How Do You Hide Stolen Cryptocurrency?

The anonymous nature of digital wallets continues to stymie investigators in last week's theft of 58 billion yen ($530 million) worth of NEM cryptocurrency from a Tokyo exchange, the biggest cryptocurrency heist in history.
Authorities know which user accounts were affected by the Jan. 26 hacking, and the accounts holding the pilfered funds can be immediately identified because the virtual coins are traceable. And, as the Nikkei writes, if the Coincheck exchange case were a regular bank robbery, identifying the bank accounts holding the stolen money would let law enforcement easily return the funds to victims.
But individuals who open a bank account must identify themselves, and no such requirement exists for opening a digital wallet. Anyone can obtain an anonymous digital wallet as easily as walking into a store and paying cash for an actual wallet.
That helps explain why Coincheck and the NEM Foundation, the international organization that manages and promotes the currency, are having trouble identifying the owners of the wallets and demanding the restoration of funds.
The foundation, which tags the NEM coins, could rewrite the blockchain virtual ledgers and forcibly return the stolen funds to Coincheck. But the NEM group has pledged never to rewrite blockchain records, so even those "transactions" resulting from a hack will remain valid.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department had received communication logs maintained by Coincheck as of Thursday. The logs are being analyzed for any violation of Japanese anti-hacking laws, but the investigation is expected to encounter challenges similar to those in past cybercrime cases.
In 2015, servers belonging to the state-run Japan Pension Service sustained a cyberattack in which computer viruses were used to obtain names, identification numbers and other data belonging to some 1.25 million people. The next year, travel agency JTB suffered a data breach affecting 6.79 million customers. In both cases, the hackers may have infiltrated systems via offshore servers, but no suspects have been named to date.
When Mt. Gox went bankrupt in February 2014 after a massive amount of cryptocurrency went missing from its exchange, it took about a year and a half for authorities to arrest CEO Mark Karpeles, who was suspected of falsifying account data. Investigators went as far as crunching data in servers located in the U.S.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the infamous Coincheck exchange said it was preparing to announce a timeframe when yen withdrawals can begin. All yen deposits registered to customer accounts are being stored in a customer-specific account in a major financial institution, the exchange said adding that cryptocurrencies registered to customer accounts have been transferred out of hot wallets and are being stored in cold wallets, etc. And Google translated in its entirety:
As we are announcing at the release on January 30, 2018, we are currently undergoing verification and verification of technical safety etc. accompanying Japanese yen withdrawal, and we are preparing for resumption We are. Based on the confirmation / verification that we are doing with the cooperation of outside experts, we will inform you of the timing of resumption of Japanese yen withdrawal.
The Japanese yen held by the customer in the account is preserved in the customer exclusive account of the financial institution. Also, with respect to the virtual currency (BTC / ETH / ETC / LSK / FCT / XMR / REP / XRP / ZEC / LTC / DASH / BCH) which the customer has in the account, evacuate from the hot wallet, We keep it.
We are sorry for the inconvenience for a while, thank you for your consideration.
Meanwhile, someone is half a billion richer following the Coincheck theft, and nobody has any clue who it is.
Like tulips, the petals of digital “currencies” will wilt.
Your so smart, just keep telling yourself that.
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
Billions worth Mt. Gox bitcoins 'not lost': Someone doesn't want them found - RT source
“Autumn Radtke and her team and others, quietly found half the bitcoins that were supposedly stolen by Mt. Gox,” Mook told RT exclusively.
...
“We had hopes the balance of the 'lost' Mt. Gox coins could be recovered as well.”
According to him, Radtke was found dead shortly after a Japanese court was advised of the finding. “Her team and others associated with the effort disappeared. Websites closed down. This is a frightening development. That person and that team, me included, were frightened off.”
https://www.rt.com/business/415044-mt-gox-collapse-bitcoin/
Intel Management Core in action?
In reply to Your so smart, just keep… by Sizzurp
How Do You Hide Stolen Cryptocurrency?
