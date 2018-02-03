Nunes: FISA Memo Just "Phase One," Now Targeting State Department In "Phase Two"

Devin Nunes (R-CA) said that the investigation leading up to the four-page FISA memo released on Friday was only "phase one," and that the House Intelligence Committee is currently in the middle of investigating the State Department over their involvement in surveillance abuses.
"We are in the middle of what I call phase two of our investigation, which involves other departments, specifically the State Department and some of the involvement that they had in this," said Nunes.
"That investigation is ongoing and we continue work towards finding answers and asking the right questions to try to get to the bottom of what exactly the State Department was up to in terms of this Russia investigation."
#BREAKING: Devin Nunes says this is just the first memo to be released. He says there will be another one dealing specifically with the State Department’s role in everything that happened. pic.twitter.com/kpHVDQ44WX— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 3, 2018
While it is unclear what role the State Department may have in surveillance abuses, the Washington Examiner's Byron York noted last month that former MI6 spy, Christopher Steele, was "well-connected with the Obama State Department," according to the book Collusion: Secret meetings, dirty money, and how Russia helped Donald Trump win" written by The Guardian correspondent Luke Harding and published last November.
Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele
Harding notes that Steele's work during the World Cup soccer corruption investigation earned the trust of both the FBI and the State Department:
The [soccer] episode burnished Steele's reputation inside the U.S. intelligence community and the FBI. Here was a pro, a well-connected Brit, who understood Russian espionage and its subterranean tricks. Steele was regarded as credible. Between 2014 and 2016, Steele authored more than a hundred reports on Russia and Ukraine. These were written for a private client but shared widely within the State Department and sent up to Secretary of State John Kerry and to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who was in charge of the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis. Many of Steele's secret sources were the same sources who would supply information on Trump. One former State Department envoy during the Obama administration said he read dozens of Steele's reports on Russia. The envoy said that on Russia, Steele was "as good as the CIA or anyone." Steele's professional reputation inside U.S. agencies would prove important the next time he discovered alarming material, and lit the fuse again.
Aside from the infamous 35-page "Trump-Russia" dossier Steele assembled for opposition research firm Fusion GPS (a report which was funded in part by Hillary Clinton and the DNC), Congressional investigators have been looking into whether Steele compiled other reports about Trump - and in particular, whether those other reports made their way to the State Department, according to The Examiner.
...they are looking into whether those reports made their way to the State Department. They're also seeking to learn what individual State Department officials did in relation to Steele, and whether there were any contacts between the State Department and the FBI or Justice Department concerning the anti-Trump material.
It will be interesting to see how the State Department - and in particular Secretary of State Rex Tillerson - responds to "phase two."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Watch the entire Nunes interview here:
Isn't it easier just to say the Russians did it and be done with it?
<Thinking is really hard. And critical thinking is impossible. Now where did I put my safe space?>
/sarc
Here it comes!
Trump & Cie's reason to clean out every single last liberal appointment from the top 5 levels of the government.
FOR REASON
This is probably why Sessions is moving slower than many'd like.
Gonna all be done within the letter of the law.
In reply to Isn't it easier to just say… by Cognitive Dissonance
We'll see how big Nunes' balls are: it's one thing to release memos & conduct investigations. It would be quite another to see some of the DOJ, FBI & State colluders locked up.
In reply to Here it comes! Trump & Cie's… by knukles
It's already happening...and it doesn't really matter how big Nunes' balls are...his case is being presented to him with a bow on top. The Trump team has every one of these fuckers dead-to-rights, and is simply guiding events along...allowing congress - and us all - to believe we are discovering the truth right along with them. By doing it this way, we own it...it's 'real'.
There are more 'memos' (guide posts) to come. Binney being on Team Trump means 'Thin Thread' has been resurrected, and they hear and see everything these dimwits do. There are NOOSES in their collective future, but proper cultivation of the broader public's understanding of the depth and breadth of the criminal cabal will require a little time and tending.
Understand that...and enjoy the great unraveling.
