Nunes: FISA Memo Just "Phase One," Now Targeting State Department In "Phase Two"

Sat, 02/03/2018 - 18:55

Devin Nunes (R-CA) said that the investigation leading up to the four-page FISA memo released on Friday was only "phase one," and that the House Intelligence Committee is currently in the middle of investigating the State Department over their involvement in surveillance abuses. 

"We are in the middle of what I call phase two of our investigation, which involves other departments, specifically the State Department and some of the involvement that they had in this," said Nunes. 

"That investigation is ongoing and we continue work towards finding answers and asking the right questions to try to get to the bottom of what exactly the State Department was up to in terms of this Russia investigation."

While it is unclear what role the State Department may have in surveillance abuses, the Washington Examiner's Byron York noted last month that former MI6 spy, Christopher Steele, was "well-connected with the Obama State Department," according to the book Collusion: Secret meetings, dirty money, and how Russia helped Donald Trump win" written by The Guardian correspondent Luke Harding and published last November.


Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele

Harding notes that Steele's work during the World Cup soccer corruption investigation earned the trust of both the FBI and the State Department: 

The [soccer] episode burnished Steele's reputation inside the U.S. intelligence community and the FBI. Here was a pro, a well-connected Brit, who understood Russian espionage and its subterranean tricks. Steele was regarded as credible. Between 2014 and 2016, Steele authored more than a hundred reports on Russia and Ukraine. These were written for a private client but shared widely within the State Department and sent up to Secretary of State John Kerry and to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who was in charge of the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis. Many of Steele's secret sources were the same sources who would supply information on Trump. One former State Department envoy during the Obama administration said he read dozens of Steele's reports on Russia. The envoy said that on Russia, Steele was "as good as the CIA or anyone." Steele's professional reputation inside U.S. agencies would prove important the next time he discovered alarming material, and lit the fuse again.

Aside from the infamous 35-page "Trump-Russia" dossier Steele assembled for opposition research firm Fusion GPS (a report which was funded in part by Hillary Clinton and the DNC), Congressional investigators have been looking into whether Steele compiled other reports about Trump - and in particular, whether those other reports made their way to the State Department, according to The Examiner

...they are looking into whether those reports made their way to the State Department. They're also seeking to learn what individual State Department officials did in relation to Steele, and whether there were any contacts between the State Department and the FBI or Justice Department concerning the anti-Trump material.

It will be interesting to see how the State Department - and in particular Secretary of State Rex Tillerson - responds to "phase two."


Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Watch the entire Nunes interview here: 

Politics

pipes UndergroundPost Feb 3, 2018 9:37 AM Permalink

It's already happening...and it doesn't really matter how big Nunes' balls are...his case is being presented to him with a bow on top. The Trump team has every one of these fuckers dead-to-rights, and is simply guiding events along...allowing congress - and us all - to believe we are discovering the truth right along with them. By doing it this way, we own it...it's 'real'.

 

There are more 'memos' (guide posts) to come. Binney being on Team Trump means 'Thin Thread' has been resurrected, and they hear and see everything these dimwits do. There are NOOSES in their collective future, but proper cultivation of the broader public's understanding of the depth and breadth of the criminal cabal will require a little time and tending.

 

Understand that...and enjoy the great unraveling. 

JimmyJones Ex-Oligarch Feb 3, 2018 10:40 AM Permalink

Don't forget Bush Sr, handed off to Clinton like, Clinton's expanded and stuffed the DoJ with their people, Clinton hands off to Bush Jr, leaving all of Clinton's people in place (done purposely) Bush Jr hands off to Obama, Obama has everything in place for him to do whatever he is told to with legal cover now in senior positions, Obama was supposed to hand off to either Hillary or Jeb Bush (controlled opposition). Enter Trump. Trump looks like he will win the Republican primary and not Jeb. Creation of Dossier, destroy Trump at all cost. DNC and team Clinton aka team Pedophile get the Dossier to McCain, McCain to FBI, FBI figures we must get Hillary in office so that we have cover, goes all in. Trump wins, FBI goes full retard to have him mired in endless investigation while praying they can find anything for impeachment.

Koba the Dread jrcowboy49 Feb 3, 2018 6:25 PM Permalink

Everyone else has had a great deal of fun mocking him and here you come, so self-righteous, wanting to stop the fun. It's always a hoot to read these "I make twelve trillion dollars a minute" comments. I don't recall it's ever been fun to read one of your comments.

Lighten up! It's ZeroHedge, where hillbillies, crackers and knowledgeable people mingle, where disgusting foul-mouthed bigots are tolerated. It's sort of a down-market Taki's Mag.

lew1024 The Alarmist Feb 3, 2018 11:08 AM Permalink

I think the military and OIGs against the Deep State.

Military doesn't like the special ops guys. CIA likes special ops, is a version of them.

Military doesn't like their officer corps being corrupt, it guarantees they lose wars, so any straight shooting Marine is upset with the Navy, AF, etc. running ratlines. Fat Leonard and ship collisions are aspects of incompetence.

