“But U.S. officials have since received intelligence reports that during that same three-day trip, Page met with Igor Sechin, a longtime Putin associate and former Russian deputy prime minister who is now the executive chairman of Rosneft, Russian’s leading oil company, a well-placed Western intelligence source tells Yahoo News.”
Who were the “intelligence officials” briefing the select members of the House and Senate? That will be one of the next shoes to drop. We are likely to learn in the coming days that John Brennan and Jim Clapper were also trying to help the FBI build a fallacious case against Trump, adds Tacitus.
Indeed, Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR), Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has already indicated that his disclosures in the Nunes Memo represent just “one piece of a probably much larger mosaic of what went on.”
The Media Will Determine What Comes Next
As for Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, it is now abundantly clear why he went to ridiculous lengths, as did the entire Democratic congressional leadership, to block or impugn the House Intelligence Committee report.
Until the mid-December revelations of the text messages between FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page turned Russia-gate into FBI/DOJ-gate, Schiff had been riding high, often hiding behind what he said “he could not tell” the rest of us.
With the media, including what used to be the progressive media, fully supporting the likes of Adam Schiff, and the FBI/CIA/NSA deep state likely to pull out all the stops, the die is now cast. We are in for a highly interesting time over the next months.
* * *
So - which is it? Crime of the century, or political grandstanding, or both?
Comments
Treason of the Century.
It's still early in the Century.
In reply to Treason of the Century. by Zen Xenu
They should be dismantled, washed, rinsed, squeezed, then washed again to kill the bed bugs out.
In reply to It's still early in the… by any_mouse
If you are complicit in the FBI's wrongdoing and don't want to the FBI to be held accountable or criticised then you should quit or be fired. Right now the FBI should be interviewing leadership to see where they stand on reform and letting those go that are status quo thinkers.
In reply to They should be dismantled,… by Truther
FBI "special agent" Josh Campbell is yet another reason why I no longer trust the FBI. Clearly, he has no problem with specific superiors of his undermining the Constitution of the United States in order to provide political favors to Hillary Clinton while usurping the Republic's election process, which I thought, for some reason, they each swore an oath to protect and defend from enemies foreign AND domestic.
The agents should be loyal to their oath, the Constitution and the Republic - the people whose rights they ostensibly protect; not loyal to the agency itself, the agency's "reputation", or the agency's politically appointed superiors while these superiors commit TREASON.
This is not about the FBI or DOJ, you moron. This is about law and order - and the individuals who are supposed to respect and protect our republic and its Constitution, but who turned out to be traitors that conspired against it for political favors.
In reply to If you are complicit in the… by auricle
I lost confidence with the fbi after jfk, mlk, waco, ruby ridge, and 9/11. I mean, fool me once shame on you, fool me 20 times and why would I trust you.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
"" Former-CIA: "Nunes' memo reveals felony wrongdoing by top members of the FBI and DOJ..." ""
Why Is Mewler Investigation still Continuing ? ? ?
In reply to I lost confidence with the… by Baron von Bud
"These political attacks on the bureau must stop. If those critics of the agency persuade the public that the FBI cannot be trusted, they will also have succeeded in making our nation less safe," he said.
When the INTERNAL politicking of the holier-than-thou Bureau is stopped, THEN the investigations into the Bureau and appropriate actions to stop such political bias and political weaponization can stop.
Problem: how can we EVER be sure the Deep-Dark State has been successfully checked?
In reply to "" Former-CIA: "Nunes' memo… by BaBaBouy
Convincing the country that the FBI cannot be trusted will ultimately make the country more safe.
But thanks for this glance into the insular world of the smart people who get to make decisions for everyone else. Secretly. Behind the scenes. Without the Public's knowledge. Because you know we are the smart people. And you f****** deplorables don't get to know what we do. That's how it is and that's how we like it so piss off.
And by the way when I evacuate my office I'm taking my picture of Lavrenti Beria with me.
Fuck you you sack of shit.
In reply to "These political attacks on… by Creative_Destruct
Anybody remember the 2016 FBI Barry Bush saga when he broke into Trump Towers, that he had been reported dead since 2007?
Barry Bush? I like that non descript nom de plume, sort of like 'Agent Smith'.
Weasels in the woodpile...
In reply to Convincing the country that… by SWRichmond
So, FBI & DOJ leadership are doing bad things, but we're not supposed to criticise them because their wrongdoing is for best interests of the country. Got it. Why didn't they just tell us up front that the Constitution and Rule of Law are superseded.
In reply to Anybody remember the 2016… by espirit
Campbell= Sacrificial Lamb.
Sorry dude- won't work unless 1000 of you pull the same stunt;
What you getting paid to "resign"?
