Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Threatened Nunes, House Intel Members With Subpoena: Report

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/03/2018 - 17:10

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to subpoena the "texts and messages" of House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes and other members of Congress, according to legal analyst Greg Jarrett.

I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That’s threats and intimidation and retaliation. -Greg Jarrett

Watch:

Rosenstein was named in the four-page FISA memo as both signing off on one or more FISA applications on behalf of the DOJ, and working closely with then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr - who was demoted for failing to reveal his ties to the author of the infamous 35-page "Trump-Russia" dossier. 

Moments after the announcement that the memo was declassified, Trump spoke to reporters and was asked if the memo makes it more likely that he will fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, to which Trump responded:

The First Rule Feb 3, 2018 5:11 PM Permalink

The only reason there isn't a Special Prosecutor appointed is because Rod Rosenstein is one of the Felons.  He will block all attempts for Justice to be done, since he's Guilty as Hell.

 

The people named in this memo committed Perjury, Obstruction of Justice, and in some cases perhaps Treason. 

 

But nothing will happen, since these people are Above the Law. 

New_Meat SethPoor Feb 3, 2018 5:35 PM Permalink

don't cha' know.

Plus, Jeff is as straight-arrow as a politician can be.  He (and his boss) are willing to drag this out until all of the critterz expose themselves or are exposed (and rinse-and-repeat).

It takes balls to stand in the fire and carefully enforce the rule of law.

That enforcement has been lacking for the last nine years.

Bes The Alarmist Feb 3, 2018 5:57 PM Permalink

why would the deep state want to get rid of him?

he's a boon and the gift that keeps on giving

150% pro Zionism actions?

or him ballooning the MIC?

or validating the militarization of the police?

or him now loving the Wall Street bubble?

or Trump quoting CNBC?

or Trump now pushing fake department of Labor stats?

or him giving 85% of the tax "benefit" to oligarchs and the rich?

or that the other 15% of the benefit for the 99% doesn't even keep up with inflation?

or continuing the MENA wars without end?

however to keep the public distracted and a base circling the wagons

so that TPTB can keep the program above going.....

they have a beautifully convenient "embattled" president to use

GUS100CORRINA FoggyWorld Feb 3, 2018 6:08 PM Permalink

My response: The walls are closing in on the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS. They know they have committed crimes of high treason. They could care less about the job, this is about self preservation and staying out of prison.

The corrupt MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are behaving like murderous, treasonous lying DESPOTS who resemble wounded, caged animals.

Below is the kind of behavior we are seeing from a majority of these depraved individuals.

The acts of these fleshly swamp creatures are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.

The DEMOCRATIC PARTY and their operatives (DOJ. FBI 7th Floor Leadership) are nothing more than a cluster of swamp creatures who are evil and need to be caged.

just the tip herbivore Feb 3, 2018 6:59 PM Permalink

call this herbivore 1.1:

Here's a plan Trump: Fire Rosenstein, replace him, if he/she proves to be Rod 2.0, then fire him/her.  rinse/repeat until someone correct and competent is in position.  all from within the DOJ.  then fire Sessions. The replacement becomes acting AG and then Congress can reject all the nominees it wants because there is a good acting AG in place, and a whole lot of swamp has been drained.

Kagemusho Dumpster Elite Feb 3, 2018 6:04 PM Permalink

Almost sprayed Pepsi on my monitor when I read that. Rome is being incinerated by treasonous arsonists while Sessions is fiddling around, holding secret kaffeeklatches with anti-cannabis prohibitionists (who are protecting their own rice bowls). 

The Agenda From Jeff Sessions Anti-Marijuana Meeting Leaked: http://marijuanaretailreport.com/the-agenda-from-jeff-sessions-anti-mar…