In reply to We'll see how big Nune's… by UndergroundPost
Prison matters
In reply to It's already happening...and… by pipes
Well played, Nunes- bait them with the first note, close with the second......
In reply to WAT? It doesn't matter how… by UndergroundPost
If they will trace it back to Hillary'ous when she was in charge, then 'welcome to Guantanamo' assured!
In reply to Well played, Nunes- bait… by jcaz
The FISA Court has declined just 11 of the more than 33,900 surveillance requests made by the government in 33 years, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. (June 2013). That’s a rate of .03 percent, which raises questions about just how much judicial oversight is actually being provided.
In reply to If they will trace it back… by Luc X. Ifer
The FISA court has existed for 33 years?
In reply to The FISA Court has declined… by IH8OBAMA
It was established in 1978, so close to 40 years.
In reply to The FISA court has existed… by YourAverageJoe
Don't forget Bush Sr, handed off to Clinton like, Clinton's expanded and stuffed the DoJ with their people, Clinton hands off to Bush Jr, leaving all of Clinton's people in place (done purposely) Bush Jr hands off to Obama, Obama has everything in place for him to do whatever he is told to with legal cover now in senior positions, Obama was supposed to hand off to either Hillary or Jeb Bush (controlled opposition). Enter Trump. Trump looks like he will win the Republican primary and not Jeb. Creation of Dossier, destroy Trump at all cost. DNC and team Clinton aka team Pedophile get the Dossier to McCain, McCain to FBI, FBI figures we must get Hillary in office so that we have cover, goes all in. Trump wins, FBI goes full retard to have him mired in endless investigation while praying they can find anything for impeachment.
In reply to It was established in 1978,… by Ex-Oligarch
So, Is this the military side of the Deep State siding with Trump against the LE/CivIntel side?
In reply to Don't forget Bush Sr, handed… by JimmyJones
What we need is a phase 3 where they target the CIA.
In reply to So, by The Alarmist
In reply to What we need is a phase 3… by BigCumulusClouds
No he’s competent. He did a great job covering up the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven. That’s his forte, covering up government crimes.
In reply to Fuckin Mueller...lol...he's… by GunnyHerd
That's why he's now an ETHICS PROFESSOR.
To train the snowflakes how to deny and evade while licking their masters' boots.
In reply to No he’s competent. He did a… by BigCumulusClouds
PHASE 1 gave us nothing.
Will PHASE 2 give us the DEEP STATE? Since they know who they are.
In reply to That's why he's now an… by Jim in MN
what do you mean nothing ? i loved those Yo Memo jokes.
In reply to PHASE 1 gave us nothing… by stizazz
The big joke is that it wasn’t the Russians interfering in our elections but the British M16. I guess Lyndon LaRoche was right: Obama is a British agent, brought into the fold by Valerie Jarret.
In reply to what do you mean nothing ? i… by desPOTUS
Really ?
Try focusing on the presidential briefings the Nigger Queer Muslim was receiving from mid October 2016 through end of his Rainbow Regime !!! Devastating !
In reply to The big joke is that it wasn… by BigCumulusClouds
Oh GunnyHerd! I did it and somebody else made all the money? Who do I sue?
In reply to Fuckin Mueller...lol...he's… by GunnyHerd
You can make over $14K/month in Gitmo transcribing confessions.
In reply to Fuckin Mueller...lol...he's… by GunnyHerd
Zero Hedge needs to allow the blocking of punks like you!
In reply to Fuckin Mueller...lol...he's… by GunnyHerd
Everyone else has had a great deal of fun mocking him and here you come, so self-righteous, wanting to stop the fun. It's always a hoot to read these "I make twelve trillion dollars a minute" comments. I don't recall it's ever been fun to read one of your comments.
Lighten up! It's ZeroHedge, where hillbillies, crackers and knowledgeable people mingle, where disgusting foul-mouthed bigots are tolerated. It's sort of a down-market Taki's Mag.
In reply to Zero Hedge needs to allow… by jrcowboy49
Congress gets all prissy when a candidate is surveiled, but it gives two shits about the surveillance of the American people. Did Nunes vote to extend the NSA civilian spying program??