In reply to So by The Alarmist
I bet the fibbie is retiring because he knows he’s about to be thrown in jail. Just a guess, but I’d bet on it
In reply to Campbell= Sacrificial Lamb… by jcaz
He didn't meet his monthly quota of civil asset forfeitures three consecutive months.
In reply to I bet the fibbie is retiring… by DeadFred
they say it is ok to waterboard. Now let them taste their own medicine. Next one: Campbell...
In reply to Convincing the country that… by SWRichmond
Upvote for the Beria reference.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Convincing the country that… by SWRichmond
So once again it is a national security issue. The FBI and all intelligence agencies cannot be reformed nor scrutinized. The deep state like Schiff, Graham, and buddy McCain are pushing back hard. This quitter agent should quit. He certainly is too weak.
In reply to "These political attacks on… by Creative_Destruct
So once again it is a national security issue. The FBI and all intelligence agencies cannot be reformed nor scrutinized. The deep state like Schiff, Graham, and buddy McCain are pushing back hard. This quitter agent should quit. He certainly is too weak.
In reply to "These political attacks on… by Creative_Destruct
"These political attacks on the Bureau must stop . . . at least until I'm no longer an agent and can plead the 5th.
In reply to "These political attacks on… by Creative_Destruct
“Former-CIA: "Nunes' memo reveals felony wrongdoing by top members of the FBI and DOJ..."
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA under Brennan was ground Zero for the Criminal Intelligence Psychological Operation.
Thee Arrogance among these Criminals is revolting
Every single one of these Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Tyrannical Lawless Agents & Operatives need to Face the Halls of Justice.
Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.
In reply to "These political attacks on… by Bastiat
Also the coverup to the Oklahoma Boy's School, can't remember the pedophile scandal in the Senior Bush's admin.
1993 WTC bombing, Emad Salem was the agent provacateur.
OKC bombing, McVeigh was a very foolish patsie, I think he allowed them to kill him for the shame of having been so fooled, so betrayed.
Panthers and their COINTEL program.
Repeat them often, this is not a recent problem, the FBI has never been under control. I don't think that can be changed, once again we have found that rules and regulations don't make any difference, but meta-data does.
So, either abolish all these TLAs or make all meta-data by anyone who has any interactions with government, the power of coercion, open to everyone. That is, if you pay taxes, get subsidies, work for, receive any benefits from, do contracts with, receive benefits or do contracts with any company that does any of those.
That won't eliminate the problem, but note that Hillary Clinton took her call logs and schedules with her, many of the files she had in her and Abadin's office. Trump has closed the White House visitor's list. Too bad, we got so much information wrt Obama's transgressions from that, e.g. the parents of the 'dead children' at Sandy Hook were in the WH in the weeks and months leading up to the horrible faux massacre, fully detailed by Fake News commentator Anderson Cooper via interviews with the grieving parents.
In reply to I lost confidence with the… by Baron von Bud
Perfect, took the words right out of my mouth
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
Don’t forget to let the door hit you in the ass on your way out, Campbell.
The Just-Us dept needs to be purged.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
De-Nile is a disease that needs treatment.
In reply to Don’t forget to let the door… by Lumberjack
Correct it is about law & order. Also, Campbell claims a FISA application has to go through about 10 levels of hierarchy before being brought forth. Maybe, maybe not. When the top guns at both FBI & DoJ are involved it only needs a few signatures. The final few. This could easily have been run by the people named.
This guy is either running away or running cover.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
I sincerely hope Campbell is the first of many to 'Do the Right Thing.'
Almost as enjoyable as having shitloads of illegals protest Trump's victory by self-deporting.
Keep those resignations coming!
In reply to Correct it is about law &… by justyouwait
Both, is my guess.
In reply to Correct it is about law &… by justyouwait
"If those critics of the agency persuade the public that the FBI cannot be trusted"
NewsFlash: The FBI CANNOT BE TRUSTED.
Their Leaders committed Perjury, Obstruction of Justice and Treason.
The only reason there isn't a Special Prosecutor appointed is because Rod Rosenstein is one of the Felons. He will block all attempts for Justice to be done, since he's Guilty as Hell.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
Oh just keep pointing out that they are headquartered in the building called the J Edgar Hoover building.
Really, what else is there to say?
In reply to "If those critics of the… by The First Rule
The idea that we all look up to and revere the FBI leadership is ridiculous. For most of its history, the FBI has been led by corrupt, paranoid, politically motivated hacks who think they are above the law.