Do like Israhell after stealing Palestine. Declare SUPREMACY.
In reply to Billions worth Mt. Gox… by Conscious Reviver
Is it stealing to take what is yours from those who stole it from you?
In reply to How Do You Hide Stolen… by stizazz
You clowns always have a handle like - bluecollartrader, guynextdoor, localjoe, hardworkingman, justlikeyou.
Very obvious. Now fuck off.
In reply to Is it stealing to take what… by bluecollartrader
"The foundation, which tags the NEM coins, could rewrite the blockchain virtual ledgers and forcibly return the stolen funds to Coincheck. But the NEM group has pledged never to rewrite blockchain records, so even those "transactions" resulting from a hack will remain valid."
So basically the whole blockchain technology is so good that at the same time it's also the root cause of why it will never become mainstream?
In reply to You clowns always have a… by Conscious Reviver
Ask O.J.
In reply to Is it stealing to take what… by bluecollartrader
I may be wrong, but I think that there may have been some Palestinians living there before 1948.
In reply to Is it stealing to take what… by bluecollartrader
> NEM group has pledged never to rewrite blockchain records
Of course they won't change it because they stole it themselves, just like Mt. Gox.
In reply to How Do You Hide Stolen… by stizazz
Why is it always the filthy "no coiner" peasants with the most to say on crypto articles? Go away, shoo.
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
Why? Because you kids couldn't wait to herald the glorious new paradigm and label skeptics as "oldbugs" and worse. I read negative vaporware articles to keep up, that's all.
In reply to Why is it always the filthy… by GodSpeed_00
Next thing you'll say: complexity has no innate value, just increasing costs ...
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
Bitter over the Viagra not working out?
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
Bitcon Viagra not working out?
In reply to Bitter over the Viagra not… by Golden Phoenix
The Bitcon Viagra doesn't work because it is imaginary too, just like the imaginary coins.
In reply to Bitcon Viagra not working… by Justin Case
Cigarettes a pack weighs 1/3th, the cost is 1/4 and can be dumped at 1/5 out of the trunk of a car at most bars.. That's better than the skim the banks would do with hot cash. So the semi to jack is the one with Newports on board.
In reply to Bitcon Viagra not working… by Justin Case
^another Luddite who will never "get it."
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
Just like all fiat, doesn't mean you shouldn't make any.
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
Is that you Tiny Tim?
In reply to Like tulips, the petals will… by directaction
how can the thieves ever spend this? (serious question, i'm quite unschooled in cryptos.)
Immediately.
In reply to how can the thieves ever… by Automatic Choke
The wallet with the stolen coins is being monitored, and if any transactions are made out of the wallet, they will immediately appear on the blockchain (I'm assuming NEM uses a public blockchain, I'm not familiar with that coin in particular, but AFAIK it's not a privacy coin). Coincheck already notified all the other exchanges not to accept any transactions from the wallet with the stolen coins, so the thieves will not be able to use exchanges to turn the stolen NEM into other coins, or fiat dollars. Furthermore, if the thieves try to transfer the coins to another NEM wallet, that wallet will now be tracked. As coins are transferred into other wallets (either legitimately or illegitimately) a network of wallets will develop that can by analyzed by a social network analysis tool like Palantir.
This is not like stealing cash out of a bank. The thieves will be leaving footprints all over the blockchain, and the more footprints they leave, the easier (relatively speaking) it will be to associate wallet addresses with meatspace human identities. The only hope they have to beat the social network analysis tools is to get their NEM exchanged for privacy coins like Monero, but with the exchanges now on alert, and P2P exchanges virtually nonexistent, the thieves are going to have their work cut out for them.
In reply to how can the thieves ever… by Automatic Choke
If that’s true, and I presume it is, why’d they bother stealing all that “wealth?”
In reply to The wallet with the stolen… by Buckaroo Banzai
Well, obviously, because they could. The vast majority of lawbreakers are low-time-preference/highly impulsive personalities who have trouble working out the full consequences of their actions.