In reply to What we need is a phase 3… by BigCumulusClouds
This was a very wimpy Phase One.
Please ramp it up to at least a 4 in Phase Two
In reply to Congress gets all prissy… by BigCumulusClouds
Sam Walton said the first store was the hardest ...
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Still, maybe it is good they get riled up about running/elect/sitting big shots if it helps clean house to some extent, and more importantly, allows people to at least elect someone who they want so that maybe they could try and make changes. Trickle-down and stuff.
In reply to Congress gets all prissy… by BigCumulusClouds
Now we're talking. Best comment of the LOT!
In reply to Congress gets all prissy… by BigCumulusClouds
Phase 3 targets commie occupied California.
In reply to What we need is a phase 3… by BigCumulusClouds
The best way to target the CIA is to out it. I am sure that somebody has a dossier.
In reply to What we need is a phase 3… by BigCumulusClouds
What we need is phase 3 where they start issuing indictments
In reply to What we need is a phase 3… by BigCumulusClouds
I think the military and OIGs against the Deep State.
Military doesn't like the special ops guys. CIA likes special ops, is a version of them.
Military doesn't like their officer corps being corrupt, it guarantees they lose wars, so any straight shooting Marine is upset with the Navy, AF, etc. running ratlines. Fat Leonard and ship collisions are aspects of incompetence.
#PissOnThem
In reply to So, by The Alarmist
We better hope so as this trail leads to Kerry, Obama, Biden and Lynch, as well as the core group of a few hundred globalist traitors in the civil service, journalism and the very very rich.
Any of whom would kill your babies or mine without hesitation to preserve their sociopathic power trip.
In reply to So, by The Alarmist
No doubt the trail leads to all the Democrat hierarchy, and their corrupt Obamunist ideology infected millions of their minions who watched the crimes of Obamunism for eight years and thought it was the "new normal" way to operate. Lie like there's no tomorrow to achieve your DemoRat political goals. Weaponize government to destroy your political opposition. There are hundreds of thousands of Dermocrats who think and operate like this in our federal government.
In reply to We better hope so as this… by Jim in MN
I think the stink extends into the Bushy days as well.
In reply to No doubt the trail leads to… by DaiRR
One would sure have to think so at his point.
In reply to So, by The Alarmist
Military is Military, deep state is the unelected civil servants that stay as adminstrations come and go
In reply to So, by The Alarmist
....the gray-suited, unquestioned authorities...
....the civil servant class...
In reply to Military is Military, deep… by JimmyJones
He is clothed with immense power. lol. Military intelligence is his bulwark against the corrupt agencies. They see all.
In reply to So, by The Alarmist
Bottom Line: Its still very stupid to let a Kenyan butt-pirate in charge of anything?
In reply to Don't forget Bush Sr, handed… by JimmyJones
I hope Nunes has a competent security team and a plan to protect him in any event, and I mean long term.
In reply to Don't forget Bush Sr, handed… by JimmyJones
Fuckin Mueller...lol...he's been tripping & falling all over "Russian collusion" for over a year now and he still can't figure out how to make John Podesta, Uranium One, Hillary, Christopher Steele, Lowrenta Lynch and her "Russian government lawyer" visa waivers be all about Trump.
The guy is genuinely incompetent ;-)
In reply to The FISA court has existed… by YourAverageJoe
Mueller Incompetant? bwahahahaha. he's already got two indictments on Manafort and Flynn. Getting closer to the head mobster-don trump
In reply to Fuckin Mueller...lol...he's… by GunnyHerd
Yes you are correct, but in the case of Flynn there was no substance to the allegations so he was tripped up on procedure. This was very much like the capture of Martha Stewart. Fine investigative work there, investigated for insider trading, imprisoned over a misstatement to the fed. Considering the current Fed penchant for perjury, I wonder if Martha did lie to them. Any of us can be tripped up and trapped.
https://photographyisnotacrime.com/2016/03/fbi-agents-investigated-for-coverup-in-shooting-death-of-lavoy-finicum-as-new-video-released-from-inside-vehicle/
In reply to Mueller Incompetant?… by pinky lee
you know manafort is suing mueller, right?
