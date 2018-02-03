The FISA Memo, Obama, And The Election that Almost Wasn't

“Round up the usual suspects,” will be as far as the Democrats will be willing to go in the wake of the FISA memo’s release. There is nothing in that memo that anyone following the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation doesn’t already know.
All the memo does is corroborate the bread crumbs left behind by a drip feed of leaks, counter-leaks and good ol’ fashioned investigative journalism. Since the memo is based on actual evidence that the FBI admits is real but will not allow us to see, the memo itself can be taken as fact.
The FBI has the evidence. They’ve showed it to the House Intelligence Committee. Both agree on the facts. So, by extension, the memo is all the evidence we need.
Put that in your DNC-scripted talking point pipe and blow it out your ass.
Conclusions Matter
Now that the timeline and paper trail have been determined the real implications of the memo and its facts can be discussed. I’m no longer interested in the game of cut and thrust to stop the truth from coming out.
I’m only interested now in the conclusions we can draw from the memo itself.
And those conclusions are chilling.
The out-going Obama administration, at the highest levels in coordination with the media, conspired to create news stories that supported a FISA warrant based on politically-motivated opposition research to undermine the newly-elected President of the United States.
Moreover, it knowingly omitted material facts to the court not once, but four times, to keep that surveillance warrant open in service of this operation. A warrant the FBI deputy director, Andrew McCabe, testified under oath to Congress that was key to its issuance.
They knew the dossier on Trump, compiled by Michael Steele, was unverifiable. They hid its origin and motivation from the court. The information from this warrant and the details of the dossier were used to move public opinion and Congress into supporting Robert Mueller’s investigation.
But, to what end?
To disgrace and force from office the President of the United States. Thus, these people, and the leadership of the Democratic Party, President Obama himself and Hillary Clinton’s staff all conspired to criminally disenfranchise more than 60 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump.
To say that this is bigger than Watergate is like calling World War II a minor kerfuffle.
What About the Voters!?
Think about this for one second and you know what I’m saying.
All of these people are guilty, at a minimum of corruption, conspiracy and fraud. I’m no legal scholar, so I’m sure the list of offenses is longer than one of Hillary Clinton’s tirades after someone criticized her latest pantsuit atrocity.
This ultimately opens all of these organizations up to the biggest civil rights class action lawsuit in the history of this country. The Obama administration and the Democratic Party used opposition research to paint a false narrative of corruption in the Oval Office to discredit the election.
How many riots and street demonstrations did we see in 2017 as outraged and triggered liberals ran around smashing in windows and beating people up because of their delusion based on a lie?
How many hours of lost productivity did the country suffer because of FBI complicity in an operation to overturn a legal election?
How many millions in property damage? Destroyed careers?
What about the direct victims of this disgusting display of government corruption taken to its logical conclusion?
Why is Michael Flynn nearly bankrupt after being hounded by Mueller for months only to get a nothing guilty plea on the thinnest of procedural offenses?
When the corruption is this venal isn’t it our right under the Constitution to petition our government for a redress of grievances? Who do we sue?
Because there’s material harm here and someone should be held responsible. This began under Obama’s watch. He set this whole process in motion. High ranking members of his cabinet are directly implicated by the facts in the memo.
And the memo is just the beginning of the discovery phase of this very public trial.
Government on Trial
But, I want more than that. I want it all out in the open. And I want those responsible, those for whom the titles, salaries, benefits and power we bestow on them to do our work, to stand up and be accountable.
And if they are too venal, feckless and narcissistic to admit these things, then we’ll drag them through the most embarrassing of show trials.
And that means stripping them of their wealth, power and privilege.
It means turning off their house organs in the media; outing the enablers, leakers, trolls and spooks.
It means releasing everything, unredacted, in the name of national security.
It means reminding them of just how much all of that depends on our consent, not theirs.
Because if we don’t demand these things, then next time there won’t even be the pretense of an election.
Comments
Lock her up. Along with Comey, Ohr, Rosenstein, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Lynch and the rest of the swamp dwellers.
Apparently TRUMP DESPISES LAWYERS. (inc mulerstein clitonstein, rosenstein, seshenstein, yatestein, and ... sammy davis jr with a harvard merit certificate: obamastein !)
Who would have guessed. And do Americans disagree? NOOOOO
MOAR WINNING !!!
In reply to Loch her up. by Slippery Slope
They better lock the Twenty20 DNC candidate in a steel box with the zero access to electronic devices and every note he or she writes should be in disappearing ink for the presidents this sets.
In reply to The conclusion is that TRUMP… by ???ö?
Scorched earth! Destroy the traitors.
In reply to They better lock the… by yrad
Forget the usual suspects. Let's get the DEEP STATE.
In reply to Scorched earth! Destroy the… by The_Juggernaut
These lawyers should go to jail simply on the basis of being stupid enough fucks to put their incriminating comments in emails. Imagine what they talked about on the phone. Well, the NSA knows anyway.