The following directors of the FBI have been forced to resign or fired for breaking laws/regulations:
1) Bielaski (detained citizens without warrants),
2)Burns (Teapot Dome scandal--spied on and spread lies about Senator Wheeler),
3) Hoover (spied on civil rights activists, tried to blackmail almost every President with secret surveillance, obstructed/fixed conclusion of Warren Commission investigation, known cross-dresser)
4) Gray (Destroyed Watergate files),
5) William Sessions (Used FBI resources for home remodel),
6) Comey (knowingly signed misleading FISA warrant request to spy on Trump campaign officials, used NSA wiretapping to unmask General Flynn and trap him in a purjury charge, covered-up gross negligence crimes of Hillary Clinton).
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-05-17/fbi-james-comey-trump-with-great-…
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
Josh Campbell realized he was on a list, saw that he needed to throw some lamestream out there for cover, and is probably making plans for a getaway. How to hide from both sides though? Black hats want him dead because he might squeal, and the white hats want him to face his crimes. Decision ... decisions.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
You spelled The Constitution For These United States of America wrong,
not that we use such a document these days anyway
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
They should make every employee of the FBI re-take their Oath to uphold our Constitution - and have them sign-off on having taken it.
I've heard enough excuses from scumbags.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
Great post! I concurr with just about all you have said. The part about the constitution I question.Since 911 the Patriot Act has shaped & changed the Constitution into something brought to you by George Bush.And as that I question how much is really left of the oringinal.
In reply to FBI "special agent" Josh… by MagicHandPuppet
The idiot proved Trump's point. Every statement of fact must be reviewed by ten people. So massive collusion #peepeegate
In reply to If you are complicit in the… by auricle
"After argument to authority, argument to authority, argument to authority, argument to authority, I am argument to emotion and argument to emotion." Campbell wrote.
"Why? So I can argument to populism, argument to authority, argument to ignorance." he continued.
"My argument to emotion is painful, but the alternative of argument to emotion while the argument to authority is tarnished for political gain is false dicotomy."
signed,
Appeal to Emotion, logical fallacy director at FIB
In reply to The idiot proved Trump's… by kw2012
Damn, you totally nailed it.
Bravo!
In reply to "After argument to authority… by D503
Totally. Is there an app for that or something?
In reply to Damn, you totally nailed it… by Ex-Oligarch
Pull the plug on the whole fed operation and start from scratch. It's the only way to be sure.
In reply to If you are complicit in the… by auricle
Sucks when your leaders squander their trust. Trust but verify was never more necessary than now except now you don't want us to verify. So yeah, trust is completely shattered.
In reply to If you are complicit in the… by auricle
"The FBI cannot be trusted"?
Geeh, that might have SOMETHING to do with the fact that they entrap people by planning crimes with them, providing material support, prod them into committing the crimes, and then allow the crimes to happen...so they can make themselves look the hero...
Give me a fucking break, and disband this criminal organization, already.
In reply to They should be dismantled,… by Truther
Cleansing with fire works too.
In reply to They should be dismantled,… by Truther
How about steam-cleaned & then sand-blasted (much like the Oral Office after Clinton departed......that would be Bill, not Hilda-Beast.
In reply to They should be dismantled,… by Truther
So this ass hole agent's proof was that,"ten people in the FBI approved the FISA application." Good, fire and lock up those ten people. They are felons and traitors and just plain worthless pieces of shit.
In reply to They should be dismantled,… by Truther
Campbell must have gotten a hell of a payday for that.
In reply to They should be dismantled,… by Truther
Yet no one has been arrested. Yet.
Just think if any other lackey had done these things they would be in some dark hole somewhere never seeing the light of day ever again. Yet Hillary remains free, as if immune to even an accusation of wrongdoing.
In reply to Treason of the Century. by Zen Xenu
Ray McGovern - VIPS - former CIA, has been arrested a lot of times. Speaking up and out against the Deep State got him arrested. Bravo Ray for speaking out again.
Ray McGovern dragged out of Hillary Clinton "Freedom Speech
Police Brutalize Ray McGovern as Hillary Clinton Talks Free Speech
In reply to Yet no one has been arrested… by Mr. Universe
If she is even accused, the whole women's movement... the entire left, the entire media in the USA, Europe, & five eyes, the entire intelligence industry, the whole military industrial complex, and most importantly, the deep state, all get a very big black eye and are put at serious risk of exposure.
War with NorK or Russia, an economic meltdown, or a nuclear false-flag are all on the table to prevent that from happening.
In reply to Yet no one has been arrested… by Mr. Universe
The public doesn't trust the FBI. This clown needs to wake up.
If they show up at your home or business you know you will never ever recover financially or even your life.
In reply to Treason of the Century. by Zen Xenu
His name was Seth Rich....#releaSETHememo
In reply to The public doesn't trust the… by JRobby