In reply to If that’s true, and I… by directaction
Like the banks?
Or the CIA?
In reply to Well, obviously, because… by Buckaroo Banzai
Maybe the hackers did not know NEM was so centralized, and coin movement can be tracked.
I sure did not know.
I would never hold NEM now that I know.
By the way, some of the coins are reported to have been sent to ICO offers.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Japan-Update/Coincheck-hackers-sent-stolen-NEM-…
In reply to If that’s true, and I… by directaction
So, they haven't stolen half a billion dollars worth of coin - more that they are holding it hostage? Could there be a small "finder's fee" type of ransom payment, and then everyone is happy and smiling again?
In reply to If that’s true, and I… by directaction
Excellent post, Buckaroo.
Bitcoin price chart since 6/15 - next top $30K, probably by the end of March https://i.redd.it/5zozzkalcyd01.jpg
In reply to The wallet with the stolen… by Buckaroo Banzai
How many minutes did it take to notify the exchanges?
The coins had already been traded by then.
Once it becomes fiat, it is easy to hide.
I often wonder how many dark crypto pools there are.
Stolen art is easily traded amongst immoral collectors and kept in private museums.
CIA could use them to buy weapons on the black market.
Stolen coins could easily be used as collateral for loans since they would not be checked.
There are lots of ways around this problem for the thieves.
In reply to The wallet with the stolen… by Buckaroo Banzai
Most exchanges require you to verify to make trades and the more verification you do entitles you to more money you can transfer deposit/withdraw so if all the sudden 400 million dollars worth of XEM shows up in your account some red flags are going to go up. Once the XEM is in there and you convert it to BTC -> XMR(Monero) and withdraw, your verification (how much ID info you've given them for tax purposes) means you can only withdraw $10K worth of XMR (per day/week). If you kept it as BTC and you send it over to say GDAX to turn into fiat, your have to verify with them as well. So now you $10K turns to fiat and gets deposited into your bank which of course gets flagged by IRS.
TLDR; Basically it would take a really long time to turn $400 Million worth of XEM into fiat (in the US at least) anonymously.
In reply to How many minutes did it take… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
I added to my comment.
I don't think it would take long at all.
In reply to Most exchanges require you… by Sabibaby
The only thing I disagree with is the "once it becomes fiat ..." because you're not going deposit $400 million dollars anywhere without getting some attention. I think it would have been better to take smaller amounts of XEM and convert those amounts to Monero slowly rather than taking it all at once. You could then go from Monero back to Bitcoin or whatever and withdraw to fiat or better yet just buy stuff with XMR and BTC like Lambos. Penthouses, and Yachts.
In reply to I edited my commennt… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Do you really think there are no crypto-launderers?
Black markets would offer maybe 10% for stolen coins.
Networks exist. It would all have been done in less than 30 minutes.
In reply to The only thing I disagree… by Sabibaby
There are crypto-launderers and there are bounties for stolen cryptocurrencies and LEO has shutdown exchanges and tracked people down who don't cover their tracks and use Monero so if you know a way cool but seems pretty difficult to me. Whoever has all the XEM clearly didn't think all this through.
In this article -> http://blocktribune.com/crypto-exchange-coincheck-hackers-start-moving-… it explains that the market can't even absorb that much XEM being dumped on it.
That would be like needing 400million worth of BTC or 44,444 Bitcoins...
In reply to Do you really think there… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
The black market can and does.
$1M gold coins can be melted down and famous diamonds can be re-cut, but art cannot be altered.
That does not prevent paintings and sculptures from being stolen. Stolen paintings disappear for decades or more.
Crypto coins can disappear forever and still be used everyday.
Private blockchains (darkchains?) can easily be built. XEM is Java now but will be C++ open-source very soon.
Maybe that's why it was targeted. Dunno', but if I had just stolen something everybody in the world was looking for, I wouldn't be thinking about legitimate exchanges and markets, and I'd be willing to sell at a discount. Lotsa' shady buyers at 90% off.