In reply to Forget the usual suspects… by stizazz
What did the President (Obama) know, and when did he know it?
In reply to These lawyers should go to… by ???ö?
We have entered a parallel universe where Hillary Clinton is utterly and completely silent. She has not tweeted since her ill-advised attempt to explain away her culpability for protecting an abuser on her staff.
Not for the State of the Union. Nothing.
Not before or after the release of the FISA memo. Crickets.
For 14 months, has Hillary ever...ever...failed to send out snarky tweets regarding Trump administration actions?
Perhaps for the first time in her life, this woman is afraid...
In reply to What did the President … by T-NUTZ
Might have something to do with the ankle bracelet she's been wearing.
In reply to We have entered a parallel… by Twox2
Last time I saw her was on SNL reading from a book saying Trump is afraid of being poisoned/assassinated. She's doing the normal stuff a losing Presidential candidate usually does.
In reply to Might have something to do… by mc888
sorry but ankle or crankle bracelet is to LITTLE for this criminal in waiting
throw OBAMA in and you have YOUR CONSPIRACY - like FBI likes to use so willingly
get them all PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
guillotine or JAIL - 20 to LIFE works for 90% who no longer have future
In reply to Might have something to do… by mc888
hopey changey soweeto the corrupt homo potus.
fucktard libturds have to live with it and it’s orangutan ugly wife.
hahahahahah...
In reply to Might have something to do… by mc888
obama was spying far earlier than the fisa court fraud, that was whipped up to cover obamas and clappers tracks, they used the cias hammer computer to crack every password on their opposition, 2 billion hacks per second, no door remained locked to obama. fisa warrant or none.
In reply to Might have something to do… by mc888
She's been told by her Lawyers to STFU.
Something to do with holes and digging...
In reply to We have entered a parallel… by Twox2
I have a packet of microwave popcorn ready to go for the perp walk.
In reply to We have entered a parallel… by Twox2
May be she flee the country ?
In reply to We have entered a parallel… by Twox2
yes.
In reply to May be she flee the country ? by soyungato
Actually, she disappeared after the grammys debacle. That was the last anybody's seen of her. It was a disaster. Ill-timed, poorly delivered, a completely flop.
In reply to We have entered a parallel… by Twox2
She better be afraid, for now, the deplorables are the ones fighting to sanitize the Republic, wait till liberals with integrity get on board the train, then, the snowflakes will understand how they were betrayed and then, all hell breaks loose, especially if the "Bernie" wing of the liberal movement gets re-energized, then we'll really have a major kerfuffle or is it covfefe?
Then the deplorables will no longer need to chant "lock her up!", the "Bernites" will do the heavy lifting, chanting "crucify her!"...
In reply to We have entered a parallel… by Twox2
Yes, the Obama administration, up to and included Hussein himself, was full of this evil and they still pervade the federal government. OBAMUNISM: Using government power to bludgeon those who politically oppose you.
In reply to What did the President … by T-NUTZ
#BarryKnew
In reply to What did the President … by T-NUTZ
The real point is the FISA memo isn't going to sway a single D. All its going to do is entrench both sides. This isn't going to end without bloodshed. The left/Deepstate isn't going to just role over and play dead. Trump IF he is serious needs to rip as much of it out by the roots as possible. Including firing Wray Sessions and Rosenstein immediately. And declassifying every single document email etc that he can find. Expose it all.
In reply to These lawyers should go to… by ???ö?
Nobody needs to sway a D. The D's as a party are dead.
Thanks Barack! ;-)
In reply to The real point is the FISA… by gatorengineer
Where is Barry these days? Oh, that's right he's lawyering up in 9 different countries. And Michael/Michelle/Wookie is entertaining the Ellen audience by doing, again, the swingin' sac dance.
In reply to Nobody needs to sway a D… by nmewn
We don't need to 'sway' a single D. We need to jail a good many of them.
This memo is not the only one. Sen Grassley has one coming next week... will add more butthurt. After Grassley memo comes one from Goodlatte... then comes the report from the IG Horowitz (remember the 1.4 m pgs release recently? remember he has been working for over a year with some 400 employees? Hired by Hussein, but like all IGs in his admin hamstringed to do ANYTHING. A tsunami of indictments are coming. Hang on, enjoy the ride.
Any 'bloodshed' will come from the crazed Dem/Clintonites/Soro paid Antifi idiots - who have already proved they are violent and against free speech unless it is what they believe.
POTUS is taking care - going for the roots - any red-blooded American would be doing the same. Justice is coming. to the Fake News also...
In reply to The real point is the FISA… by gatorengineer
We need to jail a good many of them.
fuck that. we need to hang a lot of them. but nothing is going to happen. nada bupkis zilch nothing zero
In reply to We don't need to 'sway' a… by political junkie
I hope you’re right!
