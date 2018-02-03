Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Threatened Nunes, House Intel Members With Subpoena: Report

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to subpoena the "texts and messages" of House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and other members of Congress, according to legal analyst Greg Jarrett.
I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That’s threats and intimidation and retaliation. -Greg Jarrett
Watch:
Rosenstein was named in the four-page FISA memo as both signing off on one or more FISA applications on behalf of the DOJ, and working closely with then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr - who was demoted for failing to reveal his ties to the author of the infamous 35-page "Trump-Russia" dossier.
Moments after the announcement that the memo was declassified, Trump spoke to reporters and was asked if the memo makes it more likely that he will fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, to which Trump responded:
When asked if the memo makes it more likely he will fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump responds: "You figure that one out." pic.twitter.com/8eyAtm8uKF— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 2, 2018
Comments
The only reason there isn't a Special Prosecutor appointed is because Rod Rosenstein is one of the Felons. He will block all attempts for Justice to be done, since he's Guilty as Hell.
The people named in this memo committed Perjury, Obstruction of Justice, and in some cases perhaps Treason.
But nothing will happen, since these people are Above the Law.
This arrogant, evil, clown; Rosenstein. He needs to be behind bars for good.
In reply to The only reason there isn't… by The First Rule
If Sessions can't see what the hell is going on, then he's as guilty as hell too. Fuck you Rosenstein, you bastard Joo.
In reply to This arrogant clown needs to… by Hugh_Jorgan
More secret government and surveillance please. Thanks!
In reply to If Sessions can't see what… by Truther
These a$$holes work for congress. Just tell them to f*ck off.
In reply to More secret government and… by SWRichmond
The goal is to bring Trump down. Their MO is by employing the oldest law firm in D.C.; Dewy, Cheatum & Howe.
In reply to These a$$holes work for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
A reason not to fire Wimpy Sessions is Senate will NOT confirm any nominee with balls, nor any non-deep state nominee
In reply to The goal is to bring Trump… by Mr. Universe
don't cha' know.
Plus, Jeff is as straight-arrow as a politician can be. He (and his boss) are willing to drag this out until all of the critterz expose themselves or are exposed (and rinse-and-repeat).
It takes balls to stand in the fire and carefully enforce the rule of law.
That enforcement has been lacking for the last nine years.
In reply to A reason not to fire Wimpy… by SethPoor
This is what the tribe does when threatened with justice. Ask Shumer or wasserman. When all else fails they are ready with the Samson Option.
In reply to don't cha' know… by New_Meat
Wow. I suppose it's on like Donkey Kong.
In reply to This is what the tribe does… by robertsgt40
why would the deep state want to get rid of him?
he's a boon and the gift that keeps on giving
-------
150% pro Zionism actions?
or him ballooning the MIC?
or validating the militarization of the police?
or him now loving the Wall Street bubble?
or Trump quoting CNBC?
or Trump now pushing fake department of Labor stats?
or him giving 85% of the tax "benefit" to oligarchs and the rich?
or that the other 15% of the benefit for the 99% doesn't even keep up with inflation?
or continuing the MENA wars without end?
and more.....
-------
however to keep the public distracted and a base circling the wagons
so that TPTB can keep the program above going.....
they have a beautifully convenient "embattled" president to use
In reply to Wow. I suppose it's on like… by The Alarmist
Rod is squealing like a pig.....
Sounds like a win-win to me.
In reply to why would the deep state… by Bes
"When all else fails they are ready with the Samson Option."
Yes, yes they are. All eyes on the Stupor Bowl, gang.
In reply to This is what the tribe does… by robertsgt40
Aw, c'mon. Leave the Minnsoooduns alone.
It's not like it would be karmic payback for the largest mass executions (of Indians) in US history.....er......shit.
In reply to Yes, yes they are. All eyes… by Withdrawn Sanction
But Trump can then appoint an Interim AG and just put the right pit bull in there to do the job.
In reply to A reason not to fire Wimpy… by SethPoor
Douchebag Rosenstein.
In reply to But Trump can then appoint… by FoggyWorld
Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Threatened Nunes, House Intel Members With Subpoena: Report
My response: The walls are closing in on the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS. They know they have committed crimes of high treason. They could care less about the job, this is about self preservation and staying out of prison.
The corrupt MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are behaving like murderous, treasonous lying DESPOTS who resemble wounded, caged animals.
Below is the kind of behavior we are seeing from a majority of these depraved individuals.
The acts of these fleshly swamp creatures are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.
The DEMOCRATIC PARTY and their operatives (DOJ. FBI 7th Floor Leadership) are nothing more than a cluster of swamp creatures who are evil and need to be caged.
In reply to But Trump can then appoint… by FoggyWorld
Fire his ass and appoint someone worthwhile in the interim. In fact, bring in a McCarthy in the interim and the assholes in the senate will comply with a good appointment as soon as "McCarthy" is done probing them all.
In reply to A reason not to fire Wimpy… by SethPoor
Here's a plan for Trump: Fire Rosenstein, make sure his replacement is someone good, then fire Sessions. The Rosenstein replacement becomes acting AG and then Congress can reject all the nominees it wants because there is a good acting AG in place.
In reply to A reason not to fire Wimpy… by SethPoor
call this herbivore 1.1:
Here's a plan Trump: Fire Rosenstein, replace him, if he/she proves to be Rod 2.0, then fire him/her. rinse/repeat until someone correct and competent is in position. all from within the DOJ. then fire Sessions. The replacement becomes acting AG and then Congress can reject all the nominees it wants because there is a good acting AG in place, and a whole lot of swamp has been drained.