#PissOnThem

Jim in MN The Alarmist Feb 3, 2018 11:18 AM Permalink

We better hope so as this trail leads to Kerry, Obama, Biden and Lynch, as well as the core group of a few hundred globalist traitors in the civil service, journalism and the very very rich.

Any of whom would kill your babies or mine without hesitation to preserve their sociopathic power trip.

DaiRR Jim in MN Feb 3, 2018 2:47 PM Permalink

No doubt the trail leads to all the Democrat hierarchy, and their corrupt Obamunist ideology infected millions of their minions who watched the crimes of Obamunism for eight years and thought it was the "new normal" way to operate.  Lie like there's no tomorrow to achieve your DemoRat political goals.  Weaponize government to destroy your political opposition.  There are hundreds of thousands of Dermocrats who think and operate like this in our federal government. 

Cloud9.5 pinky lee Feb 3, 2018 4:31 PM Permalink

Yes you are correct, but in the case of Flynn there was no substance to the allegations so he was tripped up on procedure.  This was very much like the capture of Martha Stewart.  Fine investigative work there, investigated for insider trading, imprisoned over a misstatement to the fed.  Considering the current Fed penchant for perjury, I wonder if Martha did lie to them.  Any of us can be tripped up and trapped.

https://photographyisnotacrime.com/2016/03/fbi-agents-investigated-for-coverup-in-shooting-death-of-lavoy-finicum-as-new-video-released-from-inside-vehicle/

 

Dilluminati IH8OBAMA Feb 3, 2018 10:41 AM Permalink

Of that amount how many involved the FISA judge recusing themselves from a case?

No matter what the corporate press, the globalists, no matter what the lies being told to Americans on CNN, MSNBC, and other treason networks, what has happened here is similar to 3rd world nations.  When a party ousted in a legitimate election uses the nations intelligence services to try and overturn a legitimate election, the Russians are the least of my worries.

https://truepundit.com/flynn-judge-who-recused-himself-sat-on-fisa-cour…

Flynn Judge Who Recused Himself Sat on FISA Court During Illicit Wiretaps of Trump & Team

There is something deeply worrisome going on where we now have effectively TREASON and acts undermining elections in the United States.

Here are the FACTS!

REP. MATT GAETZ: Here's what we know now as a consequence of this memo: The Democratic National Committee gave money to the Perkins Law Firm, the Perkins Law Firm then paid the company Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS then hired Nellie Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr, who is a senior official at the Justice Dept, and they hired Christopher Steele, who went and wrote this fake dossier. Then Bruce Ohr, the spouse of Nellie Ohr, who has a background in anti-narcotics and the anti-drug agenda at the Dept. of Justice, he all of a sudden starts meeting with Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, and he valets this fake dossier, paid for by the DNC, into the Dept. of Justice. 

The Dept. of Justice and the FBI then use the fake dossier as a basis for a FISA warrant to spy on American citizens. And the reason you know that is because of Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, the same Andrew McCabe whose wife got $700,000 from the closest allies of the Clinton family. Andrew McCabe testifies that there never would have been a FISA warrant, but for the dossier.

The dossier is the cause of the FISA warrant, that is from Andrew McCabe, no friend of Donald Trump. 

Then the FISA warrant is in process, it is being sought. To validate the fake dossier, the Dept. of Justice and FBI use an article written by Mr. Isikoff of Yahoo News to be the validating information for the dossier. What's the problem with that? Christopher Steele is the very person who planted the article at Yahoo News. So you've got a fake dossier, paid for by the Democratic Party, served into the process by the spouse of someone hired, functionally, by the Democratic Party, and then validated by a news article planted by the very author of the dossier. It is outrageous, but it gets worse from there. 

The FBI the learns that Mr. Steele has been leaking information to the media. so despite the fact that the FBI has authorized payments to Mr. Steele, they then don't render payment to Christopher Steele. now, do they go on and alert the court that that has happened? Absolutely not. The FISA warrant has to be reauthorized every 90 days, and it is reauthorized multiple times with the signatures on it of the senior officials of the Dept. of Justice all based on a lie. All based on completely false information that has to be validated by the authors of the originally false information. 

That's what is so outrageous about this. Not only the original lies and the original application for the FISA warrant, but the reauthorizations and the proof that this entire narrative is built on a rotten foundation. 

So in the coming days and weeks, we're going to be seeking to excersize our oversight authority, and Democrats will continue to do what they've always done, attack Chairman Devin Nunes, attack me, attack those of us who are trying to get information in front of the American people about the basis of these claims.

We're going to keep telling the truth, because this is rotten, and this can never happen again in the U.S.A.

You'll be hearing from me soon, thanks for tuning in.  

Here is the transcript

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/02/02/rep_matt_gaetz_react…

Here is the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH3_-TdoNkQ

Jim in MN Dilluminati Feb 3, 2018 11:14 AM Permalink

We should also keep adding that the 'dossier' is just a repackaging of pure scurrilous bullshit originally compiled by a hired Clinton dirty tricks specialist, who is so foul that they needed to move the pack of political opposition lies into the 'process' via Steele.

And that this entire shit show has to have been coordinated via Lynch, Kerry and Obama.  Or their VERY CLOSE ASSOCIATES.