In reply to We don't need to 'sway' a… by political junkie
We were never going to sway the hard left. Like a difficult child, the harder you push the harder they "resist". The fight has always been over the voting "middle"....the wishy washy easily swayed. There are still hard core communists in Russia, but they have been largely made irrelevant...for now. That is our goal here, to kill any voting majority and make the media so broke from printing lies that they convert or die off.
Ultimately it is the media we fight. Not the institutions but those hard core leftists who have taken them over and fill the info pipelines full of indoctrination SHIT that poisons the mind.
In reply to The real point is the FISA… by gatorengineer
They all thought to a man that Hillary would win. That is why their seditious acts are so out in the open.
In reply to These lawyers should go to… by ???ö?
No, any form of torture is bad for us, however satisfying we think it would be.
Any fatal punishment is too short, too nice. Why be nice?
Perpetual Ritual Shaming is the answer, the Pilluri is the method.
#PissOnThem
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/02/02/pissonthem/
In reply to Scorched earth! Destroy the… by The_Juggernaut
The tried and true tarring and feathering, followed by being run out of town on a rail works for me.
In reply to No, any form of torture is… by lew1024
dream on. they tried disenfranchising us by replacing/diluting us. they tried disenfranchising us by commiting fraud. Next step is to start killing us. just a matter of time. DJT buys us some time.
In reply to The tried and true tarring… by Dancing Disraeli
I’m sure the people responsible will be brought to justice by those tasked with doing so.
oh wait, that’s themselves. Never mind.
They will not only never see the inside of a jail cell but they will also collect multi million dollar retirement packages worth more than most people will make in their lives all paid by us.
In reply to Scorched earth! Destroy the… by The_Juggernaut
An army of Lois Lerners.
In reply to I’m sure the people… by TheRideNeverEnds
...precedent this sets.
Dumbass.
In reply to They better lock the… by yrad
Trump should send US Marshal's and Texas Rangers to arrest these criminals at the FBI and Justice Dept
In reply to Loch her up. by Slippery Slope
There are not enough lawyers to prosecute all the lawyers.
In reply to Trump should sent US Marshal… by Jumanji1959
Within the Truth of your quip lies a solution.
In reply to There are not enough lawyers… by ???ö?
A military tribunal would need some judges. Gowdy's decision to "return to law" seems to have fulminated rather suddenly.
In reply to Within the Truth of your… by helloimjohnnycat
It was sudden.
Been thinking about that, perhaps he had a "come to Jesus moment" and realized where best he can serve the interests of the people.
At any rate, he decided it wasn't being a politician in DC.
In reply to A military tribunal would… by One of We
I've got mixed feeling on him due to the man-crush he appears to have on the FBI. He keeps saying the FBI's shit doesn't smell but anyone with access to the info he has knows the leadership AND the "rank and file" have plenty of 'splaining to do about Ruby Ridge, Waco, OKC, 911, Boston, and on and on. Their headquarters is named after a cross dresser who made it his job to use the FBI intelligence gathering infrastructure to blackmail and entrap political opponents. Hopefully his eyes are open and he is just trying to appear to be a fair cop but I'm not giving the benefit of the doubt at this point.
In reply to It was sudden… by nmewn
I guess you have to say a lot of things as a pol (brave face...Team! player and all that crap) I suppose...not an excuse, just an observation.
You have to remember, he was a prosecutor...the implication being...state.
However I've seen a lot of prosecutors flip over in their careers to being solely a defense against the state, having learned what they now know to be true from being the enemy within, so to speak.
Ya just never know, thats what makes life interesting ;-)
In reply to I've got mixed feeling on… by One of We
I would be happy to see some people get arrested and held accountable to the law.
In reply to It was sudden… by nmewn
Yeah I hear ya.
Law is a good thing (overall) for society when its impartial, fair and most of all...unoppressive. When its not, it's nothing but leagalized tyranny.
There is a fine line and its a line drawn by lawmakers so we should be very careful who is elected to make those laws or we could wind up with some really stupid shit being enforced under "the law".
Like monetarily penalizing the "young & healthy" for simply being, young & healthy ;-)
In reply to I would be happy to see some… by Crash Overide
The JAG is recruiting. I saw an ad yesterday.
In reply to A military tribunal would… by One of We
Shakespeare, how refreshing ;-)
In reply to Within the Truth of your… by helloimjohnnycat
First, we hang all the lawyers.
In reply to Shakespeare, how refreshing … by nmewn
If you like a bit of Shakespeare, then how about;
"The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers"
(from William Shakespeare's Henry VI, Part 2, Act IV, Scene 2)
In reply to Shakespeare, how refreshing … by nmewn
Unfortunately that won't happen instead Sessions and Trump will grab each other by the pussy!
In reply to Trump should sent US Marshal… by Jumanji1959
Put EVERYONE in government in jail and start by letting out only those who can prove their innocence.
In reply to Loch her up. by Slippery Slope