In reply to Mueller Incompetant?… by pinky lee
Traitors
In reply to The FISA court has existed… by YourAverageJoe
It's existed since 1978, in rresponse to concerns about what Nixon's folks tried to do.
In reply to The FISA court has existed… by YourAverageJoe
Of that amount how many involved the FISA judge recusing themselves from a case?
No matter what the corporate press, the globalists, no matter what the lies being told to Americans on CNN, MSNBC, and other treason networks, what has happened here is similar to 3rd world nations. When a party ousted in a legitimate election uses the nations intelligence services to try and overturn a legitimate election, the Russians are the least of my worries.
https://truepundit.com/flynn-judge-who-recused-himself-sat-on-fisa-cour…
Flynn Judge Who Recused Himself Sat on FISA Court During Illicit Wiretaps of Trump & Team
There is something deeply worrisome going on where we now have effectively TREASON and acts undermining elections in the United States.
Here are the FACTS!
REP. MATT GAETZ: Here's what we know now as a consequence of this memo: The Democratic National Committee gave money to the Perkins Law Firm, the Perkins Law Firm then paid the company Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS then hired Nellie Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr, who is a senior official at the Justice Dept, and they hired Christopher Steele, who went and wrote this fake dossier. Then Bruce Ohr, the spouse of Nellie Ohr, who has a background in anti-narcotics and the anti-drug agenda at the Dept. of Justice, he all of a sudden starts meeting with Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, and he valets this fake dossier, paid for by the DNC, into the Dept. of Justice.
The Dept. of Justice and the FBI then use the fake dossier as a basis for a FISA warrant to spy on American citizens. And the reason you know that is because of Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, the same Andrew McCabe whose wife got $700,000 from the closest allies of the Clinton family. Andrew McCabe testifies that there never would have been a FISA warrant, but for the dossier.
The dossier is the cause of the FISA warrant, that is from Andrew McCabe, no friend of Donald Trump.
Then the FISA warrant is in process, it is being sought. To validate the fake dossier, the Dept. of Justice and FBI use an article written by Mr. Isikoff of Yahoo News to be the validating information for the dossier. What's the problem with that? Christopher Steele is the very person who planted the article at Yahoo News. So you've got a fake dossier, paid for by the Democratic Party, served into the process by the spouse of someone hired, functionally, by the Democratic Party, and then validated by a news article planted by the very author of the dossier. It is outrageous, but it gets worse from there.
The FBI the learns that Mr. Steele has been leaking information to the media. so despite the fact that the FBI has authorized payments to Mr. Steele, they then don't render payment to Christopher Steele. now, do they go on and alert the court that that has happened? Absolutely not. The FISA warrant has to be reauthorized every 90 days, and it is reauthorized multiple times with the signatures on it of the senior officials of the Dept. of Justice all based on a lie. All based on completely false information that has to be validated by the authors of the originally false information.
That's what is so outrageous about this. Not only the original lies and the original application for the FISA warrant, but the reauthorizations and the proof that this entire narrative is built on a rotten foundation.
So in the coming days and weeks, we're going to be seeking to excersize our oversight authority, and Democrats will continue to do what they've always done, attack Chairman Devin Nunes, attack me, attack those of us who are trying to get information in front of the American people about the basis of these claims.
We're going to keep telling the truth, because this is rotten, and this can never happen again in the U.S.A.
You'll be hearing from me soon, thanks for tuning in.
Here is the transcript
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/02/02/rep_matt_gaetz_react…
Here is the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH3_-TdoNkQ
In reply to The FISA Court has declined… by IH8OBAMA
We should also keep adding that the 'dossier' is just a repackaging of pure scurrilous bullshit originally compiled by a hired Clinton dirty tricks specialist, who is so foul that they needed to move the pack of political opposition lies into the 'process' via Steele.
And that this entire shit show has to have been coordinated via Lynch, Kerry and Obama. Or their VERY CLOSE ASSOCIATES.
In reply to Of that amount how many… by Dilluminati