I'm not saying that that's what happened, all I'm saying is that there is no reason that this cannot happen. The facilities already exist. And if it did, it would be pretty quick, or may even have been pre-planned.
In reply to There are crypto-launderers… by Sabibaby
You can sell it at a face value, or at a big discount, but either way the transaction is going to be written into the public blockchain, with a pointer to the new wallet address. Maybe there are exchanges on the dark web, but it's doubtful they have the kind of liquidity necessary to absorb even a tiny fraction of that amount of XEM without crashing the price flat.
In reply to The black market can and… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Respectfully disagree.
There are exchanges in the dark.
The coins would no longer be on the public blockchain.
At -90%, $40M is nothing for gun-runners, drug-dealers, and human-traffickers.
Their price on legit markets would not be affected by black market activities.
In reply to You can sell it at a face… by Buckaroo Banzai
That would be very illogical to me. A dark exchange with a forked blockchain isn't even the same coin anymore. Why bother stealing the original coins in the first place? Just ICO some dark coins, it would be a lot less hassle and incur zero potential legal problems down the road.
Let's look at this in a different angle: Say I legitimately own a modest amount of NEM coin, but I want it to be worth even more. If someone happened to steal a huge pile of OTHER people's NEM coins and permanently took them out of circulation, my modest pile of NEM coins are now theoretically worth more because there are fewer total NEM coins available on the open market. I can freely trade my coins in full public view because, hey, -I- wasn't the guy who stole all those NEM coins and tainted them, MY coins were totally legit and still are...
First through inflation, then through deflation, all your base are belong to us.
In reply to Respectfully disagree… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Thanks, Buck. That jives with what I understood. Sounds safer to hold up a bank.
One more serious question. Since these are widely known to have been stolen, and have not been transferred out of the wallet they presently reside in, why does the community not simply transfer them back (either by rolling back the blockchain, or by writing a new transfer to steal it right back to the original owners)?
In reply to The wallet with the stolen… by Buckaroo Banzai
'Cause they promised not to.
In reply to Thanks, Buck. That jives… by Automatic Choke
Hi Buckaroo,
Unfortunately that's not correct. All they need to do is use a service like shapeshift and the team guess cold. There are many other ways too. Anyone clever enough to hack (admittedly not saying a lot there) is clever enough to figure out how.
In reply to The wallet with the stolen… by Buckaroo Banzai
What does it cost now to "mine" a bitcoin? $4k? more or less. Once you have burned all of that coal to heat that water and turn those turbines to create all that energy to run your computer and create your bitcoin. What do you have?
A "token" that will probably get hacked from you the millisecond after you hit the enter button on your computer to cash in said bitcoin. Oh and the hacker probably got your credit card information to boot.
On the other hand gold costs less that $1300 to mine. After you burn all of that diesel to run those machines and dig up that ore so that you can crush those rocks and separate the metals so you can refine your gold. What do you have?
A gold coin or bar that cannot be taken from you without force and has been considered valuable by humans the world over since before the U.S. of A was a country, before Columbus sailed to the new world, before Rome ruled the known world, before Greece did the same.
Which would you rather have?
Got Gold?
Problem is, unlike Bitcoin, I can't mine gold from the comfort of my garage.
In reply to What does it cost now to … by GoldenDonuts
True. I hobby at it a bit and it is a shit ton of work. Wish that I had set up a server farm in my garage around 2011 and mined bitcoin to hopefully sold them for something real.
In reply to Problem is, unlike Bitcoin,… by Buckaroo Banzai
No one cares grandpa.
Gold is getting gutted by cryptocurrencies. If you can't see that, you deserve the consequences.
Your mining figures are a total laugh as well.
In reply to What does it cost now to … by GoldenDonuts
Ahhhh the arrogance of youth. The beauty of youth is that you have time to recover from your mistakes.
In reply to No one cares grandpa… by Exponere Mendaces