In reply to Here's a plan for Trump:… by herbivore
Will Sessions recuse himself? Just because?
In reply to These a$$holes work for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Give Sessions a break already. He's THIS close to solving America's Marijuana problem. It takes up all his valuable time.
In reply to Will Sessions recuse himself… by JimmyJones
Good one! Lol
In reply to Give Sessions a break… by Dumpster Elite
He must be personally testing the warez as they are seized.
#WhereIsJeff
In reply to Good one! Lol by short screwed
He woke up for a few minutes yesterday to tell us "No department is perfect." For that he gets paid the big bucks.
In reply to He must be personally… by The Alarmist
Almost sprayed Pepsi on my monitor when I read that. Rome is being incinerated by treasonous arsonists while Sessions is fiddling around, holding secret kaffeeklatches with anti-cannabis prohibitionists (who are protecting their own rice bowls).
The Agenda From Jeff Sessions Anti-Marijuana Meeting Leaked: http://marijuanaretailreport.com/the-agenda-from-jeff-sessions-anti-mar…
In reply to Give Sessions a break… by Dumpster Elite
This is fuck--- Trump he can fire Rosenstein.... and Sessions for that matter..... again unless this is all Kabuki theater for the masses.
In reply to If Sessions can't see what… by Truther
Sessions will be fired when the Russia thing is over. Apparently Trump has made the decision for tactical reasons that we don't understand. The reason we don't understand is we don't know what in the hell is going on behind the scenes.
Personally I've seen enough to convince me that Trump really is trying to improve America.
In reply to This is fuck--- Trump he can… by gatorengineer
You'd have to be blind and retarded (Antifa) not to see that. He has all the right enemies.
In reply to Sessions will be fired when… by FlKeysFisherman
But yet not an "ENEMY" OR ISSUE addressed. It's all Trump says he will do.....no action just hot Tweets
In reply to You'd have to be blind and… by JimmyJones
Any person who would now become president would shop off the heads of the FBI, NSA and other secret services.
Trump hasn't done shit so far.
America is a joke/
In reply to But yet not an "ENEMY" OR… by gatorengineer
They got him by the balls with Muller and a obstruction of Justice impeachment. Tax cuts, done, EPA deregulation well underway, de-escalation in middle East, North and South Korea talking. Ton of business openly committed to expanding their operations back in the US.
In reply to Any person who would now… by Sudden Debt
Year of the bonus check✔️
In reply to They got him by the balls… by JimmyJones
Considering how fooked your country is you shouldn't talk.
In reply to Any person who would now… by Sudden Debt
Check out Trump's EO signed 12/21/2017.
He basically declared war on the entire worldwide corrupt elites.
In reply to But yet not an "ENEMY" OR… by gatorengineer
Well Mueller going to go till the 2018 midterms... if the dums take the house then you will get articles of impeachment it regardless of facts. Trump has the high ground now and must act on Sessions as a minimum. Another year of that as what is not even a consideration
In reply to Sessions will be fired when… by FlKeysFisherman
2nd Amendment would come into play. 65 million American's would burn it to the ground. Baseless impeachment would bring the end faster than their fictitious global warming-cooling-climate change and LGBABCDXYZ.
In reply to Well Mueller going to go… by gatorengineer
Going Galt would be far easier and wouldn't play into those effers hands like Cville did.
Just stop all food delivery to the cities for a few weeks, and let nature take its course.
In reply to 2nd Amendment would come… by sheikurbootie
That "Russian Thing" won't be over until there is a very serious AG or Interim AG there who will cut the funding.
The name of the game is to drag anything and everything out in an attempt to ruin Trump's entire term and Rosenstein, Sessions and Wray are really the biggest enablers of that plan.
In reply to Sessions will be fired when… by FlKeysFisherman
You are correct: this is all Kabuki theater for the masses and Trump is a Fake President.
In reply to This is fuck--- Trump he can… by gatorengineer
Your life must be a pathetic miserable morass.
In reply to You are correct: this is all… by caconhma
Pst pst the whole government is completely full of fake people. Virtue signalling morally void and without shame.
You will catch on after you get a real job pretty quick.
In reply to You are correct: this is all… by caconhma
What would Hillery do?
In reply to This is fuck--- Trump he can… by gatorengineer
We would have never been able to ask that question...
In reply to What would Hillery do? by VWAndy
Oh my gosh! Have you ever HEARD him testifying??? You just want to reach through the T.V. and b*tch slap the smugness out of him! He is just obnoxious!
In reply to This arrogant clown needs to… by Hugh_Jorgan
It will never happen. The Tribe protects its own.
In reply to This arrogant clown needs to… by Hugh_Jorgan
behind bars? LOL
gimme some piano wire and a lampost and 'ol rod will play a tune.
fuck the trial.
In reply to This arrogant clown needs to… by Hugh_Jorgan
Why the fuck aren’t these people in the memo under arrest? I’m literally confused now as to why not?
In reply to The only reason there isn't… by The First Rule
"Why the fuck aren’t these people in the memo under arrest? I’m literally confused now as to why not?"
A: Its because they are Above the Law.
In reply to Why the fuck aren’t these… by j0nx
Who recommended that prick to Trump for a senior position?
In reply to The only reason there isn't… by The First Rule